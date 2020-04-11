Molecular cytogenetics in hematiological malignancy

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Molecular Cytogenetics in Hematological malignancy Dr.Nikhil
Skeleton • Indications of Cytogenetics in haematological neoplasm. • Methods of cytogenetic analysis. • Conventional Cytog...
Indications of cytogenetic study • Unknown cause of cytopenia. • WHO classification of AML and ALL • Risk stratification o...
Methods of Cytogenetic analysis • Conventional Cytogenetics.(karyotyping) • Fluorescence in situ hybridization (FISH). • M...
Methods of cytogenetic analysis • Classical cytogenetic is carried out on a cell that has entered into mitosis Arrested in...
Conventional cytogenetics
G-banding Human male karyotype
Methods of Cytogenetic analysis • Cytogenetic analysis can be carried out on following type of tissues 1.Skin fibroblasts ...
Methods of cytogenetic analysis • In studying suspected haematological neoplasms • There are two reasons for seeking to de...
Methods of cytogenetic analysis • A bone marrow aspirate for cytogenetic analysis should be • Anticoagulated by the additi...
Methods of cytogenetic analysis • If samples are being sent to central laboratory : • Detailed clinical and haematological...
Methods of Cytogenetics • FISH (Flouroscent insitu hybridization )bridges classical cytogenetic analysis and molecular dia...
• FISH can be carried out on metaphase preparations or cells in interphase. • FISH probes may identify the following : • C...
• Advantages of FISH in comparison with conventional chromosomal analysis include the following : • Many more cells can be...
• Abnormalities that are too subtle to be detected by conventional cytogenetic analysis may be detected example STIL-TAL F...
Centromere specific probe • For determination of numerical aberrations, for identification of centromere in Marker chromos...
Locus specific DNA probes • For detection of structural rearrangements
Chromosome painting probes • Determination of structural rearrangements( translocations and deletion of large extent )
Multicolor FISH Allows in one hybridization experiment distinguish according to different colour of every pair of autosome...
mFISH
mFISH Analysis of complex chromosomal rearrangements in bone marrow cells of patients with hematological malignancies will...
mBAND Multicolor banding with high resolution. Enables determination of exact breakpoints of chromosomal aberrations with ...
Array- Based comparative Genomic hybridization(aCGH) • New tool to search for recurrent gains and loss of chromosomal regi...
The impact of conventional and molecular cytogenetic analysis in onco-hematology • help to specify diagnosis • help to det...
Hematological malignacies Acute myeloid leukemia[AML] Acute Lymphoblastic leukemia[ALL] Chronic Myeloid Leukemia[CML] Chro...
Recurrent chromosomal abnormalities in Hematological malignancies • Abnormalities important for classification (Leukemias)...
Recurrent chromosomal abnormalities in Hematological malignancies • Lymphomas: • Diffuse large B-cell lymphoma t(14;18) • ...
Acute leukemias
Leukemia • Definition :Malignant disease of the bone marrow stem cell.
• Approach for diagnosis of Acute leukemias • Clinical features , complete blood count , Peripheral blood smear , bone mar...
Case 1 • A 35 year old boy presented with one day history of bleeding gum , subconjuctival bleed and pupuric rash. • Inves...
Acute myeloid leukemia • Heterogenous group of malignant disease of haemopoeisis • Accumulation of immature myeloid cells ...
FAB Classification of AML • M0 –Minimally differentiated AML • M1-AML without differentiation • M2-AML with maturation • M...
Acute myeloid leukemia • Clinical findings : • AML may develop at any age , but is more in common in adults • Symptoms : A...
Acute leukemias • Anemia • Fever • Fatigue • Bleeding • Gum hypertrophy • Hepatosplenomegaly • Lymphadenopathy Mediastinal...
Lab findings in AML • Hemoglobin: is decreased (5 to 9 g/dl) • Peripheral smear : • RBC :Normocytic normochromic anemia • ...
Bone marrow findings in AML Cellularity : hypercellular due to proliferation of blasts. Erythropoeisis : markedly suppress...
Cytogenetic findings in AML Chromosomal aberrations Genes FAB category Prognosis t(8;21)(q22;q22) RUNX1-RUNX1T1 M2 Favoura...
Acute myeloid leukemia • Conventional Cytogenetics. • Normal karyotype Aberrant karyotype • Insufficient metaphases Target...
Case 2 • A 4 year old boy admitted with a history of abdominal pain and fever for two months ,maculopapular rash for ten d...
• Bone marrow examination revealed a cellular marrow comprising of 45 % Blasts and 34% Eosinophil precursors. • The blasts...
Acute lymphoblastic leukemia • Accumulation of immature lymphoid cells in the bone marrow and mostly also in peripheral bl...
Clinical findings in ALL • Age and sex : ALL is the most common hematological malignancy of children. • Most commonly foun...
Lab findings in ALL • Hemoglobin : progressively decreases and may be reduced even to 3g/dl. • Total WBC count : Total whi...
• Lymphoblasts : minimum requirement for diagnosis by WHO criteria is 20% blasts or more. • Platelets : Thrombocytopenia •...
Cytogenetic findings in Acute lymphoblastic leukemia Chromosomal abnormality Molecular abnormality Prognosis Hyperdiploidy...
Risk stratification in ALL Low-Risk Intermediate risk High-Risk Very High Risk Hyperdiploidy Age 1-10 years E2A/PBX fusion...
Acute lymphoblastic leukemia • Conventional Cytogenetics. Normal karyotype Insufficient metaphases B-ALL FISH Aberrant kar...
Case 3 • A 60 yr old man with fatigue , weight loss and heaviness in left hypochondrium for 6 months. • The hemogram showe...
Chronic myeloid leukemia • 15-20 % of all cases • Mainly in Adults(Median Age 65 years) • Tri-phasic disease : CP - chroni...
• One of the best-studied malignancies - has served as a paradigm for elucidation how genetic changes cause cells to becom...
Clinical findings • Commonest leukemia and 25-30 % of all leukemias in India. • Age : fifth and sixth decades of life. • M...
Lab findings • Hemoglobin : less than 11 g/dl. • Peripheral smear : • RBCs: Normocytic normochromic. • WBCs : Leuocytosis....
Lab findings • Bone marrow findings : • Cellularity : Hypercellular • M: E ratio exceeds 20 :1 • Erythropoiesis : decrease...
Pseudo-gaucher cells ,sea blue histiocytes Scattered amongst marrow cells are macrophages with linear striations or granul...
Chronic myeloid leukemia • Conventional Cytogenetics. • Normal karyotype Aberrant karyotype • Insufficient metaphases • No...
FISH in CML
Case 4 • A 80 year old Asymptomatic man present with a total leucocyte count of 1 lakh and with 80 % lymphocytes ?
Chronic lymphocytic leukemia • Tumor composed of monomorphic small B lymphocytes in the peripheral blood , bone marrow and...
Chronic lymphocytic leukemia • Cytogenetics in CLL : • Conventional cytogenetics is difficult. • As only few dividing neop...
Laboratory findings • Hb usually below 13 g/dl , it may decrease below 10g/dl • Peripheral smear • RBCs: Normocytic normco...
• Bone marrow : hypercellular marrow Infiltrated by lymphocytes Erythropoeisis: Normal Myelopoeisis : Normal Megakaryopoei...
Myelodysplastic syndromes • Heterogeneous group of acquired clonal stem cell disorder characterized by progressive cytopen...
Myelodysplastic syndromes • Role of cytogenetics : • Presumptive diagnosis of MDS in the presence of persistent unexplaine...
Other Hematologic malignancies • Burkitt lymphoma. • Diffuse large B-cell lymphoma • Follicular lymphoma • Mantle cell lym...
B-Cell Leukemias/Lymphomas B-Cell lymphoblastic leukemia 1.Burkitt lymphoma t(8;14), t (2;8), t(8;22) 2.Mantle cell lympho...
Minimal residual disease • Minimal residual disease (MRD) is the name given to small numbers <0.01 % of leukaemic cells (c...
Recent advances in Molecular Cytogenetics for Hematological malignancies • Gene Expression Profiling Technique of gene exp...
Recent advances in Molecular Cytogenetics for Hematological malignancies • Now GEP is being used for stratification of cas...
PCR • The applications of PCR in hematologic malignancies include • Detection of fusion genes • Detection of mutations • T...
Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) • Sanger sequencing (now called first generation sequencing) could sequence only a single...
Disease Genetic abnormality Current genetic technology Clinical utility CML Philadelphia chromosome only Conventional Cyto...
References • 1. Bain J B. Dacie and Lewis Practical Hematology 12th ed. China: Elsevier limited 2017.p.137-40. • 2.Rodak B...
References • 6.Nayak R. Essentials in Hematology and clinical pathology 2nd ed. New Delhi: Jaypee brothers medical publish...
• THANK YOU
