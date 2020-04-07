Ppt tugas pemasaran internasional pak alam

Successfully reported this slideshow.
A. Pengertian Komunikasi Pemasaran dan Bentuk-Bentuknya Komunikasi pemasaran adalah sarana dimana perusahaan berusaha meng...
B. Perkembangan Peranan Hubungan Masyarakat Dalam Komunikasi Pemasaran Global Salah satu konsep dasar dari praktik humas a...
C. Variabel-Variabel yang Mempengaruhi Komunikasi Pemasaran Global 1. Budaya Peranan budaya sangat penting dalam aktivitas...
D. Strategi Komunikasi Pemasaran Global 1. Menggunakan Bahasa Internasional Sebagaimana diketahui, pemasaran global akan e...
E. Isu-Isu Dalam Pemasaran Global. 1. Perbedaan bahasa Penerjemahan merek atau slogan kampanye iklan kedalam bahasa setemp...
F. Mengembangkan Komunikasi Pemasaran yang Efektif 1. Mengidentifikasi audiens yang dituju Mengidentifikasi audiens yang d...
G. Cara Memasuki Pasar Internasional Dalam memasuki pasar internasional ada 5 cara, yaitu : -Ekspor Tidak Langsung Perusah...
• Studi kasus • Honda “We Value Our Customer!” • Dahulu, dana untuk program komunikasi pemasaran global ditentukan pada aw...
• Kesimpulan • Komunikasi pemasaran adalah sarana dimana perusahaan berusaha menginformasikan, membujuk, dan meningkatkan ...
TERIMA KASIH
  1. 1. “Marketing Communication Global” Dosen Pengampu: Abdul Salam, M.M PROGRAM STUDI MANAJEMEN FAKULTAS EKONOMI DAN BISNIS UNIVERSITAS TEKNOLOGI SUMBAWA 2020
  2. 2. Nama Kelompok : 1. Putri Sukma Tari : 17.01.031.086 2. Elsa Widiastuti : 17.01.031.030 3. Aldi Kurniawan : 17.01.031.006
  3. 3. A. Pengertian Komunikasi Pemasaran dan Bentuk-Bentuknya Komunikasi pemasaran adalah sarana dimana perusahaan berusaha menginformasikan, membujuk, dan meningkatkan konsumen secara langsung maupun tidak langsung tentang produk dan merek yang dijual. Sedangkan komunikasi pemaasaran global merupakan efektivitas komunikasi pemasaran yang melewati batas-batas negara Bentuk-bentuk utama dari komunikasi pemasaran yaitu : – PersonalSelling Bentuk komunikasi antar individu dimana tenaga penjual menginformasikan, mendidik, dan melakukan persuasi kepada calon pembeli untuk membeli produk atau jasa perusahaan – Advertising Adversting adalah segala bentuk presentasi non-pribadi dan promosi gagasan, barang atau jasa oleh sponsor tertentu yang harus dibayar. – Sales Promotion Merupakan semua kegiatan pemasaran yang mencoba merangsang terjadinya aksi pembelian suatu produk yang yang cepat. Caranya dengan menggunakan kupon, voucher, sampel, undian dan discount. – Public Relations Upaya hubungan masyarakat perusahaan harus membantu perkembangan perbuatan baik dan pemahaman di antara unsur-unsur pokok perusahaan baik yang di dalam maupun yang di luar.
  4. 4. B. Perkembangan Peranan Hubungan Masyarakat Dalam Komunikasi Pemasaran Global Salah satu konsep dasar dari praktik humas adalah mengetahui siapa yang menjadi pendengar atau pemirsa. Bagi praktisi humas global, ini berarti mengetahui pemirsa di negara asal dan negara tuan rumah. Untuk itu, dibutuhkan keahlian khusus termasuk kemampuan berkomunikasi dalam bahasa negara tuan rumah dan akrab dengan adat istiadat local. Kegiatan humas di bagi menjadi 2 yaitu: – Sponsorship Marketing Aplikasi dalam mempromosikan perusahaan dan merek mereka dengan mengasosiasikan perusahaan atau salah satu dari merek dengan kegiatan tertentu. – Publicity Publicity Merupakan segala bentuk presentasi non-pribadi dan promosi gagasan, barang atau jasa oleh sponsor tertentu untuk meningkatkan kesadaran akan merek dan menambah citra merek melalui asosiasi yang kuat dan menguntungkan dengan merek-merek dalam benak konsumen.
  5. 5. C. Variabel-Variabel yang Mempengaruhi Komunikasi Pemasaran Global 1. Budaya Peranan budaya sangat penting dalam aktivitas pemasaran Internasional. Karena budaya dijadikan sebagai jati diri dalam berinteraksi dengan masyarakat internasional. Didalam Pemasar internasional kita harus mengetahui pengaruh budaya dan harus menyiapkan diri untuk menghadapi tantangan yang akan dihadapi akibat adanya aspek budaya ini. Dalam masyarakat global, masih terdapat anggapan dari kelompok sosial bahwa kelompoknyalah yang paling unggul atau yang biasa kita sebut etnosentrisme. Etnosentrisme memiliki dampak positif dan negative di tengah masyarakat yang multikulturalisme. 2. Media Perkembangan media dipengaruhi oleh perubahan struktural dan regulasi menyangkut industri media di setiap negara. Banyak organisasi (media dan agen) berusaha tumbuh melalui deversifikasi dan pengembangan jaringan internasional (pertumbuhan organik dan aliansi). Ada kecenderungan terjadi peningkatan konsentrasi kepemilikan dan pengendalian terhadap sebagian besar industri media oleh sejumlah kecil organisasi atau individu.
  6. 6. D. Strategi Komunikasi Pemasaran Global 1. Menggunakan Bahasa Internasional Sebagaimana diketahui, pemasaran global akan efektif dilakukan manakala komunikasi yang digunakan juga menggunakan bahasa internasional. 2. Menyediakan Fasilitas Terjemahan Ini akan memudahkan proses komunikasi antara pihak-pihak yang mungkin memiliki perbedaan bahasa. 3. Menekankan Komunikasi Persuasif Komunikasi dengan sifat persuasif umumnya akan mengajak atau memengaruhi seseorang agar tertarik terhadap suatu produk atau pun jasa. 4. Membangun Jaringan Komunikasi Skala Internasional strategi komunikasi pemasaran global agar jaringan yang terbentuk menjadi lebih solid. Ini berarti bahwa komunikasi yang baik akan membutuhkan struktur jaringan yang kuat juga. 5. Membuat Branding Branding merupakan cara yang paling tepat dan juga cocok untuk membuat suatu karakteristik pada perusahaan atau pelaku bisnis. 6. Menyediakan Layanan Customer Care Penerapan layanan customer care menjadi salah satu strategi yang bagus untuk menunjang komunikasi pemasaran di tingkat global. 7. Menyediakan Saluran Global Saluran global memiliki pengertian bahwa terdapat akses yang memungkinkan dalam proses komunikasi pemasaran berlangsung secara mendunia. 8. Menyesuaikan Latar Belakang Tempat Bagaimana cara melayani orang lain dengan mengetahui latar belakangnya adalah strategi yang baik untuk meningkatkan kepercayaan. 9. Advokasi pada Pemerintah bila Diperlukan Dengan melakukan pendekatan pada pemerintah, maka kita bisa dengan mudah memasarkan produk yang baik. Kita juga bisa mempelajari lebih banyak tentang bagaimana cara melakukan pendekatan atau advokasi pada pemerintah. 10. Membaca Kebutuhan Pasar Internasional Produk yang akan ditawarkan juga tentunya bisa lebih terbarukan (update) dengan kita bisa membaca kebutuhan pasar internasional.
  7. 7. E. Isu-Isu Dalam Pemasaran Global. 1. Perbedaan bahasa Penerjemahan merek atau slogan kampanye iklan kedalam bahasa setempat bisa meminimalkan masalah besar jika ternyata makna atau artinya sama sekali berbeda dari yang dimaksud. 2. Ketersediaan Media Ketersediaan media sangat tergantung pada regulasi pemerintah dan infrastruktur media. 3. Kendali Pemerintah Regulasi pemerintah bisa menyangkut penggunaan media, pesan yang disampaikan, anggaran periklanan, dan kepentingan agen periklanan. 4. Ketersediaan Agen Periklanan Jumlah kualitas agen periklanan sangat bervariasi antar negara. Di negara maju seperti Amerika dan Inggris jumlahnya lebih dari 500 agen periklanan. 5. Ketentuan Mengenai Promosi Penjualan Tidak semua aktivitas penjualan bisa dilakukan di semua negara. Faktor-faktor yang mempengaruhinya antara lain peraturan, budaya, dan situasi persaingan lokal. 6. Kemunculan Media-Media Mutakhir Perkembangan teknologi komunikasi memfasilitasi berkembangnya sejumlah media mutakhir yang menunjang direct marketing dan komunikasi interaktif, diantaranya database marketing, direct mail, telemarketing, inserts, Multi Level Marketing, interactive TV, dan internet.
  8. 8. F. Mengembangkan Komunikasi Pemasaran yang Efektif 1. Mengidentifikasi audiens yang dituju Mengidentifikasi audiens yang dituju, Audiens dapat diartikan sebagai calon pembeli produk perusahaan, pemakai saat ini, penentu keputusan, atau pihak yang mempengaruhi. Audiens itu dapat terdiri dari individu, kelompok, masyarakat tertentu atau masyarakat umum. 2. Menentukan tujuan komunikasi tersebut Menentukan tujuan komunikasi tersebut, Setelah pasar sasaran dan karakteristiknya di identifikasi, komunikator pemasaran harus memutuskan tanggapan yang diharapkan dari audiens. 3. Merancang pesan Merancang pesan, Setelah menentukan tanggapan yang diinginkan dari audiens komunikator selanjutnya mengembangkan pesan yang efektif. Idealnya, pesan itu harus menarik perhatian,mempertahankan ketertarikan, membangkitkan keingininan, dan menggerakkan tindakan . 4. Memilih saluran komunikasi Memilih saluran komunikasi, Saluran komunikasi terdiri dari 2 jenis yaitu: a. Saluran komunikasi personal. – Mencakup dua orang atau lebih yang berkomunikasi secara langsung satu sama lain b. Saluran komunikasi nonpersonal – Menyampaikan pesan tanpa melakukan kontak atau interaksi pribadi, tetapi dilakukan melalui media, atmosfer dan acara. 5. Menentukan total anggaran promosi Ada 4 metode utama yang digunakan dalam menyusun anggaran promosi. -Metode sesuai kemampuan -Metode presentasi penjualan -Metode keseimbangan persaingan -Metode Tujuan dan tugas 6. Membuat keputusan atas bauran promosi (Marketing Mix) Perusahaan harus mendistribusikan total anggaran promosi untuk lima alat promosi yaitu: -Iklan, merupakan model komunikasi yang dapat menjangkau public secara luas. Iklandapat digunakan untuk membangun image jangka panjang dan juga mempercepat quick sales. -Promosi penjualan, alat promosi ini mempunyai 3 manfaat yaitu pertama, Komunikasi, dimana merupakan sarana untuk menarik perhatian dan memeberikan informasi yang akhirnya mengarahkan konsumen kepada produk. -Public Relation dan publisitas, alat promosi ini dapat menarik perhatian khalayak ramai jika memiliki kredibilitas yang tinggi dan tidak memasukkan unsure penjualan, jadi hanya sebagai pemberi informasi. -Personal Selling, merupakan alat promosi yang paling efektif pada siklus terakhir dari proses pembelian. Hal ini terjadi karena personal selling dapat membuat hubungan interaktif secara dekat. -Direct Marketing, alat promosi ini hanya dapat menjangkau konsumen yang spesifik. Namun pesan yang disampaikan melalui direct marketing dapat disesuaikan dengan karakter dan respon konsumen yang dituju serta dapat diperbaharui secara cepat pula. 7. Mengukur hasil promosi tersebut Mengukur hasil promosi tersebut, Setelah menerapkan rencana promosi, komunikator harus mengukur dampaknya pada audiens sasaran. Hal ini mencakup menanyakan audiens sasaran apakah mereka mengenali atau mengingat pesan yang telah disampaikan, beberapa kali mereka melihatnya, hal-hal apa saja yang mereka ingat, bagaimana perasaan mereka tentang pesan tersebut, dan sikap mereka sebelumnya dan sekarang tentang produk dan perusahaan itu. 8. Mengelola dan mengkoordinasikan proses komunikasi pemasaran terintegras Mengelola dan mengkoordinasikan proses komunikasi pemasaran terintegrasi. Banyak perusahaan masih sangat mengandalkan satu atau dua alat komunikasi untuk mencapai tujuan komunikasinya.
  9. 9. G. Cara Memasuki Pasar Internasional Dalam memasuki pasar internasional ada 5 cara, yaitu : -Ekspor Tidak Langsung Perusahaan bekerja melalui perantara independen untuk mengekspor produk mereka. Cara ini merupakan langkah awal bagi pemain baru di bisnis internasional -Ekspor Langsung Perusahaan memutuskan untuk mengekspor langsung produknya dengan harapan tingkat pengembalianinvestasi yang lebih besar. Contoh : LG sebagai produsen peralatan elektronik Korea melakukan ekspor langsung dari Korea untukbersaing dengan produk lain buatan Korea yakni Samsung, dengan menunjuk distributor atau agenberbasis luar negeri di Indonesia untuk memasarkan produknya. -Pemberian Lisensi Pemberi lisensi (licensor) memberi izin kepada perusahaan asing menggunakan proses manufaktur,merek dagang, hak paten, rahasia dagang, atau hal berharga lainnya guna mendapatkan fee atau royalti. Contoh : KFC Corp. -Usaha Patungan Investor luar negeri bergabung dengan investor lokal untuk membentuk usaha patungan (joint venture) di mana di dalamnya mereka berbagi kepemilikan dan kendali perusahaan. Contoh : Coca Cola dan Nestle melakukan usaha patungan untuk mengembangkan pasar internasionalbagi teh dan kopi “siap minum” yang saat ini terjual laris di Jepang -Investasi Langsung Perusahaan asing dapat membeli sebagian atau seluruh kepemilikan perusahaan lokal (akuisisi) ataumembangun fasilitasnya sendiri.Contoh : Toyota Corp menanamkan sahamnya di Toyota Astra Finance dengan sejumlah MoU bagikepentingan penjualan otomotif Toyota di Indonesia.
  10. 10. • Studi kasus • Honda “We Value Our Customer!” • Dahulu, dana untuk program komunikasi pemasaran global ditentukan pada awal proses. Managemen akan menyetujui sejumlah uang atau akan mengalokasikan untuk proses tersebut. Menggunakan jumlah uang yang ada, manajer komunikasi, bersama dengan agensi iklan, kelompok perencanaan, dll akan mengalokasikan sumber yang tersedia bersama berbagai taktik atau kegiatan komunikasi yang sudah ditentukan atau dikembangkan berdasarkan dana yang ada. • Honda menggunakan sistem closed-loop, yaitu mengidentifikasikan nilai pelanggan dan prospek sekarang dan di masa depan. Dengan mengetahui nilai pelanggan, Honda dapat membuat keputusan manajerial tentang berapa banyak yang harus diinvestasikan. • Kesuksesan terbesar Honda di Amerika Serikat pada tahun 1970an dan 1980an, saat Honda pertama kali memulai strateginya mengganti produksinya ke luar negeri, membuat dua pabrik di Ohio dan Kanada. Pada tahun 2001, Honda menjadi produsen mobil terbesar keempat di AS. • Honda memusatkan investasi dan alokasi dananya di Swindon, UK dengan mengubah produksi Civic dari di Jepang jadi Swindon. Pada tahun 1999, Honda memutuskan akan ada di Inggris dalam jangka waktu yang lama. Honda berhasil menjual 65.000 mobil di Inggris dan 210.000 di Eropa Barat. Tahun 2000, menurunnya mata uang Euro berakibat pada penjualan Honda di Inggris. Penjualan menurun 15% pada 3 bulan pertama tahun 2000. Tahun 2001 belum membaik, Euro masih lemah, begitu pula penjualan. Namun pada tahun-tahun berikutnya, Euro mulai stabil dan penjualan pun merangsek naik lagi, terutama setelah diproduksinya CR-V. • Di Amerika, pada tahun 2001 penjualan Honda naik 10% di 2 bulan pertama saja. Karena Yen murah, harga Honda di Amerika menjadi lebih murah. Di Alabama, Honda merencanakan kenaikan penjualan sebanyak 30.000 unit dan kapasitas produksi sebanyak 150.000 kendaraan pada 2002. Investasi Honda meningkat sampai $580 juta dan memiliki 2.300 pekerja. Di Ohio, Honda adalah pembuat kendaraan teratas. Honda telah menginvestasikan $6.1 milyar di Ohio, yaitu lebih dari 80% total investasi Honda di Amerika. Hasil produksi Honda di Ohio pada tahun 2003 saja melebihi $16 juta. Di Guangdong, Cina, Honda membawa investasi “hijau” pada tahun 2006. Honda menggunakan teknologi termutakhir di industri ini, termasuk pengenalan pada sistem yang dapat mengontrol temperatur dan kelembapan di fasilitas pengecatan dan penggunaan robot otomatis untuk pengecatan agar didapatkan kualitas yang stabil pada hasil pengecatan mobil. • “Through all of these efforts … we are providing new value to our customers and society … helping Honda maintain our special relationship with the people … and achieving our goal of being a company that society wants to exist”. (Takeo Fukui, President and CEO of Honda)
  11. 11. • Kesimpulan • Komunikasi pemasaran adalah sarana dimana perusahaan berusaha menginformasikan, membujuk, dan meningkatkan konsumen secara langsung maupun tidak langsung tentang produk dan merek yang dijual. Sedangkan komunikasi pemaasaran global merupakan efektivitas komunikasi pemasaran yang melewati batas-batas negara.Bentuk-bentuk utama dari komunikasi pemasaran yaitu Personal Selling, Advertising, Sales Promotion,dan Public Relations. • Variabel yang mempengaruhi komunikasi pemasaran global yaitu budaya dan media. Adapun isu-isu dalam pemasaran global yaitu Perbedaan bahasa, Ketersediaan Media, Kendali Pemerintah, Ketersediaan Agen Periklanan, Ketentuan Mengenai Promosi Penjualan, Kemunculan Media-media mutakhir. • Selain itu, ada 8 langkah dalam mengembangkan program komunikasi dan promosi total yang efektif yaitu Mengidentifikasi audiens yang dituju, Menentukan tujuan komunikasi tersebut, merancang pesan, Memilih saluran komunikasi, Menentukan total anggaran promosi, Membuat keputusan atas bauran promosi (Marketing Mix), Mengukur hasil promosi tersebut, dan Mengelola dan mengkoordinasikan proses komunikasi pemasaran terintegrasi.
