POLYCHLORINATED BIPHENYLS PREPARED BY, PRABHA CHANDRASEKHARAN M.Phil Biosciences Mahatma Gandhi University
SOURCES  Run off  Poorly maintained hazardous waste sites containing PCBs  Burning of wastes in municipal or industrial...
HEALTH AFFECTS CAUSED BY PCBS High dosage:  Skin conditions such as acne and rashes.  Changes in blood and urine, indica...
PCBs are a health hazard. Children are particularly susceptible to the health effects of PCBs. Consuming water with high l...
PCBS AFFECT ON CHILDREN  Mothers exposed to high levels of PCBs in the workplace or ate large amounts of contaminated fis...
CAN PCBS CAUSE CANCER?  Studies show, workers exposed to high doses of PCBs can develop certain kinds of cancers includin...
PCBS IN THE ENVIRONMENT  PCBs entered air, water and soil during their manufacture, use and disposal.  Accidental spills...
REDUCE THE RISK OF EXPOSURE TO PCBS  Avoid eating the fish and fish-eating wildlife that have been issued advisory warnin...
GOVERNMENT RECOMMENDATIONS  The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has a limit of 0.0005 mg of PCBs pr liter of drinki...
 When do PCBs in drinking water become a health concern?  The federal government has established the safe drinking water...
CURRENT ISSUE WITH PCBS  Studies done at the University of Rochester have linked PCBs to Parkinson’s disease- a progressi...
INCIDENCE  Polychlorinated Biphenyl Transformer Incident -- New Mexico On June 17, 1985, a transformer located in the bas...
THE BELGIAN PCB/DIOXIN INCIDENT  The Belgian PCB incident occurred at the end of January 1999 when a mixture of polychlor...
Thank You…
Polychlorinated biphenyls

Published in: Science
  1. 1. POLYCHLORINATED BIPHENYLS PREPARED BY, PRABHA CHANDRASEKHARAN M.Phil Biosciences Mahatma Gandhi University
  2. 2. INTRODUCTION  PCBs are a family of chemical compounds formed by the addition of chlorine to biphenyl (C12H10).  There are 10 substitution positions where chlorine may be added, leading to a possible 209 unique chemical compounds termed congeners.  A polychlorinated biphenyl (PCB) is an organic chlorine compound with the formula C12H10-nCln where n= 1 to 10.  Congeners have been assigned numbers (1209) and are also classified by the positions occupied by chlorine.  E.g. Congener 1 : Chlorobiphenyl Congener 101 : Pentachlorobiphenyl Congener 209 : Decachlorobiphenyl
  3. 3.  ClnH(10-n) 23 4 5 6 3’2’ 4’ 6’ 5’ • Polychlorinated biphenyls were once widely deployed as dielectric and coolant fluids in electrical apparatus, carbonless copy paper and in heat transfer fluids. • Because of their longevity , PCBs are still in use.
  4. 4.  Developed in 1929  PCBs were typically manufactured as a mixture of congeners, created through the progressive chlorination of biphenyl until a target chlorine content (percentage by weight) was obtained and the mixture has characteristic physical-chemical properties.  One of the most common mixtures was Arochlor 1254, which contained 54% chlorine by weight.  Once released to the environment, mixtures undergo diagenesis, changing the congener balance and making it difficult to determine their origin
  5. 5.  PCBs have physical properties ranging from oily liquids to waxy solids.  Due to their non-flammability, chemical stability, high boiling point and electrical insulating properties, they were used in a variety of industrial and commercial applications including electrical, heat transfer, and hydraulic equipment; as plasticizers in paints, plastics and rubber products and in pigments, dyes and carbonless copy paper.  Insoluble in water ; solubility decreases with increasing chlorination.  PCB’s are either oily liquids or solids, some exist as a vapor in air.  Colorless to light yellow  PCB’s have no smell or taste  Extremely stable, withstanding temperatures of up to 1,600°F (870°C).  PCB’s are fire-resistant and an electrical insulator.
  6. 6.  More than 1.5 billion pounds of PCBs were manufactured in the U.S. before they were banned under the Toxic Substances Control Act of 1976.  According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) PCBs cause cancer in animals and are probable human carcinogens.  PCBs have been demonstrated to cause a variety of adverse health effects, including cancer and disruption of the endocrine, nervous, and reproductive systems.  It has a potency factor for toxicity more than 4 times that of arsenic.  World production of PCBs since 1930 is estimated at one million tons.  Although the manufacture of PCB ceased in 1979 under TSCA, some 750 million pounds remained in use as of the mid-1980s, largely in electrical equipment.  PCBs enter the environment through effluent discharge, incineration and leakage.
  7. 7. SOURCES  Run off  Poorly maintained hazardous waste sites containing PCBs  Burning of wastes in municipal or industrial incinerators
  8. 8. HEALTH AFFECTS CAUSED BY PCBS High dosage:  Skin conditions such as acne and rashes.  Changes in blood and urine, indicating liver damage. Animals (eating high amounts/short time):  Mild liver damage; some death Animals (eating small amounts/long time):  Anemia  Skin conditions  Liver, stomach and thyroid gland injuries.  PCBs are not known to cause structural birth defects.
  9. 9. PCBs are a health hazard. Children are particularly susceptible to the health effects of PCBs. Consuming water with high levels of PCBs over time can cause health effects such as: • Acne and rashes • Liver and kidney dysfunction • Depression and fatigue • Nose and lung irritation • Increased risk of cancer • Developmental problems in children
  10. 10. PCBS AFFECT ON CHILDREN  Mothers exposed to high levels of PCBs in the workplace or ate large amounts of contaminated fish.  Babies weigh less than other babies with mothers not exposed to PCBs.  Problems with motor skills and decreased short term memory.  Immune system complications  Infants most likely exposed through breast milk.
  11. 11. CAN PCBS CAUSE CANCER?  Studies show, workers exposed to high doses of PCBs can develop certain kinds of cancers including liver and biliary tract cancer, immune, reproductive and endocrine systems.  PCBs have been linked to activation of oncogenes and inactivation of tumor suppressing genes  Rats that ate food with high doses of PCBs for two years developed liver cancer.  The EPA and the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) have determined PCBs to be carcinogenic to humans.
  12. 12. PCBS IN THE ENVIRONMENT  PCBs entered air, water and soil during their manufacture, use and disposal.  Accidental spills and leaks during their transport, and from leaks or fires in products containing PCBs.  Still released from hazardous waste sites; illegal or improper disposal of industrial waste; leaks from old appliances.  PCBs are not readily biodegradable  In water, stick to organic particles and bottom sediments; binds strongly to soil.  PCBs are consumed by small organisms and fish in water.
  13. 13. REDUCE THE RISK OF EXPOSURE TO PCBS  Avoid eating the fish and fish-eating wildlife that have been issued advisory warnings about PCB-contamination.  Avoid children playing with old appliances, electrical equipment, or transformers that might contain PCBs.  Discourage children from playing in the dirt near hazardous waste sites, eating dirt and putting dirty hands, toys and other objects in mouth.  If exposed to PCBs in the workplace, they could be brought home on clothes, body or tools. Shower before leaving; keep work clothes and tools separate from clean items.
  14. 14. GOVERNMENT RECOMMENDATIONS  The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has a limit of 0.0005 mg of PCBs pr liter of drinking water.  Spills and accidental releases of 1 pound or more of PCBs into the environment must be reported to EPA.  FDA requires infant food, dairy products, fish and shellfish, poultry and red meat contain no more than 0.2- 3 parts of PCBs per million parts of food.  Many states have established fish and wildlife consumption advisories for PCBs.
  15. 15.  When do PCBs in drinking water become a health concern?  The federal government has established the safe drinking water standard (also called maximum contaminant level) for PCBs as 500 ppt (parts per trillion).  It is unsafe to drink water with higher concentrations of PCBs.
  16. 16. CURRENT ISSUE WITH PCBS  Studies done at the University of Rochester have linked PCBs to Parkinson’s disease- a progressive neurological disorder that affects about 1% of Americans over 60.  PCBs degrade nerve pathways associated with Parkinson’s.  Exposure caused by PCBs found in the food chain, inhaled, and an additive in pesticides.
  17. 17. INCIDENCE  Polychlorinated Biphenyl Transformer Incident -- New Mexico On June 17, 1985, a transformer located in the basement of the New Mexico State Highway Department building in Santa Fe was found to have overheated and released an oily mist containing polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs) and their pyrolysis by-products. The transformer contained 245 gallons of askarel, most of which was vented from the transformer. The askarel was tested for PCBs, and the result was interpreted as negative. Therefore, clean-up began under the assumption that PCBs were not present. By that afternoon, however, a laboratory identified PCBs in an askarel fluid sample from the site. By that time, the three-story building had been extensively contaminated, compounded in part by the clean-up efforts.
  18. 18. THE BELGIAN PCB/DIOXIN INCIDENT  The Belgian PCB incident occurred at the end of January 1999 when a mixture of polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs) contaminated with dioxins was accidentally added to a stock of recycled fat used in the production of animal feeds. Although signs of poultry poisoning were noticed by February, 1999, the source and the extent of the contamination were discovered only in May 1999, when it appeared that more than 2500 farms could have been supplied with contaminated feeds. This resulted in a major food crisis, which rapidly extended to the whole country and could be resolved only by the implementation of a large PCB/dioxin food monitoring program.
  19. 19. Thank You…

