Silwana Googlecoin

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
‫دايموند‬‫سلوانا‬ ‫عات‬‫و‬‫مشر‬ ‫ب‬‫و‬‫جر‬ ‫نحو‬‫للمستقبل‬‫بوابتك‬‫االستثمار‬‫الزراعي‬‫الحديث‬.
‫ب‬‫و‬‫جر‬ ‫دايموند‬ ‫سلوانا‬ ‫الع‬ ‫ى‬‫مستو‬‫على‬‫فرع‬‫عشر‬ ‫خمسة‬‫من‬ ‫أكثر‬ ‫لها‬‫عاملية‬ ‫شركة‬ ‫هي‬ ‫ب‬‫و‬‫جر‬ ‫دايمو...
C. D. ‫دايموند‬‫سلوانا‬ ‫عات‬‫و‬‫مشر‬ ‫ب‬‫و‬‫جر‬ ‫ع‬‫و‬‫مشر‬ ‫النموذجية‬ ‫عة‬‫ر‬‫املز‬ ‫ع‬‫و‬‫مشر‬ ‫السمكية‬‫املزارع‬ ‫ع‬‫...
‫ع‬‫و‬‫مشر‬ ‫عة‬‫ر‬‫املز‬‫النموذجية‬ A. B. D. Tower ‫إنشاء‬100‫مساحة‬ ‫على‬ ‫نموذجية‬ ‫اعية‬‫ر‬‫ز‬‫قرية‬50‫ألف‬‫من‬‫فدان‬ ...
1 2 ‫النموذجية‬‫عة‬‫ر‬‫املز‬ ‫ع‬‫و‬‫بمشر‬ ‫اك‬‫ر‬‫االشت‬‫ق‬‫طر‬ ‫عمالء‬GoGoL Coin‫غير‬ ‫عمالء‬GoGoL Coin
‫مساحة‬ ‫تبلغ‬‫الواحدة‬ ‫عة‬‫ر‬‫املز‬10 ً ‫جنيها‬ ‫الف‬ ‫وخمسين‬ ‫ومائتان‬ ‫ن‬‫مليو‬ ‫عشرة‬ ‫سعرها‬ ‫يبلغ‬ ‫فدان‬ (10‫و‬ ‫...
‫العميل‬ ‫علي‬‫العائدة‬‫ـاح‬‫ـ‬‫ب‬‫ر‬‫اال‬ GoGol Coin ‫االستالم‬ ‫قبل‬ ‫ما‬ ‫باح‬‫ر‬‫ا‬ ً ‫اوال‬‫عة‬‫ر‬‫املز‬: 5-20%‫بعد‬6...
‫مساحة‬ ‫تبلغ‬‫الواحدة‬ ‫عة‬‫ر‬‫املز‬10 ً ‫جنيها‬ ‫الف‬ ‫وخمسين‬ ‫ومائتان‬ ‫ن‬‫مليو‬ ‫عشرة‬ ‫سعرها‬ ‫يبلغ‬ ‫فدان‬ (10‫و‬ ‫...
‫العميل‬ ‫علي‬‫العائدة‬‫ـاح‬‫ـ‬‫ب‬‫ر‬‫اال‬ ‫غير‬GoGolCoin ‫االستالم‬ ‫قبل‬ ‫ما‬ ‫باح‬‫ر‬‫ا‬ ً ‫اوال‬: 5-20%‫بعد‬60‫عة‬‫ر‬‫...
B ‫ع‬‫و‬‫مشر‬ ‫السمكية‬ ‫ارع‬‫ز‬‫امل‬ ‫الب‬ ‫نسبة‬ ‫تبلغ‬ ‫حيث‬ ‫البروتين‬‫مصادر‬ ‫أهم‬‫من‬‫األسماك‬‫تعتبر‬ ‫حيث‬‫عالي‬ ‫م...
1 2 ‫ارع‬‫ز‬‫امل‬ ‫ع‬‫و‬‫بمشر‬ ‫اك‬‫ر‬‫االشت‬‫ق‬‫طر‬‫السمكية‬ ‫عمالء‬GoGoL Coin‫غير‬ ‫عمالء‬GoGoL Coin
‫لعمالء‬GoGol Coin ‫دفع‬ ‫يتم‬‫مبلغ‬‫ه‬‫ر‬‫وقد‬(6‫و‬‫ر‬‫يو‬‫االف‬)‫ي‬‫املصر‬ ‫بالجنية‬ ‫أو‬ ‫األمريكي‬ ‫بالدوالر‬ ‫يعادله‬...
‫عل‬‫العائدة‬‫ـاح‬‫ـ‬‫ب‬‫ر‬‫اال‬‫ى‬‫العميل‬ GoGolCoin ‫باح‬‫ر‬‫األ‬ ‫مبلغ‬‫في‬‫الواحده‬ ‫ة‬‫ر‬‫الدو‬(4‫ر‬‫شهو‬):- ‫ه‬‫ر‬‫و...
‫لعمالء‬‫ـ‬‫ل‬‫ا‬‫غير‬GoGol Coin ‫مبلغ‬‫ه‬‫ر‬‫وقد‬(16‫دوالر‬‫الف‬)‫بالجنية‬ ‫يعادله‬ ‫بما‬ ‫أو‬‫ى‬‫املصر‬. ‫الطرف‬ ‫من‬ ‫و...
‫باح‬‫ر‬‫األ‬‫مبلغ‬‫في‬‫الواحده‬‫ة‬‫ر‬‫الدو‬(4‫ر‬‫شهو‬):- ‫ه‬‫ر‬‫وقد‬ ‫مبلغ‬(6,995‫دوالر‬)‫بالجنية‬ ‫يعادله‬ ‫بما‬ ‫أو‬‫ى‬...
‫في‬ ‫مكانة‬ ‫من‬ ‫له‬‫ملا‬ ‫العالم‬ ‫ى‬‫مستو‬ ‫على‬ ‫عات‬‫و‬‫املشر‬‫أهم‬ ‫من‬ ‫تعد‬ ‫النخيل‬‫اعة‬‫ر‬‫ز‬ ‫عات‬‫و‬‫مشر‬ ‫إن...
1 2 ‫نخل‬‫فدان‬ ‫االلف‬ ‫ع‬‫و‬‫بمشر‬ ‫اك‬‫ر‬‫االشت‬‫ق‬‫طر‬ ‫عمالء‬GoGoL Coin‫غير‬ ‫عمالء‬GoGoL Coin
‫لعمالء‬GoGol Coin ‫ه‬‫ر‬‫وقد‬ ‫بمبلغ‬(13‫و‬‫ر‬‫يو‬ ‫الف‬)‫ي‬‫املصر‬ ‫بالجنية‬ ‫يعادله‬ ‫بما‬ ‫أو‬.‫بالكامل‬ ‫املبلغ‬ ‫ويس...
‫لعمالء‬‫ـ‬‫ل‬‫ا‬‫لغير‬GoGol Coin ‫ه‬‫ر‬‫وقد‬ ‫بمبلغ‬(32‫دوالر‬ ‫الف‬‫األمريك‬‫ى‬)‫ي‬‫املصر‬ ‫بالجنية‬‫يعادله‬ ‫بما‬‫أو‬. ...
*‫إلى‬ ‫الربح‬ ‫صافي‬ ‫تقسيم‬33= %160.875‫الواحد‬‫للعميل‬ ‫جنيه‬‫الف‬‫سنوات‬ ‫بع‬‫ر‬‫أ‬‫بعد‬. ‫الشهرية‬ ‫باح‬‫ر‬‫األ‬:- ‫ب...
w w w . s i l w a n a g r p i [ . c o m
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Silwana Googlecoin

3 views

Published on

Silwana Googlecoin

Published in: Automotive
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Silwana Googlecoin

  1. 1. ‫دايموند‬‫سلوانا‬ ‫عات‬‫و‬‫مشر‬ ‫ب‬‫و‬‫جر‬ ‫نحو‬‫للمستقبل‬‫بوابتك‬‫االستثمار‬‫الزراعي‬‫الحديث‬.
  2. 2. ‫ب‬‫و‬‫جر‬ ‫دايموند‬ ‫سلوانا‬ ‫الع‬ ‫ى‬‫مستو‬‫على‬‫فرع‬‫عشر‬ ‫خمسة‬‫من‬ ‫أكثر‬ ‫لها‬‫عاملية‬ ‫شركة‬ ‫هي‬ ‫ب‬‫و‬‫جر‬ ‫دايموند‬ ‫سلوانا‬‫الم‬ ‫ويعملوا‬‫في‬‫ا‬‫ر‬‫االستثما‬‫مجال‬‫االقتصادية‬‫ات‬‫ر‬‫االستشا‬ ‫و‬ ‫املالية‬‫ت‬‫وبها‬‫من‬ ‫الكثير‬ ‫جال‬‫ر‬‫األعمال‬‫واالقتصاديين‬‫ين‬‫ر‬‫واملستشا‬‫والشركات‬‫الجامعات‬‫ق‬‫أعر‬‫من‬‫وهي‬‫من‬ ‫الشركات‬‫التي‬‫عن‬ ‫تبحث‬‫بصمة‬‫في‬‫االستثمار‬ ‫مجاالت‬ ‫كل‬
  3. 3. C. D. ‫دايموند‬‫سلوانا‬ ‫عات‬‫و‬‫مشر‬ ‫ب‬‫و‬‫جر‬ ‫ع‬‫و‬‫مشر‬ ‫النموذجية‬ ‫عة‬‫ر‬‫املز‬ ‫ع‬‫و‬‫مشر‬ ‫السمكية‬‫املزارع‬ ‫ع‬‫و‬‫مشر‬ ‫نخل‬ ‫فدان‬ ‫االلف‬
  4. 4. ‫ع‬‫و‬‫مشر‬ ‫عة‬‫ر‬‫املز‬‫النموذجية‬ A. B. D. Tower ‫إنشاء‬100‫مساحة‬ ‫على‬ ‫نموذجية‬ ‫اعية‬‫ر‬‫ز‬‫قرية‬50‫ألف‬‫من‬‫فدان‬ ‫اوية‬‫ر‬‫الصح‬‫ى‬ ‫اض‬‫ر‬‫األ‬‫املحافظات‬‫و‬‫املدن‬‫من‬ ً ‫نسبيا‬ ‫القريبة‬ ‫على‬‫مساحة‬ ‫على‬ ‫القرية‬‫ن‬‫تكو‬ ‫أن‬500‫بإجمالى‬ ‫فدان‬5‫جديد‬‫ارع‬‫ز‬‫م‬ ‫الف‬ ّ ‫ا‬ ‫مساهم‬‫الذاتية‬ ‫بالجهود‬ ‫تنقسم‬‫تي‬ ّ ‫كاال‬ ‫القرية‬: 500‫الى‬‫مقسمة‬ ‫فدان‬5‫مقسم‬ ‫الواحد‬ ‫والحوض‬‫أحواض‬ ‫الى‬10‫مزرعة‬ ‫وكل‬‫ارع‬‫ز‬‫م‬10‫ارع‬‫ز‬‫م‬ ‫لكل‬ ‫املخصصة‬ ‫وهى‬‫فدان‬
  5. 5. 1 2 ‫النموذجية‬‫عة‬‫ر‬‫املز‬ ‫ع‬‫و‬‫بمشر‬ ‫اك‬‫ر‬‫االشت‬‫ق‬‫طر‬ ‫عمالء‬GoGoL Coin‫غير‬ ‫عمالء‬GoGoL Coin
  6. 6. ‫مساحة‬ ‫تبلغ‬‫الواحدة‬ ‫عة‬‫ر‬‫املز‬10 ً ‫جنيها‬ ‫الف‬ ‫وخمسين‬ ‫ومائتان‬ ‫ن‬‫مليو‬ ‫عشرة‬ ‫سعرها‬ ‫يبلغ‬ ‫فدان‬ (10‫و‬ ‫ن‬‫مليو‬250 ً ‫جنيها‬ ‫الف‬) ‫كاالتى‬ ‫تقسيمة‬ ‫ويتم‬: ً ‫اوال‬: ً ‫جنيها‬ ‫الف‬ ‫ن‬‫وخمسو‬ ‫مائتان‬ ‫وهو‬ ‫الحجز‬ ‫مقدم‬(250.000 ً ‫جنيها‬ ‫الف‬) ً ‫ثانيا‬:‫ال‬ ‫مقدم‬ ‫من‬ ‫ن‬‫مليو‬ ‫يتبقي‬10%‫ثمن‬ ‫من‬ ً ‫مقسما‬‫عة‬‫ر‬‫املز‬‫على‬6‫ملدة‬ ‫دفعات‬36‫كل‬ ‫شهر‬6 ‫دفعة‬ ‫اشهر‬ ‫ويتبقى‬9‫على‬ ‫الوحدة‬ ‫ثمن‬ ‫من‬ ‫ن‬‫مليو‬20 ً ‫عاما‬‫بقسط‬‫ثابت‬‫بمعدل‬(450‫ألف‬ ً ‫سنويا‬) ‫عمالء‬GoGoL Coin
  7. 7. ‫العميل‬ ‫علي‬‫العائدة‬‫ـاح‬‫ـ‬‫ب‬‫ر‬‫اال‬ GoGol Coin ‫االستالم‬ ‫قبل‬ ‫ما‬ ‫باح‬‫ر‬‫ا‬ ً ‫اوال‬‫عة‬‫ر‬‫املز‬: 5-20%‫بعد‬60‫الي‬ ‫بالكامل‬ ‫االستثمار‬ ‫مبلغ‬‫دفع‬ ‫من‬ ‫يوم‬‫استالم‬ ‫يتم‬ ‫ان‬‫عة‬‫ر‬‫املز‬ ‫بالكامل‬ ‫االستثمار‬ ‫مبلغ‬‫دفع‬‫حتى‬ ‫باح‬‫ر‬‫ا‬ ‫يوجد‬ ‫ال‬ ‫التقسيط‬ ‫حالة‬ ‫في‬ ‫االستالم‬‫بعد‬ ‫باح‬‫ر‬‫ا‬ ً ‫ثانيا‬: ‫العميل‬ ‫ياخذ‬35%‫ملدة‬‫استالمها‬ ‫بعد‬ ‫عة‬‫ر‬‫املز‬ ‫باح‬‫ر‬‫ا‬ ‫من‬20‫الشركة‬ ‫تاخذ‬ ‫و‬ ً ‫عاما‬65%‫باح‬‫ر‬‫اال‬ ‫من‬ ‫املدة‬ ‫نفس‬ ‫في‬ ‫ـ‬‫ل‬‫ا‬‫وبعد‬20 ً ‫عاما‬ ‫العميل‬ ‫ياخذ‬65%‫الشركة‬ ‫تاخذ‬ ‫و‬‫عة‬‫ر‬‫املز‬ ‫باح‬‫ر‬‫ا‬ ‫من‬35%‫باح‬‫ر‬‫اال‬ ‫من‬(‫العميل‬ ‫غب‬‫ر‬ ‫اذا‬)
  8. 8. ‫مساحة‬ ‫تبلغ‬‫الواحدة‬ ‫عة‬‫ر‬‫املز‬10 ً ‫جنيها‬ ‫الف‬ ‫وخمسين‬ ‫ومائتان‬ ‫ن‬‫مليو‬ ‫عشرة‬ ‫سعرها‬ ‫يبلغ‬ ‫فدان‬ (10‫و‬ ‫ن‬‫مليو‬250 ً ‫جنيها‬ ‫الف‬) ‫كاالتى‬ ‫تقسيمة‬ ‫ويتم‬: ً ‫اوال‬:‫وهو‬ ‫الحجز‬ ‫مقدم‬‫جنية‬ ‫الف‬ ‫وخمسين‬ ‫مائتان‬‫و‬ ‫ن‬‫مليو‬(1.250.000)‫كاش‬ ً ‫ثانيا‬:‫ويتبقى‬9‫ثمن‬ ‫من‬ ‫ن‬‫مليو‬‫على‬‫عة‬‫ر‬‫املز‬20‫بمعدل‬ ً ‫عاما‬(450‫ألف‬ ً ‫سنويا‬) ‫غير‬ ‫عمالء‬GoGoL Coin
  9. 9. ‫العميل‬ ‫علي‬‫العائدة‬‫ـاح‬‫ـ‬‫ب‬‫ر‬‫اال‬ ‫غير‬GoGolCoin ‫االستالم‬ ‫قبل‬ ‫ما‬ ‫باح‬‫ر‬‫ا‬ ً ‫اوال‬: 5-20%‫بعد‬60‫عة‬‫ر‬‫املز‬ ‫استالم‬ ‫يتم‬ ‫ان‬ ‫إال‬ ‫بالكامل‬ ‫االستثمار‬ ‫مبلغ‬ ‫دفع‬ ‫من‬ ‫يوم‬ ‫بالنسبة‬ ‫االستالم‬‫بعد‬ ‫باح‬‫ر‬‫ا‬ ً ‫ثانيا‬: ‫العميل‬ ‫ياخذ‬35%‫ملدة‬‫استالمها‬ ‫بعد‬ ‫عة‬‫ر‬‫املز‬ ‫باح‬‫ر‬‫ا‬ ‫من‬20‫الشركة‬ ‫تاخذ‬ ‫و‬ ً ‫عاما‬65%‫باح‬‫ر‬‫اال‬ ‫من‬ ‫املدة‬ ‫نفس‬ ‫في‬ ‫بعد‬‫و‬20 ً ‫عاما‬ ‫العميل‬ ‫ياخذ‬65%‫الشركة‬ ‫تاخذ‬ ‫و‬‫عة‬‫ر‬‫املز‬ ‫باح‬‫ر‬‫ا‬ ‫من‬35%‫باح‬‫ر‬‫اال‬ ‫من‬(‫العميل‬ ‫غب‬‫ر‬‫اذا‬)
  10. 10. B ‫ع‬‫و‬‫مشر‬ ‫السمكية‬ ‫ارع‬‫ز‬‫امل‬ ‫الب‬ ‫نسبة‬ ‫تبلغ‬ ‫حيث‬ ‫البروتين‬‫مصادر‬ ‫أهم‬‫من‬‫األسماك‬‫تعتبر‬ ‫حيث‬‫عالي‬ ‫مردود‬‫ذات‬ ‫السمكي‬‫االستزراع‬‫يع‬‫ر‬‫مشا‬‫فيها‬ ‫روتين‬18- 23%‫األسماك‬‫أن‬ ‫كما‬‫تحتو‬‫ى‬‫األمينية‬ ‫األحماض‬‫على‬‫الت‬‫ى‬‫سلوا‬‫في‬ ‫عنا‬‫و‬‫مشر‬ ‫يميز‬‫ما‬ ‫وأهم‬‫اإلنسان‬‫جسم‬ ‫يحتاجها‬‫دايموند‬ ‫نا‬ ‫اإلنتاج‬‫يادة‬‫ز‬ ‫لتحقيق‬ ‫ب‬‫و‬‫جر‬، ‫ع‬‫و‬‫للمشر‬‫تربي‬‫في‬ ‫العام‬ ‫مدار‬‫على‬ ‫لإلنتاج‬ ‫الحديثة‬ ‫التكنولوجيا‬‫على‬‫اعتمادنا‬‫األسماك‬ ‫ة‬ ‫واالستزراع‬، ‫السمكى‬‫ا‬ ‫أنظمة‬‫على‬ ‫باعتمادنا‬ ‫ومغلقة‬ ‫مفتوحة‬ ‫أنظمة‬ ‫طريق‬‫عن‬ ‫ذلك‬ ‫مع‬ ‫الجوية‬ ‫األحوال‬ ‫ض‬‫ر‬‫تعا‬‫غم‬‫ر‬‫لتهوية‬ ‫والتبريد‬
  11. 11. 1 2 ‫ارع‬‫ز‬‫امل‬ ‫ع‬‫و‬‫بمشر‬ ‫اك‬‫ر‬‫االشت‬‫ق‬‫طر‬‫السمكية‬ ‫عمالء‬GoGoL Coin‫غير‬ ‫عمالء‬GoGoL Coin
  12. 12. ‫لعمالء‬GoGol Coin ‫دفع‬ ‫يتم‬‫مبلغ‬‫ه‬‫ر‬‫وقد‬(6‫و‬‫ر‬‫يو‬‫االف‬)‫ي‬‫املصر‬ ‫بالجنية‬ ‫أو‬ ‫األمريكي‬ ‫بالدوالر‬ ‫يعادله‬ ‫بما‬ ‫أو‬ ‫على‬ ‫باالقساط‬ ‫أو‬ ‫املبلغ‬ ‫لكامل‬ ‫الدفع‬ ‫بطريقة‬‫أشهر‬‫بعة‬‫ر‬‫أ‬‫ى‬ ‫أقص‬ ‫كحد‬ ‫الطرف‬ ‫من‬ ‫واملقدم‬ ‫املدفوع‬ ‫املبلغ‬ ‫يعتبر‬‫الثان‬‫ى‬‫ا‬ ‫ارع‬‫ز‬‫امل‬ ‫عات‬‫و‬‫مشر‬ ‫في‬ ‫ية‬‫ر‬‫إستثما‬ ‫اكة‬‫ر‬‫كش‬‫لسمكية‬‫ملدة‬6 ‫سنوات‬
  13. 13. ‫عل‬‫العائدة‬‫ـاح‬‫ـ‬‫ب‬‫ر‬‫اال‬‫ى‬‫العميل‬ GoGolCoin ‫باح‬‫ر‬‫األ‬ ‫مبلغ‬‫في‬‫الواحده‬ ‫ة‬‫ر‬‫الدو‬(4‫ر‬‫شهو‬):- ‫ه‬‫ر‬‫وقد‬ ‫مبلغ‬(6,995‫دوالر‬)‫بالجنية‬ ‫يعادله‬ ‫بما‬ ‫أو‬‫ى‬‫املصر‬ ‫العمالء‬‫لكل‬ ‫الشهرية‬ ‫باح‬‫ر‬‫األ‬:- ‫بعد‬60‫بقيمة‬ ‫باح‬‫ر‬‫أ‬ ‫للعميل‬ ‫يصرف‬ ‫االستثمار‬ ‫مبلغ‬ ‫دفع‬ ‫من‬ ‫يوم‬2,5%‫إلى‬10%‫املال‬‫أس‬‫ر‬ ‫مبلغ‬‫من‬ ً ‫شهريا‬ ‫املدفوع‬.(‫كامل‬‫االستثمار‬ ‫مبلغ‬ ‫دفع‬ ‫حاله‬ ‫في‬. )
  14. 14. ‫لعمالء‬‫ـ‬‫ل‬‫ا‬‫غير‬GoGol Coin ‫مبلغ‬‫ه‬‫ر‬‫وقد‬(16‫دوالر‬‫الف‬)‫بالجنية‬ ‫يعادله‬ ‫بما‬ ‫أو‬‫ى‬‫املصر‬. ‫الطرف‬ ‫من‬ ‫واملقدم‬ ‫املدفوع‬ ‫املبلغ‬ ‫يعتبر‬‫الثانى‬‫ية‬‫ر‬‫إستثما‬ ‫اكة‬‫ر‬‫كش‬‫فى‬‫ا‬ ‫ارع‬‫ز‬‫امل‬ ‫عات‬‫و‬‫مشر‬‫لسمكية‬‫ملدة‬6 ‫سنوات‬
  15. 15. ‫باح‬‫ر‬‫األ‬‫مبلغ‬‫في‬‫الواحده‬‫ة‬‫ر‬‫الدو‬(4‫ر‬‫شهو‬):- ‫ه‬‫ر‬‫وقد‬ ‫مبلغ‬(6,995‫دوالر‬)‫بالجنية‬ ‫يعادله‬ ‫بما‬ ‫أو‬‫ى‬‫املصر‬ ‫العائدة‬‫ـاح‬‫ـ‬‫ب‬‫ر‬‫اال‬‫عل‬‫ى‬‫العميل‬ ‫غير‬GoGolCoin ‫العمالء‬‫لكل‬ ‫الشهرية‬ ‫باح‬‫ر‬‫األ‬:- ‫بعد‬60‫بقيمة‬ ‫باح‬‫ر‬‫أ‬ ‫للعميل‬ ‫يصرف‬ ‫االستثمار‬ ‫مبلغ‬ ‫دفع‬ ‫من‬ ‫يوم‬2.5%‫إلى‬10%‫املال‬‫أس‬‫ر‬ ‫مبلغ‬‫من‬ ً ‫شهريا‬ ‫املدفوع‬.
  16. 16. ‫في‬ ‫مكانة‬ ‫من‬ ‫له‬‫ملا‬ ‫العالم‬ ‫ى‬‫مستو‬ ‫على‬ ‫عات‬‫و‬‫املشر‬‫أهم‬ ‫من‬ ‫تعد‬ ‫النخيل‬‫اعة‬‫ر‬‫ز‬ ‫عات‬‫و‬‫مشر‬ ‫إن‬ ‫العناصر‬ ‫من‬ ‫الكثير‬‫على‬ ‫الحتوائه‬ ‫صحية‬ ‫فوائد‬ ‫من‬ ‫له‬ ‫ملا‬ ‫ثم‬ ‫أوال‬ ‫العربية‬ ‫مجتمعاتنا‬‫ولذا‬ ‫الغذائية‬ ‫النخيل‬‫اعة‬‫ر‬‫ز‬ ‫مجال‬ ‫في‬‫اء‬‫ر‬‫خب‬‫استقطاب‬‫على‬ ‫املختصة‬‫ه‬‫ر‬‫بكواد‬ ‫سلوانا‬ ‫فريق‬‫اهتم‬‫فقد‬‫إلنشاء‬ ‫وذلك‬ ‫ال‬ ‫تكنولوجيا‬ ‫باستخدام‬ ‫النخيل‬‫من‬ ‫متعددة‬ ‫أنواع‬‫على‬ ‫ي‬‫تحتو‬‫فدان‬ ‫ألف‬‫بمساحة‬‫عة‬‫ر‬‫مز‬‫نانو‬ ‫املحلي‬ ‫األسواق‬‫في‬ ‫مطلوب‬ ‫هو‬ ‫ما‬ ‫لتلبية‬ ‫كمية‬ ‫وأكثر‬ ‫جودة‬ ‫بأعلى‬ ‫صنف‬‫أفضل‬ ‫إلنتاج‬‫وقد‬ ‫والعاملية‬ ‫ة‬ ‫ج‬‫اسة‬‫ر‬‫د‬ ‫لكم‬ ‫فسنقدم‬ ‫النخيل‬‫اعة‬‫ر‬‫لز‬ ‫وتهيئتها‬‫ي‬ ‫اض‬‫ر‬‫األ‬‫استصالح‬‫في‬ ‫بالفعل‬ ‫بدأت‬‫هذا‬ ‫ى‬‫دو‬ ‫إعجابك‬ ‫ينال‬‫أن‬‫نأمل‬ ‫ع‬‫و‬‫املشر‬. ‫نخل‬‫فدان‬ ‫االلف‬ ‫ع‬‫و‬‫مشر‬
  17. 17. 1 2 ‫نخل‬‫فدان‬ ‫االلف‬ ‫ع‬‫و‬‫بمشر‬ ‫اك‬‫ر‬‫االشت‬‫ق‬‫طر‬ ‫عمالء‬GoGoL Coin‫غير‬ ‫عمالء‬GoGoL Coin
  18. 18. ‫لعمالء‬GoGol Coin ‫ه‬‫ر‬‫وقد‬ ‫بمبلغ‬(13‫و‬‫ر‬‫يو‬ ‫الف‬)‫ي‬‫املصر‬ ‫بالجنية‬ ‫يعادله‬ ‫بما‬ ‫أو‬.‫بالكامل‬ ‫املبلغ‬ ‫ويسدد‬(‫أو‬‫بالتقس‬‫يط‬‫حسب‬ ‫العميل‬ ‫غبة‬‫ر‬) ‫الن‬ ‫ارع‬‫ز‬‫م‬ ‫عات‬‫و‬‫مشر‬ ‫في‬ ‫ية‬‫ر‬‫إستثما‬ ‫اكة‬‫ر‬‫كش‬ ‫الثاني‬ ‫الطرف‬ ‫من‬ ‫واملقدم‬‫املدفوع‬ ‫املبلغ‬ ‫يعتبر‬‫ملدة‬‫و‬ ‫خيل‬50‫عام‬ ‫ث‬‫ر‬‫ويو‬
  19. 19. ‫لعمالء‬‫ـ‬‫ل‬‫ا‬‫لغير‬GoGol Coin ‫ه‬‫ر‬‫وقد‬ ‫بمبلغ‬(32‫دوالر‬ ‫الف‬‫األمريك‬‫ى‬)‫ي‬‫املصر‬ ‫بالجنية‬‫يعادله‬ ‫بما‬‫أو‬. ‫ويسدد‬‫بالكامل‬ ‫املبلغ‬ ‫ع‬‫و‬‫مشر‬ ‫في‬ ‫ية‬‫ر‬‫إستثما‬‫اكة‬‫ر‬‫كش‬ ‫الثاني‬ ‫الطرف‬‫من‬‫واملقدم‬ ‫املدفوع‬ ‫املبلغ‬ ‫يعتبر‬‫النخيل‬‫ارع‬‫ز‬‫م‬ ‫ات‬ ‫ملدة‬‫و‬50‫ث‬‫ر‬‫ويو‬ ‫عام‬
  20. 20. *‫إلى‬ ‫الربح‬ ‫صافي‬ ‫تقسيم‬33= %160.875‫الواحد‬‫للعميل‬ ‫جنيه‬‫الف‬‫سنوات‬ ‫بع‬‫ر‬‫أ‬‫بعد‬. ‫الشهرية‬ ‫باح‬‫ر‬‫األ‬:- ‫بعد‬60‫بقيمة‬ ‫باح‬‫ر‬‫أ‬ ‫للعميل‬ ‫يصرف‬ ‫االستثمار‬ ‫مبلغ‬ ‫دفع‬ ‫من‬ ‫يوم‬2.5%‫إلى‬10%‫املال‬‫أس‬‫ر‬ ‫مبلغ‬‫من‬ ً ‫شهريا‬ ‫املدفوع‬. ‫ـاح‬‫ـ‬‫ب‬‫الر‬‫العائدة‬‫علي‬‫العميل‬
  21. 21. w w w . s i l w a n a g r p i [ . c o m

×