Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
THE STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION AND THE EFFECTS OF BUSINESS TRANSACTION MUDASSIR RAZA
THE STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION AND THE EFFECTS OF BUSINESS TRANSACTION The accounting equation is expressed in a fina...
Thank You
The statement of financial position
The statement of financial position
The statement of financial position
The statement of financial position
The statement of financial position
The statement of financial position
The statement of financial position
The statement of financial position
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

The statement of financial position

67 views

Published on

The accounting equation is expressed in a financial report called the statement of financial position.

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

The statement of financial position

  1. 1. THE STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION AND THE EFFECTS OF BUSINESS TRANSACTION MUDASSIR RAZA
  2. 2. THE STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION AND THE EFFECTS OF BUSINESS TRANSACTION The accounting equation is expressed in a financial report called the statement of financial position. The statement of financial position shows the financial position of an organization at a point in time.
  3. 3. Thank You

×