Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
ExertionMaxx, LLC INFRASTRUCTURE MODERNIZATION REVIEW PROJECT GROUP 4: ALUSINE SESAY, MONTRELL STORY, ANTHONY VERDUGO, MIC...
Business Concept ExertionMaxx is dedicated to providing the best home cardio bikes available to consumers through both the...
ExertionMaxx Mission Statement “To provide the highest quality cardio equipment that helps build the Best You possible any...
The Team Organization Chart
Our Team  Gerard Steube, President, CEO  Over 35 years of experience in the computer field holding positions in the priv...
Our Team  Michael Wyatt, Vice President of Marketing  Almost 30 years of experience working in a wide range of careers w...
Small Branches *Retailer *Distributor *Wholesaler *Manufacturer *Partner The Internet *Remote Sales *Smart Phone Data Cent...
Main Corporate Office Architecture IP Wks 1 Directory Service File Server DHCP Call Manager Wireless Router Distribution L...
Manufacturing - Branch Office Architecture IP Wks 1 Directory Service File Server DHCP Call Manager Wireless Router Distri...
Manufacturing - WAN Technologies Explanation • Telephone Circuit is a WAN analog technology that uses the PSTN protocol fo...
Manufacturing - LAN Technologies Explanation • The LAN technologies are very numerous. But the many technologies on a netw...
Procurement/Sales Network Architecture Small Branches *Retailer *Distributor *Wholesaler *Manufacturer *Partner The Intern...
Procurement /Sales Network Architecture  The Application that Sales and Procurement personnel would be using is consisten...
Distribution  There are three main points for a Distribution Strategy, (Bhasin, 2018):  Delivering the product to the cu...
Distribution Software  The distribution software solution is a product from Fishbowl (2019)  Store front and e-commerce ...
Customer Support – Network Organization  Our customer support department is remote from the other departments and utilize...
Customer Support – Network Organization  To save money, we utilize an internet phone service in which our office VoIP pho...
Customer Support – Network Organization  Our customer support department interacts with and handles customer disputes thr...
Customer Support – Hardware Needed  Desktop/Laptop – End user input devices  VoIP Phones – End user voice communication ...
Customer Support – Software Needed  Customer Support software like “Freshdesk” that provides a plethora of features such ...
Data Storage and Backup  ExertionMaxx utilizes Cloud Servers for the storage, sharing, and backup of company information ...
References Customer Support Chang, J. (2019). 10 best customer support software systems for your company. Retrieved from h...
References Distribution Bhasin, H., (2018). What are the various distribution strategies for a company? Marketing91. Retri...
References Procurement  Nadeau, T. D., & Gray, K. (2013). SDN Software defined networks. Beijing: O'Reilly. Sales  Nadea...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

ExertionMaxx, LLC

17 views

Published on

This is a fictitious company presentation with it's traditional IT infrastructure

Published in: Technology
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

ExertionMaxx, LLC

  1. 1. ExertionMaxx, LLC INFRASTRUCTURE MODERNIZATION REVIEW PROJECT GROUP 4: ALUSINE SESAY, MONTRELL STORY, ANTHONY VERDUGO, MICHAEL WYATT
  2. 2. Business Concept ExertionMaxx is dedicated to providing the best home cardio bikes available to consumers through both the Business to Business (B2B) and through Business to Consumer (B2C) models. We focus primarily on the B2C model, publishing offers and discounts to consumers through our social media pages which generates sales. Consumers purchase our products from our website where we handle all aspects of the transaction process online to include ordering and payment, inventory management, shipping, and customer support. Our sales team also conducts cold calls to a variety of businesses to sell or lease our product.
  3. 3. ExertionMaxx Mission Statement “To provide the highest quality cardio equipment that helps build the Best You possible anywhere, anytime”
  4. 4. The Team Organization Chart
  5. 5. Our Team  Gerard Steube, President, CEO  Over 35 years of experience in the computer field holding positions in the private and public sectors as well as experience in higher education.  Holds degrees in philosophy, IT, accounting (M.S), education (M.S.) applied statistics, and psychology (M.A) with a PhD in IT Management  Anthony Verdugo, Chief Operating Officer  Over 8 years of experience in both computer and telecommunication systems for the federal government and the U.S. Army.  Holds a degree in IT Project Management (B.S.)  Alusine Sesay, Chief Financial Officer  Over 9 years of experience in a variety of roles within the information technology field to include positions such as Police Advisor, IT Support, Cybersecurity Analyst and IT LAN Site Coordinator  Holds a degree in Cybersecurity Management and Policy (B.S.)
  6. 6. Our Team  Michael Wyatt, Vice President of Marketing  Almost 30 years of experience working in a wide range of careers within the information technology field to include roles such as: Telecommunications Specialist Spectrum Manager, RF Engineer Export Compliance Analyst, RF Engineer Spectrum Manager, Technical Specialist Spectrum Manager, and Field Engineer.  Montrell Story, Vice President of Production  Worked as a Network Administrator as a Government Contractor for several years.  Holds a degree in Computer and Information Science (B.S.)
  7. 7. Small Branches *Retailer *Distributor *Wholesaler *Manufacturer *Partner The Internet *Remote Sales *Smart Phone Data Center MPLS Main Office ExertionMaxx Corporate WAN Architecture
  8. 8. Main Corporate Office Architecture IP Wks 1 Directory Service File Server DHCP Call Manager Wireless Router Distribution L3 SwitchDistribution L3 Switch Access SwitchAccess Switch Printer User Redundant Switch Cores Main Data Center Portable Laptop Tablet PDA Workstation 2 IP Phone For our main corporate office, we utilize a simple LAN Network structure that helps the corporate branch managers communicate with their remote facilities
  9. 9. Manufacturing - Branch Office Architecture IP Wks 1 Directory Service File Server DHCP Call Manager Wireless Router Distribution L3 SwitchDistribution L3 Switch Access SwitchAccess Switch Printer User Workstation 2 Redundant Switch Cores Main Data Center Portable Laptop PDA Tablet IP Phone
  10. 10. Manufacturing - WAN Technologies Explanation • Telephone Circuit is a WAN analog technology that uses the PSTN protocol for transmitting data over a telephone line. One technology is called ISDN. • Leased Line is another dedicated WAN technology that is offered by providers like T-Mobile. Dedicated lines are the most expensive option. One technology of this type is the T1 line. • Frame relay is a packet switching option that uses virtual circuits to connect WAN sites Digitally. Some known technologies include, ATM, VSAT, and MPLS. • The Internet can also be used for WAN connectivity. Broadband VPN tunnel protocols, DSL cable, Wireless Broadband cellular networks and ISDN are cheaper to buy than using Dedicated lines. • Multiple protocol Layer Switching (MPLS) Is the best and cheapest option.
  11. 11. Manufacturing - LAN Technologies Explanation • The LAN technologies are very numerous. But the many technologies on a network is usually split conceptually into 3 Layers (Access, Distribution, and Core). The Access Layer is where all nodes on the network connects to a switch. These devices include, Call Manager servers, Directory services, DHCP, Workstations, Printers and more. • The distribution layer is the aggregation layer. It is usually a highspeed layer 3 switch that connects the entire network. Most VLANS are usually applied to this level. Most Security, inter-VLAN routing and Quality of service usually applied here. • The Core layer is only present for speed. It is the most powerful layer 3 switch. It is good practice to use these devices only for speed.
  12. 12. Procurement/Sales Network Architecture Small Branches *Retailer *Distributor *Wholesaler *Manufacturer *Partner The Internet *Remote Sales *Smart Phone Data Center MPLS Main Office Handheld Device
  13. 13. Procurement /Sales Network Architecture  The Application that Sales and Procurement personnel would be using is consistent with the SaaS (Software as a service) model. Working with shared Application. CRM, ERP, email are examples of SaaS Applications.  The typical SaaS application are User Interface, Workflow, Business Logic, and Database applications.  The Sales and Procurement personnel will log in with there devices, whether locally or remote to use these applications to do their work.
  14. 14. Distribution  There are three main points for a Distribution Strategy, (Bhasin, 2018):  Delivering the product to the customer  Cost and time savings  Building a competitive advantage  Technology is providing increased capabilities for distribution networks, (Konzak, 2012).  E-commerce is a strong complement to store-front businesses.  Mobile applications empower the salesforce, information access, and customer interaction.  Data analytics provides quicker data tracking and positioning strategic sales resources.
  15. 15. Distribution Software  The distribution software solution is a product from Fishbowl (2019)  Store front and e-commerce support  Mobile applications for al iPhone and Android devices  Cloud based and hosting support available  Asset Tracking  Salesforce support  Warehousing  Manufacturing  Time tracking  Shipping and receiving interfaces to UPS, Fedex, USPS, etc.  Interactive with financial software such as Quickbooks
  16. 16. Customer Support – Network Organization  Our customer support department is remote from the other departments and utilizes a Local Area Network (LAN), our network organization is represented by the below diagram
  17. 17. Customer Support – Network Organization  To save money, we utilize an internet phone service in which our office VoIP phones are connected to our router and connects to our VoIP provider through the internet.  We also outsource our servers to a Cloud service provider which helps reduce operating costs by eliminating the need to maintain on-site servers
  18. 18. Customer Support – Network Organization  Our customer support department interacts with and handles customer disputes through our outlook email server which is built into our customer support software.  The customer support department also interacts with other departments within the company through email and through VoIP telecommunication
  19. 19. Customer Support – Hardware Needed  Desktop/Laptop – End user input devices  VoIP Phones – End user voice communication  Switch – Connects the devices on the same network to enable internal communication and sharing  Router – needed to connect our network to the other company networks  WAP – wireless access point to connect end user laptops or company phones to the network
  20. 20. Customer Support – Software Needed  Customer Support software like “Freshdesk” that provides a plethora of features such as “automated ticketing mechanisms, support inboxes accessible by the entire team, social customer support, knowledge bases or information portals, and community forums” (Chang, 2019).  File backup and management software like “Dropbox” that enables file storage and retrieval from the Cloud.  File Recovery software like “Recuva” that restores deleted files from the recycle bin (Evans, 2015).  Video Conference software like “Skype” to conduct business meeting with other branches within MaxxExertion.  Office Essentials software like “Microsoft Office” that provides needed programs to conduct daily operations like Word, Excel, Access, PowerPoint and Outlook email.  Employee Time Tracking Software like “Kronos” that helps keep track of employee hours and attendance  Anti-Virus/Anti-Spam firewall protection to help prevent outside attackers hacking into our network.
  21. 21. Data Storage and Backup  ExertionMaxx utilizes Cloud Servers for the storage, sharing, and backup of company information among all branches.  This solution reduces the need for huge upfront costs to install and maintain an onsite datacenter and also provides instant scalability of data storage when needed.  Cloud Data Storage also proves beneficial in the disaster recovery process should any of our locations suffer any type of data loss.
  22. 22. References Customer Support Chang, J. (2019). 10 best customer support software systems for your company. Retrieved from https://customer-support.financesonline.com/top-10- customer-support-software-for-your-company/ Evans, M. (2015, April 28th). 15 essential software, apps and tools for small business. Retrieved from http://capitalsolutionsbancorp.com/15-essential- software-apps-antools-for-small-businesses/ Manufacturing  Froom, R., & Frahim, E. (2015). Implementing Cisco IP switched networks (SWITCH): Foundation learning guide : CCNP SWITCH 300-115 / Richard Froom, Erum Frahim. Indianapolis: Cisco Press.  McQuerry, S. (2008). Authorized self-study guide: Interconnecting Cisco network devices. Part 1 (ICND1) / Steve McQuerry (2nd ed.). Certification self-study series. Indianapolis, Ind.: Cisco; London : Pearson Education [distributor].  Odom, W., & Hintz, C. (2015). CCNA data center: DCICN 640-911 official cert guide / Wendell Odom, Chad Hintz. Indianapolis, IN: Cisco Press.  Shin, B. (2017). A practical introduction to enterprise network and security management. Boca Raton: Taylor & Francis CRC Press.
  23. 23. References Distribution Bhasin, H., (2018). What are the various distribution strategies for a company? Marketing91. Retrieved from https://www.marketing91.com/distribution-strategies/ Chacompany. Retrieved from https://customer- support.financesonline.com/top-10-customer-support-software-for- your-company/ Fishbowl Corporate Brochure. (2019). Retrieved from https://www.fishbowlinventory.com/files/documents/fishbowl corporate-brochure.pdf Konzak, L., (2012). Top 3 distribution technology trends for 2013. MDM. Retrieved from https://www.mdm.com/blogs/20-distribution- operations/post/29596-technology-2012-12-25-top-3-distribution- technology-trends-in-2013 ng, J. (2019). 10 best customer support software systems for your Evans, M. (2015, April 28th). 15 essential software, apps and tools for small business. Retrieved from http://capitalsolutionsbancorp.com/15- essential-software- apps-antools-for-small-businesses/ Data Storage and Backup  Riverside Technologies, Inc. (2019). The cloud vs. data center: which is right for you? Retrieved from https://www.1rti.com/the-cloud-vs-data-center-which-is- better/
  24. 24. References Procurement  Nadeau, T. D., & Gray, K. (2013). SDN Software defined networks. Beijing: O'Reilly. Sales  Nadeau, T. D., & Gray, K. (2013). SDN Software defined networks. Beijing: O'Reilly.

×