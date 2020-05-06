Successfully reported this slideshow.
50 SFUMATURE DI REVISIONE Corso di Laurea in Logopedia Corso di Laurea in Infermieristica AA 2019/2020 Docente: Maria Fabi...
REVISIONE: DEFINIZIONE Termine generale per ogni tentativo di sintetizzare i risultati e le conclusioni di due o più studi...
Narrative Review Systematic Review e Meta- AnalysisScoping Review Mapping Review Rapid Review Rapid evidence assessment Re...
L’ALBERO DELLE FAMIGLIE DI REVISIONE 6. Revisioni con obiettivi specifici 1. tradizionali 2. Revisioni sistematiche 5. Rev...
Confidence (Peters M, Godfrey C, Khalil H et al, 2015)
REVISIONE NARRATIVA Offre una visione panoramica dell’argomento Risponde a domande molto ampie e generiche che indagano l’...
REVISIONI NARRATIVE La revisione tradizionale è soggettiva e quindi soggetta a bias ed errore. E’ frequente la selezione d...
FAMIGLIA DELLE RAPID REVIEW • Rapid Review • Rapid Evidence Assessment • Evidence Brief • Evidence Inventories • Rapid Res...
Narrative Review Scoping Review Mapping Review Umbrella ReviewRapid Review Rapid evidence assessment Realistic review Inte...
C ARATTERISTICHE DELLE RAPID REVIEW ( H a r t l i n g e t a l , 2 0 1 6 ) • Una delle principali differenze tra Rapid Revi...
TRE APPROCCI ALLE RAPID REVIEW Rapid Review Accelerate 1. Maggiori risorse/persone dedicate, ad esempio invece di usare 2 ...
RAPID REVIEW Una possible scorciatoia è ricercare in meno database rispetto a una RS. Una mapping review (un tipo di RR) p...
Narrative Review Scoping Review Mapping Review Umbrella ReviewRapid Review Rapid evidence assessment Realistic review Inte...
SCOPING REVIEW • Ha l’obiettivo di mappare i concetti chiave di un’area di ricerca specifica, le principali fonti e tipi d...
MAPPING REVIEW/ EVIDENCE MAP • Non mira a rispondere a una domanda specifica (come la RS) ma raccoglie, descrive e catalog...
RAPID REVIEW ASSESSMENT • Mira a fornire conclusioni informate sul volume e le caratteristiche di una base di evidenze, un...
Narrative Review Scoping Review Mapping Review Umbrella ReviewRapid Review Rapid evidence assessment Realistic review Inte...
FONTI PER LE REVISIONI TRADIZIONALI • Byrne, J.A. (2016). Improving the peer review of narrative literature reviews. Resea...
Narrative Review Systematic Review e Meta- Analysis Scoping Review Mapping Review Rapid Review Rapid evidence assessment R...
REVISIONE SISTEMATICA La revisione sistematica è considerata più rigorosa delle revisioni tradizionali perché “l’applicazi...
RISORSE PER REVISIONI SISTEMATICHE • Higgins JPT,Thomas J, Chandler J, Cumpston M, Li T, Page MJ,WelchVA (eds). (2019) Coc...
META-ANALISI Quando una revisione sistematica incorpora una specifica strategia statistica per sintetizzare i risultati di...
LA PIRAMIDE DELLE EVIDENZE Metanalisi Revisioni sistematiche RCT studi sperimentali controllati e randomizzati Studi quasi...
NUOVA PIRAMIDE EVIDENZE All’inizio del 2000 il gruppo di lavoro GRADE (Grading of Recommendations Assessment, Development ...
NUOVA PIRAMIDE EVIDENZE I gradini della piramide non dovrebbero essere separati da linee dritte orizzontali ma da linee cu...
NUOVA PIRAMIDE EVIDENZE Le revisioni sistematiche e le metanalisi devono essere considerate una lente di ingrandimento att...
Narrative Review Systematic Review e Meta- Analysis Scoping Review Mapping Review Rapid Review Rapid evidence assessment R...
FAMIGLIA DELLE REVISIONI QUALITATIVE 1. Qualitative Systematic Review 2. Qualitative Meta-Synthesis 3. Qualitative Researc...
Narrative Review Systematic Review e Meta- Analysis Scoping Review Mapping Review Rapid Review Rapid evidence assessment R...
FAMIGLIA DELLE REVISIONI QUALITATIVE: SINTESI DELLE EVIDENZE QUALITATIVE 6. Best Fit Synthesis 7. Critical Interpretive Sy...
SINTESI QUALITATIVA DELLE EVIDENZE REVISIONE SISTEMATICA QUALITATIVA • Termini ombrello sempre più usati per descrivere un...
METODOLOGIE PER LA SINTESI QUALITATIVA TERMINI OMBRELLO Qualitative Systematic Review - Revisione sistematica della letter...
METODOLOGIE PER LA SINTESI QUALITATIVA –TERMINI SPECIFICI (Booth et al, 2016) Metodologie per la sintesi qualitativa Metod...
METODOLOGIE PER LA SINTESI QUALITATIVA –TERMINI SPECIFICI (Booth et al, 2016) Metodologie per la sintesi qualitativa Metod...
METODOLOGIE PER LA SINTESI QUALITATIVA –TERMINI SPECIFICI (Booth et al, 2016) Metodologie per la sintesi qualitativa Metod...
METODOLOGIE PER LA SINTESI QUALITATIVA –TERMINI SPECIFICI (Booth et al, 2016) Metodologie per la sintesi qualitativa Metod...
Booth et al, 2016. Guidance on choosing qualitative evidence synthesis methods. INTEGRATE - HTA
Booth et al, 2016. Guidance on choosing qualitative evidence synthesis methods. INTEGRATE -HTA
REVISIONI QUALITATIVE: ALTRE RISORSE UTILI • Noyes J, Booth A, Cargo M, Flemming K, Garside R, Hannes K, Harden A, Harris ...
PIRAMIDE DELLE EVIDENZE INTEGRATA Economos, 2019
FAMIGLIA DELLE REVISIONI METODI MISTI •Mixed Methods Review/ Mixed Methods Synthesis •EPPI-Centre Outcomes PlusViews Revie...
SINTESI REALISTA • Un metodo per studiare interventi complessi in risposta ai limiti percepiti della metodologia della rev...
SINTESI REALISTA RISORSE UTILI Risorse utili: Berg RC (2016) Realist Review: Current Practice and Future Prospects Journal...
EPPI-Centre Outcomes Plus Views Reviews
FAMIGLIA DELLE REVISIONI CON FINALITÀ SPECIFICHE • Concept Analysis – Mira a sviluppare una comprensione consensuale di un...
Narrative Review Scoping Review Mapping Review Umbrella ReviewRapid Review Rapid evidence assessment Realistic review Inte...
Narrative Review Scoping Review Mapping Review Umbrella ReviewRapid Review Rapid evidence assessment Realistic review Inte...
Revisione di intervento Revisione di diagnosi Revisione metodologica Revisioni sistematiche di studi di ricerca qualitativ...
SALSA ACRONIMO PER DESCRIVERE LE FASI COMUNI A TUTTE LE REVISIONI Search: formulare la domanda e ricercare le evidenze App...
COMPARAZIONE DI DUE PROFILI SALSA Mapping Review Systematic Review Search AppraisaL Synthesis Analysis -------------------...
×