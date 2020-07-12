Social Media And Economy Statistics In Sylhet

Successfully reported this slideshow.
SOCIAL MEDIA STATISTICS IN SYLHET Presented By- Nasim Ahmed Dept. of CSE,SUST
INTERNET USERS IN SYLHET • Total internet users in Bangladesh during May,2020 was 103.253 million according to the report ...
FACEBOOK USERS IN SYLHET • Total Facebook users in Bangladesh is about 31.05 million(Report of BTRC). • Sylhet District ha...
FACEBOOK USERS IN SYLHET SURROUNDING AREA PLACE USER(MALE) USER(FEMALE) Ramdha Bazar(including some places of Alinagor Uni...
AGEWISE RATIO OF FACEBOOK USERS AGE USERS 16-17 9% 18-24 50% 25-34 29% 35-44 6% 45-54 2% 55-64 1%
FACEBOOK ACTIVITY DATA NUMBER OF PAGES LIKED (i) Male (50%) (ii) Female(50%) POST SHARED IN LAST MONTH (i) Male(51%) (ii) ...
MALE INCOME(GROSS) 6537 USD 523615 TAKA FEMALE INCOME(GROSS) 2662 USD 220000 TAKA AVERAGE INCOME IN SYLHET N.B : Most of t...
Household Income(Taka/Month) Percentage 45000-55000 23.04% 56000-65000 16.67% 66000-75000 10% 76000-85000 18.33% 86000-950...
CATEGORY INCOME(DAILY) RICH 45 USD+ MIDDLE CLASS 10.01-20 USD LOW-MIDDLE CLASS 2.01-10 USD POOR <2USD ACCORDING TO PEW RES...
ECONOMY OF GOLAPGANJ,BIANIBAZAR & BALAGONJ CATEGORY PERCENTAGE RICH 1.63%(697) LOW-MIDDLE CLASS 46.61%(19840) MIDDLE CLASS...
SUPERMARKETS AND ONLINE RETAILERS SWAPNO Established : 2008 Colleagues : 2500 7 outlets in Sylhet Free online delivery in ...
Uber MOTO is currently available in sylhet(only town) where Base Fare is 15 taka. Pathao currently delivers courier, food ...
SOURCES • https://www.a2i.gov.bd RESEARCH PAPERS • https://www.eksheba.gov.bd • https://www.socialbakers.com • https://www...
