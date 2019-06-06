Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Way better than a rental car Myles Pollie (POLMYLES)
CAR SHARING
RENT SOMEONE’S CAR LIST YOUR OWN CAR
Shelby Clark (Founder) ● First tried car sharing after his car broke down ● Thought car sharing should be “for the people,...
June 2010 December 2010 2012 September 2012 November 2015
Persona Renters ● Travelers ● Public transit users ● Car enthusiasts
Persona Car Listers ● Transit users with a car ● People who own multiple cars ● People who can’t afford their car
Turo Funding History
Financials 121,000 171,500 200,000
Financials
Business Model ● Turo takes percentage of rental income ● 10-35% depending on insurance tier ○ Premium ○ Basic ○ None ● ~$...
Competitors Cars on Demand Most major U.S cities Wide range of cars Pricing 2012 Ford Focus 1 day/150 miles $60 $79* $59.5...
Secret Sauce ● “for the people, by the people” ● ~450 employees ● Design
Prediction ● Profitable short term ● Market will shrink in future
Sources https://www.owler.com/company/turo#summary https://craft.co/turo/metrics#operations https://www.crunchbase.com/org...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Company analysis - Turo

15 views

Published on

Company analysis for EECS 441

Published in: Automotive
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Company analysis - Turo

  1. 1. Way better than a rental car Myles Pollie (POLMYLES)
  2. 2. CAR SHARING
  3. 3. RENT SOMEONE’S CAR LIST YOUR OWN CAR
  4. 4. Shelby Clark (Founder) ● First tried car sharing after his car broke down ● Thought car sharing should be “for the people, by the people” ● Founded RelayRides in 2010
  5. 5. June 2010 December 2010 2012 September 2012 November 2015
  6. 6. Persona Renters ● Travelers ● Public transit users ● Car enthusiasts
  7. 7. Persona Car Listers ● Transit users with a car ● People who own multiple cars ● People who can’t afford their car
  8. 8. Turo Funding History
  9. 9. Financials 121,000 171,500 200,000
  10. 10. Financials
  11. 11. Business Model ● Turo takes percentage of rental income ● 10-35% depending on insurance tier ○ Premium ○ Basic ○ None ● ~$10 million in revenue 2018
  12. 12. Competitors Cars on Demand Most major U.S cities Wide range of cars Pricing 2012 Ford Focus 1 day/150 miles $60 $79* $59.50 $78 $47.50 *CAR2GO only offers Mercedes GLA/CLA
  13. 13. Secret Sauce ● “for the people, by the people” ● ~450 employees ● Design
  14. 14. Prediction ● Profitable short term ● Market will shrink in future
  15. 15. Sources https://www.owler.com/company/turo#summary https://craft.co/turo/metrics#operations https://www.crunchbase.com/organization/turo#section-overview https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Turo_(car_rental)#cite_note-USA_TODAY_2017-2 https://turo.com/en-us/meet-the-team

×