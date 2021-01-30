Projek akhir pengangkutan bandar (a168805)

Successfully reported this slideshow.
PROJEK AKHIR LMCP 2502 PENGANGKUTAN BANDAR (Perancangan Pengangkutan Bandar Baling, Kedah) NAMA : MUHAMMAD BIN MOHD KHAIRI...
PENGENALAN  Baling ialah sebuah daerah yang terletak dalam Negeri Kedah, Malaysia. Ia bersempadan dengan daerah Kulim di ...
 Daerah Baling terdiri daripada 8 mukim iaitu mukim Baling, Siong, Bongor, Pulai, Kupang, Tawar, Teloi Kanan dan Bakai. ...
Masalah pengangkutan yang dihadapi  Kurangnya pilihan pengangkutan awam  Sistem pengangkutan awam yang tidak efisien  S...
Kurangnya pilihan pengangkutan awam  Di Baling, hanya terdapat dua jenis pengangkutan awam iaitu bas dan teksi.  E-haili...
 Pengangkutan seperti kereta api dan kapal terbang terletak agak jauh dari kawasan ini.  Stesen kereta api yang terdekat...
Sistem pengangkutan awam yang tidak efisien  Di Baling, hanya terdapat dua buah stesen bas utama iaitu stesen bas Baling ...
Sistem jalan raya yang tidak berkembang  Kebanyakan jalan raya di daerah ini masih menggunakan lorong dua hala.  Jalan r...
 Di baling juga merupakan laluan bagi penduduk di utara Semenanjung seperti Pulau Pinang, Alor Star dan Perlis untuk ke b...
Laluan pejalan kaki dan basikal yang masih kurang  Di Baling, lorong pejalan kaki masih tidak mencukupi dan penduduk hany...
Polisi pengangkutan yang dicadangkan  Menggunakan teknologi terkini untuk menguruskan lalu lintas.  Menyediakan kemudaha...
Perancangan Jangka Pendek (3 Tahun)  Menyediakan laluan khas bagi pejalan kaki dan penunggang basikal.  Menyediakan lebi...
Menyediakan laluan khas bagi pejalan kaki dan penunggang basikal
Menyediakan lebih banyak penenangan lalu lintas di kawasan-kawasan berisiko
Perancangan Jangka Panjang  Menyediakan lebih banyak pilihan pengangkutan awam terutamanya kereta api.  Menambahbaik str...
Menyediakan lebih banyak pilihan pengangkutan awam terutamanya kereta api
Menambahbaik struktur jalan raya seperti penyediaan lebuh raya dan jalan empat lorong
Penyediaan laluan khas untuk bas dan teksi
Membina lebih banyak stesen dan pondok bas
  1. 1. PROJEK AKHIR LMCP 2502 PENGANGKUTAN BANDAR (Perancangan Pengangkutan Bandar Baling, Kedah) NAMA : MUHAMMAD BIN MOHD KHAIRI NO. MATRIK : A168805 NAMA PENSYARAH : PROF. DATO' IR. DR. RIZA ATIQ ABDULLAH BIN O.K. RAHMAT
  2. 2. PENGENALAN  Baling ialah sebuah daerah yang terletak dalam Negeri Kedah, Malaysia. Ia bersempadan dengan daerah Kulim di sebelah selatan, daerah Kuala Muda di sebelah barat, daerah Sik di utara, Negeri Perak di sebelah tenggara dan Negara Thailand di sebelah timur laut. Ia mempunyai keluasan sebanyak 1530 kilometer persegi atau 590.32 batu persegi. Dengan keluasan tersebut, Baling merupakan daerah yang kedua terbesar di Negeri Kedah selepas daerah Sik. Setakat Februari 2011, jumlah penduduk daerah Baling ialah 159,487 orang.
  3. 3.  Daerah Baling terdiri daripada 8 mukim iaitu mukim Baling, Siong, Bongor, Pulai, Kupang, Tawar, Teloi Kanan dan Bakai.  Di daerah Baling, terdapat beberapa pekan utama iaitu pekan Baling, pekan Kupang, pekan Kuala Pegang, pekan Tawar dan juga pekan Kuala Ketil.  Stesen bas utama di daerah ini terletak di pekan Baling dan Kuala Ketil.  Antara tarikan utama di daerah Baling adalah seperti Kolam Air Panas Ulu Legong, Gunung Baling dan Gunung Pulai. Kehadiran pelancong di daerah ini juga agak memberangsangkan disebabkan kawasan-kawasan tarikan tersebut.
  4. 4. Masalah pengangkutan yang dihadapi  Kurangnya pilihan pengangkutan awam  Sistem pengangkutan awam yang tidak efisien  Sistem jalan raya yang tidak berkembang  Laluan pejalan kaki dan basikal masih kurang
  5. 5. Kurangnya pilihan pengangkutan awam  Di Baling, hanya terdapat dua jenis pengangkutan awam iaitu bas dan teksi.  E-hailing seperti Grabcar masih tidak dibangunkan di kawasan ini.  Orang ramai masih cenderung untuk menggunakan kenderaan sendiri iaitu motor atau kereta untuk bergerak ke sesuatu tempat.  Bas dan teksi hanya digunakan untuk perjalanan yang jauh sahaja.
  6. 6.  Pengangkutan seperti kereta api dan kapal terbang terletak agak jauh dari kawasan ini.  Stesen kereta api yang terdekat terletak di Sungai Petani manakala lapangan terbang yang terdekat terletak di Pulau Pinang dan Alor Star.  Orang ramai yang ingin menggunakan perkhidmatan kereta api perlu bergerak ke Sungai Petani yang terletak 50km dari pekan Baling.  Ini menyukarkan mereka yang tidak mempunyai kenderaan sendiri dan perlu menaiki bas terlebihd dahulu untuk ke stesen kereta api. Stesen kereta api Sungai Petani
  7. 7. Sistem pengangkutan awam yang tidak efisien  Di Baling, hanya terdapat dua buah stesen bas utama iaitu stesen bas Baling dan stesen bas Kuala Ketil manakala di kawasan-kawasan lain hanya disediakan pondok bas.  Kedudukan stesen bas ini terletak agak jauh dari pekan-pekan kecil yang lain.  Penduduk di kawasan tersebut perlu bergerak agak jauh untuk ke stesen bas bagi urusan pembelian tiket.  Terdapat juga penduduk di sesetengah kawasan yang hanya menunggu bas di tepi jalan oleh kerana pondok bas yang tidak disediakan di tempat tersebut.
  8. 8. Sistem jalan raya yang tidak berkembang  Kebanyakan jalan raya di daerah ini masih menggunakan lorong dua hala.  Jalan raya empat lorong hanya terdapat di pekan Baling dan juga Kuala Ketil.  Hal ini menyebabkan sesetengah kawasan agak sesak dengan kenderaan terutama apabila musim cuti di mana ramai orang luar yang pulang ke kampung.
  9. 9.  Di baling juga merupakan laluan bagi penduduk di utara Semenanjung seperti Pulau Pinang, Alor Star dan Perlis untuk ke bergerak ke kawasan Pantai Timur.  Penduduk dari sana akan melalui daerah Baling dan memasuki daerah Grik, Perak dan seterusnya menuju ke negeri Pantai Timur.  Namun begitu, jalan raya yang disediakan masih lagi dua lorong dan melalui kawasan-kawasan kampung.  Hal ini boleh mengundang risiko kemalangan jalan raya yang agak tinggi. Jalan Baling-Grik
  10. 10. Laluan pejalan kaki dan basikal yang masih kurang  Di Baling, lorong pejalan kaki masih tidak mencukupi dan penduduk hanya berjalan di bahu jalan.  Jejantas bagi pejalan kaki masih lagi tidak disediakan. Hal ini boleh mengundang risiko kepada para pejalan kaki.  Laluan basikal juga masih tidak disediakan di kawasan ini.  Para penduduk hanya menunggang basikal di bahu jalan dan keadaan ini boleh mendatangkan risiko yang tinggi untuk berlaku kemalangan.
  11. 11. Polisi pengangkutan yang dicadangkan  Menggunakan teknologi terkini untuk menguruskan lalu lintas.  Menyediakan kemudahan pengangkutan kepada semua golongan masyarakat terutama warga emas dan orang kurang upaya.  Memperluaskan penggunaan pengangkutan awam di kawasan luar bandar.  Menggalakkan perkongsian kereta atau ‘carpool’.
  12. 12. Perancangan Jangka Pendek (3 Tahun)  Menyediakan laluan khas bagi pejalan kaki dan penunggang basikal.  Menyediakan lebih banyak penenangan lalu lintas di kawasan-kawasan berisiko.  Menyediakan jadual perjalanan bas yang lebih efisien.
  13. 13. Menyediakan laluan khas bagi pejalan kaki dan penunggang basikal
  14. 14. Menyediakan lebih banyak penenangan lalu lintas di kawasan-kawasan berisiko
  15. 15. Perancangan Jangka Panjang  Menyediakan lebih banyak pilihan pengangkutan awam terutamanya kereta api.  Menambahbaik struktur jalan raya seperti penyediaan lebuh raya dan jalan empat lorong.  Penyediaan laluan khas untuk bas dan teksi.  Membina lebih banyak stesen dan pondok bas.
  16. 16. Menyediakan lebih banyak pilihan pengangkutan awam terutamanya kereta api
  17. 17. Menambahbaik struktur jalan raya seperti penyediaan lebuh raya dan jalan empat lorong
  18. 18. Penyediaan laluan khas untuk bas dan teksi
  19. 19. Membina lebih banyak stesen dan pondok bas

