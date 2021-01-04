Input, Processing and Output

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Copyright © 2013 Pearson Education, Inc. Publishing as Pearson Addison-Wesley • Python is a simple, easy to learn, powerfu...
Copyright © 2013 Pearson Education, Inc. Publishing as Pearson Addison-Wesley … • It is simple and easy to learn and provi...
Copyright © 2013 Pearson Education, Inc. Publishing as Pearson Addison-Wesley • Python is not intended to work on special ...
Copyright © 2013 Pearson Education, Inc. Publishing as Pearson Addison-Wesley Python Features • Easy to Learn and Use • Py...
Copyright © 2013 Pearson Education, Inc. Publishing as Pearson Addison-Wesley • Free and Open Source • Python language is ...
Copyright © 2013 Pearson Education, Inc. Publishing as Pearson Addison-Wesley Python History • Python laid its foundation ...
Copyright © 2013 Pearson Education, Inc. Publishing as Pearson Addison-Wesley Python Version
Copyright © 2013 Pearson Education, Inc. Publishing as Pearson Addison-Wesley Python Application Area • Web Applications •...
Copyright © 2013 Pearson Education, Inc. Publishing as Pearson Addison-Wesley Python Keywords
Copyright © 2013 Pearson Education, Inc. Publishing as Pearson Addison-Wesley Input – Processing - Output
Copyright © 2013 Pearson Education, Inc. Publishing as Pearson Addison-Wesley Designing a Program 1. The first step in pro...
Copyright © 2013 Pearson Education, Inc. Publishing as Pearson Addison-Wesley … The purpose of Programming Logic and Desig...
Copyright © 2013 Pearson Education, Inc. Publishing as Pearson Addison-Wesley Two steps in designing a program 1. Understa...
Copyright © 2013 Pearson Education, Inc. Publishing as Pearson Addison-Wesley Pseudocode: • Fake code used as a model for ...
Copyright © 2013 Pearson Education, Inc. Publishing as Pearson Addison-Wesley Flowcharts • A diagram that graphically depi...
Copyright © 2013 Pearson Education, Inc. Publishing as Pearson Addison-Wesley Output, Input, and Variables Output – data t...
Copyright © 2013 Pearson Education, Inc. Publishing as Pearson Addison-Wesley Variable Naming Convention Programmers can d...
Copyright © 2013 Pearson Education, Inc. Publishing as Pearson Addison-Wesley Variable Assignment & Calculations Calculati...
Copyright © 2013 Pearson Education, Inc. Publishing as Pearson Addison-Wesley Variable Declarations & Data Types A variabl...
Copyright © 2013 Pearson Education, Inc. Publishing as Pearson Addison-Wesley 1-20 Documenting a Program External document...
Copyright © 2013 Pearson Education, Inc. Publishing as Pearson Addison-Wesley Designing Your First Program Calculate the b...
Copyright © 2013 Pearson Education, Inc. Publishing as Pearson Addison-Wesley Designing Your First Program 1. Input is rec...
Copyright © 2013 Pearson Education, Inc. Publishing as Pearson Addison-Wesley Designing Your First Program Figure 2-17 Flo...
Copyright © 2013 Pearson Education, Inc. Publishing as Pearson Addison-Wesley Designing Your First Program Summary – Input...
  1. 1. Copyright © 2013 Pearson Education, Inc. Publishing as Pearson Addison-Wesley • Python is a simple, easy to learn, powerful, high level and object-oriented programming language. • Python is an interpreted scripting language also. Guido Van Rossum is known as the founder of python programming. • Python is a general purpose, dynamic, high level and interpreted programming language. • It supports Object Oriented programming approach to develop applications. Introduction to Python:
  2. 2. Copyright © 2013 Pearson Education, Inc. Publishing as Pearson Addison-Wesley … • It is simple and easy to learn and provides lots of high- level data structures. • Python is easy to learn yet powerful and versatile scripting language which makes it attractive for Application Development. Python's syntax and dynamic typing with its interpreted nature, makes it an ideal language for scripting and rapid application development. • Python supports multiple programming pattern, including object oriented, imperative and functional or procedural programming styles.
  3. 3. Copyright © 2013 Pearson Education, Inc. Publishing as Pearson Addison-Wesley • Python is not intended to work on special area such as web programming. That is why it is known as multipurpose because it can be used with web, enterprise, 3D CAD etc. • We don't need to use data types to declare variable because it is dynamically typed so we can write a=10 to assign an integer value in an integer variable. • Python makes the development and debugging fast because there is no compilation step included in python development and edit-test-debug cycle is very fast.
  4. 4. Copyright © 2013 Pearson Education, Inc. Publishing as Pearson Addison-Wesley Python Features • Easy to Learn and Use • Python is easy to learn and use. It is developer-friendly and high level programming language. • Expressive Language • Python language is more expressive means that it is more understandable and readable. • Interpreted Language • Python is an interpreted language i.e. interpreter executes the code line by line at a time. This makes debugging easy and thus suitable for beginners. • Cross-platform Language • Python can run equally on different platforms such as Windows, Linux, Unix and Macintosh etc. So, we can say that Python is a portable language.
  5. 5. Copyright © 2013 Pearson Education, Inc. Publishing as Pearson Addison-Wesley • Free and Open Source • Python language is freely available at official web address. The source-code is also available. Therefore it is open source. • Object-Oriented Language • Python supports object oriented language and concepts of classes and objects come into existence. • Extensible • It implies that other languages such as C/C++ can be used to compile the code and thus it can be used further in our python code. • Large Standard Library • Python has a large and broad library and provides rich set of module and functions for rapid application development. • GUI Programming Support • Graphical user interfaces can be developed using Python. • Integrated • It can be easily integrated with languages like C, C++, JAVA etc.
  6. 6. Copyright © 2013 Pearson Education, Inc. Publishing as Pearson Addison-Wesley Python History • Python laid its foundation in the late 1980s. The implementation of Python was started in the December 1989 by Guido Van Rossum at CWI (Centrum Wiskunde & Informatica) in Netherland. • In February 1991, van Rossum published the code (labeled version 0.9.0) to alternate sources. • In 1994, Python 1.0 was released with new features like: lambda, map, filter, and reduce. • Python 2.0 added new features like: list comprehensions, garbage collection system. • On December 3, 2008, Python 3.0 (also called "Py3K") was released. It was designed to rectify fundamental flaw of the language. • ABC programming language is said to be the predecessor of Python language which was capable of Exception Handling and interfacing with Amoeba Operating
  7. 7. Copyright © 2013 Pearson Education, Inc. Publishing as Pearson Addison-Wesley Python Version
  8. 8. Copyright © 2013 Pearson Education, Inc. Publishing as Pearson Addison-Wesley Python Application Area • Web Applications • Desktop GUI Applications • Software Development • Scientific and Numeric • Business Applications • Console Based Application • Audio or Video based Applications • 3D CAD Applications • Enterprise Applications • Applications for Images
  9. 9. Copyright © 2013 Pearson Education, Inc. Publishing as Pearson Addison-Wesley Python Keywords
  10. 10. Copyright © 2013 Pearson Education, Inc. Publishing as Pearson Addison-Wesley Input – Processing - Output
  11. 11. Copyright © 2013 Pearson Education, Inc. Publishing as Pearson Addison-Wesley Designing a Program 1. The first step in programming is designing – flowcharts and pseudocode help with this process. 2. Next, the code is written. 3. All code must be cleared of all syntax errors. 4. After the executable is created, it can be checked for logic errors. 5. If logic errors exist, the program must be debugged.
  12. 12. Copyright © 2013 Pearson Education, Inc. Publishing as Pearson Addison-Wesley … The purpose of Programming Logic and Design is to focus on Flowcharts and Pseudocode. The design is the foundation of a good program. Figure 2-1 The program development cycle
  13. 13. Copyright © 2013 Pearson Education, Inc. Publishing as Pearson Addison-Wesley Two steps in designing a program 1. Understand the tasks that the program is to perform. • Learning what the customer wants. 2. Determine the steps that must be taken to perform the task. • Create an algorithm, or step-by-step directions to solve the problem. • Use flowcharts and/or pseudocode to solve.
  14. 14. Copyright © 2013 Pearson Education, Inc. Publishing as Pearson Addison-Wesley Pseudocode: • Fake code used as a model for programs • No syntax rules • Well written pseudocode can be easily translated to actual code Display Hello World Print(“Hello World!”)
  15. 15. Copyright © 2013 Pearson Education, Inc. Publishing as Pearson Addison-Wesley Flowcharts • A diagram that graphically depicts the steps that take place in a program Terminator used for start and stop Parallelogram used for input and output Rectangle used for processes Figure 2.2 Flowchart for the pay calculating program
  16. 16. Copyright © 2013 Pearson Education, Inc. Publishing as Pearson Addison-Wesley Output, Input, and Variables Output – data that is generated and displayed Input – data that a program receives Variables – storage locations in memory for data Computer programs typically follow 3 steps 1. Input is received 2. Some process is performed on the input 3. Output is produced
  17. 17. Copyright © 2013 Pearson Education, Inc. Publishing as Pearson Addison-Wesley Variable Naming Convention Programmers can define variable names following certain rules – Must be one word, no spaces – Generally, punctuation characters are avoided – Generally, the first character cannot be a number – Name a variable something that indicates what may be stored in it camel Case is popular naming convention.
  18. 18. Copyright © 2013 Pearson Education, Inc. Publishing as Pearson Addison-Wesley Variable Assignment & Calculations Calculations are performed using math operators The expression is normally stored in variables Set sale = price – discount Table 2-1 Common math operators
  19. 19. Copyright © 2013 Pearson Education, Inc. Publishing as Pearson Addison-Wesley Variable Declarations & Data Types A variable declaration includes a variable’s name and a variable’s data type Data Type – defines the type of data you intend to store in a variable – Integer – stores only whole numbers – Real – stores whole or decimal numbers – String – any series of characters
  20. 20. Copyright © 2013 Pearson Education, Inc. Publishing as Pearson Addison-Wesley 1-20 Documenting a Program External documentation describes aspects of the program for the user, sometimes written by a technical writer Internal documentation explains how parts of the program works for the programmer, also known as comments // comments are often distinguished within // the program with line comments
  21. 21. Copyright © 2013 Pearson Education, Inc. Publishing as Pearson Addison-Wesley Designing Your First Program Calculate the batting average for any player Batting Average = Hits ÷ Times at Bat Determine what is required for each phase of the program: 1.What must be read as input? 2.What will be done with the input? 3.What will be the output?
  22. 22. Copyright © 2013 Pearson Education, Inc. Publishing as Pearson Addison-Wesley Designing Your First Program 1. Input is received. – The number of hits – The number of times at bat 2. Some process is performed on the input. – Calculate the batting average – Divide the number of hits by the number of times at bat 3. Output is produced. – The player’s batting average
  23. 23. Copyright © 2013 Pearson Education, Inc. Publishing as Pearson Addison-Wesley Designing Your First Program Figure 2-17 Flowchart for program 2-15
  24. 24. Copyright © 2013 Pearson Education, Inc. Publishing as Pearson Addison-Wesley Designing Your First Program Summary – Input • Determine data needed for input • Choose variables to store the input – Process • Determine calculations to be performed • Choose variables to store the calculations – Output • Determine what output the program will display • Usually the results of the program’s calculations

