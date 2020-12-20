Successfully reported this slideshow.
Institutional Support to Entrepreneurship • Prepared by Jitendra Patel Assistant Professor, Prestige Institute of Manageme...
Module IV • Need of Institutional Support • Type of Support • Directorate of Industries • Industrial Development Corporati...
Institutional Support to Entrepreneurship • Need for Institutional Support • Starting a business unit – say, enterprise in...
Role of Directorate of Industries • To implement policies and programmes for development of industry • Acquisitions of lan...
DIC : Districts Industries Centre • Started in May 1978 with a view to provide integrated administrative framework at dist...
DIC Role • To conduct industrial potential surveys keeping in view the availability of resources • To prepare techno econo...
Industrial Development Corporation • To secure and assist in the expeditious and orderly Establishment, orderly growth and...
State Financial Corporations • In order to meet the financial requirements of small scale and medium sized industries, the...
Objectives of State Financial Corporation • To establish uniformity in regional industries • To provide incentive to new i...
State Small industries Development Corporation(SSIDC) • To procure and distribute scare raw materials • To supply machiner...
Khadi and Village Industries Commission • To plan and organize training of persons employed or desirous of seeking employm...
National Small Industries Corporation • To provide machinery on hire purchase scheme to small- scale industries. • To prov...
Small Industries Development Bank Of India(SIDBI) SIDBI was established as wholly own subsidiary of Industrial Development...
What are the Objectives of SIDBI • Initiating steps for technologies upgrading and modernization of existing units. • Expa...
What are the functions of SIDBI • It refinances loans and advances provided by existing lending institutions to the small ...
Reference 1. Badi, R.V. & Badi, N.V. 'Entrepreneurship'; Vrinda Publications, New Delhi. 2. Desai, Vasant, 'The Dynamics o...
12/20/2020 Jitendra Patel, Assistant Professor, PIMR,Indore 17
This module discusses the various governmental Institutional Support provided to nurture entrepreneurship in India especially Small scale and cottage industry in villages. , Type of Support provided by governmental agencies, Directorate of Industries, Industrial Development Corporation, State Financial Corporations, State Small industries Development Corporation(SSIDC), Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC),National Small Industries Corporation (NSIC) and Small Industries Development Bank Of India(SIDBI).

