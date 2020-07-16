Successfully reported this slideshow.
HOW DOES PERSONALITY INFLUENCE PREFERENCES FOR TOURIST ATTRACTIONS? MODELING TOURISTS' PERSONALITY IN RECOMMENDER SYSTEMS
AGENDA 2
3
PERSONALITY AND RECOMMENDER SYSTEMS 4
PERSONALITY AND RECOMMENDER SYSTEMS 5 Personalization became the main concern for the effectiveness of RS To know personal...
STSGroup (Nguyen and Ricci, 2018) Trip Coach (Gretzel et al., 2004) PixMeAway (Neidhardt et al., 2015) Background 6
PERSONALITY “Personality is the sum-total of the actual or potential behavior-patterns of the organism, as determined by h...
8 Background Five Factor Model (adapted from Costa and MacCrae, 1992)
PERSONALITY  Strongly related to the users’ preferences  Users with similar personalities tend to choose similar items o...
HOW IS PERSONALITY RELATED TO PREFERENCES FOR TOURIST ATTRACTIONS? 10
PSYCHOLOGY OF TOURISM Psychological aspects are related to the choice of specific destinations Tourist typologies based on...
PSYCHOLOGY OF TOURISM 12 Tourist Typologies Population curve of Plog’s psychographic groups (adapted from (S. C. Plog, 197...
PSYCHOLOGY OF TOURISM 13 Hard adventure travel Interest in cultural experiences Need for arousal (excitement seeking) Need...
14 Bujisic, Bilgihan, and Smith (2015) Low Openness to Experience High Openness to Experience Aesthetic and escapist exper...
PSYCHOLOGY OF TOURISM: LIMITATIONS 15 Most studies are mainly descriptive of tourists’ behavior (Typologies of Tourists) D...
PSYCHOLOGY OF TOURISM: LIMITATIONS Tourist typologies do not fully match the tourists’ preferences for tourist attractions...
METHODOLOGY 17
METHODOLOGY Study of terms for classifying the most significant tourist attractions Online questionnaire to gather: - soci...
METHODOLOGY Responses collected during 4 months from Portuguese individuals from the academic sector and their respective ...
RESULTS AND ANALYSIS 20
161; 32% 347; 68% Sex Male Female 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 70 80 -50 50 150 250 350 450 550 Age Sample descriptive statistics (...
1 109 9 2 10 191 122 64 0 50 100 150 200 250 Primary/elementary school Secondary/High school Technological Specialization ...
27 273 12 11 41 2 132 3 1 0 50 100 150 200 250 300 Education Sciences Exact and Engineering Sciences Financial, Administra...
107; 21% 222; 44% 155; 31% 19; 4% How many different countries you visited so far? 11 or more 4 to 10 3 or less Never visi...
1; 0%23; 5% 400; 79% 83; 16% 1; 0% How often do you travel abroad in leisure per year? 7 to 10 times 4 to 6 times 3 times ...
389 119 0 50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400 450 No Yes Have you ever lived in different countries? Sample descriptive statist...
PREFERENCES FOR TOURIST ATTRACTIONS 27
Results and Analysis A1 Go to a Gastronomy Festival (food and/or drinks) A2 Watch a natural phenomenon (e.g., volcanic eru...
Factor Item Description Estimated correlations α Adventure F1 A46 Practice climbing or bungee jumping 0,775 0.876 A63 Do a...
Theme & Animal Parks F6 A15 Go to a Zoo 0,821 0.736A13 Go to a theme park (e.g., Disneyland Paris) 0,641 A27 Go to a water...
Model obtained after the CFA and EFA procedures, showing the normalized regression weights for each item (simplified model...
PERSONALITY AND PREFERENCES FOR TOURIST ATTRACTIONS 32
Mean SD Min/Min range Max/Max range Extraversion 24 6 10/8 40/40 Agreeableness 33 5 14/9 45/45 Conscientiousness 32 5 11/9...
Distribution of the five personality dimensions scores among the sample Results and Analysis 34
Results and Analysis Simplified Structural Equation Model for the proposed “Personality-Tourist Attractions Preference” mo...
Results and Analysis Adventure Agreeableness Conscientiousness + - NatureAgreeableness + Entertainment & Nightlife Agreeab...
Results and Analysis PERSONALITY VS PREFERENCES FOR TOURIST ATTRACTIONS 37 Museums & Landscapes Openness Extraversion - + ...
Results and Analysis PERSONALITY VS PREFERENCES FOR TOURIST ATTRACTIONS 38 Sports & Games Openness Conscientiousness - - E...
Strong relation between the five personality dimensions 01 Preferences for specific tourist attractions can be predicted b...
DISCUSSION AND FUTURE WORK 40
 Dissemination of the questionnaire to a larger and diverse sample, with other education levels and areas  Improvement o...
 To focus only on the five personality dimensions and not on the more granular thirty traits and on the correlations betw...
 Development of the models to relate Personality to travel motivations and preferences/concerns for travelling 43 Discuss...

Modeling Tourists' Personality in Recommender Systems: How Does Personality Influence Preferences for Tourist Attractions?



  1. 1. HOW DOES PERSONALITY INFLUENCE PREFERENCES FOR TOURIST ATTRACTIONS? MODELING TOURISTS’ PERSONALITY IN RECOMMENDER SYSTEMS Patrícia Alves, Pedro Saraiva, João Carneiro Pedro Campos, Helena Martins, Paulo Novais Goreti Marreiros ACM UMAP 2020. 28th Conference on User Modeling, Adaptation and Personalization. 12-18th July, 2020. Online from Genoa, Italy 1
  2. 2. AGENDA 2
  3. 3. 3
  4. 4. PERSONALITY AND RECOMMENDER SYSTEMS 4
  5. 5. PERSONALITY AND RECOMMENDER SYSTEMS 5 Personalization became the main concern for the effectiveness of RS To know personal information about the user is crucial for building a robust profile Consideration of other research areas such as Psychology Psychological aspects, such as personality, moods and emotions, are being perceived to influence the variance in the user preferences and behavior in RS Evidence of better results than generic approaches Background
  6. 6. STSGroup (Nguyen and Ricci, 2018) Trip Coach (Gretzel et al., 2004) PixMeAway (Neidhardt et al., 2015) Background 6
  7. 7. PERSONALITY “Personality is the sum-total of the actual or potential behavior-patterns of the organism, as determined by heredity and environment” Eysenck (1998) Each individual has behavior patterns, which are considered relatively stable over time in different situations 7 Background
  8. 8. 8 Background Five Factor Model (adapted from Costa and MacCrae, 1992)
  9. 9. PERSONALITY  Strongly related to the users’ preferences  Users with similar personalities tend to choose similar items or contents  Evidenced to improve the recommendations made to groups and can even help in the cold- start problem  Correlating the users’ personalities and their preferences can help find the preferences of users with similar personalities  The more information about the tourist is known better recommendations can be made 9 Background
  10. 10. HOW IS PERSONALITY RELATED TO PREFERENCES FOR TOURIST ATTRACTIONS? 10
  11. 11. PSYCHOLOGY OF TOURISM Psychological aspects are related to the choice of specific destinations Tourist typologies based on psychological aspects Research of relationships among personality traits and tourist behaviors or preferences Background 11
  12. 12. PSYCHOLOGY OF TOURISM 12 Tourist Typologies Population curve of Plog’s psychographic groups (adapted from (S. C. Plog, 1974)) The four tourist types proposed by Cohen (1972) Travel-related personality types (Gretzel et al., 2004)
  13. 13. PSYCHOLOGY OF TOURISM 13 Hard adventure travel Interest in cultural experiences Need for arousal (excitement seeking) Need for material resources Soft adventure travel Interest in cultural experiences Competitiveness Schneider and Vogt (2012) Background
  14. 14. 14 Bujisic, Bilgihan, and Smith (2015) Low Openness to Experience High Openness to Experience Aesthetic and escapist experiences Entertainment and educational experiences High Extraversion Educational and escapist experiences Background PSYCHOLOGY OF TOURISM
  15. 15. PSYCHOLOGY OF TOURISM: LIMITATIONS 15 Most studies are mainly descriptive of tourists’ behavior (Typologies of Tourists) Do not predict how tourists’ behavior impacts the choice of tourist preferences The ones predicting how psychological aspects influence tourist behavior or preferences mostly rely on Sensation Seeking and/or Extraversion scales Few studies try to correlate all Big Five dimensions to tourist behaviors or preferences Background
  16. 16. PSYCHOLOGY OF TOURISM: LIMITATIONS Tourist typologies do not fully match the tourists’ preferences for tourist attractions Many different combinations of intensity for the personality traits exist A single typology may not be enough for a certain tourist Not all attractions present in a typology may be suitable for a tourist Background 16
  17. 17. METHODOLOGY 17
  18. 18. METHODOLOGY Study of terms for classifying the most significant tourist attractions Online questionnaire to gather: - socio-demographic data (26 items) - personality characteristics (Big Five Inventory, 44-items) - personal preferences and concerns when travelling (34 items) - travel motivations (adapted from Pearce and Lee (2005), 28 items) - preferences for tourist attractions (68 items) 18
  19. 19. METHODOLOGY Responses collected during 4 months from Portuguese individuals from the academic sector and their respective relatives/friends (n = 508) Data analysed using: Exploratory Factor Analysis (EFA) Confirmatory Factor Analysis (CFA) 19
  20. 20. RESULTS AND ANALYSIS 20
  21. 21. 161; 32% 347; 68% Sex Male Female 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 70 80 -50 50 150 250 350 450 550 Age Sample descriptive statistics (n=508) 21
  22. 22. 1 109 9 2 10 191 122 64 0 50 100 150 200 250 Primary/elementary school Secondary/High school Technological Specialization Course (TSC) Professional Higher Technical Course (CTESP) Bachelor degree (2-3 years) Degree (3-5 years) Master degree Doctorate degree (blank) Education level Sample descriptive statistics (n=508) 22
  23. 23. 27 273 12 11 41 2 132 3 1 0 50 100 150 200 250 300 Education Sciences Exact and Engineering Sciences Financial, Administrative and Commercial Hotel, Restaurants and Tourism Life and Health Sciences Natural and Environmental Sciences Social Sciences and Humanities Sport None Area(s) of formation Sample descriptive statistics (n=508) 23
  24. 24. 107; 21% 222; 44% 155; 31% 19; 4% How many different countries you visited so far? 11 or more 4 to 10 3 or less Never visited other countries Sample descriptive statistics (n=508) 24
  25. 25. 1; 0%23; 5% 400; 79% 83; 16% 1; 0% How often do you travel abroad in leisure per year? 7 to 10 times 4 to 6 times 3 times or less Never 4 times or less (blank) Sample descriptive statistics (n=508) 25
  26. 26. 389 119 0 50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400 450 No Yes Have you ever lived in different countries? Sample descriptive statistics (n=508) 26
  27. 27. PREFERENCES FOR TOURIST ATTRACTIONS 27
  28. 28. Results and Analysis A1 Go to a Gastronomy Festival (food and/or drinks) A2 Watch a natural phenomenon (e.g., volcanic eruption or northern lights) A3 Watch a religious celebration A4 Visit the historic cities/villages of the destination A5 Visit an oceanarium A6 Visit caves/caverns/volcanoes A7 Visit archaeological sites / ruins A8 Attend cultural activities / artistic performances A9 Go to the disco/nightclub A10 Appreciate natural landscapes A11 Do hiking / mountaineering A12 Practice aquatic sports (e.g., sailing, canoeing, diving, jet skiing) A13 Go to a theme park (e.g., Disneyland Paris) A14 Undergo health and wellness treatments (e.g., hydrotherapy centers, mineral water resorts) A15 Go to a Zoo A16 Attend a typical celebration of the destination (e.g., popular celebrations, carnivals, fireworks) A17 Go to a film festival A18 Taste typical local dishes A19 Visit a botanical garden A20 Visit monuments (e.g. churches, cathedrals, castles, fortresses, monasteries, palaces, etc.) A21 Visit a beach for its natural beauty A22 Go to the beach (sunbathing/ swimming) A23 To enjoy / buy local handicrafts A24 Ride a bike A25 Go to a funfair (e.g., amusements such as Ferris wheel, bumper cars, etc.) A26 Attend gyms / fitness centers A27 Go to a water park A28 Go to a SPA / beauty center A29 Do motorsports (e.g., karting, motocross) A30 Have a picnic A31 To go shopping / see storefronts (window shopping) A32 Visit museums of historical themes A33 Visit museums of scientific themes (e.g., planetarium, paleontology) A34 Visit viewpoints of natural landscape A35 Visit viewpoints of urban landscape A36 Visit nature or wildlife reserves A37 Observe sub-aquatic environments / marine life (e.g., snorkeling, submarine) A38 Visit large man-made constructions (e.g., bridges, tunnels, mines) A39 Go to a thematic parade (e.g., military, electronic music) A40 Participate in a gastronomy tour (typical and/or gourmet dishes, wine tasting) A41 Walk in the forest / woods A42 Take a walk along the river / sea coast A43 Go to a music festival/concert A44 Go to a dance/ballet festival A45 Go to balls (dancing) A46 Practice climbing or bungee jumping A47 Visit mountain areas / gorges A48 Go to a live music bar/place A49 Take boat trips to know the destination's coast A50 Take boat trips for the historical value of the route A51 Take boat trips for the pleasure of boating A52 Take a walk in a city park A53 Play ball sports (e.g., football, handball, volleyball, tennis) A54 Do a safari A55 Play at the casino A56 Assist to a sporting competition (e.g., watch a football game from a club of that country) A57 Ride a horse A58 Hunt / fish A59 Participate in an escape game A60 Watch a bullfight A61 Go to the circus A62 Go on a cruise A63 Do air sports (e.g., parachute jump, skydiving, gliding) A64 Go to the swimming pool to swim/dive A65 Go to the swimming pool to relax A66 Have vacation on an island A67 Assist an opera/theater A68 Ski Tourist attractions 28
  29. 29. Factor Item Description Estimated correlations α Adventure F1 A46 Practice climbing or bungee jumping 0,775 0.876 A63 Do air sports (e.g., parachute jump, skydiving, gliding) 0,758 A68 Ski 0,750 A12 Practice aquatic sports (e.g., sailing, canoeing, diving, jet skiing) 0,744 A29 Do motorsports (e.g., karting, motocross) 0,627 A37 Observe sub-aquatic environments / marine life (e.g., snorkeling, submarine) 0,575 Nature F2 A41 Walk in the forest / woods 0,821 0.857 A11 Do hiking / mountaineering 0,721 A42 Take a walk along the river / seacoast 0,662 A47 Visit mountain areas / gorges 0,635 A36 Visit nature or wildlife reserves 0,632 A10 Appreciate natural landscapes 0,625 A6 Visit caves/caverns/volcanoes 0,523 Entertainment & Nightlife F3 A44 Go to a dance/ballet festival 0,823 0.849 A43 Go to a music festival/concert 0,743 A45 Go to balls (dancing) 0,722 A48 Go to a live music bar/place 0,683 A17 Go to a film festival 0,624 A67 Assist to an opera/theater 0,621 A8 Attend cultural activities / artistic performances 0,512 A9 Go to the disco/nightclub 0,473 Sun, Water & Sand F4 A65 Go to the swimming pool to relax 0,797 0.807 A22 Go to the beach (sunbathing/ swimming) 0,725 A66 Have vacation on an island 0,648 A64 Go to the swimming pool to swim/dive 0,642 Museums & Landscapes F5 A32 Visit museums of historical themes 0,741 0.775 A34 Visit viewpoints of natural landscape 0,731 A33 Visit museums of scientific themes (e.g., planetarium, paleontology) 0,670 A35 Visit viewpoints of urban landscape 0,637 Varimax rotated component matrix for the proposed tourist attractions, showing the factors F1-F5 extracted using EFA, the estimated correlations between the items and factors, and each factors Cronbach’s Alpha reliability Results and Analysis 29
  30. 30. Theme & Animal Parks F6 A15 Go to a Zoo 0,821 0.736A13 Go to a theme park (e.g., Disneyland Paris) 0,641 A27 Go to a water park 0,590 Cultural Heritage F7 A7 Visit archaeological sites / ruins 0,737 0.763A20 Visit monuments (e.g. churches, cathedrals, castles, fortresses, monasteries, palaces, etc.) 0,720 A4 Visit the historic cities/villages of the destination 0,657 Sports & Games F8 A56 Assist to a sporting competition (e.g., watch a football game from a club of that country) 0,764 0.723 A55 Play at the casino 0,638 A53 Play ball sports (e.g., football, handball, volleyball, tennis) 0,601 A59 Participate in an escape game 0,572 Gastronomy F9 A1 Go to a Gastronomy Festival (food and/or drinks) 0,844 0.742A40 Participate in a gastronomy tour (typical and/or gourmet dishes, wine tasting) 0,772 A18 Taste typical local dishes 0,674 Boat Tours F10 A51 Take boat trips for the pleasure of boating 0,626 0.790A49 Take boat trips to know the destination’s coast 0,619 A50 Take boat trips for the historical value of the route 0,555 Health & Well- being F11 A28 Go to a SPA / beauty center 0,582 0.733A14 Undergo health and wellness treatments (e.g., hydrotherapy centers, mineral water resorts) 0,575 A26 Attend gyms / fitness centers 0,556 Varimax rotated component matrix for the proposed tourist attractions, showing the factors F6-F11 extracted using EFA, the estimated correlations between the items and factors, and each factors Cronbach’s Alpha reliability Results and Analysis 30
  31. 31. Model obtained after the CFA and EFA procedures, showing the normalized regression weights for each item (simplified model, disturbances and covariances omitted) - factors regression weights statistically significant in the prediction of their respective items for p < 0,001*** (two-tailed) χ2/df=3.046; CFI= 0.828; GFI= 0.787; PCFI= 0.737, PGFI= 0.672, RMSEA= 0.064; p[rmsea≤0.05]p< 0.001 Tourist Attractions Preference model 31
  32. 32. PERSONALITY AND PREFERENCES FOR TOURIST ATTRACTIONS 32
  33. 33. Mean SD Min/Min range Max/Max range Extraversion 24 6 10/8 40/40 Agreeableness 33 5 14/9 45/45 Conscientiousness 32 5 11/9 45/45 Neuroticism 25 6 10/8 39/40 Openness 37 6 18/10 50/50 Personality dimensions mean total scores (BFI-44), n=508 Results and Analysis 33
  34. 34. Distribution of the five personality dimensions scores among the sample Results and Analysis 34
  35. 35. Results and Analysis Simplified Structural Equation Model for the proposed “Personality-Tourist Attractions Preference” model. For readability, only the statistically significant values are presented (*p < 0.05 (2-tailed), **p < 0.01 (2- tailed), ***p < 0.001 (2-tailed)) χ2/df= 2.486; CFI= 0.712; GFI= 0.680; PCFI= 0.676, PGFI= 0.632, RMSEA= 0.054; p[rmsea≤0.05]p< 0.001 Personality-Tourist Attractions Preference Model 35
  36. 36. Results and Analysis Adventure Agreeableness Conscientiousness + - NatureAgreeableness + Entertainment & Nightlife Agreeableness Conscientiousness + - Extraversion Neuroticism Openness + + + Sun, Water & Sand Extraversion Openness + + Neuroticism + PERSONALITY VS PREFERENCES FOR TOURIST ATTRACTIONS 36
  37. 37. Results and Analysis PERSONALITY VS PREFERENCES FOR TOURIST ATTRACTIONS 37 Museums & Landscapes Openness Extraversion - + Theme & Animal Parks Agreeableness Extraversion + + Neuroticism + Openness - Cultural Heritage Agreeableness Conscientiousness + + Openness Extraversion - +
  38. 38. Results and Analysis PERSONALITY VS PREFERENCES FOR TOURIST ATTRACTIONS 38 Sports & Games Openness Conscientiousness - - Extraversion Agreeableness + + Gastronomy Extraversion Agreeableness + + Boat Tours Openness Agreeableness + + Health & Well-being Agreeableness Extraversion + + Openness -
  39. 39. Strong relation between the five personality dimensions 01 Preferences for specific tourist attractions can be predicted by the tourists’ personality 02 Can be used in RS for tourism to automatically model the users’ preferences 03 39
  40. 40. DISCUSSION AND FUTURE WORK 40
  41. 41.  Dissemination of the questionnaire to a larger and diverse sample, with other education levels and areas  Improvement of the “Personality-Tourist Attractions Preference” model  Some relationships found between personality and tourist attractions can be culture specific  Conduct the same study on different cultures and compare the results 41 Discussion and Future Work
  42. 42.  To focus only on the five personality dimensions and not on the more granular thirty traits and on the correlations between them, seems to limit the preferences prediction  Which of the 30 personality traits can be inferred from the BFI?  Personality structure varies substantially across cultures  Certain personality traits are leaner to show different emotions according to the social context they are in  To know the users’ personality is not enough 42 Discussion and Future Work
  43. 43.  Development of the models to relate Personality to travel motivations and preferences/concerns for travelling 43 Discussion and Future Work It seems undeniable that personality plays an important role in the kind of tourist attractions one chooses to visit
  44. 44. HOW DOES PERSONALITY INFLUENCE PREFERENCES FOR TOURIST ATTRACTIONS? MODELING TOURISTS’ PERSONALITY IN RECOMMENDER SYSTEMS Patrícia Alves, Pedro Saraiva, João Carneiro Pedro Campos, Helena Martins, Paulo Novais Goreti Marreiros ACM UMAP 2020. 28th Conference on User Modeling, Adaptation and Personalization. 12-18th July, 2020. Online from Genoa, Italy THANK YOU AND STAY SAFE! 44

