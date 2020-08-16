Successfully reported this slideshow.
RCOEM,Department of Electronic Design Technology Indian Traditional Knowledge Presentation on- “Sankhya” Presented by- Pri...
Indian Philosophical Tradition
Significance of Indian Philosophy • It helps us to deal with ups and downs of life. • It shows the way to achieve the goal...
Sankhya • Sankhya is a combination of- ‘Sam’ + ‘Khya’ (balanced) + (Knowledge) • It is propounded by Maharshi Kapila, also...
Sankhya • Sankhya system classified all objects into one of two categories – 1) Purusha 2) Prakriti • All physical events ...
Evolution of Sankhya
25 Elements of Sankhya 8 Prakritis (primary/productive) 1) The prakriti as avayakta (undeveloped principle) 2) The buddhi ...
Life Parameters Sattva Rajas Tamas Principle Purity, knowledge, harmony Passion, manipulation Impurity Qualities Pure, for...
“When one rises above the three gunas that originate in the body; one is freed from birth, old age, disease, and death; an...
Summary
1. Sankhya philosophy was propounded by? a) Gautama b) Kapila c) Patanjali d) Bruhaspathi 2. The sankhya system is a type ...
5. Sankhya is based on which indian school of philosophy? a) Orthodox b) Heterodox c) Carvaka d) None of the above 6. What...
9. Which of these element can realized the absolute distinction between purusha and prakriti? a)Manas b)Buddhi c)Rajasa d)...
References • https://www.arhantayoga.org/blog/sattva-rajas- tamas-gunas/ • https://youtu.be/dSFIwcEG1fM • https://youtu.be...
Sankhya
Sankhya
×