Corporate culture refers to the beliefs and behaviors that determine how a company's employees and management interact and handle outside business transactions. Often, corporate culture is implied, not expressly defined, and develops organically over time from the cumulative traits of the people the company hires.

Corporate culture copy

  1. 1. GROW CORPORATE CULTURE Here is where your presentation begins
  2. 2. PRANAY KUMAR PELAPOLU TE T
  3. 3. WHAT IS CORPORATE CULTURE Corporate culture refers to the values, behaviour and working style of a company.  It indicates how a company treats its employees, customers and community.  For example, one company may give more importance to the environment than profitability, while another one may be more concerned about increasing its bottom line even if its operations negatively impact the environment. Similarly, one company may want to get the most out of its employees, even at the cost of their health and personal life, while another one may be more generous towards its workforce.
  4. 4. 1. Although one policy or instance of behaviour does not constitute the corporate culture by itself, it definitely indicates the culture of the company. 2. For example, a company guided by the belief of developing quality products would never try to pass on substandard quality products to its customers, even if that translates into higher profits. 3. Companies may define their culture through company culture statements just like they define their mission through mission statements. However, it mostly develops organically over a period of time from the cumulative personality and attitude of the management and the employees it recruits. 4. External factors like local customs and traditions, national economic policy and the industry in which the company operates may also influence the culture of a company. Corporate culture often reflects in the dress code, office environment, recruitment policy, client satisfaction and all other aspects of the company operations. Companies with good corporate culture usually have higher employee retention rates, productive employees and a motivating work environment.
  5. 5. Why is corporate culture important? This can be the part of the presentation where you introduce yourself, write your email...
  6. 6.  Corporate culture is important because it influences a company's policies, operations and working style. Following are some reasons and examples that underline the importance of corporate culture. Employees often get attracted to companies with a culture they identify with.  Corporate culture impacts the way a company treats its employees, which in turn impacts employee retention, turnover and productivity.  Corporate culture impacts the way a company deals with its customers.  Corporate culture can help build a strong brand identity as it creates a certain image and perception in the minds of the customers. Strong corporate culture can transform employees and customers into brand advocates. Good corporate culture can promote a healthy team environment.
  7. 7. Elements of corporate culture VISION The vision of a company defines its business objectives and what it strives to achieve. It indicates why the company exists and where it sees itself in the future VALUES The values of a company guide the behaviour and approach it takes to realise its vision. A value statement declares the priorities of the company and tells you how it conducts itself. PRACTICES The vision and values of a company reflect in the practices PEOPLE A company's culture exists largely because of the people it employs. The mindset, attitude and behaviour of the people working for the company . 01 03 02 04
  8. 8. Attributes of corporate culture
  9. 9. 1. IT IS SHARED Corporate culture exists as a group phenomenon . A single individual cannot form a corporate culture. For example, a customer service representative may personally want to refund the amount to the customer, but the company's policy may not allow them to do so. Since all the employees are bound by the company's policy and business practices, how they act in their capacity as the company's representative is important in determining a company's culture. Employees may learn a company's culture either formally (e.g., through training) or unconsciously (e.g., being influenced by coworkers' behaviour).
  10. 10. 2. It is pervasive Corporate culture exists across several levels of the company. For example, if a company has a customer-centric culture, its employees across different departments are likely to look for ways to solve customers' problems. If the customer service department is overenthusiastic about helping the customers while the sales department is only focused on increasing the revenue without being concerned about the customers, it will not qualify as a customer- centric culture.
  11. 11. 3. It is enduring Corporate culture develops over a long period of time and guides the company's working for a long time to come.  A company first starts working with its mission and values. It then recruits people to support its mission.’’ Similarly, people who share the values of the company get attracted to it. Thus, the culture reinforces itself and becomes stronger over time.
  12. 12. 4. It is implicit A company may not expressly ask you to subscribe to its culture. However, when you join a company, you give tacit approval to act according to its culture. Corporate culture evolves because employees implicitly learn from their peers and supervisors.
  13. 13. Types of corporate culture ● TEAM FIRST CULTURE ● ELITE CULTURE ● HORIZONTAL CULTURE ● CONVENTIONAL CULTURE ● PROGRESSIVE CULTURE
  14. 14. 1. Team-first culture ● In this type of culture, companies focus on building a team of people that share the company's values and beliefs. During recruitment, the company gives a higher priority to values than skills and experience. As a result, the company usually has highly motivated employees who find their work meaningful. Companies following the team-first culture look for ways to keep their employees happy. They may organise activities like team outings and frequently seek employee feedback.
  15. 15. 2. Elite culture ● Dynamic and rapidly growing companies often follow an elite culture. Such companies prefer recruiting people that are talented and confident. They expect their employees to think out of the box and go beyond traditional boundaries. These companies are often involved in meaningful work, such as path-breaking research or developing some cutting-edge technology, which makes employees feel proud of their efforts.
  16. 16. 3. Horizontal culture ● This type of culture is often found in small and mid-sized companies. Companies with a horizontal culture keep the hierarchical levels in their organisational structure to a bare minimum. Team members often take up multiple roles and work in a collaborative environment. You get the opportunity to learn several different aspects of the company's business. You may even have a CEO actively involved in the daily operations of the company.
  17. 17. 4. Conventional culture ● You can find this culture in traditional companies like banks and public sector enterprises. Companies with conventional culture often have a tall organisational structure with clearly defined roles and job titles. The flow of authority, too, is clear. The procedures are standardised and employees typically need to follow the commands of their supervisors. Although it may look outdated, conventional culture may be effective in certain industries like mining and refining, where work procedures are well-established.
  18. 18. 5. Progressive culture ● You can find this culture in traditional companies like banks and public sector enterprises. Companies with conventional culture often have a tall organisational structure with clearly defined roles and job titles. The flow of authority, too, is clear. The procedures are standardised and employees typically need to follow the commands of their supervisors. Although it may look outdated, conventional culture may be effective in certain industries like mining and refining, where work procedures are well-established.
  19. 19. 6. Market culture ● A market culture focuses on competition and growth. Companies with this type of culture place a high priority on profitability. Each position in the company looks to contribute to the company's bottom line. The work environment is result-oriented rather than being focused on personal satisfaction. You can find market culture in large companies that aim to be or are already industry leaders
  20. 20. GROW ANY DOUBTS > CORPORATE CULTURE Here is where your presentation begins
  21. 21. MENTOR PREPARED BY : PRANAY KUMAR PELAPOLU GAYATRI MAMIDIPALLY THANKING YOU

