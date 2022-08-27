Successfully reported this slideshow.
Your SlideShare is downloading. ×

Macromolecules-Presentation-NXPowerLite.pptx

Aug. 27, 2022
0 likes 1 view
Upcoming SlideShare
enzymes-151002080055-lva1-app6892 (1).pdf
enzymes-151002080055-lva1-app6892 (1).pdf
Loading in …3
×

Check these out next

How to think like a startup
Loic Le Meur
What to Upload to SlideShare
SlideShare
Be A Great Product Leader (Amplify, Oct 2019)
Adam Nash
Trillion Dollar Coach Book (Bill Campbell)
Eric Schmidt
APIdays Paris 2019 - Innovation @ scale, APIs as Digital Factories' New Machi...
apidays
A few thoughts on work life-balance
Wim Vanderbauwhede
Is vc still a thing final
Mark Suster
The GaryVee Content Model
Gary Vaynerchuk
1 of 19
1 of 19

Macromolecules-Presentation-NXPowerLite.pptx

Aug. 27, 2022
0 likes 1 view

Download to read offline

Science

h

h

Science

Recommended

More Related Content

Featured

How to think like a startup
Loic Le Meur
What to Upload to SlideShare
SlideShare
Be A Great Product Leader (Amplify, Oct 2019)
Adam Nash
Trillion Dollar Coach Book (Bill Campbell)
Eric Schmidt
APIdays Paris 2019 - Innovation @ scale, APIs as Digital Factories' New Machi...
apidays
A few thoughts on work life-balance
Wim Vanderbauwhede
Is vc still a thing final
Mark Suster
The GaryVee Content Model
Gary Vaynerchuk
Mammalian Brain Chemistry Explains Everything
Loretta Breuning, PhD
Blockchain + AI + Crypto Economics Are We Creating a Code Tsunami?
Dinis Guarda
The AI Rush
Jean-Baptiste Dumont
AI and Machine Learning Demystified by Carol Smith at Midwest UX 2017
Carol Smith
10 facts about jobs in the future
Pew Research Center's Internet & American Life Project
Harry Surden - Artificial Intelligence and Law Overview
Harry Surden
Inside Google's Numbers in 2017
Rand Fishkin
Pinot: Realtime Distributed OLAP datastore
Kishore Gopalakrishna
How to Become a Thought Leader in Your Niche
Leslie Samuel
Visual Design with Data
Seth Familian
Designing Teams for Emerging Challenges
Aaron Irizarry
UX, ethnography and possibilities: for Libraries, Museums and Archives
Ned Potter

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
The First Shots: The Epic Rivalries and Heroic Science Behind the Race to the Coronavirus Vaccine Brendan Borrell
Free
Graceland, At Last: Notes on Hope and Heartache From the American South Margaret Renkl
Free
Committed: Dispatches from a Psychiatrist in Training Adam Stern
Free
The Secret Life of Fungi Aliya Whiteley
Free
The World Without Us Alan Weisman
Free
Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind Yuval Noah Harari
Free
Boundaries Workbook: When to Say Yes, How to Say No to Take Control of Your Life Henry Cloud
Free
The Sixth Extinction: An Unnatural History Elizabeth Kolbert
Free
Brain on Fire: My Month of Madness Susannah Cahalan
Free
Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge and the Teachings of Plants Robin Wall Kimmerer
Free
The Obesity Code: Unlocking the Secrets of Weight Loss (Why Intermittent Fasting Is the Key to Controlling Your Weight) Jason Fung
Free
Homo Deus: A Brief History of Tomorrow Yuval Noah Harari
Free
Changes That Heal: Four Practical Steps to a Happier, Healthier You Henry Cloud
Free
Junky: The Definitive Text of "Junk" William S. Burroughs
Free
Maybe You Should Talk to Someone: A Therapist, HER Therapist, and Our Lives Revealed Lori Gottlieb
Free
Hidden Figures: The American Dream and the Untold Story of the Black Women Mathematicians Who Helped Win the Space Race Margot Lee Shetterly
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
The Monster's Bones: The Discovery of T. Rex and How It Shook Our World David K. Randall
Free
This America Of Ours: Bernard and Avis DeVoto and the Forgotten Fight to Save the Wild Nate Schweber
Free
The Metaverse: And How It Will Revolutionize Everything Matthew Ball
Free
The Facemaker: A Visionary Surgeon's Battle to Mend the Disfigured Soldiers of World War I Lindsey Fitzharris
Free
Future Stories: What's Next? David Christian
Free
Good Grief: On Loving Pets, Here and Hereafter E.B. Bartels
Free
Out of the Wreckage Kirk Yeager
Free
A Portrait of the Scientist as a Young Woman: A Memoir Lindy Elkins-Tanton
Free
Why Sharks Matter: A Deep Dive with the World's Most Misunderstood Predator David Shiffman
Free
Nomad Century: How Climate Migration Will Reshape Our World Gaia Vince
Free
Imaginable: How to See the Future Coming and Feel Ready for Anything—Even Things that Seem Impossible Today Jane McGonigal
Free
On Animals Susan Orlean
Free
Moonshot: Inside Pfizer's Nine-Month Race to Make the Impossible Possible Dr. Albert Bourla
Free
The Secret Lives of Planets: Order, Chaos, and Uniqueness in the Solar System Paul Murdin
Free
The Mind and the Moon: My Brother’s Story, the Science of Our Brains, and the Search for Our Psyches Daniel Bergner
Free
Of Sound Mind: How Our Brain Constructs a Meaningful Sonic World Nina Kraus
Free

Macromolecules-Presentation-NXPowerLite.pptx

  1. 1. MACROmolecules The Big Four
  2. 2. WHY ARE MACROMOLECULES IMPORTANT TO THE HUMAN BODY? Macromolecules are essential to the functioning of the human body.  Carbohydrates are the body’s main source of energy.  Lipids provide stored energy reserves. This allows us to survive when carbohydrates are not being supplied to the body.  Protein helps us stay strong, by forming new bones and muscles, and helping us fight diseases.  Nucleic acids are responsible for making each person functional and unique; they are the blueprint for our genetic structure.
  3. 3. OBJECTIVES Learn Basic Structure and Function of: • Carbohydrates • Lipids • Protein • Nucleic Acids …And Learn The Role of Enzyme Catalysts!
  4. 4.  Carbohydrates are formed of carbon, hydrogen, and oxygen atoms with a ratio of 1:2:1. CARBOHYDRATES ARE THE MAIN ENERGY SOURCE OF THE BODY!  The two categories of carbohydrates include sugar and starch. Glucose is an example of a simple sugar.
  5. 5. The smallest unit of saccharides is a monosaccharide. (“Mono” = one) Examples: Glucose & Fructose Monosaccharides combine together to form disaccharides (“Di” = two) Examples: Lactose & Sucrose CARBOHYDRATES ARE COMPOSED OF SACCHARIDES Monosaccharides are also referred to as Simple Sugars
  6. 6. Starches are polysaccharide chains made from 300 - 1000 glucose units Monosaccharides can also form larger carbohydrates such as:  Oligosaccharides are chains of 3-10 monosaccharides. (“Oligo” = few)  Polysaccharides are the largest unit of carbohydrates (“Poly” = many) Polysaccharides are referred to as complex carbohydrates
  7. 7.  Enzymes in the mouth, stomach, and small intestine, breakdown the carbohydrate molecules.  These large complex carbohydrate molecules breakdown into simple sugars. CARBOHYDRATE BREAKDOWN
  8. 8. How Does The Breakdown Occur? Our bodies use special protein molecules called enzymes to break the larger molecules into smaller pieces. Enzymes Are Catalysts [Catalysts are chemicals that quicken a chemical reaction without undergoing any change themselves]
  9. 9. • Activation Energy is the energy needed to start a reaction. • An enzyme is a protein catalyst that speeds up biological reactions by lowering the activation energy! • Some life processes are too slow when they occur on their own, but enzymes help speed them up! THE ROLE OF ENZYMES
  10. 10.  Each enzyme is very specific and only attaches to one type of molecule.  The molecule the enzyme acts upon is called its substrate. THE ROLE OF ENZYMES Variables that impact enzyme activity: 1. Temperature 2. pH
  11. 11. PROTEIN Proteins are nutrients which contain materials the body uses for growth and repair.  Proteins are made of Carbon, Hydrogen, Oxygen and Nitrogen.  Proteins are large molecules made up of combinations of amino acids.
  12. 12. • Amino acids are the building blocks of proteins. • These building blocks bond together to form chains that are called peptides. • Proteins are formed of combinations of large peptides chains, this is referred to as polypeptides. AMINO ACIDS PEPTIDES POLYPEPTIDES PROTEIN Lysine is an example of an Amino Acid
  13. 13. In order for the body to use protein, enzymes in the stomach and small intestine break the polypeptides down into individual amino acids.
  14. 14. LIPIDS  Lipids function as stored energy, insulation for the body, and assist absorption of certain vitamins.  Lipids are large molecules that can be categorized as fats or oils.  Lipids are composed of triglycerides.  These molecules are made up of carbon, hydrogen, and oxygen atoms.
  15. 15. Glycerol + 3 Fatty Acids  Triglyceride Chain of Triglycerides  Lipid Triglycerides
  16. 16. Bile and enzymes in the small intestine break lipids down into small molecules of fatty acids and glycerol. LIPID BREAKDOWN
  17. 17.  Composed of Nucleotides NUCLEIC ACIDS  Stores and Carries Genetic Information  Unlike the other macromolecules, nucleic acids are not obtained from food Deoxyribonucleic Acid (aka DNA) Is a Nucleic Acid!
  18. 18. Nucleotides are made of three parts: 1. A five-carbon sugar 2. A base that has nitrogen (N) atoms 3. An ion of phosphoric acid known as phosphate (PO43-) All nucleic acids are made from combinations of nucleotides. NUCLEOTIDES There are five nucleotides: uracil, cytosine, thymine, adenine, and guanine
  19. 19. Molecules Gone Wild (Bio Style!) YOUTUBE BREAK!

Editor's Notes

  • Image Credit:
    http://justingrinnell.files.wordpress.com/2012/11/carbs.jpg
    http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/File:D-glucose_color_coded.png
  • http://cache.gawker.com/assets/images/7/2011/04/0404_milk.jpg
    http://www.nourition.com/wp-content/uploads/2012/04/Sugar.jpg
  • http://www.mansfield.ohio-state.edu/~sabedon/071amylo.gif
  • Image Credit: http://www.chem4kids.com/files/bio_carbos.html
  • http://www.nature.com/scitable/content/ne0000/ne0000/ne0000/ne0000/14711476/U2CP5-2_EnzymeActivation_ksm.jpg
  • Image Credit: http://www.chem4kids.com/files/art/bio_enzyme1.gif
  • http://blog.rumorssteakhouse.com/files/2011/05/steak1.jpg
  • Image Credit: http://vibrantsexystrong.com/wp-content/uploads/2011/02/amino-acids.jpg
    http://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/commons/thumb/5/5f/Lysine_fisher_structure_and_3d_ball.svg/260px-Lysine_fisher_structure_and_3d_ball.svg.png
  • Image Credit: http://www.bbc.co.uk/bitesize/ks3/science/images/protein_molecules.gif
  • http://i1-news.softpedia-static.com/images/news2/What-Do-We-Really-Know-about-Fats-Are-All-Fats-Bad-2.bmp
  • http://www.bodyrecomposition.com/wp-content/uploads/2009/05/triglyceride.gif
  • Image Credit: http://www.bbc.co.uk/bitesize/ks3/science/images/fat_molecules.gif
  • http://images.sciencedaily.com/2011/07/110721142408-large.jpg
  • http://www.ucl.ac.uk/~sjjgsca/nucleotide.jpg

×