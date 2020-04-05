02 MATLAB programming

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Chapter 2 MATLAB PROGRAMMING 14/5/2016 DR. MOHAMMED DANISH/ UNIKL-MICET
MATLAB Programming window 24/5/2016 DR. MOHAMMED DANISH/ UNIKL-MICET
Certain information must remember MATLAB is an abbreviation for “Matrix laboratory”. Most of the programming languages wor...
MATLAB uses pi for π, Inf for ∞, i for and Nan for not a number. % symbol used in MATLAB for comment line. 4 1 4/5/2016 D...
Function of colon, semicolon and comma As you work in MATLAB, you issue commands that creates variable and call functions ...
Understanding variables and output a= 1 MATLAB adds variable ‘a’ to the workspace and displays the result in the command w...
Using semicolon If you end a statement with a semicolon, MATLAB performs the computation, but suppresses the display of th...
Matrices and Arrays formation Matrix: A matrix is a two-dimensional array often used for linear algebra. All MATLAB variab...
What is M-files? MATLAB allows you to write series of commands into a file and execute the file as complete unit, like wri...
How to use .mfiles You can use the MATLAB editor or any other text editor to create yours .mfiles. After creating and savi...
Function m-files function [output variables]=function_name(input variable) Function y=dude(x) Y=x^2+cos(x) Vectorize y=x.^...
Script m-files 12 Argumentssqrt(x) log(x) linspace(a,b,n) 4/5/2016 DR. MOHAMMED DANISH/ UNIKL-MICET
13 Start vector grades Find average of all entries in grades Start grades from low to high Replace grades (1) with average...
Example of function mfiles. Function total=quiz_grades(grades) Average=mean(grades); Grades=sort(grades); Grades(1)=averag...
Global variables function [h,x]=projectiletrajectory(v0,theta,t) global g % compute height h=v0*t*sind(theta)-(1/2)*g*(t.^...
% define global variables global g g=32.2; %acceleration due to gravity in ft/s^2 % define inputs v0=200; % initial veloci...
17 function [h,x]=projectiletrajectory(v0,theta,t) global g % compute height h=v0*t*sind(theta)-(1/2)*g*(t.^2); %compute h...
Inline function object >> f= inline(‘3*x.^4-17*x+8’, ‘x’) … % this is f(x)=3*x^4-17*x+8 f= inline function: f(x)=3*x^4-17*...
Good programming habits Typical sequence for program operation 19 Input Processing Input When designing any MATLAB program...
Example 204/5/2016 DR. MOHAMMED DANISH/ UNIKL-MICET
Flow chart A flowchart is a graphical map or visual plan of the logic needed to solve the given problem or implement an al...
Standard flowcharting symbols Start/stop……………… Process instruction……. Conditional test……….. Input/output…………. Connector………...
Example 23 Start Car’s speed (90 km/h), time between departure (2h), time to catch up (4h). distance= speed(car)x time (ca...
Pick variable name carefully For example: If q>=10 S=0.9*p; disp(‘s=‘); disp(s); else Disp(‘s=‘); disp(p); end If quantity...
Comments A comment is a line of code that conveys information about your program to someone reading it, but it is not exec...
Examples of comments in MATLAB % Usage : describe how to run your code (i.e. what format any inputs need to be given in, a...
Slides ends here! Dr. Mohammed Danish Sr. Lecturer, Malaysian Institute of Chemical and bioengineering Technology (MICET),...
