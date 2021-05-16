Community ecology 1

Successfully reported this slideshow.
COMMUNITY ECOLOGY
• Introduction • Characteristics • Size & Structure • Characters Used In The Study Of Community • Classification
• INTRODUCTION Environment is made up of abiotic & biotic components. The biotic components are most important because the...
CHARACTERISTICS OF A COMMUNITY • The characteristics by which a community is designated are as follows • 1)Species Diversi...
• 3) Dominance • In each community, one or a few species dominate either in numbers or in physical characteristics or both...
SIZE & STRUCTURE OF COMMUNITY • SIZE • Communities may be small, consisting a few species populations in a small space, or...
STRUCTURE • Structurally, a community may be of 2 types i.e., OPEN or CLOSED. • Plants of open communities are distantly p...
COMMUNITY CHARACTERS • Analytical characters Quantitative a) Frequency b) Density c) Abundance d) Cover & basal area Quali...
Analytical characters • Those characters which are important for study, explanation & analysis of a community are called a...
Qu a n t i t a t i v e C h a r a C t e r s • FREQUENCY- Quadrate & transect methods are used to take sample of calculating...
• DENSITY- It represents the numerical strength of a species in the community. Density= • ABUNDANCE-The no. of individuals...
• C O v e r & B a s a l a r e a s • COVER –It refers to the area of ground occupied by the above ground parts of the plant...
Q u a l i t a t i v e C h a r a C t e r s • Physiognomy- It denotes the external out line of the community. Physiognomy is...
1)Germination 3) Flowering 5) Seed maturation 2) vegetativegrowth 4) Fruiting 6) Death P h e n o g r a m w i t h 6 e v e n...
• Stratification- the development of different species of plant community of a given region takes place through the proces...
• Abundance- Theabundanceofaspeciescannot beeasilydemonstratedquantitativelybecauseliving organismsspecialyplantsarenotdis...
• Sociability- It refers proximities of the plants. Some plants of some species grow better when thy are grown together & ...
CLASSIFICATION OF COMMUNITY • P h y s i o g n o m i c c l a s s i f i c a t i o n - This classification totally depends on...
2)Chamaephytes- In these plants their buds are situated close to the ground surface or upto max. height of 25 cms. They co...
• h a B i t a t c l a s s i f i c a t i o n - Those Regions where the habitat of plant community are clearly indicated, th...
f l o Ri st i c c l a ssi f i c a t i o n • • It requires detailed study of the individual community & also involves many ...
2)Scandinavian Classification – The followers of this school considered sociation as the unit of community. Sociation is t...
• D y n a m i c c l a s s i f i c a t i o n - CLEMENTSmodified the floristic system. He called the climax vegetation in a ...
2) Association – Association is a regional vegetation in the formation. It is 2 or more subdivisions of climax formation &...
E EFFECT • tfhen 2 plants or animal communities merge, either by inter mingling of species in the same habitat or by juxta...
• An intermediate zone between a forest & a grass land communities, aplace at which arivermeets thesea etcare eg. of ecoto...
SpECT r u m • The series of % of all the life forms of all plants in a community is called biological spectrum. • Biologic...
