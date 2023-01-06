Successfully reported this slideshow.
deafness

Jan. 06, 2023
deafness

  1. 1. Deafness is a define as the condition of lacking the power of hearing or having impaired hearing. It is called deafness. According to luckmans. Deafness is a partial and complete loss of hearing it is called deafness . According to nurses dictionary
  2. 2. Deafness is usually the result of inner ear or nerve damage. It may be caused by a congenital defect, injury, disease, certain medication, exposure to loud noise or age- medication, exposure to loud noise or age- related wear and tear. It is called deafness According to lippen cott
  3. 3. MIXED HEARING LOSS
  4. 4. Mixed hearing loss This is a combination of conductive and sensorineural hearing loss. Long-term ear infections can damage both the eardrum and the ossicles. Sometimes, surgical intervention may restore hearing, but it is not always effective. In this types of earring loss there may be damage in the outer and middle ear and in the inner ear ( cochlea ) or auditory nerve .
  5. 5. Ramsay Hunt syndrome It is caused by the same virus that causes chickenpox. After chickenpox clears up, the virus still lives in your nerves. Years later, it may reactivate. can cause facial paralysis and hearing loss in can cause facial paralysis and hearing loss in the affected ear.
  6. 6. Cytomegalovirus This may cause damage to the inner ear by virus- mediated damage to hair cells, supporting cells or neurons, and/or secondary to host-derived inflammatory responses to CMV in the ear, resulting in injury to the cochlea and hearing loss. in injury to the cochlea and hearing loss. Bacterial meningitis it is known to cause sensorineural deafness. Sensorineural deafness when there is a fault in the inner ear or the auditory nerve that carries sound signals to the brain.
  7. 7. Sickle cell disease (SCD) it is characterized by intermittent episodes of vascular occlusion and organ damage abnormalities of the RBCs can interfere then lead to deafness Otosyphilis Otosyphilis is caused by an infection of the cochleovestibular system with Treponema pallidum and typically presents with sensorineural hearing loss, tinnitus, or vertigo. Hearing loss can be unilateral or bilateral, Otosyphilis
  8. 8. Lyme infections with sudden hearing loss, autoimmune inner ear disease, and bilateral vestibular loss. It seems likely that the damage of Lyme ( tick-borne ) to the ear is through injury to the eighth nerve, rather Lyme infections through injury to the eighth nerve, rather than through damage to hair cells or inflammation within the inner ear.
  9. 9. DM Diabetes can also cause nerve damage in ears. Over time, high blood sugar levels can damage small blood vessels and nerves in the inner ear. Low blood sugar nerves in the inner ear. Low blood sugar over time can damage how the nerve signals travel from the inner ear to brain. Both types of nerve damage can lead to hearing loss.
  10. 10. This medication can sometimes cause serious nerve damage, possibly resulting in permanent hearing loss and balance problems. Treatment for tuberculosis (TB), streptomycin hearing loss and balance problems. abnormal changes in serum thyroid hormone levels, such as hyperthyroidism and hypothyroidism, can cause both sensorineural and conductive hearing loss Thyroid diseases
  11. 11. RHEUMATOID ARTHRITIS increased risk for ear problems – in particular, hearing loss and autoimmune ear disease. This is because RA affects the tiny bones, joints and cartilage in the inner ear. TUMOR The pressure on the nerve from the tumor may cause hearing loss and imbalance. In some cases, the tumor may grow and affect the cerebellum or other brain ...
  12. 12. COMMON ETIOLOGY WAX  FUNGUS EAR DISEASE FOREIGN BODIES FOREIGN BODIES POLYPS STENOSIS TRAUMATIC INJURY
  13. 13. Damage to the outer, middle & inner ear, aging process, exposure to loud sounds Cause wear and tear on the hairs or nerve cells in the cochlea that send sound signals to brain. the cochlea that send sound signals to brain. Electrical signal cannot be transmitted efficiently Symptom of hearing loss
  14. 14.  PHYSICAL EXAMINATION The doctor will look into the ear using an OTOSCOPE. This is an instrument with a light at the end. The following may be detected during the examination: a blockage caused by a foreign object a collapsed eardrum an accumulation of earwax an accumulation of earwax an infection in the ear canal an infection in the middle ear if a bulge is present in the eardrum. cholesteatoma, a skin growth behind the eardrum in the middle ear. fluid in the ear canal A hole in the eardrum
  15. 15. GENERAL SCREENING TEST A doctor may ask the patient to cover one ear and describe how well they hear words spoken at different volumes, as well as checking sensitivity to other sounds. If the doctor suspects a hearing problem, If the doctor suspects a hearing problem, they will probably be referred to either an ear, nose, and throat (ENT) specialist or an audiologist.
  16. 16. An audiometry evaluation is a painless, noninvasive hearing test that measures a person's ability to hear different sounds, ability to hear different sounds, pitches, or frequencies.
  17. 17. A tuning fork test: This is also known as the Rinne test. A tuning fork is a metal instrument with two prongs that produces a sound when it is struck. The Rinne and Weber tests are commonly used to assess for sensorineural and conductive deafness. In the assess for sensorineural and conductive deafness. In the Weber test, the base of a gently vibrating tuning fork is placed on the midforehead or the vertex. The patient is asked which ear hears the sound better. Normally, the sound is heard equally in both ears
  18. 18. An audiometry exam tests your ability to hear sounds. The patient wears earphones, and sounds are directed into one ear at a time. A range of sounds is presented to the patient at various tones. Sounds vary, based AUDIOMETRY patient at various tones. Sounds vary, based on their loudness (intensity) and the speed of sound wave vibrations (tone). Hearing occurs when sound waves stimulate the nerves of the inner ear. The sound then travels along nerve pathways to the brain.
  19. 19. 4. Immunization
  20. 20. surgical incision into the eardrum, to relieve pressure or drain fluid.
  21. 21. AURAL REHABILITATION Aimed at optimizing a person's ability to participate in activities that have been limited as a result of hearing loss. Some limited as a result of hearing loss. Some hearing healthcare professionals use an aural rehabilitation model in their work with clients.

