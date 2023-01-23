pOULTRY DIGESTION.pptx

1.
Poultry Digestion
• Poultry Digestive system in the domestic fowl is very
simple but efficient when compared to many other
species, such as cattle. In the process of evolution, those
avian species that developed simple but effective digestive
systems were more able to fly and hence survive, as the
simple digestive system would be lighter in weight. It is
necessary that the diet provided to fowls be of high
quality and easily digestible due to the simplicity in the
structure and function of their digestive system. This is
especially important if the birds are to attain the expected
productive performance. This page describes the structure
and function of the various parts of the digestive system of
the fowl and discusses the digestion of poultry food into
its constituent nutrients. The metabolism of carbohydrate,
fat and protein is closely linked to the digestive system.