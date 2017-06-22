บทที่ 6-2-ศักยภาพเชิงพื้นที่ กับ แผนยุทธศาสตร์จังหวัด

ศักยภาพเชิงพื้นที่ เพื่อการพัฒนา จังหวัดนครราชสีมา ชื่อ-สกุล : อาจารย์ต้อง พันธ์งาม Mr.Tong Phanngam การศึกษา : วท. ม. ระบ...
ศักยภาพด้านกายภาพ ลักษณะเด่น จังหวัดนครราชสีมา เป็นจังหวัดหนึ่งใน 77 จังหวัดของประเทศไทย เป็นจังหวัดที่มีลักษณะเด่น หลายด้...
จังหวัดนครราชสีมามีพื้นที่ประมาณ 20,805 ตารางกิโลเมตร หรือประมาณ 13 ล้านไร่ คิดเป็น ร้อยละ 12.13 ของพื้นที่ภาคตะวันออกเฉีย...
จังหวัดนครราชสีมา แบ่งเป็น 32 อาเภอ เรียงตามขนาดพื้นที่จากใหญ่ไปเล็กดังนี้ อาเภอปากช่อง ครบุรี ด่านขุนทด สีคิ้ว วังน้าเขีย...
ศักยภาพและโอกาส ศักยภาพของความเป็นศูนย์กลาง ในแนวกว้างของประเทศและศูนย์กลาง อินโดจีน (กรมศิลปากร. 2543 : 2) 1.1 ศูนย์กลางก...
1.3 ศูนย์กลางธุรกิจของภาคอีสาน 1.4 ศูนย์กลางการศึกษา และตลาดแรงงานฝีมือ 1.5 ศูนย์กลางตลาดทุนของภาคอีสาน และอินโดจีน
Danang อินโดจีน (Indochina) หรือ ค า บ ส มุ ท ร อิ น โ ด จี น เ ป็ น คาบสมุทรที่ยื่นออกมาจาก แผ่นดินใหญ่ของทวีปเอเชีย และเ...
อินโดจีน หมายถึง ในปัจจุบัน ความหมายของอินโดจีนหมายถึง แผ่นดินใหญ่ของเอเชียตะวันออกเฉียงใต้ SEA
1.6 ศูนย์กลางการรวบรวมวัตถุดิบการเกษตร และการผลิต อาหารเพื่อการส่งออก 1.7 ศูนย์กลางการกระจายสินค้าและบริการสู่ภาคอีสาน และ...
1.9 ศูนย์กลางการท่องเที่ยวจังหวัดอื่นในภาคอีสานและอินโดจีน 1.10 ศูนย์กลางการบริหารและการปกครองในภาคอีสาน
2. ศักยภาพของความเป็นจุดเชื่อมโยง 2.1 เป็นประตูเข้าสู่ภาคอีสาน และอินโดจีน 2.2 เป็นประตูและเชื่อมระหว่างภาคอีสาน กับ กทม. ...
2.4 เชื่อมระหว่างภาคอีสานตอนใต้กับภาคกลางและภาคเหนือ 2.5 เชื่อมระหว่างภาคอีสานกับจังหวัดศรีโสภณและเสียมราฐ โดยผ่านจังหวัดป...
2.6 เชื่อมระหว่างกรุงเทพฯ กับสุรินทร์ อุดรมีชัยและเสียม ราฐ นครวัดนครธม ในประเทศกัมพูชา 2.7 เชื่อมระหว่างกรุงเทพมหานครกับอ...
2.8 เชื่อมกรุงเทพฯ กับขอนแก่น อุดรธานี หนองคาย กับ นครเวียงจันทร์ ประเทศลาว 2.9 เชื่อมกรุงเทพฯ กับมุกดาหาร เมืองดานัง ประเ...
การวิเคราะห์ SWOT ของจังหวัดนครราชสีมา โดยใช้เทคนิค SWOT Analysis คือ S- การวิเคราะห์จุดแข็ง (S= Strength) เป็นการพิจารณาป...
โดยใช้เทคนิค SWOT Analysis คือ O- การวิเคราะห์โอกาส (O = Opportunity) เป็นการพิจารณา ปัจจัยภายนอกจังหวัด T- การวิเคราะห์ข้...
จุดแข็ง (S) ของจังหวัดนครราชสีมา 1. เป็นประตูสู่อีสาน เป็นศูนย์รวมของการขนส่งมวลชน และการขนส่งเชิงพาณิชย์ มีถนนเชื่อมชายฝั...
2. มีประวัติศาสตร์ และวัฒนธรรมท้องถิ่นที่เป็นเอกลักษณ์ที่ ก่อให้เกิดความภาคภูมิใจในการเป็นคนโคราช ตลอดจนมีศูนย์รวม จิตใจที...
4. มีอุตสาหกรรมยานยนต์ และโรงงานแปรรูปผลผลิตทาง การเกษตรที่ทันสมัย 5. มีแหล่งท่องเที่ยวที่หลากหลายและมีความพร้อมในการ ให้บ...
7. ประชาชนมีส่วนร่วมและคุ้นเคยใน กระบวนการพัฒนาคุณภาพชีวิตมีประชาชน ที่มีคุณภาพมีความรู้หลากหลายอาชีพ ตลอดจนมีแรงงานมาก 8....
จุดอ่อน (W) ของจังหวัดนครราชสีมา 1. ปัญหาเกี่ยวกับสิ่งแวดล้อมและทรัพยากร น้ามีคุณภาพต่าและ ขาดแคลน ป่าไม้ถูกทาลาย ขาดสถานท...
3. มีปัญหาสังคมมีคนจนมากที่สุดในภาคอีสานแรงงานด้อย คุณภาพ 4. ปัญหาขนส่งมวลชนไม่มีประสิทธิภาพปัญหาจราจรทาให้มี อุบัติเหตุจา...
5. ประชาชนไม่เข้าใจสิทธิของตนเอง ขาดระเบียบวินัย นักการเมืองท้องถิ่นไม่มีคุณภาพไม่จริงใจทางาน 6. สถาบันการศึกษาผลิตบุคลากร...
โอกาส (O) ของจังหวัดนครราชสีมา 1. รัฐมีนโยบายเชื่อมเส้นทางกับประเทศเพื่อนบ้านในอินโดจีน ตลอดจน มีนโยบายส่งเสริมการค้า การเ...
3. มีภาคการเมืองให้การสนับสนุนและผลักดันนโยบายด้าน งบประมาณ 4. มีพื้นที่จานวนมาก ที่สามารถแปลงสินทรัพย์เป็นทุนได้ 5. พื้นท...
ข้อจากัด (T) ของจังหวัดนครราชสีมา 1. การถูกกีดกันทางการค้าในระบบการค้าโลก (WTO) 2. ขาดการเชื่อมโยงเครือข่ายการท่องเที่ยวระ...
4. ประชาชนมีความแตกต่างทางฐานะ เศรษฐกิจและสังคม ตลอดจนได้รับผลกระทบจากกระแสของวัฒนธรรมและเทคโนโลยี ของโลก 5. ความผันผวนทาง...
วิสัยทัศน์ “ประตูสู่อีสาน ศูนย์กลางการผลิตสินค้าเกษตร อุตสาหกรรม ผ้าไหมและการท่องเที่ยว” แผนพัฒนาจังหวัดนครราชสีมา ประจาปี...
ยุทธศาสตร์และแนวทางการพัฒนาจังหวัด 1. การบริหารจัดการน้าเพื่อการพัฒนาจังหวัด 2. การพัฒนาการเกษตร 3.การพัฒนาคุณภาพผลิตภัณฑ์...
4.การพัฒนาศักยภาพการท่องเที่ยว 5.การบริหารจัดการทรัพยากรธรรมชาติและสิ่งแวดล้อม 6.การพัฒนาสังคมและแก้ไขปัญหาความเดือดร้อนขอ...
ประเด็นยุทธศาสตร์ 1. การบริหารจัดการน้าเพื่อการพัฒนาจังหวัด 2. การพัฒนาการเกษตร 3. การพัฒนาคุณภาพผลิตภัณฑ์ไหม 4. การพัฒนาศ...
Strategy Map จังหวัดนครราชสีมา ปรับปรุงพัฒนาฟื้นฟู แหล่งกักเก็บน้า สร้างจิตสานึกละส่งเสริมการมีส่วนร่วมของ ชุมชน พัฒนาแหล่...
Strategy Map จังหวัดนครราชสีมา จานวนเกษตรกร/ กลุ่มเป้าหมายที่ผ่านการ เตรียมความพร้อมตาม ระบบมาตรฐานสินค้า เกษตร การประสานง...
Strategy Map จังหวัด นครราชสีมา ร้อยละที่เพิ่มขึ้นของมูลค่าการ จาหน่ายผลิตภัณฑ์ไหม ไหมมีคุณภาพดีขึ้น ส่งเสริมการเลี้ยงไหมใ...
Strategy Map จังหวัด นครราชสีมา มาตรฐานความปลอดภัย ของเส้นทางคมนาคม พัฒนาสินค้าและบริการการ ท่องเที่ยว. การสร้างเครือข่ายก...
Strategy Map จังหวัดนครราชสีมา ปรับปรุงพัฒนา ฟื้นฟูแหล่งน้า ส่งเสริมการมีส่วนร่วมของชุมชน ส่งเสริมการใช้ เทคโนโลยีการผลิตท...
Strategy Map จังหวัดนครราชสีมา 2. ประชาชนมีคุณภาพชีวิตที่ดี บริการข้อมูลที่มี ความ ทันสมัย เชื่อถือได้และ รวดเร็ว พัฒนาศัก...
กลยุทธ์ที่2 : การลดปัญหาความเดือดร้อนของประชาชนกลุ่มเป้าหมายทาง สังคมผ่านเกณฑ์ คุณภาพชีวิตด้าน สังคม Strategy Map จังหวัดน...
ศักยภาพเชิงพืนที่จังหวัดนครราชสีมา
พื้นที่ภูมิประเทศ พื้นที่เกษตร ที่ราบ 4.7 ล้าน นาข้าว 5.1 ที่ราบลูกคลื่น 6.5 ล้าน พืชไร่/ไม้ผล/ยืนต้น 5.1 ล้าน ที่ลาดชัน/ภ...
หมู่บ้านเสี่ยงระดับปานกลาง หมู่บ้านเสี่ยงระดับต่า พื้นที่เสี่ยงระดับต่า พื้นที่เสี่ยงระดับปานกลาง
0.5 ล้านไร่ 3.6 % 2.0 ล้านไร่ 16.0 % 2.4 ล้านไร่ 19.0 % 1.5 ล้านไร่ 11.5 % 1.8 ล้านไร่ 14.2 % 0.4 ล้านไร่ 3.1 % 1.2 ล้านไร...
ชี ลาตะคอง ลาเชิงไกร ลาสะแทด ลามูล ลาแชะ ลามูล ลาจักราช ลามูลบน-ลาพระเพลิง มูลส่วนที่ 2 ลาปลายมาศตอนบน ลาปลายมาศตอนล่าง คร...
ครบุรี สีคิ้ว ปากช่อง คง พิมาย ด่านขุนทด เสิงสาง ปักธงชัย สูงเนิน วังน้าเขียว โนนสูง ชุมพวง จักราช โชคชัย บัวใหญ่ โนนไทย ป...
Í.¢ÒÁÊÐá¡áÊ§ Í.¤§ Í.ºÑÇãË­ è Í.ºéÒ¹àËÅ×èÍÁ Í.á¡é§Ê¹ÒÁ¹Ò§ ¡Ôè§Í.ºÑÇÅÒÂ ¡Ôè§Í.ÊÕ´Ò Í.â¹¹á´§ Í.â¹¹ä·Â Í.â¹¹ÊÙ§ Í.»Ñ¡¸§ªÑÂ Í.¨...
ประเภทของ ดิน พื้นที่ (ล้าน ไร่) 1.เค็มจัด 0.2 2.เค็มปาน กลาง 0.6 3.เค็มน้อย 1.1 4.มีศักย์เป็น ดินเค็ม 3.6 5.ไม่เค็ม 5.8 6...
Í.¢ÒÁÊÐá¡áÊ§ Í.¤§ Í.ºÑÇãË­ è Í.ºéÒ¹àËÅ×èÍÁ Í.á¡é§Ê¹ÒÁ¹Ò§ ¡Ôè§Í.ºÑÇÅÒÂ ¡Ôè§Í.ÊÕ´Ò Í.â¹¹á´§ Í.â¹¹ä·Â Í.â¹¹ÊÙ§ Í.»Ñ¡¸§ªÑÂ Í.¨...
Í.¢ÒÁÊÐá¡áÊ§ Í.¤§ Í.ºÑÇãË­ è Í.ºéÒ¹àËÅ×èÍÁ Í.á¡é§Ê¹ÒÁ¹Ò§ ¡Ôè§Í.ºÑÇÅÒÂ ¡Ôè§Í.ÊÕ´Ò Í.â¹¹á´§ Í.â¹¹ä·Â Í.â¹¹ÊÙ§ Í.»Ñ¡¸§ªÑÂ Í.¨...
Í.¢ÒÁÊÐá¡áÊ§ Í.¤§ Í.ºÑÇãË­ è Í.ºéÒ¹àËÅ×èÍÁ Í.á¡é§Ê¹ÒÁ¹Ò§ ¡Ôè§Í.ºÑÇÅÒÂ ¡Ôè§Í.ÊÕ´Ò Í.â¹¹á´§ Í.â¹¹ä·Â Í.â¹¹ÊÙ§ Í.»Ñ¡¸§ªÑÂ Í.¨...
การใช้ประโยชน์ดินในจังหวัดนครราชสีมา 1. กลุ่มดินไร่ 7.0 ล้านไร่ (55%) 2. กลุ่มดินนา 2.6 ล้านไร่ (20%) 3. กลุ่มดินคละ (นา/ไ...
Í.¢ÒÁÊÐá¡áÊ§ Í.¤§ Í.ºÑÇãË­ è Í.ºéÒ¹àËÅ×èÍÁ Í.á¡é§Ê¹ÒÁ¹Ò§ ¡Ôè§Í.ºÑÇÅÒÂ ¡Ôè§Í.ÊÕ´Ò Í.â¹¹á´§ Í.â¹¹ä·Â Í.â¹¹ÊÙ§ Í.»Ñ¡¸§ªÑÂ Í.¨...
ภาคเกษตรกรรม -พื้นที่ภาค เกษตร 61% -พื้นที่นอกภาค เกษตร 24% -พื้นที่ป่ าไม้ 15% พื้นที่ทั้งหมดประมาณ 12.81 ล้านไร่
ลักษณะการถือครองที่ดินทางการเกษตร (พ.ศ.2544) ที่ดินของตนเอง 1. เจ้าของโดยตรง 5.7 ล้านไร่ (73.1%) 2. จานวนผู้อื่น 1.0 ล้านไ...
สาขากสิกรรม ข้าวนาปี 50% ข้าวโพดเลี้ยงสัตว์ 11% มันสาปะหลัง 21% อ้อยโรงงาน 7% พริก 2% อื่นๆ 9% ที่มา : สานักงานเศรษฐกิจการ...
Í.¢ÒÁÊÐá¡áÊ§ Í.¤§ Í.ºÑÇãË­ è Í.ºéÒ¹àËÅ×èÍÁ Í.á¡é§Ê¹ÒÁ¹Ò§ ¡Ôè§Í.ºÑÇÅÒÂ ¡Ôè§Í.ÊÕ´Ò Í.â¹¹á´§ Í.â¹¹ä·Â Í.â¹¹ÊÙ§ Í.»Ñ¡¸§ªÑÂ Í.¨...
เศรษฐกิจของจังหวัดนครราชสีมา
พื้นที่เพาะปลูกข้าวของจังหวัดนครราชสีมา พิมาย 9.5% โนนสูง 7.9% ประทาย 6.5% คง 5.4% โนนไทย 5.3% 285 268 0% 20% 40% 60% 80% ...
3,071 3,155 0% 20% 40% 60% 80% 100% เนื้อที่เก็บเกี่ยว ไร่ ผลผลิต ตัน ผลผลิตเ ลี่ยต่อไร่ กก. เ ลี่ย3ป 2546-2548 เปรียบเทีย...
มันสาปะหลัง 44.7% 46.1% ที่มา : สานักงานเศรษฐกิจการเกษตร , 2549 3,273 3,194 0% 20% 40% 60% 80% 100% เนื้อที่เก็บเกี่ยว ไร่...
511 483 0% 20% 40% 60% 80% 100% เนื้อที่เก็บเกี่ยว ไร่ ผลผลิต ตัน ผลผลิตเ ลี่ยต่อไร่ กก. เปอร์เ นต์ เ ลี่ย3ป 2546-2548 เปร...
พื้นที่ปลูกอ้อยโรงงาน 9 529 10 034 0% 20% 40% 60% 80% 100% เนื้อที่เพาะปลูก ไร่ ผลผลิต ตัน ผลผลิตเ ลี่ยต่อไร่ กก. เ ลี่ย 3...
ประทาย 7.8% ด่านขุนทด 7.8% สีคิ้ว 7.1% พิมาย 5.4% โนนสูง 4.8% ที่มา : สานักงานปศุสัตว์นครราชสีมา, 2550
ปากช่อง 60% สีคิ้ว 6.9% สูงเนิน 6.8% พิมาย 6.8% ปักธงชัย 5.1% ที่มา : สานักงานปศุสัตว์นครราชสีมา, 2550
ปากช่อง 42.3% สูงเนิน 8.7% สีคิ้ว 8.6% โชคชัย 5.8% หนองบุญมาก 5.0% ที่มา : สานักงานปศุสัตว์นครราชสีมา, 2550
ปักธงชัย สูงเนิน โชคชัย หนองบุญมาก สูงเนิน ปักธงชัย สีคิ้ว ไก่ ที่มา : สานักงานปศุสัตว์นครราชสีมา, 2550
ประเภทโรงงานอุตสาหกรรมในจังหวัดนครราชสีมา เกษตรและอาหาร 29% ขนส่ง 14%อโลหะ 12% เครื่องจักรกล 9% ผลิตภัณฑ์โลหะ 8% พลาสติก 4...
ขนาดใหญ่ ขนาดกลาง
ศักยภาพด้านสังคม
แผนที่จังหวัดนครราชสีมา แสดงจานวนประชากร
โครงสร้างอายุของประชากรในจังหวัดนครราชสีมาปี พ.ศ.2548
อัตราเกิดและอัตราตายต่อประชากร 1,000 คน ปี จังหวัด นครราชสีมา (พ.ศ.2538 – 2548) 11.2 10.28 9.7 11.32 11.53 11.49 12.18 13....
อัตราย้ายเข้า อัตราย้ายออก อัตราย้ายถิ่นรวมและอัตราสุทธิ ต่อประชากร 100 คน ปี 2542–2547 จังหวัดนครราชสีมา -2.00 0.00 2.00 ...
5 4 1 3 6 7 2 ครู : นักเรียน 1: 19 1: 21 1: 21 1: 21 1: 19 1: 19 1: 20 นครราชสีมา 1 : 20 ประเทศ 1 : 20
สรุปและข้อเสนอแนะ 1 ปัญหาเร่งด่วน • การบุกรุกพื้นที่ป่าอนุรักษ์และที่ดินสาธารณะ • การใช้ประโยชน์ที่ดินที่ไม่เหมาะสม หรือไม...
สรุปและข้อเสนอแนะ 2 มาตรการในการพัฒนา  ศึกษาและทาแผนปฏิบัติการเชิงบูรณาการแบบมีส่วนร่วมต่อปัญหา เชิงพื้นที่และเชิงประเด็น...
การพัฒนาการเกษตร
กลยุทธ์การพัฒนาการเกษตร การเพิ่ม ประสิทธิภา พการผลิต และจัดการ สินค้าเกษตร การเพิ่มขีด ความสามาร ถในการแปร รูปและตลาด สินค...
การพัฒนาคุณภาพผลิตภัณฑ์ไหม
1. เป็นแหล่งผลิตไหมไทยที่มีชื่อเสียง ระดับโลกที่รู้จักกันในนาม Thai Silk 2. การผลิตผ้าไหม มีความหลากหลาย มีเอกลักษณ์โดดเด่...
กลยุทธ์การพัฒนาคุณภาพผลิตภัณฑ์ไหม การเพิ่มประ สิทธิ ภาพการผลิต ผลิตภัณฑ์ไหม การส่งเสริมและ พัฒนาผลิตภัณฑ์ ไหมให้มี คุณภาพแ...
การพัฒนาศักยภาพการท่องเที่ยว
อ่างเก็บน้าลาตะคอง สวนท้าวสุรนารี 96 ไร่
ศูนย์กลางเชื่อมโยงการตลาด และกระจายนักท่องเที่ยว นครราชสีมา สุรินทร์ ขอนแก่น ชัยภูมิ อุบลราชธานี บุรีรัมย์ กาฬสินธุ์ หนองค...
นครวัด-นครธม ปรางค์กู่ เส้นทางพระเจ้าชัยวรมัน สด๊กก๊อกธม วัดภู เส้นทางอารยธรรมขอม พนมรุ้ง พิมาย เขาพระวิหาร เส้นทางท่องเที...
จุดแข็งและโอกาส 1. เป็นจุดเชื่อมต่อการคมนาคมทางบกและเส้นทางผ่านของ นักท่องเที่ยวทางรถยนต์ 2. ความนิยมในการท่องเที่ยวในภูมิ...
มีแหล่งท่องเที่ยวเชิงนิเวศ Eco-tourism) ที่เป็น มรดกโลก ได้แก่ เขาใหญ่ และแหล่งท่องเที่ยวที่มีอากาศ บริสุทธิ์เป็นอันดับ 7 ...
3. การส่งเสริมการตลาดการท่องเที่ยว 2. พัฒนามาตรฐานการบริการอุตสาหกรรมการท่องเที่ยว 1. พัฒนาสินค้าทางการท่องเที่ยว 4. การบร...
การพัฒนาสังคมและแก้ไขปัญหา ความเดือดร้อนของประชาชน
กลยุทธ์การพัฒนาสังคมและแก้ไขปัญหา ความเดือดร้อนของประชาชน 2. การลดปัญหาความเดือดร้อนของประชาชน 1. การพัฒนาคุณภาพชีวิตของปร...
บทที่ 6-2-ศักยภาพเชิงพื้นที่ กับ แผนยุทธศาสตร์จังหวัด
บทที่ 6-2-ศักยภาพเชิงพื้นที่ กับ แผนยุทธศาสตร์จังหวัด
บทที่ 6-2-ศักยภาพเชิงพื้นที่ กับ แผนยุทธศาสตร์จังหวัด
บทที่ 6-2-ศักยภาพเชิงพื้นที่ กับ แผนยุทธศาสตร์จังหวัด
บทที่ 6-2-ศักยภาพเชิงพื้นที่ กับ แผนยุทธศาสตร์จังหวัด
บทที่ 6-2-ศักยภาพเชิงพื้นที่ กับ แผนยุทธศาสตร์จังหวัด
บทที่ 6-2-ศักยภาพเชิงพื้นที่ กับ แผนยุทธศาสตร์จังหวัด
บทที่ 6-2-ศักยภาพเชิงพื้นที่ กับ แผนยุทธศาสตร์จังหวัด
บทที่ 6-2-ศักยภาพเชิงพื้นที่ กับ แผนยุทธศาสตร์จังหวัด
บทที่ 6-2-ศักยภาพเชิงพื้นที่ กับ แผนยุทธศาสตร์จังหวัด
บทที่ 6-2-ศักยภาพเชิงพื้นที่ กับ แผนยุทธศาสตร์จังหวัด
บทที่ 6-2-ศักยภาพเชิงพื้นที่ กับ แผนยุทธศาสตร์จังหวัด
บทที่ 6-2-ศักยภาพเชิงพื้นที่ กับ แผนยุทธศาสตร์จังหวัด
บทที่ 6-2-ศักยภาพเชิงพื้นที่ กับ แผนยุทธศาสตร์จังหวัด
บทที่ 6-2-ศักยภาพเชิงพื้นที่ กับ แผนยุทธศาสตร์จังหวัด
บทที่ 6-2-ศักยภาพเชิงพื้นที่ กับ แผนยุทธศาสตร์จังหวัด
บทที่ 6-2-ศักยภาพเชิงพื้นที่ กับ แผนยุทธศาสตร์จังหวัด
บทที่ 6-2-ศักยภาพเชิงพื้นที่ กับ แผนยุทธศาสตร์จังหวัด
บทที่ 6-2-ศักยภาพเชิงพื้นที่ กับ แผนยุทธศาสตร์จังหวัด

  1. 1. ศักยภาพเชิงพื้นที่ เพื่อการพัฒนา จังหวัดนครราชสีมา ชื่อ-สกุล : อาจารย์ต้อง พันธ์งาม Mr.Tong Phanngam การศึกษา : วท. ม. ระบบสารสนเทศภูมิศาสตร์ M.sc. Geographic Information System สถาบัน : มหาวิทยาลัยราชภัฏนครราชสีมา Nakhon Ratchasima Rajabhat University ; July 2010 ติดต่อ tel .085-206-8989, SWOT Analysis
  2. 2. ศักยภาพด้านกายภาพ ลักษณะเด่น จังหวัดนครราชสีมา เป็นจังหวัดหนึ่งใน 77 จังหวัดของประเทศไทย เป็นจังหวัดที่มีลักษณะเด่น หลายด้าน ทั้งในด้าน ประวัติศาสตร์ ภูมิศาสตร์ สังคม เศรษฐกิจเเละ การเมือง (ประชา อินทร์ แก้ว. 2541 : 10)
  3. 3. จังหวัดนครราชสีมามีพื้นที่ประมาณ 20,805 ตารางกิโลเมตร หรือประมาณ 13 ล้านไร่ คิดเป็น ร้อยละ 12.13 ของพื้นที่ภาคตะวันออกเฉียงเหนือ ใหญ่กว่าจังหวัดอุบลราชธานีและอุดรธานี ซึ่ง เป็นจังหวัดที่มีขนาดใหญ่อันดับ 2 และ 3 ของภาค เท่ากับ 1.2 และ 1.5 เท่า ตามลาดับ มี ประชากรเป็นอันดับที่ 2 ของประเทศ รองจากกรุงเทพมหานคร การมีพื้นที่ขนาดใหญ่ทาให้มี ความได้เปรียบในด้านแรงงาน ทรัพยากรธรรมชาติ และการใช้ประโยชน์ที่ดินด้านต่างๆ
  4. 4. จังหวัดนครราชสีมา แบ่งเป็น 32 อาเภอ เรียงตามขนาดพื้นที่จากใหญ่ไปเล็กดังนี้ อาเภอปากช่อง ครบุรี ด่านขุนทด สีคิ้ว วังน้าเขียว ปักธงชัย เสิงสาง พิมาย สูงเนิน เมืองนครราชสีมา โนนสูง คง ชุมพวง จักราช โชคชัย หนองบุญมาก โนนไทย ประทาย ห้วยแถลง บัวใหญ่ เทพารักษ์ พระทองคา ขามสะแกแสง แก้งสนามนาง เฉลิมพระ เกียรติ เมืองยาง ลาทะเมนชัย บ้านเหลื่อม ขามทะเลสอ สีดา บัวลาย และอาเภอโนน แดง
  5. 5. ศักยภาพและโอกาส ศักยภาพของความเป็นศูนย์กลาง ในแนวกว้างของประเทศและศูนย์กลาง อินโดจีน (กรมศิลปากร. 2543 : 2) 1.1 ศูนย์กลางการคมนาคมขนส่ง 1.2 ศูนย์กลางอุตสาหกรรมของภาคอีสาน 1. ศักยภาพของความเป็นศูนย์กลาง
  6. 6. 1.3 ศูนย์กลางธุรกิจของภาคอีสาน 1.4 ศูนย์กลางการศึกษา และตลาดแรงงานฝีมือ 1.5 ศูนย์กลางตลาดทุนของภาคอีสาน และอินโดจีน
  7. 7. Danang อินโดจีน (Indochina) หรือ ค า บ ส มุ ท ร อิ น โ ด จี น เ ป็ น คาบสมุทรที่ยื่นออกมาจาก แผ่นดินใหญ่ของทวีปเอเชีย และเป็นส่วนหนึ่งของภูมิภาค เอเชียตะวันออกเฉียงใต้ ที่มา ข อ ง ชื่ อ ว่ า อิ น โ ด จี น นั้ น ก็ เพราะว่าคาบสมุทรนี้ตั้งอยู่ทาง ใต้ของสาธารณรัฐประชาชนจีน แ ล ะ ท า ง ต ะ วั น อ อ ก ข อ ง ประเทศอินเดีย
  8. 8. อินโดจีน หมายถึง ในปัจจุบัน ความหมายของอินโดจีนหมายถึง แผ่นดินใหญ่ของเอเชียตะวันออกเฉียงใต้ SEA
  9. 9. 1.6 ศูนย์กลางการรวบรวมวัตถุดิบการเกษตร และการผลิต อาหารเพื่อการส่งออก 1.7 ศูนย์กลางการกระจายสินค้าและบริการสู่ภาคอีสาน และอินโดจีน 1.8 ศูนย์กลางการพัฒนาเครื่องจักรกลและโลหะการ ของภาคอีสาน
  10. 10. 1.9 ศูนย์กลางการท่องเที่ยวจังหวัดอื่นในภาคอีสานและอินโดจีน 1.10 ศูนย์กลางการบริหารและการปกครองในภาคอีสาน
  11. 11. 2. ศักยภาพของความเป็นจุดเชื่อมโยง 2.1 เป็นประตูเข้าสู่ภาคอีสาน และอินโดจีน 2.2 เป็นประตูและเชื่อมระหว่างภาคอีสาน กับ กทม. และ ภาคกลาง 2.3 เป็นประตูออกและเชื่อมระหว่างภาคอีสาน กับนิคม อุตสาหกรรมและเมืองชายฝั่งทะเล
  12. 12. 2.4 เชื่อมระหว่างภาคอีสานตอนใต้กับภาคกลางและภาคเหนือ 2.5 เชื่อมระหว่างภาคอีสานกับจังหวัดศรีโสภณและเสียมราฐ โดยผ่านจังหวัดปราจีนบุรีและสระแก้วที่อาเภออรัญประเทศ
  13. 13. 2.6 เชื่อมระหว่างกรุงเทพฯ กับสุรินทร์ อุดรมีชัยและเสียม ราฐ นครวัดนครธม ในประเทศกัมพูชา 2.7 เชื่อมระหว่างกรุงเทพมหานครกับอุบลราชธานี กับปากเซ แขวงจาปาสักประเทศลาว กับเมืองดานัง ประเทศเวียดนาม 2. ศักยภาพของความเป็นจุดเชื่อมโยง (ต่อ)
  14. 14. 2.8 เชื่อมกรุงเทพฯ กับขอนแก่น อุดรธานี หนองคาย กับ นครเวียงจันทร์ ประเทศลาว 2.9 เชื่อมกรุงเทพฯ กับมุกดาหาร เมืองดานัง ประเทศ เวียดนาม โดยผ่านเมืองสุวรรณเขตของประเทศลาว
  15. 15. การวิเคราะห์ SWOT ของจังหวัดนครราชสีมา โดยใช้เทคนิค SWOT Analysis คือ S- การวิเคราะห์จุดแข็ง (S= Strength) เป็นการพิจารณาปัจจัย ภายในจังหวัด W- การวิเคราะห์จุดอ่อน (W = Weakness) เป็นการพิจารณา ปัจจัยภายในจังหวัด
  16. 16. โดยใช้เทคนิค SWOT Analysis คือ O- การวิเคราะห์โอกาส (O = Opportunity) เป็นการพิจารณา ปัจจัยภายนอกจังหวัด T- การวิเคราะห์ข้อจากัด (T = Threat) เป็นการพิจารณาปัจจัย ภายนอกจังหวัด
  17. 17. จุดแข็ง (S) ของจังหวัดนครราชสีมา 1. เป็นประตูสู่อีสาน เป็นศูนย์รวมของการขนส่งมวลชน และการขนส่งเชิงพาณิชย์ มีถนนเชื่อมชายฝั่งทะเลภาค ตะวันออก
  18. 18. 2. มีประวัติศาสตร์ และวัฒนธรรมท้องถิ่นที่เป็นเอกลักษณ์ที่ ก่อให้เกิดความภาคภูมิใจในการเป็นคนโคราช ตลอดจนมีศูนย์รวม จิตใจที่สาคัญคือ ท้าวสุรนารี และหลวงพ่อคูณปริสุทโธ 3. เป็นศูนย์กลางการศึกษา และแหล่งโบราณคดี โบราณสถานมี สถาบันการศึกษาระดับมหาวิทยาลัย 5 แห่ง รวมถึงมีสถาบัน พัฒนาฝีมือแรงงานในพื้นที่ด้วย
  19. 19. 4. มีอุตสาหกรรมยานยนต์ และโรงงานแปรรูปผลผลิตทาง การเกษตรที่ทันสมัย 5. มีแหล่งท่องเที่ยวที่หลากหลายและมีความพร้อมในการ ให้บริการ 6. มีกลุ่มองค์กรเครือข่ายชาวบ้านที่เข้มแข็งจานวนมาก มีภูมิ ปัญญาท้องถิ่นสาขาต่าง ๆ จานวนมาก ตลอดจนมีกองทุน หมู่บ้านมากที่สุดในประเทศไทย จุดแข็ง (ต่อ)
  20. 20. 7. ประชาชนมีส่วนร่วมและคุ้นเคยใน กระบวนการพัฒนาคุณภาพชีวิตมีประชาชน ที่มีคุณภาพมีความรู้หลากหลายอาชีพ ตลอดจนมีแรงงานมาก 8. มีส่วนราชการจานวนมาก ทั้งส่วน ภูมิภาค ส่วนกลาง และส่วนท้องถิ่น จึง สะดวกในการติดต่อประสานงาน 9. มีสิ่งแวดล้อมและทรัพยากรธรรมชาติที่ หลากหลาย ตลอดจนมีภูเขาป่าไม้ที่เป็น แหล่งต้นน้าลาธารสาคัญ จุดแข็ง (S) ต่อ
  21. 21. จุดอ่อน (W) ของจังหวัดนครราชสีมา 1. ปัญหาเกี่ยวกับสิ่งแวดล้อมและทรัพยากร น้ามีคุณภาพต่าและ ขาดแคลน ป่าไม้ถูกทาลาย ขาดสถานที่พักผ่อนหย่อนใจ ขาดสนาม กีฬาขนาดใหญ่ 2. จานวนประชากรมากทาให้ขาดแคลนปัจจัยในการพัฒนา จานวนมาก มีปัญหาชุมชนแออัด ระบบสาธารณูปโภคไม่ทั่วถึง สถานบริการด้านสุขภาพไม่เพียงพอ อาหารไม่ปลอดภัย ระบบ คุ้มครองผู้บริโภคไม่ดี
  22. 22. 3. มีปัญหาสังคมมีคนจนมากที่สุดในภาคอีสานแรงงานด้อย คุณภาพ 4. ปัญหาขนส่งมวลชนไม่มีประสิทธิภาพปัญหาจราจรทาให้มี อุบัติเหตุจานวนมาก
  23. 23. 5. ประชาชนไม่เข้าใจสิทธิของตนเอง ขาดระเบียบวินัย นักการเมืองท้องถิ่นไม่มีคุณภาพไม่จริงใจทางาน 6. สถาบันการศึกษาผลิตบุคลากรไม่เพียงพอ และขาดการ เชื่อมโยง 7. ปัญหาด้านธุรกิจที่ภาคการตลาดและอุตสาหกรรมไม่ เชื่อมต่อกัน ตลอดจนการจัดการด้านท่องเที่ยวไม่มี ประสิทธิภาพ จุดอ่อน (ต่อ)
  24. 24. โอกาส (O) ของจังหวัดนครราชสีมา 1. รัฐมีนโยบายเชื่อมเส้นทางกับประเทศเพื่อนบ้านในอินโดจีน ตลอดจน มีนโยบายส่งเสริมการค้า การเปิดตลาดการค้าเสรี รวมทั้งการท่องเที่ยวที่ทาให้มีจานวนนักท่องเที่ยวในพื้นที่มากขึ้น 2. อยู่ในเขตส่งเสริมการลงทุนด้านอุตสาหกรรมและมีการขยาย เขตอุตสาหกรรมเข้ามาในพื้นที่ นอกจากนี้ยังได้รับการสนับสนุนให้ เป็นศูนย์กลางการคมนาคมทางราง (Mass Rapid Transit)
  25. 25. 3. มีภาคการเมืองให้การสนับสนุนและผลักดันนโยบายด้าน งบประมาณ 4. มีพื้นที่จานวนมาก ที่สามารถแปลงสินทรัพย์เป็นทุนได้ 5. พื้นที่บางส่วนมีอากาศเย็น สามารถปลูกพืชเมืองหนาวได้
  26. 26. ข้อจากัด (T) ของจังหวัดนครราชสีมา 1. การถูกกีดกันทางการค้าในระบบการค้าโลก (WTO) 2. ขาดการเชื่อมโยงเครือข่ายการท่องเที่ยวระหว่างจังหวัดและ ประเทศเพื่อนบ้าน 3. เส้นทางคมนาคมทางบกเกิดอุบัติเหตุมาก ส่วนเส้นทาง คมนาคมทางอากาศมีปัญหาด้านภูมิศาสตร์
  27. 27. 4. ประชาชนมีความแตกต่างทางฐานะ เศรษฐกิจและสังคม ตลอดจนได้รับผลกระทบจากกระแสของวัฒนธรรมและเทคโนโลยี ของโลก 5. ความผันผวนทางราคาสินค้าการเกษตร
  28. 28. วิสัยทัศน์ “ประตูสู่อีสาน ศูนย์กลางการผลิตสินค้าเกษตร อุตสาหกรรม ผ้าไหมและการท่องเที่ยว” แผนพัฒนาจังหวัดนครราชสีมา ประจาปีงบประมาณ พ.ศ. 2553-2556
  29. 29. ยุทธศาสตร์และแนวทางการพัฒนาจังหวัด 1. การบริหารจัดการน้าเพื่อการพัฒนาจังหวัด 2. การพัฒนาการเกษตร 3.การพัฒนาคุณภาพผลิตภัณฑ์ไหม
  30. 30. 4.การพัฒนาศักยภาพการท่องเที่ยว 5.การบริหารจัดการทรัพยากรธรรมชาติและสิ่งแวดล้อม 6.การพัฒนาสังคมและแก้ไขปัญหาความเดือดร้อนของประชาชน 7.การบริหารจัดการอย่างมีคุณภาพและประสิทธิภาพ
  31. 31. ประเด็นยุทธศาสตร์ 1. การบริหารจัดการน้าเพื่อการพัฒนาจังหวัด 2. การพัฒนาการเกษตร 3. การพัฒนาคุณภาพผลิตภัณฑ์ไหม 4. การพัฒนาศักยภาพการท่องเที่ยว 5. การบริหารจัดการทรัพยากรธรรมชาติและสิ่งแวดล้อม 6. การพัฒนาสังคมและแก้ไขปัญหาความเดือดร้อนของ ประชาชน 7. การบริหารจัดการอย่างมีคุณภาพและประสิทธิภาพ
  32. 32. Strategy Map จังหวัดนครราชสีมา ปรับปรุงพัฒนาฟื้นฟู แหล่งกักเก็บน้า สร้างจิตสานึกละส่งเสริมการมีส่วนร่วมของ ชุมชน พัฒนาแหล่งน้า การบริหารจัดการ ความรู้ พัฒนาระบบ ฐานข้อมูลGIS สร้างเครือข่าย ความสาเร็จของการบริหาร จัดการน้าเพื่อการพัฒนา ประชาชนมีรายได้จากการ ประกอบอาชีพในชุมชนเพิ่มขึ้น จัดระบบการป้องกัน การเตือนภัย ภัยพิบัติ จัดโครงสร้างพื้นฐาน ที่จาเป็น ปชช.นาหลักปรัชญา เศรษฐกิจพอเพียงมา ใช้ปรับวิถีชีวิต การกาหนดปฏิญญา ร่วมกันเชิงบูรณาการ จัดทาแผนแม่บทการ บริหารจัดการน้า จัดการลุ่มน้าทั้ง ระบบ สร้างความ ร่วมมือกับ อปท. พัฒนาองค์กรประสิทธิภาพคุณภาพการให้บริการประสิทธิผล วิสัยทัศน์ : ประตูสู่อีสานศูนย์กลางการพัฒนาเศรษฐกิจ การผลิตสินค้าเกษตร อุตสาหกรรม ผลิตภัณฑ์ไหม และการท่องเที่ยว ประเด็นยุทธศาสตร์ที่ 1 การบริหารจัดการน้าเพื่อการพัฒนาจังหวัด กลยุทธ์ที่ 1 : บริหารจัดการน้าเพื่อ ป้องกันและแก้ไขปัญหาภัยแล้ง อุทกภัย และน้าเสีย กลยุทธ์ที่ 2 : การบริหารจัดการ น้าเพื่อส่งเสริมอาชีพ พัฒนาอาชีพ ประสานแผนงาน โครงการงบประมาณ
  33. 33. Strategy Map จังหวัดนครราชสีมา จานวนเกษตรกร/ กลุ่มเป้าหมายที่ผ่านการ เตรียมความพร้อมตาม ระบบมาตรฐานสินค้า เกษตร การประสานงาน และการบริการที่ดี บริการข้อมูลที่มีความ ทันสมัยเชื่อถือได้และ รวดเร็ว สามารถตอบสนอง ปัญหาและตรง ความต้องการของ ประชาชนในพื้นที่ อย่างเป็นรูปธรรม ส่งเสริมการตลาดและ เสริมสร้างประกันสินค้า เกษตรอย่างเป็นระบบ ส่งเสริมการเจรจา ธุรกิจและจัดแสดง สินค้าเกษตรทั้งใน และต่างประเทศ . ส่งเสริมการใช้ข้อมูลข่าว สารสนเทศ เพื่อการ แข่งขัน พัฒนาต้นแบบเพื่อ การจัดการ และ ขยายผลพลังงาน ทางเลือก การสร้างศูนย์ การเรียนรู้ เศรษฐกิจ พอเพียง พัฒนาองค์กรประสิทธิภาพคุณภาพการให้บริการประสิทธิผล พัฒนาแหล่งน้าชุมชน ขยายระบบ ชลประทาน พัฒนาโครงสร้าง พื้นฐานและระบบ Logistic เพิ่มศักยภาพการ ผลิตและปรับปรุง แหล่งน้า พัฒนาการ รวมกลุ่ม สหกรณ์ ส่งเสริมการตรวจ รับรองมาตรฐาน การแปรรูปสินค้า เกษตร . ส่งเสริม เครื่องหมายการค้า สินค้าเกษตร ถ่ายทอดเทคโนโลยีการ ผลิตและการจัดการสินค้า การเกษตร พัฒนาเครือข่าย การผลิตมัน สาปะหลัง ลดต้นทุนการ ผลิต สร้าง รายได้ เชื่อมโยงการผลิต การรวบรวม การกระจาย และ การตลาดสินค้า เกษตร กลยุทธ์ที่ 3 : การเพิ่มศักยภาพการแข่งขันทาง การตลาดสินค้าเกษตร กลยุทธ์ที่1 : การเพิ่มประสิทธิภาพและเพิ่มขีดความสามารถ การ ผลิต การแปรรูป การจัดการสินค้าเกษตร และตลาดสินค้า กลยุทธ์ที่2 : การสร้างมูลค่าเพิ่มของ สินค้าเกษตร ประเด็นยุทธศาสตร์ที่ 2: การพัฒนาการเกษตร เวิสัยทัศน์ : ประตูสู่อีสาน ศูนย์กลางการพัฒนาเศรษฐกิจการผลิตสินค้าเกษตร อุตสาหกรรม ผลิตภัณฑ์ไหม และการท่องเที่ยว
  34. 34. Strategy Map จังหวัด นครราชสีมา ร้อยละที่เพิ่มขึ้นของมูลค่าการ จาหน่ายผลิตภัณฑ์ไหม ไหมมีคุณภาพดีขึ้น ส่งเสริมการเลี้ยงไหมให้มี ประสิทธิภาพ การปรับปรุง แหล่งน้า. พัฒนาการรวมกลุ่ม อุตสาหกรรม (Cluster) แปรรูป ผลิตภัณฑ์ไหม เพิ่มประสิทธิกลุ่มอาชีพ ภาพด้านการบริหาร จัดการ การผลิต การตลาด การจัดการทุน ผสมผสานภูมิปัญญา ความรู้ และเทคโนโลยี การผลิตภัณฑ์ไหม ส่งเสริมและพัฒนา การตลาดผลิตภัณฑ์ไหม ลดต้นทุนการ ผลิต สร้างรายได้ พัฒนา ประสิทธิภาพการ ปลูกหม่อน มาตรฐาน ผลิตภัณฑ์ไหม พัฒนาคุณภาพฝีมือ ผู้ประกอบการรายย่อย เสริมสร้างเครือข่าย ผู้ผลิตและ ผู้ประกอบการไหม ศึกษาวิจัยและ พัฒนาการผลิตผลิตไหมให้มี คุณภาพและมาตรฐานความ ต้องการของตลาดในและ ต่างประเทศ กิจกรรมแสดง แฟชั่นและ จาหน่ายผลิตภัณฑ์ ไหม ส่งเสริมการ เจรจา ธุรกิจ ผลิตภัณฑ์ ไหม ส่งเสริมพัฒนา แนวทางเพื่อการ ส่งออก ประเด็นยุทธศาสตร์ที่ 3 : การพัฒนาคุณภาพผลิตภัณฑ์ไหม วิสัยทัศน์ : เป็นองค์กรที่มีสมรรถนะและประสิทธิภาพสูงในการขับเคลื่อนการบริการพัฒนาเพื่อการเปลี่ยนแปลงจังหวัดอ่างทอง กลยุทธ์ที่ 1 : เพิ่มประสิทธิภาพ การผลิตผลิตภัณฑ์ไหม กลยุทธ์ที่ 2 : ยกระดับศักยภาพผู้ประกอบการ ผลิตภัณฑ์ไหม กลยุทธ์ที่ 3 :ส่งเสริมและ พัฒนาผลิตภัณฑ์ไหมให้มีคุณภาพ และได้มาตรฐาน กลยุทธ์ที่ 4 : ส่งเสริม การตลาดผลิตภัณฑ์ไหม พัฒนาองค์กรประสิทธิภาพคุณภาพการให้บริการประสิทธิผล เวิสัยทัศน์ : ประตูสู่อีสาน ศูนย์กลางการพัฒนาเศรษฐกิจการผลิตสินค้าเกษตร อุตสาหกรรม ผลิตภัณฑ์ไหม และการท่องเที่ยว
  35. 35. Strategy Map จังหวัด นครราชสีมา มาตรฐานความปลอดภัย ของเส้นทางคมนาคม พัฒนาสินค้าและบริการการ ท่องเที่ยว. การสร้างเครือข่ายการท่องเที่ยว เชิง ธรรมชาติ ประวัติศาสตร์ และ เชื่อมโยงกับเพื่อนบ้าน ปรับปรุง บารุง รักษาแหล่ง ท่องเที่ยว ส่งเสริมปฏิทินกิจกรรม เทศกาล ตลอดปี พัฒนาระบบฐานข้อมูลข่าวสาร ศึกษาวิจัยธุรกิจท่องเที่ยว ข้อมูลเส้นทางการท่องเที่ยว (Route) มูลค่าจากการท่องเที่ยวเพิ่มขึ้น โครงข่ายเชื่อมโยงเส้นทาง คมนาคมในแหล่งท่องเที่ยว คุณภาพแหล่งท่องเที่ยวได้ มาตรฐาน ส่งเสริมการขาย (Road Show)การ ประชาสัมพันธ์เครือข่าย กิจกรรมการนอกฤดูกาล (Low Season) มาตรฐานธุรกิจการท่องเที่ยว เครือข่ายระหว่างภาครัฐ เอกชน ท้องถิ่น และประชาชน สินค้าOTOP ได้ มาตรฐาน การบริการการท่องเที่ยว ได้มาตรฐาน มาตรฐานความปลอดภัย มัคคุเทศก์ ได้รับการ พัฒนาความรู้ ภาษา ความสามารถ และ บุคลิกภาพ เวิสัยทัศน์ : ประตูสู่อีสาน ศูนย์กลางการพัฒนาเศรษฐกิจการผลิตสินค้าเกษตร อุตสาหกรรม ผลิตภัณฑ์ไหม และการท่องเที่ยว ประเด็นยุทธศาสตร์ที่ 4 : การพัฒนาศักยภาพการท่องเที่ยว กลยุทธ์ที่ 1 :พัฒนาโครงสร้างพื้นฐานสินค้า และบริการการท่องเที่ยวครบวงจร กลยุทธ์ที่ 2 :พัฒนาแหล่งท่องเที่ยวเชิง ธรรมชาติและประวัติศาสตร์ กลยุทธ์ที่ 3 : พัฒนามาตรฐานธุรกิจ อุตสาหกรรมและตลาดการท่องเที่ยว พัฒนาองค์กรประสิทธิภาพคุณภาพการให้บริการประสิทธิผล
  36. 36. Strategy Map จังหวัดนครราชสีมา ปรับปรุงพัฒนา ฟื้นฟูแหล่งน้า ส่งเสริมการมีส่วนร่วมของชุมชน ส่งเสริมการใช้ เทคโนโลยีการผลิตที่ สะอาด การบริหารจัดการ ความรู้ พัฒนาระบบ ฐานข้อมูลGPS ศึกษาความเหมาะสมและ ผลกระทบสิ่งแวดล้อม (EIA) ความสาเร็จของการบริหาร จัดการทรัพยากร ธรรมชาติ และสิ่งแวดล้อม ความสาเร็จในการ จัดการมลพิษ จัดระบบการป้องกัน การเตือนภัย และบรรเทาความเดือนร้อน จัดโครงสร้างพื้นฐาน ที่จาเป็น ส่งเสริมการ ป้องกันมลพิษ กาหนดมาตรฐานการ พัฒนาระบบน้าสะอาด ส่งเสริมพัฒนา ศักยภาพองค์กร ปกครองส่วนท้องถิ่น ส่งเสริมการเพาะชา กล้าไม้ ต้นไม้ยืน ต้น การจัดตั้งจุดสกัดใน พื้นที่ล่อแหลม แก้ไข ปัญหามลพิษ ส่งเสริมการใช้ พลังงานทดแทนจาก ทรัพยากรธรรมชาติ พัฒนาองค์กรประสิทธิภาพคุณภาพการให้บริการประสิทธิผล วิสัยทัศน์ : ประตูสู่อีสานศูนย์กลางการพัฒนาเศรษฐกิจ การผลิตสินค้าเกษตร อุตสาหกรรม ผลิตภัณฑ์ไหม และการท่องเที่ยว ประเด็นยุทธศาสตร์ที่ 5 การบริหารจัดการทรัพยากรธรรมชาติและสิ่งแวดล้อม กลยุทธ์ที่ 1 : การอนุรักษ์ ฟื้นฟู และบริหารจัดการดิน ป่าไม้ ทรัพยากร ธรรมชาติ และความ หลากหลายทางชีวภาพ กลยุทธ์ที่ 2 : การบริหารจัดการ ทรัพยากรน้าแบบบูรณาการและ การมีส่วนร่วม กลยุทธ์ที่ 3 : การป้องกัน เตือนภัย แก้ไข บรรเทาและฟื้นฟูความ เดือดร้อนความเสียหายจากภัย ธรรมชาติและ กลยุทธ์ที่ 4 : การบริหารจัดการ สิ่งแวดล้อมและมลพิษที่ เหมาะสมเอื้อต่อการมีคุณภาพ ชีวิตที่ดีของประชาชน
  37. 37. Strategy Map จังหวัดนครราชสีมา 2. ประชาชนมีคุณภาพชีวิตที่ดี บริการข้อมูลที่มี ความ ทันสมัย เชื่อถือได้และ รวดเร็ว พัฒนาศักยภาพ บุคลาการ สนับสนุนการ ใช้ทรัพยากร/ บุคคลากรของ ภาครัฐ นาระบบPMQAมาใช้ เสริมสร้างศักยภาพ บุคลากรให้เป็นมืออาชีพ ส่งเสริมระบบการบริหาร ราชการแบบมีส่วนร่วมทุก ระดับ เปิดโอกาสให้ประชาชน ตรวจสอบ พัฒนาบุคคลากร ให้มีความสามารถ ในการบริหาร จัดการความรู้ สร้างระบบ เทคโนโลยี สารสนเทศเพื่อ การจัดการภาครัฐ หลักการบริหารกิจการ บ้านเมืองที่ดี สร้างบรรยากาศ ที่ดี สนับสนุนให้มีบริการ One Stop Service/Service Link การพัฒนาระบบคุณภาพ การบริหารจัดการภาครัฐ ตามเกณฑ์ (PMQA) ประเด็นยุทธศาสตร์ที่7 : การบริหารจัดการอย่างมีคุณภาพและประสิทธิภาพ วิสัยทัศน์ : ประตูสู่อีสาน ศูนย์กลางการพัฒนาเศรษฐกิจการผลิตสินค้าเกษตร อุตสาหกรรม ผลิตภัณฑ์ไหม และการท่องเที่ยว กลยุทธ์ที่ 4 : เพิ่มสมรรถนะ บุคลากรให้มีความสามารถในการ บริหารจัดการภาครัฐ กลยุทธ์ที่ 3 : พัฒนาระบบเทคโนโลยี สารสนเทศเพื่อการบริหารจัดการภาครัฐ กลยุทธ์ที่1 : พัฒนาคุณภาพและ ประสิทธิภาพการให้บริการประชาชน กลยุทธ์ที่ 2 : เสริมสร้าง กระบวนการมีส่วนร่วมของ ประชาชน พัฒนาองค์กรประสิทธิภาพคุณภาพการให้บริการประสิทธิผล
  38. 38. กลยุทธ์ที่2 : การลดปัญหาความเดือดร้อนของประชาชนกลุ่มเป้าหมายทาง สังคมผ่านเกณฑ์ คุณภาพชีวิตด้าน สังคม Strategy Map จังหวัดนครราชสีมา หมู่บ้าน/ชุมชนที่ ได้รับการแก้ไขปัญหา ความเดือดร้อน จัดระบบการรับเรื่องราว ร้องทุกข์ การคุ้มครอง ผู้บริโภค ส่งเสริมการผลิต บุคลากรภาคแรงงาน พัฒนาคุณภาพชีวิต เสริมสร้างความ เข้มแข็งครอบครัว ชุมชนและสวัสดิการ สังคม หลักประกันสุขภาพ เพิ่มรายได้ คุณภาพมาตรฐาน ทางการแพทย์ สาธารณสุข พัฒนาอาชีพ ลดรายจ่าย ส่งเสริมให้มี ทักษะในการ ประกอบอาชีพ บุคลากรภาค แรงงานมีเพียงพอ กลยุทธ์ที่1 : การพัฒนาคุณภาพชีวิตของประชาชน พัฒนา/จัดหาแหล่ง น้า ขยายระบบ ชลประทาน การบริหารจัดการน้าที่ ได้มาตรฐาน ส่งเสริมการมีส่วนร่วม ของชุมชนและท้องถิ่น ในการแก้ไขปัญหา ความเดือดร้อน ลดการแพร่ระบาดของ ยาเสพติด และ อาชญากรรม ระบบการถือครอง และการใช้ที่ดิน การเสริมสร้าง ระบบนิเวศน์ทาง ธรรมชาติ วิสัยทัศน์ : ประตูสู่อีสานศูนย์กลางการพัฒนาเศรษฐกิจ การผลิตสินค้าเกษตร อุตสาหกรรม ผลิตภัณฑ์ไหม และการท่องเที่ยว พัฒนาองค์กรประสิทธิภาพคุณภาพการให้บริการประสิทธิผล ประเด็นยุทธศาสตร์ที่6 การพัฒนาสังคมและแก้ไขปัญหาความเดือดร้อนของประชาชน เสริมสร้าง ภูมิคุ้มกันในเด็ก สตรี เยาวชน
  39. 39. ศักยภาพเชิงพืนที่จังหวัดนครราชสีมา
  40. 40. พื้นที่ภูมิประเทศ พื้นที่เกษตร ที่ราบ 4.7 ล้าน นาข้าว 5.1 ที่ราบลูกคลื่น 6.5 ล้าน พืชไร่/ไม้ผล/ยืนต้น 5.1 ล้าน ที่ลาดชัน/ภูเขา 1.6 ล้าน ป่ าไม้ 1.9 ล้าน แหล่งน้า อื่นๆ 0.7 ล้าน รวม 12.8 ล้าน รวม 12.8 ล้าน
  41. 41. หมู่บ้านเสี่ยงระดับปานกลาง หมู่บ้านเสี่ยงระดับต่า พื้นที่เสี่ยงระดับต่า พื้นที่เสี่ยงระดับปานกลาง
  42. 42. 0.5 ล้านไร่ 3.6 % 2.0 ล้านไร่ 16.0 % 2.4 ล้านไร่ 19.0 % 1.5 ล้านไร่ 11.5 % 1.8 ล้านไร่ 14.2 % 0.4 ล้านไร่ 3.1 % 1.2 ล้านไร่ 9.3 % 0.8 ล้านไร่ 6.4 % 0.7 ล้านไร่ 5.3 % 1.5 ล้านไร่ 11.5 %
  43. 43. ชี ลาตะคอง ลาเชิงไกร ลาสะแทด ลามูล ลาแชะ ลามูล ลาจักราช ลามูลบน-ลาพระเพลิง มูลส่วนที่ 2 ลาปลายมาศตอนบน ลาปลายมาศตอนล่าง ครบุรี สีคิ้ว ปากช่อง คง พิมาย ด่านขุนทด เสิงสาง ปักธงชัย สูงเนิน วังน้าเขียว โนนสูง ชุมพวง โชคชัย บัวใหญ่ โนนไทย ประทาย ห้วยแถลง เทพารักษ์ จักราชเมืองนครราชสีมา สีดา หนองบุญมาก พระทองคา เมืองยาง ขามสะแกแสง บัวลายแก้งสนามนาง ลาทะเมนชัย โนนแดง บ้านเหลื่อม เฉลิมพระเกียรติขามทะเลสอ สัญลักษณ์ ทานา ทานา-ค้าขาย ทานา-ทาสวน-ทาไร่ ทานา-ทาสวน-ทาไร่-ค้าขาย ทานา-ทาไร่
  44. 44. ครบุรี สีคิ้ว ปากช่อง คง พิมาย ด่านขุนทด เสิงสาง ปักธงชัย สูงเนิน วังน้าเขียว โนนสูง ชุมพวง จักราช โชคชัย บัวใหญ่ โนนไทย ประทาย ห้วยแถลง เทพารักษ์ เมืองนครราชสีมา สีดา หนองบุญมาก พระทองคา เมืองยาง ขามสะแกแสง บัวลายแก้งสนามนาง ลาทะเมนชัย โนนแดง บ้านเหลื่อม เฉลิมพระเกียรติขามทะเลสอ สัญลักษณ์ ทานา ทานา-ค้าขาย-รับจ้าง ทานา-ทาสวน ทานา-ทาไร่ ทานา-ทาไร่-ทาสวน ทานา-ทาไร่-เลี้ยงสัตว์ ทานา-รับจ้าง ทาสวน-ทาไร่-เลี้ยงสัตว์ ทานา-ค้าขาย
  45. 45. Í.¢ÒÁÊÐá¡áÊ§ Í.¤§ Í.ºÑÇãË­ è Í.ºéÒ¹àËÅ×èÍÁ Í.á¡é§Ê¹ÒÁ¹Ò§ ¡Ôè§Í.ºÑÇÅÒÂ ¡Ôè§Í.ÊÕ´Ò Í.â¹¹á´§ Í.â¹¹ä·Â Í.â¹¹ÊÙ§ Í.»Ñ¡¸§ªÑÂ Í.¨Ñ¡ÃÒª Í.à©ÅÔÁ¾ÃÐà¡ÕÂÃµÔ Í.âª¤ªÑÂ Í.¤ÃºØÃÕ Í.Ë¹Í§ºØ­ ÁÒ¡ Í.àÊÔ§ÊÒ§ Í.»ÃÐ·ÒÂ Í.¾ÔÁÒÂ ¡Ôè§Í.àÁ×Í§ÂÒ§ ¡Ôè§Í.ÅÓ·ÐàÁ¹ªÑÂ Í.ªØÁ¾Ç§ Í.ËéÇÂá¶Å§ Í.àÁ×Í§¹¤ÃÃÒªÊÕÁÒ Í.¢ÒÁ·ÐàÅÊÍ Í.´èÒ¹¢Ø¹·´ ¡Ôè§Í.¾ÃÐ·Í§¤Ó ¡Ôè§Í.à·¾ÒÃÑ¡Éì Í.ÊÙ§à¹Ô¹ Í.ÇÑ§¹éÓà¢ÕÂÇ Í.ÊÕ¤ÔéÇ Í.»Ò¡ªèÍ§ Qa Jpw bs Kkk Ktms Ksk Pkd Trs Jpk Pn Qt Kpp Ps PTrku Ppa Trhl PTrp Trht
  46. 46. ประเภทของ ดิน พื้นที่ (ล้าน ไร่) 1.เค็มจัด 0.2 2.เค็มปาน กลาง 0.6 3.เค็มน้อย 1.1 4.มีศักย์เป็น ดินเค็ม 3.6 5.ไม่เค็ม 5.8 6.ภูเขา 1.5 รวม 12.8
  47. 47. Í.¢ÒÁÊÐá¡áÊ§ Í.¤§ Í.ºÑÇãË­ è Í.ºéÒ¹àËÅ×èÍÁ Í.á¡é§Ê¹ÒÁ¹Ò§ ¡Ôè§Í.ºÑÇÅÒÂ ¡Ôè§Í.ÊÕ´Ò Í.â¹¹á´§ Í.â¹¹ä·Â Í.â¹¹ÊÙ§ Í.»Ñ¡¸§ªÑÂ Í.¨Ñ¡ÃÒª Í.à©ÅÔÁ¾ÃÐà¡ÕÂÃµÔ Í.âª¤ªÑÂ Í.¤ÃºØÃÕ Í.Ë¹Í§ºØ­ ÁÒ¡ Í.àÊÔ§ÊÒ§ Í.»ÃÐ·ÒÂ Í.¾ÔÁÒÂ ¡Ôè§Í.àÁ×Í§ÂÒ§ ¡Ôè§Í.ÅÓ·ÐàÁ¹ªÑÂ Í.ªØÁ¾Ç§ Í.ËéÇÂá¶Å§ Í.àÁ×Í§¹¤ÃÃÒªÊÕÁÒ Í.¢ÒÁ·ÐàÅÊÍ Í.´èÒ¹¢Ø¹·´ ¡Ôè§Í.¾ÃÐ·Í§¤Ó ¡Ôè§Í.à·¾ÒÃÑ¡Éì Í.ÊÙ§à¹Ô¹ Í.ÇÑ§¹éÓà¢ÕÂÇ Í.ÊÕ¤ÔéÇ Í.»Ò¡ªèÍ§ ปริมาณสารที่ละลายได้ (มก./ลิตร) น้อยกว่า 750 750-1500 มากกว่า 1500
  48. 48. Í.¢ÒÁÊÐá¡áÊ§ Í.¤§ Í.ºÑÇãË­ è Í.ºéÒ¹àËÅ×èÍÁ Í.á¡é§Ê¹ÒÁ¹Ò§ ¡Ôè§Í.ºÑÇÅÒÂ ¡Ôè§Í.ÊÕ´Ò Í.â¹¹á´§ Í.â¹¹ä·Â Í.â¹¹ÊÙ§ Í.»Ñ¡¸§ªÑÂ Í.¨Ñ¡ÃÒª Í.à©ÅÔÁ¾ÃÐà¡ÕÂÃµÔ Í.âª¤ªÑÂ Í.¤ÃºØÃÕ Í.Ë¹Í§ºØ­ ÁÒ¡ Í.àÊÔ§ÊÒ§ Í.»ÃÐ·ÒÂ Í.¾ÔÁÒÂ ¡Ôè§Í.àÁ×Í§ÂÒ§ ¡Ôè§Í.ÅÓ·ÐàÁ¹ªÑÂ Í.ªØÁ¾Ç§ Í.ËéÇÂá¶Å§ Í.àÁ×Í§¹¤ÃÃÒªÊÕÁÒ Í.¢ÒÁ·ÐàÅÊÍ Í.´èÒ¹¢Ø¹·´ ¡Ôè§Í.¾ÃÐ·Í§¤Ó ¡Ôè§Í.à·¾ÒÃÑ¡Éì Í.ÊÙ§à¹Ô¹ Í.ÇÑ§¹éÓà¢ÕÂÇ Í.ÊÕ¤ÔéÇ Í.»Ò¡ªèÍ§ ลบ.ม./ชม.
  49. 49. Í.¢ÒÁÊÐá¡áÊ§ Í.¤§ Í.ºÑÇãË­ è Í.ºéÒ¹àËÅ×èÍÁ Í.á¡é§Ê¹ÒÁ¹Ò§ ¡Ôè§Í.ºÑÇÅÒÂ ¡Ôè§Í.ÊÕ´Ò Í.â¹¹á´§ Í.â¹¹ä·Â Í.â¹¹ÊÙ§ Í.»Ñ¡¸§ªÑÂ Í.¨Ñ¡ÃÒª Í.à©ÅÔÁ¾ÃÐà¡ÕÂÃµÔ Í.âª¤ªÑÂ Í.¤ÃºØÃÕ Í.Ë¹Í§ºØ­ ÁÒ¡ Í.àÊÔ§ÊÒ§ Í.»ÃÐ·ÒÂ Í.¾ÔÁÒÂ ¡Ôè§Í.àÁ×Í§ÂÒ§ ¡Ôè§Í.ÅÓ·ÐàÁ¹ªÑÂ Í.ªØÁ¾Ç§ Í.ËéÇÂá¶Å§ Í.àÁ×Í§¹¤ÃÃÒªÊÕÁÒ Í.¢ÒÁ·ÐàÅÊÍ Í.´èÒ¹¢Ø¹·´ ¡Ôè§Í.¾ÃÐ·Í§¤Ó ¡Ôè§Í.à·¾ÒÃÑ¡Éì Í.ÊÙ§à¹Ô¹ Í.ÇÑ§¹éÓà¢ÕÂÇ Í.ÊÕ¤ÔéÇ Í.»Ò¡ªèÍ§
  50. 50. การใช้ประโยชน์ดินในจังหวัดนครราชสีมา 1. กลุ่มดินไร่ 7.0 ล้านไร่ (55%) 2. กลุ่มดินนา 2.6 ล้านไร่ (20%) 3. กลุ่มดินคละ (นา/ไร่) 1.3 ล้านไร่ (10%) 4. กลุ่มดินภูเขาและที่สูง 1.9 ล้านไร่ (15%) รวม 12.8 ล้านไร่ (100 %) ที่มา : กรมพัฒนาที่ดิน , ไม่ปรากฏปี ที่พิมพ์
  51. 51. Í.¢ÒÁÊÐá¡áÊ§ Í.¤§ Í.ºÑÇãË­ è Í.ºéÒ¹àËÅ×èÍÁ Í.á¡é§Ê¹ÒÁ¹Ò§ ¡Ôè§Í.ºÑÇÅÒÂ ¡Ôè§Í.ÊÕ´Ò Í.â¹¹á´§ Í.â¹¹ä·Â Í.â¹¹ÊÙ§ Í.»Ñ¡¸§ªÑÂ Í.¨Ñ¡ÃÒª Í.à©ÅÔÁ¾ÃÐà¡ÕÂÃµÔ Í.âª¤ªÑÂ Í.¤ÃºØÃÕ Í.Ë¹Í§ºØ­ ÁÒ¡ Í.àÊÔ§ÊÒ§ Í.»ÃÐ·ÒÂ Í.¾ÔÁÒÂ ¡Ôè§Í.àÁ×Í§ÂÒ§ ¡Ôè§Í.ÅÓ·ÐàÁ¹ªÑÂ Í.ªØÁ¾Ç§ Í.ËéÇÂá¶Å§ Í.àÁ×Í§¹¤ÃÃÒªÊÕÁÒ Í.¢ÒÁ·ÐàÅÊÍ Í.´èÒ¹¢Ø¹·´ ¡Ôè§Í.¾ÃÐ·Í§¤Ó ¡Ôè§Í.à·¾ÒÃÑ¡Éì Í.ÊÙ§à¹Ô¹ Í.ÇÑ§¹éÓà¢ÕÂÇ Í.ÊÕ¤ÔéÇ Í.»Ò¡ªèÍ§ ÍØ·ÂÒ¹áËè§ªÒµÔ·ÑºÅÒ¹ »èÒÊ§Ç¹áËè§ªÒµÔ»èÒ´ §Í Õ¨Ò¹ãË­ è »èÒÊ§Ç¹áËè§ªÒµÔ»èÒà¢ÒÀÙËÅÇ§ »èÒÊ§Ç¹áËè§ªÒµÔ»èÒ¾ÔÁÒÂ »èÒÊ§Ç¹áËè§ªÒµÔ»èÒâ¤¡ËÅÇ§ »èÒÊ§Ç¹áËè§ªÒµÔ»èÒ´ §¾­ ÒàÂç¹ »èÒÊ§Ç¹áËè§ªÒµÔ»èÒ¤ÃºØÃÕ ÍØ·ÂÒ¹áËè§ªÒµÔà¢ÒãË­ è »èÒÊ§Ç¹áËè§ªÒµÔ»èÒ´ §¡ ÃÐÊÑ§áÅÐ»èÒÅÓ¾­ Ò¡ÅÒ§ »èÒÊ§Ç¹áËè§ªÒµÔ»èÒÊÙ§à¹ Ô¹ »èÒÊ§Ç¹áËè§ªÒµÔ»èÒ· èÒªéÒ§áÅÐ»èÒËÔ¹ ´ Ò´ ¾×é¹ ·Õè¡Ñ¹ ÍÍ ¡ ( ¡.Í .) »èÒÊ§Ç¹áËè§ªÒµÔ»èÒË¹ Í§àµç§áÅÐ»èÒ¨Ñ¡ÃÒª »èÒÊ§Ç¹áËè§ªÒµÔ»èÒ»Ò¡ ªèÍ§áÅÐ»èÒËÁÙÊÕ »èÒÊ§Ç¹áËè§ªÒµÔ»èÒËÔ¹ àËÅç¡ä¿ »èÒÊ§Ç¹áËè§ªÒµÔ»èÒ¹ ¤ÃÃÒªÊÕÁÒ»èÒ»Ñ¡¸§ªÑÂáÅÐ»èÒâª¤ªÑÂ »èÒÊ§Ç¹áËè§ªÒµÔ»èÒ· èÒªéÒ§áÅÐ»èÒË¹Í §¡ÃÐ· Ô§ »èÒÊ§Ç¹áËè§ªÒµÔ»èÒË¹ Í§áÇ§áÅÐ»èÒ´§¾­ ÒàÂç¹ á»Å§· ÕèÊÍ§ »èÒÊ§Ç¹áËè§ªÒµÔ»èÒ· Ó¹ ºà¢ÁÃ »èÒÊ§Ç¹áËè§ªÒµÔ»èÒ¹ ¤ÃÃÒªÊÕÁÒáÅÐ»èÒ»Ñ¡¸§ªÑÂ »èÒÊ§Ç¹áËè§ªÒµÔ»èÒÍ èÒ§à¡çº¹éÓËéÇÂºéÒ¹ ÂÒ§ »èÒÊ§Ç¹áËè§ªÒµÔ»èÒÁÒº¡ÃÒ´ »èÒÊ§Ç¹áËè§ªÒµÔ»èÒà¢ÒàÊÕÂ´ ÍéÒ»èÒà¢Ò¹ ¡ÂÙ§áÅÐ»èÒà¢ÒÍèÒ§ËÔ¹ »èÒÊ§Ç¹áËè§ªÒµÔ»èÒà¢ÒàµÕÂ¹ áÅÐ»èÒà¢Òà¢×èÍ ¹ÅÑè¹ »èÒÊ§Ç¹áËè§ªÒµÔ»èÒà¢Ò¨ÍÁ·Í § »èÒÊ§Ç¹áËè§ªÒµÔ»èÒ¹ ¤ÃÃÒªÊÕÁÒáÅÐ»èÒâª¤ªÑÂ ป่ าไม้ตามกฎหมาย (อดีต) ป่ าไม้จากภาพดาวเทียม (ปัจจุบัน)
  52. 52. ภาคเกษตรกรรม -พื้นที่ภาค เกษตร 61% -พื้นที่นอกภาค เกษตร 24% -พื้นที่ป่ าไม้ 15% พื้นที่ทั้งหมดประมาณ 12.81 ล้านไร่
  53. 53. ลักษณะการถือครองที่ดินทางการเกษตร (พ.ศ.2544) ที่ดินของตนเอง 1. เจ้าของโดยตรง 5.7 ล้านไร่ (73.1%) 2. จานวนผู้อื่น 1.0 ล้านไร่ (12.8%) 3. ขายฝาก 0.006 ล้านไร่ (-) รวม 6.8 ล้านไร่ (87.2%) ที่ดินของคนอื่น 1. เช่าผู้อื่น 0.8 ล้านไร่ (10.3%) 2. รับจานอง/ขายฝาก 0.06 ล้านไร่ (0.8%) 3. ทาฟรี 0.09 ล้านไร่ (1.2%) รวม 0.94 ล้านไร่ (11.5%) หมายเหตุ พื้นที่ถือครองทางการเกษตรทั้งหมด 7.8 ล้านไร่
  54. 54. สาขากสิกรรม ข้าวนาปี 50% ข้าวโพดเลี้ยงสัตว์ 11% มันสาปะหลัง 21% อ้อยโรงงาน 7% พริก 2% อื่นๆ 9% ที่มา : สานักงานเศรษฐกิจการเกษตร จังหวัดนครราชสีมา ,2549 พื้นที่การเกษตร 7.79 ล้านไร่ พื้นที่กสิกรรมของจังหวัดนครราชสีมา
  55. 55. Í.¢ÒÁÊÐá¡áÊ§ Í.¤§ Í.ºÑÇãË­ è Í.ºéÒ¹àËÅ×èÍÁ Í.á¡é§Ê¹ÒÁ¹Ò§ ¡Ôè§Í.ºÑÇÅÒÂ ¡Ôè§Í.ÊÕ´Ò Í.â¹¹á´§ Í.â¹¹ä·Â Í.â¹¹ÊÙ§ Í.»Ñ¡¸§ªÑÂ Í.¨Ñ¡ÃÒª Í.à©ÅÔÁ¾ÃÐà¡ÕÂÃµÔ Í.âª¤ªÑÂ Í.¤ÃºØÃÕ Í.Ë¹Í§ºØ­ ÁÒ¡ Í.àÊÔ§ÊÒ§ Í.»ÃÐ·ÒÂ Í.¾ÔÁÒÂ ¡Ôè§Í.àÁ×Í§ÂÒ§ ¡Ôè§Í.ÅÓ·ÐàÁ¹ªÑÂ Í.ªØÁ¾Ç§ Í.ËéÇÂá¶Å§ Í.àÁ×Í§¹¤ÃÃÒªÊÕÁÒ Í.¢ÒÁ·ÐàÅÊÍ Í.´èÒ¹¢Ø¹·´ ¡Ôè§Í.¾ÃÐ·Í§¤Ó ¡Ôè§Í.à·¾ÒÃÑ¡Éì Í.ÊÙ§à¹Ô¹ Í.ÇÑ§¹éÓà¢ÕÂÇ Í.ÊÕ¤ÔéÇ Í.»Ò¡ªèÍ§ ปี 2547
  56. 56. เศรษฐกิจของจังหวัดนครราชสีมา
  57. 57. พื้นที่เพาะปลูกข้าวของจังหวัดนครราชสีมา พิมาย 9.5% โนนสูง 7.9% ประทาย 6.5% คง 5.4% โนนไทย 5.3% 285 268 0% 20% 40% 60% 80% 100% เนื้อที่เพาะปลูกข้าว ไร่ ผลผลิต ตัน ผลผลิตเ ลี่ยต่อไร่ กก. เปอร์เ ็นต์ เ ลี่ย3ป เปรียบเทียบการเพาะปลูกข้าวของจังหวัดนครราชสีมากับภาคตะวันออกเ ียงเหนือ ภาคตะวันออกเ ียงเหนือ จังหวัดนครราชสีมา 9.6% 9.0% ที่มา : กรมพัฒนาที่ดิน จังหวัดนครราชสีมา , 2549 พื้นที่ปลูก 3.1 ล้านไร่ (40 % ของพื้นที่ถือครองเกษตร)
  58. 58. 3,071 3,155 0% 20% 40% 60% 80% 100% เนื้อที่เก็บเกี่ยว ไร่ ผลผลิต ตัน ผลผลิตเ ลี่ยต่อไร่ กก. เ ลี่ย3ป 2546-2548 เปรียบเทียบการเพาะปลูกมันสาปะหลังของจังหวัดนครราชสีมากับภาค ตะวันออกเ ียงเหนือ ภาคตะวันออกเ ียงเหนือ จังหวัดนครราชสีมา พื้นที่เพาะปลูกมันสาปะหลังของจังหวัดนครราชสีมา ครบุรี 17.1% เสิงสาง 16.1% หนองบุญมาก 11.5% ด่านขุนทด 9.6% สีคิ้ว 8.3% 51.5% 39.9% ที่มา : กรมพัฒนาที่ดิน จังหวัดนครราชสีมา , 2549 พื้นที่ปลูก 1.4 ล้านไร่ 18 % ของพื้นที่ถือครองเกษตร
  59. 59. มันสาปะหลัง 44.7% 46.1% ที่มา : สานักงานเศรษฐกิจการเกษตร , 2549 3,273 3,194 0% 20% 40% 60% 80% 100% เนื้อที่เก็บเกี่ยว ไร่ ผลผลิต ตัน ผลผลิตเ ลี่ยต่อไร่ กก. เ ลี่ย 3 ป 2548-2550 เปรียบเทียบการเพาะปลูกมันสาปะหลังของจังหวัดนครราชสีมากับภาค ตะวันออกเ ียงเหนือ ภาคตะวันออกเ ียงเหนือ จังหวัดนครราชสีมา
  60. 60. 511 483 0% 20% 40% 60% 80% 100% เนื้อที่เก็บเกี่ยว ไร่ ผลผลิต ตัน ผลผลิตเ ลี่ยต่อไร่ กก. เปอร์เ นต์ เ ลี่ย3ป 2546-2548 เปรียบเทียบการปลูกข้าวโพดของจังหวัดนครราชสีมากับภาคตะวันออกเ ียงเหนือ ภาคตะวันออกเ ียงเหนือ จังหวัดนครราชสีมา พื้นที่เพาะปลูกข้าวโพดเลี้ยงสัตว์ ปากช่อง 34.8% ด่านขุนทด 20% วังน้าเขียว 13.2% เทพารักษ์ 10% สีคิ้ว 8.6% 51.8% 49.0% ที่มา : กรมพัฒนาที่ดิน จังหวัดนครราชสีมา , 2549 พื้นที่ปลูก 0.6 ล้านไร่ (8 % ของพื้นที่ถือครองเกษตร)
  61. 61. พื้นที่ปลูกอ้อยโรงงาน 9 529 10 034 0% 20% 40% 60% 80% 100% เนื้อที่เพาะปลูก ไร่ ผลผลิต ตัน ผลผลิตเ ลี่ยต่อไร่ กก. เ ลี่ย 3 ป 2546-2548 เปรียบเทียบการปลูกอ้อยโรงงานของจังหวัดนครราชสีมากับภาค ตะวันออกเ ียงเหนือ ภาคตะวันออกเ ียงเหนือ จังหวัดนครราชสีมา 18.4% 17.5% พื้นที่ปลูก 0.5 ล้านไร่ 6 % ของพื้นที่ถือครองเกษตร ด่านขุนทด 10.5% จักราช 8.8% ปากช่อง 8.2% สีคิ้ว 7.7% แก้งสนามนาง 7.0% (ปี 2550) ปี 2547
  62. 62. ประทาย 7.8% ด่านขุนทด 7.8% สีคิ้ว 7.1% พิมาย 5.4% โนนสูง 4.8% ที่มา : สานักงานปศุสัตว์นครราชสีมา, 2550
  63. 63. ปากช่อง 60% สีคิ้ว 6.9% สูงเนิน 6.8% พิมาย 6.8% ปักธงชัย 5.1% ที่มา : สานักงานปศุสัตว์นครราชสีมา, 2550
  64. 64. ปากช่อง 42.3% สูงเนิน 8.7% สีคิ้ว 8.6% โชคชัย 5.8% หนองบุญมาก 5.0% ที่มา : สานักงานปศุสัตว์นครราชสีมา, 2550
  65. 65. ปักธงชัย สูงเนิน โชคชัย หนองบุญมาก สูงเนิน ปักธงชัย สีคิ้ว ไก่ ที่มา : สานักงานปศุสัตว์นครราชสีมา, 2550
  66. 66. ประเภทโรงงานอุตสาหกรรมในจังหวัดนครราชสีมา เกษตรและอาหาร 29% ขนส่ง 14%อโลหะ 12% เครื่องจักรกล 9% ผลิตภัณฑ์โลหะ 8% พลาสติก 4% เฟอร์นิเจอร์ 3% ไม้และผลิตภัณฑ์ 4% อื่นๆ 12% ไฟฟ้า 2% สิ่งทอ 3% ภาคอุตสาหกรรม ที่มา : สานักงานอุตสาหกรรมจังหวัดนครราชสีมา, 2549
  67. 67. ขนาดใหญ่ ขนาดกลาง
  68. 68. ศักยภาพด้านสังคม
  69. 69. แผนที่จังหวัดนครราชสีมา แสดงจานวนประชากร
  70. 70. โครงสร้างอายุของประชากรในจังหวัดนครราชสีมาปี พ.ศ.2548
  71. 71. อัตราเกิดและอัตราตายต่อประชากร 1,000 คน ปี จังหวัด นครราชสีมา (พ.ศ.2538 – 2548) 11.2 10.28 9.7 11.32 11.53 11.49 12.18 13.06 12.11 14.45 14.78 6 5.3 5.3 5.4 5.1 5.5 5.5 4.93 3.13 5.3 5.04 0 2 4 6 8 10 12 14 16 2538 2539 2540 2541 2542 2543 2544 2545 2546 2547 2548
  72. 72. อัตราย้ายเข้า อัตราย้ายออก อัตราย้ายถิ่นรวมและอัตราสุทธิ ต่อประชากร 100 คน ปี 2542–2547 จังหวัดนครราชสีมา -2.00 0.00 2.00 4.00 6.00 8.00 10.00 12.00 14.00 5.48 6.37 5.47 5.38 5.89 5.90 5.24 6.14 5.39 5.30 5.92 6.17 10.71 12.51 10.86 10.68 11.81 12.07 0.24 0.22 0.09 0.08 -0.03 -0.27 . . 2542 . . 2543 . . 2544 . . 2545 . . 2546 . . 2547
  73. 73. 5 4 1 3 6 7 2 ครู : นักเรียน 1: 19 1: 21 1: 21 1: 21 1: 19 1: 19 1: 20 นครราชสีมา 1 : 20 ประเทศ 1 : 20
  74. 74. สรุปและข้อเสนอแนะ 1 ปัญหาเร่งด่วน • การบุกรุกพื้นที่ป่าอนุรักษ์และที่ดินสาธารณะ • การใช้ประโยชน์ที่ดินที่ไม่เหมาะสม หรือไม่สอดคล้องกับศักยภาพของ พื้นที่ • ปัญหาภัยแล้ง น้าท่วม และการแพร่กระจายของดินเค็ม • ปัญหามลพิษจากกิจกรรมทางเศรษฐกิจ • ปัญหาการจัดการทรัพยากรธรรมชาติและสิ่งแวดล้อม • ขาดการศึกษาวิจัยพืชเศรษฐกิจที่เป็นหัวขบวนอย่างครบวงจร • ขาดแผนงานและการปฏิบัติงานตามแผนที่มีประสิทธิภาพบนฐานข้อมูลที่ ถูกต้อง ทั้งระดับจังหวัด อาเภอ และท้องถิ่น
  75. 75. สรุปและข้อเสนอแนะ 2 มาตรการในการพัฒนา  ศึกษาและทาแผนปฏิบัติการเชิงบูรณาการแบบมีส่วนร่วมต่อปัญหา เชิงพื้นที่และเชิงประเด็นที่สาคัญของจังหวัด  วิจัยและพัฒนาพืชเศรษฐกิจหลักอย่างครบวงจร  สนับสนุนให้ผู้ผลิต ผู้บริการและผู้บริโภคมีพฤติกรรมการพัฒนาที่ ยั่งยืน  กาหนดเป็นวาระสาคัญในการพัฒนาจังหวัดโดยอาศัยศักยภาพหรือ จุดเด่นระดับนานาชาติที่มีประสิทธิภาพ  พัฒนาระบบฐานข้อมูลของจังหวัดที่มีประสิทธิภาพ เพื่อการวางแผน การตัดสินใจ และปฏิบัติการ ทั้งในระดับจังหวัดและท้องถิ่นต่างๆ  เร่งแก้ปัญหาทรัพยากรป่าไม้ น้า และดินอย่างเป็นระบบโดยการมี ส่วนร่วมจากชุมชนท้องถิ่น
  76. 76. การพัฒนาการเกษตร
  77. 77. กลยุทธ์การพัฒนาการเกษตร การเพิ่ม ประสิทธิภา พการผลิต และจัดการ สินค้าเกษตร การเพิ่มขีด ความสามาร ถในการแปร รูปและตลาด สินค้าเกษตร การสร้าง มูลค่าเพิ่ม ของสินค้า เกษตร การเพิ่ม ศักยภาพ การแข่งขัน ทาง การตลาด สินค้า เกษตร
  78. 78. การพัฒนาคุณภาพผลิตภัณฑ์ไหม
  79. 79. 1. เป็นแหล่งผลิตไหมไทยที่มีชื่อเสียง ระดับโลกที่รู้จักกันในนาม Thai Silk 2. การผลิตผ้าไหม มีความหลากหลาย มีเอกลักษณ์โดดเด่น แตกต่างกัน 3. การผลิตเส้นไหม การทอผ้าไหม การแปรรูปผลิตภัณฑ์ ยังคงเอกลักษณ์ ภูมิปัญญา ท้องถิ่น ร่วมกับเทคโนโลยีในการส่งผลิตภัณฑ์ที่ มีคุณภาพ สู่ตลาดโลก จุดแข็งและโอกาส
  80. 80. กลยุทธ์การพัฒนาคุณภาพผลิตภัณฑ์ไหม การเพิ่มประ สิทธิ ภาพการผลิต ผลิตภัณฑ์ไหม การส่งเสริมและ พัฒนาผลิตภัณฑ์ ไหมให้มี คุณภาพและได้ มาตรฐาน การยกระดับ ศักยภาพ ผู้ประกอบการ ผลิตภัณฑ์ไหม ส่งเสริม การตลาดผลิต ภัณฑ์ไหม
  81. 81. การพัฒนาศักยภาพการท่องเที่ยว
  82. 82. อ่างเก็บน้าลาตะคอง สวนท้าวสุรนารี 96 ไร่
  83. 83. ศูนย์กลางเชื่อมโยงการตลาด และกระจายนักท่องเที่ยว นครราชสีมา สุรินทร์ ขอนแก่น ชัยภูมิ อุบลราชธานี บุรีรัมย์ กาฬสินธุ์ หนองคาย นครพนม นักท่องเที่ยว ปีละ๒ล้านคน กัมพูชา เวียดนาม ลาวพม่า ลาว
  84. 84. นครวัด-นครธม ปรางค์กู่ เส้นทางพระเจ้าชัยวรมัน สด๊กก๊อกธม วัดภู เส้นทางอารยธรรมขอม พนมรุ้ง พิมาย เขาพระวิหาร เส้นทางท่องเที่ยวอารยธรรมขอม
  85. 85. จุดแข็งและโอกาส 1. เป็นจุดเชื่อมต่อการคมนาคมทางบกและเส้นทางผ่านของ นักท่องเที่ยวทางรถยนต์ 2. ความนิยมในการท่องเที่ยวในภูมิภาคนี้เพิ่มขึ้น 3. มีแหล่งท่องเที่ยวทางวัฒนธรรม ประเพณีที่สามารถพัฒนา ศักยภาพได้ 4. มีแหล่งอารยธรรมหลายแห่งที่สามารถสร้างเรื่องราว เชื่อมโยงต่อกัน เป็นตานานทั้งในประเทศและต่างประเทศ เช่น เส้นทางพระเจ้าชัยวรมัน (Chaiworaman Discovery)
  86. 86. มีแหล่งท่องเที่ยวเชิงนิเวศ Eco-tourism) ที่เป็น มรดกโลก ได้แก่ เขาใหญ่ และแหล่งท่องเที่ยวที่มีอากาศ บริสุทธิ์เป็นอันดับ 7 ของโลก ที่อาเภอวังน้าเขียว
  87. 87. 3. การส่งเสริมการตลาดการท่องเที่ยว 2. พัฒนามาตรฐานการบริการอุตสาหกรรมการท่องเที่ยว 1. พัฒนาสินค้าทางการท่องเที่ยว 4. การบริหารจัดการท่องเที่ยว กลยุทธ์การพัฒนาศักยภาพการท่องเที่ยว
  88. 88. การพัฒนาสังคมและแก้ไขปัญหา ความเดือดร้อนของประชาชน
  89. 89. กลยุทธ์การพัฒนาสังคมและแก้ไขปัญหา ความเดือดร้อนของประชาชน 2. การลดปัญหาความเดือดร้อนของประชาชน 1. การพัฒนาคุณภาพชีวิตของประชาชน 3. การส่งเสริมการดาเนินงานหมู่บ้านเศรษฐกิจพอเพียง

×