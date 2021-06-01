Single plate clutch presentation

Successfully reported this slideshow.
 • A CLUTCH is a mechanical device that engages and disengages the power transmission, especially from driving shaft to d...
 • A clutch is designed with the following requirements –  Allow the vehicle to come to a stop while the transmission re...
 It operates on the principle of FRICTION.  When two surfaces are brought in contact and are held against each other due...
 It consists of o a driving member , a driven member & an operating member -  Driving Member  Driven Members  Operatin...
•Driving members- The driving member has a flywheel which is mounted on the engine crankshaft. A disc is bolted to flywhee...
 Single Plate Clutch  Multi Plate Clutch  Cone Clutch  Centrifugal Clutch  Semi-centrifugal Clutch  Dog & Spline Clu...
Primary Components – Flywheel Clutch Disc Pressure Plate Release Bearing Secondary Components - Pilot Bearing Release Bear...
 Single plate clutch has only one clutch plate that is mounted on the splines cut off the driving shaft and the Flywheel ...
 Engine Shaft  Flywheel  Friction Lining  Clutch Spring  Clutch Plate  Pressure Plate  Clutch Pedal and  Bearings ...
Engine Shaft: An engine shaft is a rotating shaft that converts one form of motion into another. It is directly attached t...
Friction Lining: Friction Lining is a friction disc that assists the clutch in starting and stopping the energy continuati...
Clutch Plate: One clutch plate is used in a single plate clutch. It is one of the main components of clutches. The clutch ...
Clutch Pedal: It is the operating parameter of the clutch by which the driver operates the clutch. The driver has to press...
 The pressure plate is bolted to the Flywheel with the help of clutch springs because of the splines cut on the shaft. It...
The action force is provided by a spring which makes forces the driven flange to move towards the driving flange. The face...
The pressure plate will moves to the left sliding to the clutch plate on the splined cut on the hub along the driven shaft...
 less expensive.  Requires less maintenance  Gears will shift in an easy way due to the control movement as  More reli...
 Torque Transmission  Vibrations Damping  Gradual Engaging  Heat Dissipation  Dynamic Balancing  Free Pedal Play  S...
Single plate clutch presentation

  3. 3.  • A CLUTCH is a mechanical device that engages and disengages the power transmission, especially from driving shaft to driven shaft.  • In the simplest application, clutches connect and disconnect two rotating shafts.  In these devices, one shaft is typically attached to an engine or other power unit (driving member) while the other shaft (the driven member) provides output for work. 3
  4. 4. 4
  5. 5.  • A clutch is designed with the following requirements –  Allow the vehicle to come to a stop while the transmission remains in gear  Allow the driver to smoothly take off from a dead stop  Allow the driver to smoothly change gears  Must be able to transmit power and torque without slipping 5
  6. 6.  It operates on the principle of FRICTION.  When two surfaces are brought in contact and are held against each other due to friction between them, they can be used to transmit power.  If one is rotated, then other also rotates. One surface is connected to engine and other to the transmission system of automobile.  Thus, clutch is nothing but a combination of two friction surfaces. 6
  7. 7.  It consists of o a driving member , a driven member & an operating member -  Driving Member  Driven Members  Operating members 7
  8. 8. •Driving members- The driving member has a flywheel which is mounted on the engine crankshaft. A disc is bolted to flywheel which is known as pressure plate or driving disc. Driven members- The driven member is a disc called clutch plate. This plate can slide freely to and fro on the clutch shaft. • Operating members - The operating member consists of a pedal or lever which can be pressed to disengage the driving and driven plate. 8
  9. 9.  Single Plate Clutch  Multi Plate Clutch  Cone Clutch  Centrifugal Clutch  Semi-centrifugal Clutch  Dog & Spline Clutch  Vaccuum Clutch  Hydraulic Clutch 9
  10. 10. Primary Components – Flywheel Clutch Disc Pressure Plate Release Bearing Secondary Components - Pilot Bearing Release Bearing Fork Slave Cylinder 10
  11. 11.  Single plate clutch has only one clutch plate that is mounted on the splines cut off the driving shaft and the Flywheel is mounted on the engine crankshaft and rotates with it.  The force of friction is employed to start out the driven shaft from zero rpm and make it gradually to the proper speed without excessive slipping of the friction surfaces. 11
  12. 12.  Engine Shaft  Flywheel  Friction Lining  Clutch Spring  Clutch Plate  Pressure Plate  Clutch Pedal and  Bearings 12
  13. 13. Engine Shaft: An engine shaft is a rotating shaft that converts one form of motion into another. It is directly attached to the engine mechanism by which clutch parameters act on it. One is the driving shaft that is attached to the engine, the other one is the driven shaft that will run in conjunction with the driving shaft via a gearbox. Flywheel: Flywheels store energy by using a rotating wheel in which energy stored increases as the square of the angular velocity and only linearly with the moment of inertia. The high angular velocities attained can result in the material disintegrating due to the forces involved. During engagement and disengagement, it acts as a source of energy whenever required 13
  14. 14. Friction Lining: Friction Lining is a friction disc that assists the clutch in starting and stopping the energy continuation between a driven shaft and a drive shaft. Friction linings have a low coefficient of friction so they create quiet, stable, and smooth operations.material of friction lining is asbestos, fiberglass, silicon dioxide. Thrust Spring: Helical-coil thrust-springs inserted between the pressure plate and the cover. When in the mode of compression, It provides necessary torque so that it loads the pressure-plate against the driven-plate when the clutch is engaged. It is made up of high tensile steel and nickel chrome steel. 14
  15. 15. Clutch Plate: One clutch plate is used in a single plate clutch. It is one of the main components of clutches. The clutch plate is a thin disc-type metallic plate that has both side friction linings. The frictional surface will provide the necessary torque to transmit. Pressure Plate: The pressure plate creates pressure on clutch plates to maintain proper contact between the surfaces of flywheel and clutch plate by means of spring which are attached to it. The pressure plate is generally made up of cast iron. 15
  16. 16. Clutch Pedal: It is the operating parameter of the clutch by which the driver operates the clutch. The driver has to press the pedal when the gear is to be applied. It is a set of the mechanical linkage which assists in the engagement and disengagement of the clutch. Release Bearings: The release bearing also called throw-out bearing.it is located around the input shaft at the back of the pressure plate. Release bearing decreases the friction between the release fork and the clutch pressure plate lever so wear out of the pressure plate will be less. The bearing should be lubricated properly. Mechanical bearings and hydraulic bearings are types of release bearings 16
  17. 17. 17
  18. 18.  The pressure plate is bolted to the Flywheel with the help of clutch springs because of the splines cut on the shaft. It is free to slide on the clutch shaft when the clutch pedal is operated.  A single plate friction clutch consisting of two flanges. One flange is strongly fitted to the driving shaft, while the other is free to move along the driven shaft due to splined connection. 18
  19. 19. The action force is provided by a spring which makes forces the driven flange to move towards the driving flange. The face of the drive flange is attached with the help of friction material such as cork, leather, and asbestos. The pressure plate backed by the release levers attached against the compression spring, so that the friction linings on the clutch plates are free from Flywheel and pressure plate. When the pressure plate is released the compression springs are free to move the pressure plate to the left side make it bring in contact with the clutch. 19
  20. 20. The pressure plate will moves to the left sliding to the clutch plate on the splined cut on the hub along the driven shaft until the friction lining will touch the Flywheel cone. The compression springs now cause the linings to be gripped between the pressure plate and the Flywheel and the friction between the linings Flywheel and pressure plate causes the clutch plate to revolve the driven shaft. 20
  21. 21.  less expensive.  Requires less maintenance  Gears will shift in an easy way due to the control movement as  More reliable  Slippage is quite less.  very less power loss  Heat generation is less  Very fast engagement and disengagement  The greater force required to disengage because the springs have to be stiffer.  Torque transmitting capacity is very less as compared to the multi-plate clutch.  Large space is required in single plate clutch. 21
  22. 22.  Torque Transmission  Vibrations Damping  Gradual Engaging  Heat Dissipation  Dynamic Balancing  Free Pedal Play  Size 22
  23

