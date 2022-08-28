Presentation 2.pptx

3.
Rural population
(% of total population) in India
• Rural population (% of total population) in India was last measured at
67.25 in 2015, according to the World Bank. Rural population refers to
people living in rural areas as defined by national statistical offices. It
is calculated as the difference between total population and urban
population
• India is the second most populous country in the world with nearly a
fifth of the world’s population. According to the United Nations in July
2016, the population stood at 1,326,801,576.
• India is projected to be the world’s most populous country by 2022,
surpassing China, its population reaching 1.7
4.
• Billion by 2050. Thus, India is expected to become the first political
entity in history to be home to more than 1.5
• Billion people. Its population growth rate is 1.2%, ranking 94th in the
world in 2013. The Indian population had reached the billion mark by
1998. India has more than 50% of its population below the age of 25
and more than 65% below the age of 35. It is expected that, in 2020,
the average age of an Indian will be 29 years, compared to 37 for
China and 48 for Japanand, by 2030, India's dependency ratio should
be just over 0.4.
• India has more than two thousand ethnic groups, and every major
religion is represented, as are four major families of languages (Indo-
European, Dravidian, Austroasiatic and Sino-Tibetan languages) as
well as two language isolates (the Nihali language spoken in parts of
Maharashtra and the Burushaski language spoken in parts of Jammu
and Kashmir).
5.
• Further complexity is lent by the great variation that occurs across
this population on social parameters such as income and education.
Only the continent of Africa exceeds the linguistic, genetic and
cultural diversity of the nation of India.
• The sex ratio is 944 females for 1000 males (2016).
6.
० Meaning of Rural Sociology : -
India is basically a land of villages. Rural sociology is the sociology of the village or
village society. It is a branch of sociology which studies rural society. Rural sociology
studies the relations of the people who live in the villages. It is just like a mirror of
the rural social life. It provides a detailed study of knowledge about different
aspects of rural life,its problems, its culture, its religion, its economic and political
life. The Indian society has a euphoria for village life. The village society is
considered as the backbone of Indian society. Millions of money has been spent on
the development of villages. The basic aim of the study of rural sociology is to make
the village people self sufficient and also link them with the wider society at
regional and national levels. Due to historical reasons, the existing Indian rural
society has become a veritable mosaic of various types of rural societies and hence
reveals a diversified cultural pattern. To reconstruct our rural society, it is urgently
necessary to sad study not only the economic forces but also the social, the
ideological and oilier forces operating in our society. It is a very complex and
colossal task.
7.
• “Indian rural sociology or the science of the laws governing the
specific Indian rural and social organisation has still to be created.
Such a science is, however, the basic premise for the renovation of
the Indian rural society, so indispensable for the renovation of the
Indian society as a whole.”- A.R.Desai
8.
Population History
• It has been estimated that the population was about 100 million in 1600
and remained nearly static until the late 19th century. It reached 255 million
according to the first census taken in 1881.
• Studies of India’s population since 1881 have focused on such topics as
total population, birth and death rates, growth rates, geographic
distribution, literacy, the rural and urban divide, cities of a million, and the
three cities with populations over eight million: Delhi, Greater Mumbai
(Bombay), and Kolkata (Calcutta).
• Mortality rates fell in the period 1920-45, primarily due to biological
immunisation. Other factors included rising incomes, better living
conditions, improved nutrition, a safer and cleaner environment, and
better official health policies and medical care.
9.
Occupation Of Land
• India occupies 2.41% of the world’s land area but supports over 18% of the
world’s population. At the 2001 census 72.2% of the population lived in
about 638,000 villages and the remaining 27.8% lived in more than 5,100
towns and over 380 urban agglomerations.
• India’s population has exceeded that of the entire continent of Africa by
200 million people. However, because Africa’s population growth is nearly
double that of India, it is expected to surpass both China and India by 2025.
• The Census of India 2001 has been an historic and epoch making census,
being the first census of the third millennium. It has produced wealth of
data on the state of abundant human resources inhabiting the country,
their demographic and economic structure, social and other
characteristics.
10.
• The total geo-graphical area of the country is 3,287,240 sq.km. This
includes 120,849 sq. km. of area under the illegal occupation of
Pakistan and China. The largest state in India in terms of geographical
area is Rajasthan with an area of 342,239 sq.km. The total population
of India at the 00.00 hours of 1st March 2001 stood at 1,028,737,436
comprising 532,223,090 males and 496,514,346 females.
• At the International level, India accounts only 2.4 percent of the
world surface are and yet it supports and sustains 16.9 percent of the
world population. In 150 China with 22 percent of population led the
world followed by India with 14.2 percent. It is estimated that by
2050, India will overtake China to become the most populous country
on the earth with about 17.2 percent population living here.
11.
• Among the union territories, Delhi (13.8 million) ranks first in terms of
population whereas Lakshadweep with a population of 60,650
occupies the lowest rank.
• The population of the country is on the rise. India lives in its villages.
Due to diverse geographical terrain the size of the villages in small, in
plain areas the villages tend to be bigger. Out of a total of 5.94 lakh
inhabited villages in the country, the largest number of villages (1.45
lakh)are in the population size group of 500-999 persons, followed by
the groups 100-1999 (1.30 lakh) and 200-499 (1.28 lakh). There are
3,961 villages, which have a population of 10,000 persons or more.
12.
LINGUISTIC DEMOGRAPHICS
• 41.03% of the Indians speak Hindi while the rest speak Assamese, Bengali,
Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Urdu
and a variety of other languages.
• The languages spoken in India belong to several language families. Indo-
Aryan languages account for 75% and Dravidian accounts for 20%. There
are many unclassified languages too.
• Most South Indians in rural areas are bilingual, in that they could speak two
local languages or atleast a language and a dialect of another language.
Many South Indians in urban areas are trilingual. I think the same would be
the case in North India if a person’s family/region spoke a language other
than Hindi, then the person would grow speaking Hindi and an additional
language.
13.
• In addition to this, we are taught two or atleast three languages in
schools, which may or may not be languages that we already know.
It’s safe to say that most Indians are bilingual/trilingual.
• The most spoken languages in India, according to India’s census data,
are Hindi(422m), Bengali (83m). Telugu (75m), Marathi (71m), Tamil
(60m), Urdu (51m), Gujarati (46m), and Punjabi (29m)
14.
OBJECTIVE OF LEARNING OF VILLAGE
POPULATION
• The objective is to identify the problems faced by rural population in
india.
A Study of Rural Problems:
• The subject matter of rural sociology includes the problems of rural
life such as social, economic, political and cultural problems. Rural
social problems are increasing day-by-day. It is essential that these
should be solved in a planned way.
• It requires separate analysis because the cause and consequences of
these problems are different from the problems in general. These,
problems include poverty, illiteracy, religious superstitions,
traditionalism, inadequate housing, rural unemployment etc.
15.
A Study of Religion and Culture:
• In rural society religion and culture of rural people are given more
emphasis. Because these are the indispensable part of their lives.
Religion plays an important role in rural society. Rural society is
basically religion oriented society.
• It acts as an informal means of social control. The rural people follow
all the rules and regulations related to religion and culture. Culture
includes old customs, traditions, folkways, norms, values, etc. Rural
sociology studies the complexity of rural culture, cultural patterns etc.
16.
A Study of Social Change:
• Social change is the change in the social relationships; the changing
aspect of any system of the society. Due to the impact of modern
education, means of transport and communication, modernisation,
urbanisation, industrialisation, the rural society is now undergoing
tremendous changes.
• Only through change, the way of progress and change can be
possible. Rural sociology studies the various factors responsible for
social change in a very systematic way.
17.
Suggestions to improve the rural health care
services
1. Introduce the accreditation system for Health Facilities for their
infrastructure, human resources, drugs and medical supplies based
on the annual visits and can be graded based on the compliances of
the norms.
2. Introduce the system of awards for the best performing health
facilities in various categories. The categories can be the sections
which bring in quality in the work and work place like campus
cleanliness, patient satisfaction, attending the patient early, less
waiting time for patients, patient engagement during waiting,
health education to patients.
18.
3. Creating the better and hygienic living condition for the BPL families
with basic necessities like toilets, bathing, drainage and good drinking
water.
4. Create special incentive schemes for the rural doctors and nurses to
attract them for the service for stabilized stay of the health
professionals in the villages.
19.
Suggestions to handle Rural to Urban
Migration -
1. The first step toward making migration manageable is to understand why
people migrate. It is important to analyze the causes and then employ
specific remedies to correct the situation.
2. Also there must not be regional imbalance in development. All the areas
of the nation must have development opportunities.
3. The rural areas must be given special attention while development so as to
retain the population which migrates to the urban areas. All the basic
amenities must be provided in the rural areas.
20.
4. Better job prospects in rural areas will surely reduce the rate of
migration.
5. Suburbs and areas around the city too need to be developed to
accommodate the migrant population.
6. New cities and urban centers need to be developed to push the
migration in their direction instead of already established cities.
7. Planned development of these new urban areas should include plans
for accommodating any further migrating population.