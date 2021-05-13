Successfully reported this slideshow.
Comparatives and Superlative Adjectives Unit #3 N. Valdelomar
Comparative and Superlative Forms • Comparatives and Superlatives are special forms of adjectives. They are used to compar...
Howto Use Comparatives and Superlatives Comparatives •Comparatives are used to compare two things, two people, or two plac...
Using Comparatives Examples Notes cheap A shared house is cheaper than a dorm. One-syllable adjectives usually take the –e...
Using Superlatives Examples Notes cheap Living at home is the cheapest accommodation you can find. One-syllable adjectives...
Watch Out! 1. Do not use both -er and more in the same comparative.  Lisa is more taller than he is. (INCORRECT) √ Lisa i...
Watch Out! 1. Superlative adjectives are often followed by a noun. The noun indicates the thing that you are comparing. Su...
Summary of Rules Adjective Comparative Superlative Only one syllable, ending in E. Examples: wide, fine, cute Add -R: wide...
May. 13, 2021

Comparatives and superlative adjectives

Comparative and Superlative Forms of Adjectives

Comparatives and superlative adjectives

