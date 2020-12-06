Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
COPYRIGHT ISSUES IN DIGITAL MEDIUM Prof Rajesh G Patil Associate Professor Dr P.D College of Law Amravati
Introduction • Copyright is the exclusive right given to the creator of a creative work to reproduce the work • The creati...
Indian Copyright Act 1957 • Copyright is a form of intellectual property protection granted under section 13 of Indian Cop...
Computer programmes • With reference to computer technology original programme is covered by copyright law • The copyright...
Indian Copyright Act 1957 The Copyright Act 1957 provides three kinds of remedies - administrative remedies, civil remedie...
Copyrights in Computer programmes • A copyright in the computer programme is infringed by making copy of the programme wit...
The activities carried on internet
The rights of Copyright Holder
Violation of the rights of the
Indian Copyright and Digital Copyright • Hence the copyright in its present form have no provisions against this when they...
Judicial Decisions
•THANK YOU
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Copyright in digital medium

17 views

Published on

Cyber Law

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Copyright in digital medium

  1. 1. COPYRIGHT ISSUES IN DIGITAL MEDIUM Prof Rajesh G Patil Associate Professor Dr P.D College of Law Amravati
  2. 2. Introduction • Copyright is the exclusive right given to the creator of a creative work to reproduce the work • The creative work may be in a literary, artistic, educational, or musical form. • Copyright is intended to protect the original expression of an idea in the form of a creative work, but not the idea itself
  3. 3. Indian Copyright Act 1957 • Copyright is a form of intellectual property protection granted under section 13 of Indian Copyright Act 1957, • Copyright protection is conferred on literary works(now includes computer programmes), dramatic works, musical works, artistic works, cinematograph films and sound recording. • Copyright refers to a bundle of exclusive rights vested in the owner of copyright by virtue of Section 14 of the Act.. • These rights include the right of adaptation, right of reproduction, right of publication, right to make translations, etc
  4. 4. Computer programmes • With reference to computer technology original programme is covered by copyright law • The copyright law provides protection to computer programmes as well • After 1999 the definition of literary work now includes software and database • It was consequent to the India’s commitment to Trips agreement
  5. 5. Indian Copyright Act 1957 The Copyright Act 1957 provides three kinds of remedies - administrative remedies, civil remedies and criminal 1. The administrative remedies provided under the statute include detention of the infringing goods by the customs authorities 2. The civil remedy include injunctions, damages and account of profits 3. The criminal remedies include imprisonment (up to 3 years) along with a fine (up to 200,000 Rupees).[
  6. 6. Copyrights in Computer programmes • A copyright in the computer programme is infringed by making copy of the programme without authorization • Literal copy also be called as piracy • Whether the copyright is infringed or not depends on 1. Whether copyright subsists in plaintiffs work 2. Whether the defendant copied the material 3. Whether the reproduction if not whole is substantial
  7. 7. The activities carried on internet
  8. 8. The rights of Copyright Holder
  9. 9. Violation of the rights of the
  10. 10. Indian Copyright and Digital Copyright • Hence the copyright in its present form have no provisions against this when they cache browse upload and download • Even section 52 which deals with fair dealing is silent on Internet related activities like caching browsing and uploading downloading • By extending section 51 of the Act to include network service provider can make the service provider liable for this
  11. 11. Judicial Decisions
  12. 12. •THANK YOU

×