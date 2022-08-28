Successfully reported this slideshow.
Your SlideShare is downloading. ×

Presentation 2.pptx

Aug. 28, 2022
0 likes 4 views
Upcoming SlideShare
Macromolecules-Presentation-NXPowerLite.pptx
Macromolecules-Presentation-NXPowerLite.pptx
Loading in …3
×

Check these out next

How to Land that First Customer
Floown
How to think like a startup
Loic Le Meur
What to Upload to SlideShare
SlideShare
Be A Great Product Leader (Amplify, Oct 2019)
Adam Nash
Trillion Dollar Coach Book (Bill Campbell)
Eric Schmidt
APIdays Paris 2019 - Innovation @ scale, APIs as Digital Factories' New Machi...
apidays
A few thoughts on work life-balance
Wim Vanderbauwhede
Is vc still a thing final
Mark Suster
1 of 22
1 of 22

Presentation 2.pptx

Aug. 28, 2022
0 likes 4 views

Download to read offline

Economy & Finance

Population ppt

Population ppt

Economy & Finance

Recommended

More Related Content

Featured

How to Land that First Customer
Floown
How to think like a startup
Loic Le Meur
What to Upload to SlideShare
SlideShare
Be A Great Product Leader (Amplify, Oct 2019)
Adam Nash
Trillion Dollar Coach Book (Bill Campbell)
Eric Schmidt
APIdays Paris 2019 - Innovation @ scale, APIs as Digital Factories' New Machi...
apidays
A few thoughts on work life-balance
Wim Vanderbauwhede
Is vc still a thing final
Mark Suster
The GaryVee Content Model
Gary Vaynerchuk
Mammalian Brain Chemistry Explains Everything
Loretta Breuning, PhD
Blockchain + AI + Crypto Economics Are We Creating a Code Tsunami?
Dinis Guarda
The AI Rush
Jean-Baptiste Dumont
AI and Machine Learning Demystified by Carol Smith at Midwest UX 2017
Carol Smith
10 facts about jobs in the future
Pew Research Center's Internet & American Life Project
Harry Surden - Artificial Intelligence and Law Overview
Harry Surden
Inside Google's Numbers in 2017
Rand Fishkin
Pinot: Realtime Distributed OLAP datastore
Kishore Gopalakrishna
How to Become a Thought Leader in Your Niche
Leslie Samuel
Visual Design with Data
Seth Familian
Designing Teams for Emerging Challenges
Aaron Irizarry

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
What Matters Most: The Get Your Shit Together Guide to Wills, Money, Insurance, and Life's "What-ifs" Chanel Reynolds
Free
Meet the Frugalwoods: Achieving Financial Independence Through Simple Living Elizabeth Willard Thames
Free
10,001 Ways to Live Large on a Small Budget The Writers of Wise Bread
Free
Ask for More: 10 Questions to Negotiate Anything Alexandra Carter
Free
Unshakeable: Your Financial Freedom Playbook Tony Robbins
Free
Refinery29 Money Diaries: Everything You've Ever Wanted To Know About Your Finances... And Everyone Else's Lindsey Stanberry
Free
Happy Money: The Japanese Art of Making Peace with Your Money Ken Honda
Free
The Behavioral Investor Daniel Crosby
Free
7 Secrets to Investing Like Warren Buffett Mary Buffett
Free
Uncharted: How to Navigate the Future Margaret Heffernan
Free
Angel: How to Invest in Technology Startups—Timeless Advice from an Angel Investor Who Turned $100,000 into $100,000,000 Jason Calacanis
Free
Dollars and Sense: How We Misthink Money and How to Spend Smarter Dr. Dan Ariely
Free
You Need a Budget: The Proven System for Breaking the Paycheck-to-Paycheck Cycle, Getting Out of Debt, and Living the Life You Want Jesse Mecham
Free
Make Your Kid A Money Genius (Even If You're Not): A Parents' Guide for Kids 3 to 23 Beth Kobliner
Free
The Deals of Warren Buffett: Volume 1, The first $100m Glen Arnold
Free
The Capitalist Code: It Can Save Your Life and Make You Very Rich Ben Stein
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Finance Secrets of Billion-Dollar Entrepreneurs: Venture Finance Without Venture Capital Dileep Rao
Free
Cloudmoney: Cash, Cards, Crypto, and the War for Our Wallets Brett Scott
Free
The Truth About Crypto: A Practical, Easy-to-Understand Guide to Bitcoin, Blockchain, NFTs, and Other Digital Assets Ric Edelman
Free
The 9.9 Percent: The New Aristocracy That Is Entrenching Inequality and Warping Our Culture Matthew Stewart
Free
Move: The Forces Uprooting Us Parag Khanna
Free
Stimulus Wreck: Rebuilding After a Financial Disaster Gaby Dunn
Free
Time for Socialism: Dispatches from a World on Fire, 2016-2021 Thomas Piketty
Free
Where the Money Is: Value Investing in the Digital Age Adam Seessel
Free
The Price You Pay for College: An Entirely New Roadmap for the Biggest Financial Decision Your Family Will Ever Make Ron Lieber
Free
Get What's Yours for Health Care: How to Get the Best Care at the Right Price Philip Moeller
Free
Invested: How Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger Taught Me to Master My Mind, My Emotions, and My Money (with a Little Help From My Dad) Danielle Town
Free
The Latte Factor: Why You Don't Have to be Rich to Live Rich David Bach
Free
FAKE: Fake Money, Fake Teachers, Fake Assets: How Lies Are Making the Poor and Middle Class Poorer Robert T. Kiyosaki
Free
The Truth About Your Future: The Money Guide You Need Now, Later, and Much Later Ric Edelman
Free
The 10 Pillars of Wealth: Mind-Sets of the World's Richest People Alex Becker
Free
FairTax: The Truth Boortz Media Group LLC
Free

Presentation 2.pptx

  1. 1. Name : Badithi Sannuthi Vijaya Prasantha Kumar Roll no : 223103 Subject : population studies
  2. 2. Rural Population In India
  3. 3. Rural population (% of total population) in India • Rural population (% of total population) in India was last measured at 67.25 in 2015, according to the World Bank. Rural population refers to people living in rural areas as defined by national statistical offices. It is calculated as the difference between total population and urban population • India is the second most populous country in the world with nearly a fifth of the world’s population. According to the United Nations in July 2016, the population stood at 1,326,801,576. • India is projected to be the world’s most populous country by 2022, surpassing China, its population reaching 1.7
  4. 4. • Billion by 2050. Thus, India is expected to become the first political entity in history to be home to more than 1.5 • Billion people. Its population growth rate is 1.2%, ranking 94th in the world in 2013. The Indian population had reached the billion mark by 1998. India has more than 50% of its population below the age of 25 and more than 65% below the age of 35. It is expected that, in 2020, the average age of an Indian will be 29 years, compared to 37 for China and 48 for Japanand, by 2030, India's dependency ratio should be just over 0.4. • India has more than two thousand ethnic groups, and every major religion is represented, as are four major families of languages (Indo- European, Dravidian, Austroasiatic and Sino-Tibetan languages) as well as two language isolates (the Nihali language spoken in parts of Maharashtra and the Burushaski language spoken in parts of Jammu and Kashmir).
  5. 5. • Further complexity is lent by the great variation that occurs across this population on social parameters such as income and education. Only the continent of Africa exceeds the linguistic, genetic and cultural diversity of the nation of India. • The sex ratio is 944 females for 1000 males (2016).
  6. 6. ० Meaning of Rural Sociology : - India is basically a land of villages. Rural sociology is the sociology of the village or village society. It is a branch of sociology which studies rural society. Rural sociology studies the relations of the people who live in the villages. It is just like a mirror of the rural social life. It provides a detailed study of knowledge about different aspects of rural life,its problems, its culture, its religion, its economic and political life. The Indian society has a euphoria for village life. The village society is considered as the backbone of Indian society. Millions of money has been spent on the development of villages. The basic aim of the study of rural sociology is to make the village people self sufficient and also link them with the wider society at regional and national levels. Due to historical reasons, the existing Indian rural society has become a veritable mosaic of various types of rural societies and hence reveals a diversified cultural pattern. To reconstruct our rural society, it is urgently necessary to sad study not only the economic forces but also the social, the ideological and oilier forces operating in our society. It is a very complex and colossal task.
  7. 7. • “Indian rural sociology or the science of the laws governing the specific Indian rural and social organisation has still to be created. Such a science is, however, the basic premise for the renovation of the Indian rural society, so indispensable for the renovation of the Indian society as a whole.”- A.R.Desai
  8. 8. Population History • It has been estimated that the population was about 100 million in 1600 and remained nearly static until the late 19th century. It reached 255 million according to the first census taken in 1881. • Studies of India’s population since 1881 have focused on such topics as total population, birth and death rates, growth rates, geographic distribution, literacy, the rural and urban divide, cities of a million, and the three cities with populations over eight million: Delhi, Greater Mumbai (Bombay), and Kolkata (Calcutta). • Mortality rates fell in the period 1920-45, primarily due to biological immunisation. Other factors included rising incomes, better living conditions, improved nutrition, a safer and cleaner environment, and better official health policies and medical care.
  9. 9. Occupation Of Land • India occupies 2.41% of the world’s land area but supports over 18% of the world’s population. At the 2001 census 72.2% of the population lived in about 638,000 villages and the remaining 27.8% lived in more than 5,100 towns and over 380 urban agglomerations. • India’s population has exceeded that of the entire continent of Africa by 200 million people. However, because Africa’s population growth is nearly double that of India, it is expected to surpass both China and India by 2025. • The Census of India 2001 has been an historic and epoch making census, being the first census of the third millennium. It has produced wealth of data on the state of abundant human resources inhabiting the country, their demographic and economic structure, social and other characteristics.
  10. 10. • The total geo-graphical area of the country is 3,287,240 sq.km. This includes 120,849 sq. km. of area under the illegal occupation of Pakistan and China. The largest state in India in terms of geographical area is Rajasthan with an area of 342,239 sq.km. The total population of India at the 00.00 hours of 1st March 2001 stood at 1,028,737,436 comprising 532,223,090 males and 496,514,346 females. • At the International level, India accounts only 2.4 percent of the world surface are and yet it supports and sustains 16.9 percent of the world population. In 150 China with 22 percent of population led the world followed by India with 14.2 percent. It is estimated that by 2050, India will overtake China to become the most populous country on the earth with about 17.2 percent population living here.
  11. 11. • Among the union territories, Delhi (13.8 million) ranks first in terms of population whereas Lakshadweep with a population of 60,650 occupies the lowest rank. • The population of the country is on the rise. India lives in its villages. Due to diverse geographical terrain the size of the villages in small, in plain areas the villages tend to be bigger. Out of a total of 5.94 lakh inhabited villages in the country, the largest number of villages (1.45 lakh)are in the population size group of 500-999 persons, followed by the groups 100-1999 (1.30 lakh) and 200-499 (1.28 lakh). There are 3,961 villages, which have a population of 10,000 persons or more.
  12. 12. LINGUISTIC DEMOGRAPHICS • 41.03% of the Indians speak Hindi while the rest speak Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Urdu and a variety of other languages. • The languages spoken in India belong to several language families. Indo- Aryan languages account for 75% and Dravidian accounts for 20%. There are many unclassified languages too. • Most South Indians in rural areas are bilingual, in that they could speak two local languages or atleast a language and a dialect of another language. Many South Indians in urban areas are trilingual. I think the same would be the case in North India if a person’s family/region spoke a language other than Hindi, then the person would grow speaking Hindi and an additional language.
  13. 13. • In addition to this, we are taught two or atleast three languages in schools, which may or may not be languages that we already know. It’s safe to say that most Indians are bilingual/trilingual. • The most spoken languages in India, according to India’s census data, are Hindi(422m), Bengali (83m). Telugu (75m), Marathi (71m), Tamil (60m), Urdu (51m), Gujarati (46m), and Punjabi (29m)
  14. 14. OBJECTIVE OF LEARNING OF VILLAGE POPULATION • The objective is to identify the problems faced by rural population in india. A Study of Rural Problems: • The subject matter of rural sociology includes the problems of rural life such as social, economic, political and cultural problems. Rural social problems are increasing day-by-day. It is essential that these should be solved in a planned way. • It requires separate analysis because the cause and consequences of these problems are different from the problems in general. These, problems include poverty, illiteracy, religious superstitions, traditionalism, inadequate housing, rural unemployment etc.
  15. 15. A Study of Religion and Culture: • In rural society religion and culture of rural people are given more emphasis. Because these are the indispensable part of their lives. Religion plays an important role in rural society. Rural society is basically religion oriented society. • It acts as an informal means of social control. The rural people follow all the rules and regulations related to religion and culture. Culture includes old customs, traditions, folkways, norms, values, etc. Rural sociology studies the complexity of rural culture, cultural patterns etc.
  16. 16. A Study of Social Change: • Social change is the change in the social relationships; the changing aspect of any system of the society. Due to the impact of modern education, means of transport and communication, modernisation, urbanisation, industrialisation, the rural society is now undergoing tremendous changes. • Only through change, the way of progress and change can be possible. Rural sociology studies the various factors responsible for social change in a very systematic way.
  17. 17. Suggestions to improve the rural health care services 1. Introduce the accreditation system for Health Facilities for their infrastructure, human resources, drugs and medical supplies based on the annual visits and can be graded based on the compliances of the norms. 2. Introduce the system of awards for the best performing health facilities in various categories. The categories can be the sections which bring in quality in the work and work place like campus cleanliness, patient satisfaction, attending the patient early, less waiting time for patients, patient engagement during waiting, health education to patients.
  18. 18. 3. Creating the better and hygienic living condition for the BPL families with basic necessities like toilets, bathing, drainage and good drinking water. 4. Create special incentive schemes for the rural doctors and nurses to attract them for the service for stabilized stay of the health professionals in the villages.
  19. 19. Suggestions to handle Rural to Urban Migration - 1. The first step toward making migration manageable is to understand why people migrate. It is important to analyze the causes and then employ specific remedies to correct the situation. 2. Also there must not be regional imbalance in development. All the areas of the nation must have development opportunities. 3. The rural areas must be given special attention while development so as to retain the population which migrates to the urban areas. All the basic amenities must be provided in the rural areas.
  20. 20. 4. Better job prospects in rural areas will surely reduce the rate of migration. 5. Suburbs and areas around the city too need to be developed to accommodate the migrant population. 6. New cities and urban centers need to be developed to push the migration in their direction instead of already established cities. 7. Planned development of these new urban areas should include plans for accommodating any further migrating population.

×