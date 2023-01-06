1.
Deafness is a define as the condition of lacking the
power of hearing or having impaired hearing. It is
called deafness.
According to luckmans.
Deafness is a partial and complete loss of hearing it is
called deafness .
According to nurses dictionary
2.
Deafness is usually the result of inner ear or
nerve damage. It may be caused by a
congenital defect, injury, disease, certain
related wear and tear. It is called deafness
According to lippen cott
4.
Mixed hearing loss
This is a combination of conductive and
sensorineural hearing loss. Long-term ear
infections can damage both the eardrum and the
ossicles. Sometimes, surgical intervention may
restore hearing, but it is not always effective.
In this types of earring loss there may be damage
in the outer and middle ear and in the inner ear (
cochlea ) or auditory nerve .
5.
Ramsay Hunt syndrome
It is caused by the same virus that causes
chickenpox. After chickenpox clears up, the virus
still lives in your nerves. Years later, it may
reactivate.
the affected ear.
6.
Cytomegalovirus
This may cause damage to the inner ear by virus-
mediated damage to hair cells, supporting cells or
neurons, and/or secondary to host-derived
inflammatory responses to CMV in the ear, resulting
Bacterial meningitis
it is known to cause sensorineural deafness.
Sensorineural deafness when there is a fault in the
inner ear or the auditory nerve that carries sound
signals to the brain.
7.
Sickle cell disease (SCD)
it is characterized by intermittent episodes
of vascular occlusion and organ damage
abnormalities of the RBCs can interfere
then lead to deafness
Otosyphilis
Otosyphilis is caused by an infection of the
cochleovestibular system with Treponema
pallidum and typically presents with
sensorineural hearing loss, tinnitus, or vertigo.
Hearing loss can be unilateral or bilateral,
Otosyphilis
8.
Lyme infections with sudden hearing loss,
autoimmune inner ear disease, and bilateral
vestibular loss. It seems likely that the damage
of Lyme ( tick-borne ) to the ear is
through injury to the eighth nerve, rather
through injury to the eighth nerve, rather
than through damage to hair cells or
inflammation within the inner ear.
9.
DM
Diabetes can also cause nerve damage in
ears. Over time, high blood sugar levels
can damage small blood vessels and
over time can damage how the nerve
signals travel from the inner ear to brain.
Both types of nerve damage can lead to
hearing loss.
10.
This medication can sometimes cause serious
nerve damage, possibly resulting in permanent
hearing loss and balance problems.
Treatment for tuberculosis (TB),
streptomycin
hearing loss and balance problems.
abnormal changes in serum thyroid hormone
levels, such as hyperthyroidism and
hypothyroidism, can cause both sensorineural and
conductive hearing loss
Thyroid diseases
11.
RHEUMATOID ARTHRITIS
increased risk for ear problems – in particular,
hearing loss and autoimmune ear disease. This is
because RA affects the tiny bones, joints and
cartilage in the inner ear.
TUMOR
The pressure on the nerve from the tumor may cause
hearing loss and imbalance. In some cases,
the tumor may grow and affect the cerebellum or other
brain ...
13.
Damage to the outer, middle & inner ear, aging
process, exposure to loud sounds
Cause wear and tear on the hairs or nerve cells in
Electrical signal cannot be transmitted efficiently
Symptom of hearing loss
14.
PHYSICAL EXAMINATION
The doctor will look into the ear using an OTOSCOPE. This is
an instrument with a light at the end. The following may be
detected during the examination:
a blockage caused by a foreign object
a collapsed eardrum
an infection in the ear canal
an infection in the middle ear if a bulge is present in the
eardrum.
cholesteatoma, a skin growth behind the eardrum in the
middle ear.
fluid in the ear canal
A hole in the eardrum
15.
GENERAL SCREENING TEST
A doctor may ask the patient to cover one ear
and describe how well they hear words
spoken at different volumes, as well as
checking sensitivity to other sounds.
they will probably be referred to either an
ear, nose, and throat (ENT) specialist or an
audiologist.
16.
An audiometry evaluation is a
painless, noninvasive hearing
test that measures a person's
pitches, or frequencies.
17.
A tuning fork test:
This is also known as the Rinne test. A tuning fork is a
metal instrument with two prongs that produces a
sound when it is struck.
The Rinne and Weber tests are commonly used to
Weber test, the base of a gently vibrating tuning fork is
placed on the midforehead or the vertex. The patient is
asked which ear hears the sound better.
Normally, the sound is heard equally in both ears
18.
An audiometry exam tests your ability to
hear sounds. The patient wears earphones,
and sounds are directed into one ear at a
time. A range of sounds is presented to the
patient at various tones. Sounds vary, based
AUDIOMETRY
on their loudness (intensity) and the speed
of sound wave vibrations (tone). Hearing
occurs when sound waves stimulate the
nerves of the inner ear. The sound then
travels along nerve pathways to the brain.
20.
surgical incision into the eardrum, to relieve pressure or drain fluid.
21.
AURAL REHABILITATION
Aimed at optimizing a person's ability to
participate in activities that have been
hearing healthcare professionals use an
aural rehabilitation model in their work
with clients.