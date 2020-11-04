Successfully reported this slideshow.
LECTURE 1 RADIATION PATTERN ECE6 Parismita A Kashyap
HISTORY  The first antennas were built in 1888 by German physicist Heinrich Hertz in his pioneering experiments to prove ...
ANTENNA FIELD ZONES •The dividing line “Rule of Thumb” is R = 2L2/. •The near field or Fresnel zone is r < R The far fiel...
CLASSIFICATION OF ANTENNAS 1. Based on operating frequency:  Very low (VLF)  LF  MF (e.g Monopole and loop)  HF (e.g D...
CLASSIFICATION OF ANTENNAS 2. Based on structure:  Wire antennas Dipole antennas
CLASSIFICATION OF ANTENNAS 2. Based on structure:  Wire antennas Folded Dipole antenna Monopole antenna
CLASSIFICATION OF ANTENNAS 2. Based on structure:  Wire antennas Loop antennas
CLASSIFICATION OF ANTENNAS 2. Based on structure:  Aperture antennas Horn antenna Dish antenna
CLASSIFICATION OF ANTENNAS 3. Based on purpose:  Travelling wave antennas Rhombic antennas
CLASSIFICATION OF ANTENNAS 3. Based on purpose:  Travelling wave antennas Inverted-V antennas
CLASSIFICATION OF ANTENNAS 3. Based on purpose:  Broadband antennas Helical antennas
CLASSIFICATION OF ANTENNAS 3. Based on purpose:  Broadband antennas Yagi-Uda antennas Folded dipole antenna
CLASSIFICATION OF ANTENNAS 4. Directional & Omdirectional antennas 5. Resonant & Non- resonant antennas
FIELDS FROM OSCILLATING DIPOLE
FIELDS FROM A HALF WAVE DIPOLE
BEAM AREA
SIMPLE DIPOLE ANTENNA
CURRENT DISTRIBUTION FOR Λ/2 DIPOLE
CURRENT DISTRIBUTION FOR DIFFERENT LENGTHS
RADIATION PATTERN OF A DIPOLE ANTENNA
RADIATION PATTERN OF HALFWAVE DIPOLE
2D PATTERN OF HALFWAVE DIPOLE
FOR DIPOLE AND MONOPOLE
CONTINUED….
FOR 1.5Λ
RADIATION PATTERN FOR LENGTH 1.25Λ
PATTERN FOR 1.25Λ
PATTERNS FOR DIFFERENT LENGTH
×

