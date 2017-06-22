บทที่ 4-2-คุณธรรมและจริยธรรม

คุณธรรม จริยธรรม…… ของคนไทย..ที่ทุกคนจะต้องมี อาจารย์ต้อง พันธ์งาม มหาวิทยาลัยราชภัฏนครราชสีมา รายวิชา ท้องถิ่นไทย
….สถานการณ์บ้านเมืองของประเทศไทยเราใน ปัจจุบันนี้ ดูน่าเป็นห่วง อย่างยิ่ง ไม่ว่าจะเป็น วิกฤตทางเศรษฐกิจ ปัญหาความเสื่อมถอย...
I. การทุจริตคอรัปชั่น  การก่ออาชญากรรม oการเสพและการค้ายาเสพติด
อาชญากรรม ทางเพศ การขายบริการทางเพศของนักศึกษา การที่นักศึกษาอยู่ร่วมกันฉันท์สามีภรรยา การทะเลาะวิวาท
ปัญหาที่เกิดขึ้น …เนื่องจาก เยาวชนไทยของเราขาดการปลูกฝังในด้าน คุณธรรม จริยธรรม อย่างยั่งยืน
สังคมไทยต้องการเห็น…ภาพการพัฒนาเยาวชนไทยไปสู่ การเป็นบัณฑิตที่มีคุณภาพ มีความสมบูรณ์ ทั้งร่างกาย และจิตใจ มีสติ ปัญญา มีคว...
มีรายงานผลการสารวจของผู้ที่ถูกให้ออกจากงาน เฉพาะในกรณีที่เกี่ยวกับ คุณสมบัติของตัวพนักงานเอง พบว่า 17 % ถูกให้ออกงานเพราะ ...
แนวคิดที่เกี่ยวข้องกับคุณธรรมและจริยธรรมในสังคม มันขึ้นอยู่กับการดาเนินการแก้ไขโดยตัวบุคคลนั้น ที่ใช้อารมณ์ความรู้สึกเชิงศ...
การปลูกฝังคุณธรรม จริยธรรมให้แก่นักศึกษาได้อย่างไร …..การปลูกฝังคุณธรรม จริยธรรม จึงเปรียบเสมือนการพัฒนาคุณภาพ จิตใจ ที่มี...
แนวความคิดเกี่ยวกับพฤติกรรม คุณธรรม จริยธรรม
ศาสตราจารย์ นพ.เชวง เตชะโกศยะ คนเรา….ถ้าไม่มีความรู้สึกผูกพันต่อ พ่อ แม่ ต่องานต่อ แผ่นดิน และสิ่งแวดล้อมที่มีต่อเขา จะสอน...
คุณธรรม 4 ประการ 1. การรักษาความสัตย์ ความจริงใจต่อตนเอง ที่จะประพฤติปฏิบัติแต่สิ่งที่เป็นประโยชน์ และเป็นธรรม 2. การรู้จั...
ฯพณฯ พลเอกวิจิตร กุลวณิชย์ องคมนตรี แสดงแนวคิดเกี่ยวกับพฤติกรรมของเยาวชนในสังคมปัจจุบันเอาไว้ ตอนหนึ่งว่า ตื่นนอนตอนเช้าทุ...
คุณธรรมอันดับแรกที่ควรปลูกฝัง คือ I. ความกตัญญู เป็นคุณธรรมที่มีส่วนสาคัญในการกล่อมเกลา จิตใจ ให้มีความอ่อนโยน สุภาพ นอบน้...
· ค่าของคน อยู่ที่ผลของงาน บนพื้นฐาน อุดมการณ์ชีวิต งาน คือ ชีวิต ชีวิต คืองาน บันดาลสุข ทางานให้สนุก เป็นสุข เมื่อทางาน ...
พระพรหมคุณาภรณ์ (ประยุทธ์ ปยุตฺโต) คุณธรรม 7 ประการ 1. รู้จักเลือกหาแหล่งความรู้และแบบอย่างที่ดี 2. มีชีวิตและอยู่ร่วมสังค...
พระพิพิธธรรมสุนทร ปณิธาน 10 ข้อ 1. ยึดมั่นกตัญญู 2. ใฝ่รู้ใฝ่เรียน 3. มีความเพียรสม่าเสมอ 4. อย่าเผลอใจใฝ่ต่า 5. เชื่อฟังค...
พระมหาวุฒิชัย วชิรเมธี (ว. วชิรเมธี) คุณธรรม เพื่อความสวัสดีของชีวิต สิ่งที่เธอควรมี “สติปัญญา ” สิ่งที่เธอควรแสวงหา “กัลย...
สรุป การมีคุณสมบัติของมนุษย์ที่ดี 1. การยึดและปฏิบัติตามหลักศาสนา 2. การเป็นคนดีในสังคม 3. การเป็นประชาชนที่ดีในสังคมประชา...
การปลูกฝัง คุณธรรม จริยธรรม ให้แก่เยาวชน จาเป็นต้อง เริ่มแต่เด็ก จนกระทั่งเด็กเหล่านี้เข้าสู่ การเรียนใน ระบบ ตั้งแต่ระดับ...
ครูที่ดีใช่ชานาญแต่การสอน ต้องอาทรปวงศิษย์คิดค้นเขียน สร้างตาราให้เสมือนเป็นเพื่อนเรียน อย่ามัวสอนจนเกษียณ ไม่แปลี่ยนแปลง
บทที่ 4-2-คุณธรรมและจริยธรรม

คุณธรรมและจริยธรรม

บทที่ 4-2-คุณธรรมและจริยธรรม

  2. 2. ….สถานการณ์บ้านเมืองของประเทศไทยเราใน ปัจจุบันนี้ ดูน่าเป็นห่วง อย่างยิ่ง ไม่ว่าจะเป็น วิกฤตทางเศรษฐกิจ ปัญหาความเสื่อมถอยใน ด้าน คุณธรรม จริยธรรมของคน ทั้งในระดับ นักการเมือง ข้าราชการ หรือ คนในแวดวง อาชีพอื่นๆ
  3. 3. I. การทุจริตคอรัปชั่น  การก่ออาชญากรรม oการเสพและการค้ายาเสพติด
  4. 4. อาชญากรรม ทางเพศ การขายบริการทางเพศของนักศึกษา การที่นักศึกษาอยู่ร่วมกันฉันท์สามีภรรยา การทะเลาะวิวาท
  5. 5. ปัญหาที่เกิดขึ้น …เนื่องจาก เยาวชนไทยของเราขาดการปลูกฝังในด้าน คุณธรรม จริยธรรม อย่างยั่งยืน
  6. 6. สังคมไทยต้องการเห็น…ภาพการพัฒนาเยาวชนไทยไปสู่ การเป็นบัณฑิตที่มีคุณภาพ มีความสมบูรณ์ ทั้งร่างกาย และจิตใจ มีสติ ปัญญา มีความรู้และคุณธรรม มีจริยธรรม และวัฒนธรรม ในการดารงชีวิต สามารถอยู่ร่วมกับ ผู้อื่น ได้ อย่างมีความสุข
  7. 7. มีรายงานผลการสารวจของผู้ที่ถูกให้ออกจากงาน เฉพาะในกรณีที่เกี่ยวกับ คุณสมบัติของตัวพนักงานเอง พบว่า 17 % ถูกให้ออกงานเพราะ ขาด ทักษะความรู้และประสบการณ์ 83 % ถูกออกจากงานเพราะปัญหาเรื่อง ความประพฤติ และบุคลิกภาพ สังคมส่วนมากต้องการบัณทิต ที่มีคุณลักษณะ เช่น ขยัน ประหยัด ซื่อสัตย์ อดทน เสียสละ และ มีความรับผิดชอบ ที่สามารถปรับตัวอยู่ในสังคมอย่าง ผาสุก
  8. 8. แนวคิดที่เกี่ยวข้องกับคุณธรรมและจริยธรรมในสังคม มันขึ้นอยู่กับการดาเนินการแก้ไขโดยตัวบุคคลนั้น ที่ใช้อารมณ์ความรู้สึกเชิงศีลธรรม จรรยานาพวกเขาไปสู่การเรียนรู้และแก้ไข…..แต่ความรู้สึกเชิงศีลธรรมจรรยาที่ว่านี้ ยังคงมีปัญหา มีหน้าที่หลักๆ อยู่ 2 ประการคือ การมีคุณสมบัติของมนุษย์ที่ดี และ การ เป็นประชาชนที่ดีในสังคม
  9. 9. การปลูกฝังคุณธรรม จริยธรรมให้แก่นักศึกษาได้อย่างไร …..การปลูกฝังคุณธรรม จริยธรรม จึงเปรียบเสมือนการพัฒนาคุณภาพ จิตใจ ที่มีอิทธิพลต่อความประพฤติของคน คุณธรรม เป็นสภาวะที่อยาก ให้เราทาอะไรที่เป็นคุณ ศีลธรรม เป็นสภาวะที่เราห้ามจิตใจของเราไม่ให้ ทาในสิ่งผิด หรือบอกไม่ให้คนอื่นทา ทั้งคุณธรรม และ ศีลธรรม จึงเป็น ตัวกาหนดประพฤติของเรา ให้ปฏิบัติในสิ่งที่ถูกที่ควร คือ เป็นตัวกาหนด จริยธรรม …จริยธรรมที่เกิดขึ้นจึงเป็นผลเกี่ยวข้องกับ วัฒนธรรม ประเพณี และ กฎหมาย
  10. 10. แนวความคิดเกี่ยวกับพฤติกรรม คุณธรรม จริยธรรม
  11. 11. ศาสตราจารย์ นพ.เชวง เตชะโกศยะ คนเรา….ถ้าไม่มีความรู้สึกผูกพันต่อ พ่อ แม่ ต่องานต่อ แผ่นดิน และสิ่งแวดล้อมที่มีต่อเขา จะสอนเท่าใดก็คงไม่มี ประโยชน์ เพราะเขาจะเกิดความสานึกในหน้าที่ ในคุณค่า ของชีวิต คุณค่าของความเป็นมนุษย์ ย่อมเป็นไปไม่ได้ เพราะแม้ชีวิตของเขาเอง เขาก็ไม่รับผิดชอบเสียแล้ว เขาจะไปรับผิดชอบในหน้าที่ของเขาที่ต้องทา ความดีและให้ความดีแก่สังคมที่ได้รับประโยชน์ได้อย่างไร
  12. 12. คุณธรรม 4 ประการ 1. การรักษาความสัตย์ ความจริงใจต่อตนเอง ที่จะประพฤติปฏิบัติแต่สิ่งที่เป็นประโยชน์ และเป็นธรรม 2. การรู้จักข่มใจตนเอง ฝึกใจตนเอง ให้ประพฤติปฏิบัติ อยู่ใน ความสัตย์ ความดี 3. การอดทน อดกลั้น อดออม ที่จะไม่ประพฤติล่วงความสัตย์ สุจริต ไม่ว่าจะด้วยเหตุ ประการใด 4. การรู้จักละวางความชั่ว ความทุจริต และ รู้จักเสียสละประโยชน์ ส่วนน้อยของตน เพื่อประโยชน์ ส่วนใหญ่ของ บ้านเมือง
  13. 13. ฯพณฯ พลเอกวิจิตร กุลวณิชย์ องคมนตรี แสดงแนวคิดเกี่ยวกับพฤติกรรมของเยาวชนในสังคมปัจจุบันเอาไว้ ตอนหนึ่งว่า ตื่นนอนตอนเช้าทุกวัน ให้มองหน้าตนเองในกระจก แล้ว ตั้งคาถาม ถามตนเอง 3 ข้อ ( ให้ตอบด้วยความจริงใจ ) 1. ตั้งแต่เกิดมาจนถึงวันนี้ เราเคยทาอะไรที่เป็นคุณประโยชน์ต่อ แผ่นดินเกิดบ้าง 2. ถ้ายังไม่เคยทา ให้ถามตนเองต่อว่า แล้วจะเริ่มเมื่อไหร่ เช่น เมื่อถึงวัน เกิด วันสาคัญต่างๆ เป็นต้น 3. ถ้าไม่เคยทาและยังไม่คิดจะทา ดังข้อ 1. และ ข้อ 2. ให้ถามตน เองอีกว่า ช่วงชีวิตที่ผ่านมา เคยทาอะไรที่เป็นผลเสียหาย ต่อ แผ่นดินเกิดบ้าง และจะเลิกเมื่อใด
  14. 14. คุณธรรมอันดับแรกที่ควรปลูกฝัง คือ I. ความกตัญญู เป็นคุณธรรมที่มีส่วนสาคัญในการกล่อมเกลา จิตใจ ให้มีความอ่อนโยน สุภาพ นอบน้อม สุขุม รอบคอบ  รู้จักพึ่งตนเองอย่างมีศักดิ์ศรี เป็นคนดี มีวินัย การปลูกฝังให้นักศึกษารู้จักพึ่งตนเองอย่างมีศักดิ์ศรี เป็นคนดี มี วินัย คือ การปลูกฝังให้นักศึกษาได้มีความคิดเห็นที่ถูกต้อง และ รู้จักคุณค่าของตัวเอง ไม่มีชนชาติใดในโลกที่มีความเจริญ งอก งาม มั่นคงอยู่ได้ เพราะการรอรับการช่วยเหลือ ของผู้อื่น โดยไม่ พึ่งตนเอง
  15. 15. · ค่าของคน อยู่ที่ผลของงาน บนพื้นฐาน อุดมการณ์ชีวิต งาน คือ ชีวิต ชีวิต คืองาน บันดาลสุข ทางานให้สนุก เป็นสุข เมื่อทางาน  ของดีต้องมีแบบ แบบที่ดี ต้องมีระเบียบ ระเบียบที่ดี ต้องมีวินัย คนที่ มีวินัย คือ ... - เคารพตนเอง - เคารพผู้อื่น - เคารพเวลา - เคารพกติกา - เคารพสถานที่………………….รู้จักกาลเทศะ  บุญ คือ การละกิเลส คน + ความดี (คน มี ความดี) = สุข , เจริญ คน + บุญ (คน มี บุญ ) = สุข , เจริญ คน มี ความดี = คน มี บุญ ( สุข , เจริญ ) ความดี = บุญ
  16. 16. พระพรหมคุณาภรณ์ (ประยุทธ์ ปยุตฺโต) คุณธรรม 7 ประการ 1. รู้จักเลือกหาแหล่งความรู้และแบบอย่างที่ดี 2. มีชีวิตและอยู่ร่วมสังคมเป็นระเบียบด้วยวินัย 3. พร้อมด้วยแรงจูงใจ ใฝ่รู้ ใฝ่สร้างสรรค์ 4. มุ่งมั่นพัฒนาตนเองให้เต็มศักยภาพ 5. ปรับทัศนคติและค่านิยมให้สมแนวเหตุผล 6. มีสติกระตือรือร้นตื่นตัวทุกเวลา 7. แก้ปัญหาและพึ่งพาตนเองได้ ด้วยความรู้คิด
  17. 17. พระพิพิธธรรมสุนทร ปณิธาน 10 ข้อ 1. ยึดมั่นกตัญญู 2. ใฝ่รู้ใฝ่เรียน 3. มีความเพียรสม่าเสมอ 4. อย่าเผลอใจใฝ่ต่า 5. เชื่อฟังคาผู้หลักผู้ใหญ่ 6. รักไทยดารงไทย 7. ใส่ใจในโลกกว้าง 8. ยึดแบบอย่างที่ดี 9. รู้รักสามัคคีตลอดเวลา 10. ใช้ศาสนาเป็นเครื่อง ดารงชีวิต
  18. 18. พระมหาวุฒิชัย วชิรเมธี (ว. วชิรเมธี) คุณธรรม เพื่อความสวัสดีของชีวิต สิ่งที่เธอควรมี “สติปัญญา ” สิ่งที่เธอควรแสวงหา “กัลยาณมิตร” สิ่งที่เธอควรคิด “ความดีงาม” สิ่งที่เธอควรพยายาม “การศึกษา” สิ่งที่เธอควรเข้าหา “นักปราชญ์” สิ่งที่เธอควรฉลาด “การเข้าสังคม” สิ่งที่เธอควรนิยม “ความซื่อสัตย์” สิ่งที่เธอควรตัด “อกุศลมูล” สิ่งที่เธอควรเพิ่มพูน “บุญกุศล” สิ่งที่เธอควรอดทน “การดูหมิ่น” สิ่งที่เธอควรยิน “พุทธธรรม” สิ่งที่เธอควรจดจา “ผู้มีคุณ” สิ่งที่เธอควรเทิดทูน “สถาบันกษัตริย์” สิ่งที่เธอควรขจัด “ความเห็นแก่ตัว” สิ่งที่เธอควรเลิกเมามัว “การพนัน” สิ่งที่เธอควรสร้างสรรค์ “สัมมาชีพ” สิ่งที่เธอควรเร่งรีบ “การแทนคุณบุพการี” สิ่งที่เธอควรปฏิบัติทันที “ทาวันนี้ให้ดีที่สุด”
  19. 19. สรุป การมีคุณสมบัติของมนุษย์ที่ดี 1. การยึดและปฏิบัติตามหลักศาสนา 2. การเป็นคนดีในสังคม 3. การเป็นประชาชนที่ดีในสังคมประชาธิปไตย 4. การเคารพในสิทธิศักดิ์ศรีของมนุษย์โดยเท่าเทียมกัน 5. การยอมรับความแตกต่างทางความคิด 6. ความเคารพสิทธิ์ในการแสดงความคิดเห็นของผู้อื่น 7. การตระหนักและแสดงความรับผิดชอบต่อสาธารณะ 8. การตระหนักในหน้าที่ของพลเมืองที่มีต่อส่วนรวม 9. การเห็นแก่ประโยชน์สาธารณะมากกว่าประโยชน์ส่วน บุคคล
  20. 20. การปลูกฝัง คุณธรรม จริยธรรม ให้แก่เยาวชน จาเป็นต้อง เริ่มแต่เด็ก จนกระทั่งเด็กเหล่านี้เข้าสู่ การเรียนใน ระบบ ตั้งแต่ระดับประถมศึกษา จนถึง ระดับอุดมศึกษา เติบโตเป็นผู้ใหญ่มากขึ้น การปลูกฝังทางด้านคุณธรรม จริยธรรม ยังคงต้อง ดาเนินต่อไป อย่างเป็นธรรมชาติ เพื่อให้นักศึกษาเป็นทั้ง คนเก่ง คนดี และมีความสุข
  21. 21. ครูที่ดีใช่ชานาญแต่การสอน ต้องอาทรปวงศิษย์คิดค้นเขียน สร้างตาราให้เสมือนเป็นเพื่อนเรียน อย่ามัวสอนจนเกษียณ ไม่แปลี่ยนแปลง

