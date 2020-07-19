In her contribution “The Politics of the United Nations Reform in the Security Council and Other Organs” (IOSR Journal Of Humanities And Social Science (IOSR-JHSS) Volume 21, Issue 2, Ver. III (Feb. 2016) PP 44-62 - http://www.iosrjournals.org/iosr-jhss/papers/Vol.%2021%20Issue2/Version-3/G021234462.pdf), Nanna Charlotte Lord-Mallam Phd (Department Of Political Science & Defence Studies, Nigerian Defence Academy, Kaduna, Nigeria) quotes excerpts from my article, presenting my personal position under the section’s title “Italy’s position on UNSC reform”.



My quoted article can be found here:

https://www.academia.edu/43564916/UN_Security_Council_Reform_Veto_Right_for_Italy_2007_



https://www.slideshare.net/MuhammadShamsaddinMe/un-security-council-reform-veto-right-for-italy-2007



https://issuu.com/home/published/un_security_council_reform_veto_right_for_italy.do