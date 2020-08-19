Successfully reported this slideshow.
“Response Surface Methodology” (In the food Sector) Presented by : Prakash Kumar (Ph.D. Research Scholar, AGFE, IIT-Kharag...
Response Surface Methodology (RSM)  Why? RSM in food Sector  RSM application  Challenges of applying RSM in food sector...
Why? RSM in the Food Sector  To improve system performance  For maximizing yield  To enhance process efficiency without...
RSM application:  Problem statement :To find the effect of ultrasonic extraction time and temperature on the total phenol...
Run Block Time Temperature TPC 2 Block 1 30 40 23.12 3 Block 1 30 40 22.91 7 Block 1 30 50 28.14 9 Block 1 30 60 35.14 13 ...
ANOVA for Response Surface Quadratic Model Analysis of variance table Source Sum of Squares df Mean F p-value Square Value...
Std. Dev. 1.474563 R-Squared 0.983822 Mean 36.02667 Adj. R-Squared 0.977082 C.V. % 4.092976 Pred. R-Squared 0.965084 PRESS...
Model validation Normal%probability Internally standardized Residuals InternallystandardizedResiduals Predicted Contd…
Predicted Actual InternallystandardizedResiduals Run Number Contd…
A-TimeB-Temp. TPC A-Time B-Temperature 3-D response surfaceContour response surface Contd…
Challenges of applying RSM in the food sectors  Correct choice of the range of independent variables : Enough preliminary...
 The number of terms in polynomial equation is limited to number of design points, as well as choice of the suitable poly...
References:  YANG, W. X., & GAO, Y. X. (2005). Response surface methodology & its application in food industry [J]. China...
THANK YOU
Response Surface Methodology: In the Food Sector

Application of Response Surface Methodology (RSM) in the Food Sector. Challenges in the application of RSM in the Food Sector. Problem-based on RSM is also mentioned in this slide.

Response Surface Methodology: In the Food Sector

  1. 1. “Response Surface Methodology” (In the food Sector) Presented by : Prakash Kumar (Ph.D. Research Scholar, AGFE, IIT-Kharagpur, India) prakashfoodtech@gmail.com
  2. 2. Response Surface Methodology (RSM)  Why? RSM in food Sector  RSM application  Challenges of applying RSM in food sector RSM is the collection of Mathematical and Statistical techniques useful the modeling and analysis of problems in which a response of interest is influenced by several variables and the objective is to optimize this responses. - Douglas C. Montgomery (8th edition, 2015, p. 478 )
  3. 3. Why? RSM in the Food Sector  To improve system performance  For maximizing yield  To enhance process efficiency without increasing cost and time  For optimization of the food processes  For designing, developing, and improving processes where a response or responses are affected by several variables  Application : extraction of oil, protein, phenolic compounds, pigments, polysaccharides, hydrocolloids etc., manufacturing of gluten free bread, biscuits, soy-coffee beverages, low caloric mixed fruit jam, extruded food snacks, cream, walnut oil-in-water beverage emulsion, homogenized infant foods, sweet potato based pasta etc.
  4. 4. RSM application:  Problem statement :To find the effect of ultrasonic extraction time and temperature on the total phenolic content (TPC) of Papaya leaf extract • Phenolic compounds are susceptible to high temperature • Extraction of phenolic is accelerated at high temperature • Selection of time and temperature levels for experimentation: • Time: 30 min, 45 min and 60 min (3 levels) • Temperature: 40°C, 50°C and 60°C (3 levels) • Selection of experimental design: Full Factorial • Response variable Number of experiments: 32 =9*2 (2 replications) =18 runs
  5. 5. Run Block Time Temperature TPC 2 Block 1 30 40 23.12 3 Block 1 30 40 22.91 7 Block 1 30 50 28.14 9 Block 1 30 60 35.14 13 Block 1 30 60 35.11 17 Block 1 30 50 29.41 1 Block 1 45 60 39.84 4 Block 1 45 50 32.45 5 Block 1 45 40 28.11 10 Block 1 45 50 31.16 14 Block 1 45 60 41.12 18 Block 1 45 40 29.04 6 Block 1 60 50 46.25 8 Block 1 60 40 35.74 11 Block 1 60 60 56.21 12 Block 1 60 40 34.12 15 Block 1 60 60 55.54 16 Block 1 60 50 45.07 Experimental Runs: Contd…
  6. 6. ANOVA for Response Surface Quadratic Model Analysis of variance table Source Sum of Squares df Mean F p-value Square Value Prob > F Model 1586.7439 5 317.3488 145.9521 < 0.0001 significant A-Time 818.4008 1 818.4008 376.3913 < 0.0001 B-Temperature 673.8005 1 673.8005 309.8881 < 0.0001 AB 39.0286 1 39.02861 17.94968 0.0012 A² 52.1284 1 52.1284 23.97441 0.0004 B² 3.3856 1 3.3856 1.557074 0.2359 Residual 26.0920 12 2.174335 Lack of Fit 20.9465 3 6.982174 12.21253 0.0016 significant Pure Error 5.1455 9 0.571722 Total 1612.836 17 Contd…
  7. 7. Std. Dev. 1.474563 R-Squared 0.983822 Mean 36.02667 Adj. R-Squared 0.977082 C.V. % 4.092976 Pred. R-Squared 0.965084 PRESS 56.31447 Adeq. Precision 37.00445  Final Equation in Terms of Coded Factors: TPC = +33.01+8.26*A+7.49 * B+2.21*A*B+3.6*A² +0.92 * B ²  Final Equation in Terms of Actual Factors: TPC = +59.38625-1.6296 * Time-0.83329 *Temperature+0.014725 * Time * Temperature+0.016044 * Time ² +9.20000E-003 * Temperature ² Contd…
  8. 8. Model validation Normal%probability Internally standardized Residuals InternallystandardizedResiduals Predicted Contd…
  9. 9. Predicted Actual InternallystandardizedResiduals Run Number Contd…
  10. 10. A-TimeB-Temp. TPC A-Time B-Temperature 3-D response surfaceContour response surface Contd…
  11. 11. Challenges of applying RSM in the food sectors  Correct choice of the range of independent variables : Enough preliminary work or experience is needed to select the appropriate range of each factor, which directly affect the success of RSM optimization.  Correct selection of the polynomial model: A second order equation is used commonly. If the trend of the responses in the studied range of factors is not suitable to depict with second-order equation, the range of independent variables or the form of the dependent should be transformed to suitable form, in which the trend of the responses could be depicted with this equation. The RSM approach needs to be regressed with a polynomial equation.
  12. 12.  The number of terms in polynomial equation is limited to number of design points, as well as choice of the suitable polynomial equation can be very laborious because each response needs its own distinct polynomial equations. Thus, the accuracy of the RSM modeling can be increased through combining with other modeling techniques such as Artificial Neural Network (i.e., ANN).  ANN present an option to the polynomial regression method as a modeling approach.  ANN are presented usually as systems of inter-connected neurons which can compute values from inputs, and are capable of machine learning as well as pattern recognition giving to their adaptive nature. This approach presents an interesting chance to preparing non-linear modeling for response surface and optimization of food industry processes.
  13. 13. References:  YANG, W. X., & GAO, Y. X. (2005). Response surface methodology & its application in food industry [J]. China Food Additives, 2(2), 68-71.  Erbay, Z., & Icier, F. (2009). Optimization of hot air drying of olive leaves using response surface methodology. Journal of food engineering, 91(4), 533-541.  Montgomery, D. C. (2015). Design and analysis of experiments. John wiley & sons.
  14. 14. THANK YOU

