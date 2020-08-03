Antitubercular drugs.pdf

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Presented by- Rahul Jadhav Anusaya Institute of Pharmacy, Swami- chincholi, Daund, Pune.
Tuberculosis:- It is a Chronic Granulomatous disease and a major health problem in a developing country.  It is caused in...
 The agent that is used in the treatment of tuberculosis, a disease caused by Mycobacterium species ( M. Tuberculosis, M....
1) First line drugs: e.g. Isoniazide, Rifampin, Ethambutol, Pyrazinamide, Streptomycin. 2) Second line drugs; e.g Ethionam...
1) ISONIAZID: (INH)  Other names: Isonicotinic acid hydrazide, Isonicotino hydrazide, Isonicotinyl hydrazide.  Chemical ...
2) Isoniazid treated with benzene sulphonyl chloride , convert into its benzene sulphonyl derivative. 3) Isoniazid treated...
 Lupus vulgaris. 2. As isoniazid develops resistance within a few weeks, it is given in conjugation with ethambutal or ri...
3. To reduce gastric irritation produced by PAS when given orally, it convert into- a) ester by treating with alcohol in p...
• Chemical name: (+) N, N' Bis [(R)' - 1- hydroxy methyl propyl] ethylenediamine. • Physical properties: Its hydrocloric s...
• Storage : stored in tightly closed containers. • Uses:  Used in treatment of tuberculosis.  Used in combination with o...
• Physical properties : Yellow crystals or crystalline powders, odourless, tasteless, slightly soluble in water. • Chemica...
• Stability and storage: Affected by light, stored in air-tight, light resistant containers. • Uses: 1. In treatment of tu...
• Physical properties: Yellow crystalline powder, slight odourl, unpleasant sulphurous taste, insoluble in water • Chemica...
• Uses: used to treat pulmonary tuberculosis. • Pharmaceutical formulations : Ethionamide tablet • Brand names: Ethynex, T...
• Stability and storage: Stored in tightly closed containers. • Uses:  Used as tuberculostatic agent.  Active against st...
• Chemistry: Low molecular weight hydrophilic antibiotic obtained from Streptomyces orchidaceus / S. garyphatus. • Physica...
• Category: Antibacterial ( Tuberculostatic) • Uses:  In treatment of pulmonary tuberculosis.  As Antibacterial agent. U...
• Stability and storage : Affected by moisture and heat, hence stored in well closed containers at temp. not exceeding 30°...
 Non tubercular infection like cholecystisis, peritonitis. • Pharmaceutical formulations :  Streptomycin tablet, Injecti...
• Chemical properties : 1. In alkaline medium it oxidised to quinone. 2. Hydrolysed in acidic medium to give 3- formyl Rif...
• Uses: Broad spectrum antibiotics. 1. Used to treat TB. 2. Used to treat biliary infection. 3. Used to treat meningitis. ...
For D Pharmacy students

Published in: Education
  1. 1. Presented by- Rahul Jadhav Anusaya Institute of Pharmacy, Swami- chincholi, Daund, Pune.
  2. 2. Tuberculosis:- It is a Chronic Granulomatous disease and a major health problem in a developing country.  It is caused in humans by mycobacterium tuberculosis.  It is characterized by inflammatory infiltration, tubercles formation, fibrosis and calcification.  It usually affects on the respiratory tract.
  3. 3.  The agent that is used in the treatment of tuberculosis, a disease caused by Mycobacterium species ( M. Tuberculosis, M. Bovis, M. Africanum ) characterized by formation of nodular bodies or tubercles. Classification: 1) P-amino salicylic acid derivative: e.g. PAS 2) Pyridine derivative: e.g. Isoniazid, Ethionamide 3) Pyrazine derivative: e.g. Pyrazinamide 4) Ethylene diamine derivative: e.g. Ethambutal 5) Antibiotics: e.g. Cycloserine, Streptomycin, Rifampicin
  4. 4. 1) First line drugs: e.g. Isoniazide, Rifampin, Ethambutol, Pyrazinamide, Streptomycin. 2) Second line drugs; e.g Ethionamide, kanamycin, Cycloserin, Capreomycin. 3) Third line drugs. e.g. Clarithromycin, Thioacetazone.
  5. 5. 1) ISONIAZID: (INH)  Other names: Isonicotinic acid hydrazide, Isonicotino hydrazide, Isonicotinyl hydrazide.  Chemical name: pyridine-4-carbohydrazide.  Physical Properties:  Colourless crystals or white crystalline powder  Odourless  Sweet test followed by bitter test  Soluble in water  Chemical properties: 1) Isoniazid treated with bromine water in presence of HCL convert into isonicotinic acid with liberation of N2 gas.
  6. 6. 2) Isoniazid treated with benzene sulphonyl chloride , convert into its benzene sulphonyl derivative. 3) Isoniazid treated with isopropyl chloride, converted to N- isonicotinyl, N- isopropile hydrazine which is also have antitubercular activity.  Stability and storage:  Affected by light hence stored in tightly closed light resistant containers.  Uses: 1. Used in treatment of –  Pulmonary tuberculosis  Extrapulmonary lesions, including meningial and genito- urinary infections.
  7. 7.  Lupus vulgaris. 2. As isoniazid develops resistance within a few weeks, it is given in conjugation with ethambutal or rifampicin or streptomycin.  Pharmaceutical Preparations:  Isoniazid elixir, tablets, injection  Sodium aminosalicylate and isoniazid Granules and Powers  Isoniazid and ethambutal tablets  Isoniazid and rifampicin tablets  Brand Names: Cadizide, Isonex, Rimpazid, Isocadopas.
  8. 8. 3. To reduce gastric irritation produced by PAS when given orally, it convert into- a) ester by treating with alcohol in presence of dil. H2So4 b) N-acetyl derivative when treated with benzoyl chloride 4) It oxidized by air / oxygen with formation of black or brown pigments. • Stability and storage: It darkens when exposure to air and light, stored in tightly closed light- resistant containers.
  9. 9. • Chemical name: (+) N, N' Bis [(R)' - 1- hydroxy methyl propyl] ethylenediamine. • Physical properties: Its hydrocloric salt is yellow crystalline powder, odourless, slightly soluble in water.Its dextro isomer is more potent than laevo isomer • Chemical properties: aqueous solution of ehtambutal hydrochloride when treated with copper sulphate and solution made alkaline with NaOH, blue coloue is produced
  10. 10. • Storage : stored in tightly closed containers. • Uses:  Used in treatment of tuberculosis.  Used in combination with other AntiTB drugs. • Pharmaceutical formulations :  Ethambutol tablets, pawders  Ethambutol and Isoniazid tablets. • Brand names: Mymbutol, Albutol, Ly-butol
  11. 11. • Physical properties : Yellow crystals or crystalline powders, odourless, tasteless, slightly soluble in water. • Chemical properties : 1. When solution in 6N NaOH is boiled with lead acetate sol. for 1 min., produce black ppt of lead sulphate. 2. Hydrolysis and Diazotization reaction: solution boiled with 1 N HCL and treated with NaNo2 and HCL gives diazo compound. This compound with
  12. 12. • Stability and storage: Affected by light, stored in air-tight, light resistant containers. • Uses: 1. In treatment of tuberculosis and leprosy. 2. Used in combination with streptomycin and Isoniazid. • Pharmaceutical formulations : Thiacetazone tablet • Brand names: Thiopramizone, Decetazone
  13. 13. • Physical properties: Yellow crystalline powder, slight odourl, unpleasant sulphurous taste, insoluble in water • Chemical properties : 1. When heated with sodium hydroxide, ammonia gas evolves. 2. When heated with HCL, H2S gas evolves. • Stability and storage: Affected by light, hence stored well closed, light-resistant containers.
  14. 14. • Uses: used to treat pulmonary tuberculosis. • Pharmaceutical formulations : Ethionamide tablet • Brand names: Ethynex, Trescalyl 6) Pyrazinamide: • Chemical name: Pyrazine-2- carboxamide • Physical properties: White crystalline powder, odourless, slight bitter taste. Sparingly soluble in water and suluble in ether and chloroform.
  15. 15. • Stability and storage: Stored in tightly closed containers. • Uses:  Used as tuberculostatic agent.  Active against strains which are resist to other AntiTB drugs • Pharmaceutical formulations : Pyrazinamide tablet • Brand names: Zinamide, Pyride, Pyrina-500
  16. 16. • Chemistry: Low molecular weight hydrophilic antibiotic obtained from Streptomyces orchidaceus / S. garyphatus. • Physical properties : White / pale yellow crystalline powder, Odourless and slight bitter taste. It is hygroscopic, soluble in water and dextro rotatory. • Storage and Stability: It is hygroscopic & affected by heat, hence stored in tightly closed containers temperature not exceeding 25° c.
  17. 17. • Category: Antibacterial ( Tuberculostatic) • Uses:  In treatment of pulmonary tuberculosis.  As Antibacterial agent. Used when Streptomycin is not effective.  In treatment of urinary tract infection. • Pharmaceutical formulations :  Cycloserin tablet & capsule. • Brand names: Cycosin, Themiserin.
  18. 18. • Stability and storage : Affected by moisture and heat, hence stored in well closed containers at temp. not exceeding 30°c and protected from moisture.  If intended for parenteral container should be sterile and sealed. • Uses: It is broad spectrum antibiotics and antibacterial.  Orally, in intestinal infection of large intestine.  Intramuscularly, to treat all form of tuberculosis.
  19. 19.  Non tubercular infection like cholecystisis, peritonitis. • Pharmaceutical formulations :  Streptomycin tablet, Injection. • Brand names : Chlorostrep, Enterostrep, Lykastrep, Streptomax. 9) Rifampicin / Rifampin: • Physical properties : Brick-red / reddish-brown colour, odourless. It is very soluble in water and alcohol, soluble in chloroform. It is Unstable in
  20. 20. • Chemical properties : 1. In alkaline medium it oxidised to quinone. 2. Hydrolysed in acidic medium to give 3- formyl Rifampicin. 3. Ester group slowly Hydrolysed in neutral medium. 4. Aq. solution is treated with ammo. presulphate at pH 7.4, colour changes from orange-yellow to violet-red. • Stability and storage : Unstable in moisture, affected by light and air, hence stored in tightly closed light- resistant containers in atmosphere of nitrogen and temp. not exceeding 15° c.
  21. 21. • Uses: Broad spectrum antibiotics. 1. Used to treat TB. 2. Used to treat biliary infection. 3. Used to treat meningitis. • Pharmaceutical formulations : • Rifampicin capsules. • Brand names : Rimpin, Rimpacin.

