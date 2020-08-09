Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Human Resource Management Classes by- Meenu Singh
Concept of HRM • The term human resource may be define as the total knowledge, talents and aptitudes of an organization’s ...
Objective of HRM Societal Objectives HRM is socially responsible for the needs , demands and challenges of the society. Al...
Functions of HRM • Employment • Job Analysis • HR planning • Recruitment • Selection • Induction • Training • Performance ...
Human resource management class 1
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Human resource management class 1

27 views

Published on

HRM Concept,Functions,Objectives

Published in: Leadership & Management
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Human resource management class 1

  1. 1. Human Resource Management Classes by- Meenu Singh
  2. 2. Concept of HRM • The term human resource may be define as the total knowledge, talents and aptitudes of an organization’s workforce, as well as the values, attitudes, approaches and beliefs of the individuals involved in the affairs of the organization. It is the sum total or aggregate of inherent abilities, acquired knowledge and skills represented by the talents and aptitudes of the persons employed in an organization. Several terms have been used by various management thinkers to represent human resource. These are “personnel”, “people at work”, “staff”, and “employees”. • HRM is a process, which consists of four main activities, namely “acquisitions”, “development”, “motivation”, as well as “maintenance” of human resource. • Acc. to Institute of Personnel Management (U.K), “Personnel management is an integral but distinctive part of management, concerned with people at work and their relationships within the enterprise, seeking to bring together into an effective organization the men and women group and as an individual. It seeks to provide relationships within the enterprises that are conducive both to effective work and human satisfaction. • Acc. To Flippo, “Personnel management is the planning, organizing, compensation, integration and maintenance of people for the purpose of contributing to organizational, individual and societal goals. • Acc. To Breach, “personnel management is the part which is primarily concerned with human resource of organization.
  3. 3. Objective of HRM Societal Objectives HRM is socially responsible for the needs , demands and challenges of the society. All the resources must be utilized for the benefits and in the interest of the society. Organizational Objectives It consist of recognize the role and importance of HRM to bring organizational effectiveness' has to prepare human resource planning, to recruit, select ,place, train and develop the human resource, to arrange for performance appraisal and to achieve the org. objectives like to earn profit, growth and expansion, survival ,diversification etc. Functional Objectives To maintain the department’s contribution at a level appropriate to the organization’s needs. Resources are wasted when HRM is more or less sophisticated to suit the organization's demand. The department’s level od services must be tailored to fit the organization it serves. Personal Objectives To assist an employee in achieving their personal goals, at least in so far as these goals enhance the individual ‘s contribution to the organizational. Personal objectives of employees must be met if workers are to be maintained, retained and motivated. Otherwise, employee performance and satisfaction may be decline and employees may leave the organization. The primary objective of HRM is to ensure the availability of right people for right jobs so as the organizational goals are achieved effectively.
  4. 4. Functions of HRM • Employment • Job Analysis • HR planning • Recruitment • Selection • Induction • Training • Performance Appraisal • Management Development

×