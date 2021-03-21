Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Kid-Approved Vegetable Recipes For Healthy Eating Children are naturally picky eaters. Most of them won't eat a dish if it...
1/2 teaspoon black pepper 1/2 teaspoon onion powder Mix together the eggs, garlic, steamed broccoli, carrots, 1 cup bread ...
1 teaspoon baking powder 1 teaspoon vanilla 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon Butter for frying Maple syrup for serving Place the shre...
and created her own line of educational activity books for children of various ages, with the main goal of making learning...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Kid-Approved Vegetable Recipes For Healthy Eating

12 views

Published on

Kid-Approved Vegetable Recipes For Healthy Eating

Published in: Food
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Kid-Approved Vegetable Recipes For Healthy Eating

  1. 1. Kid-Approved Vegetable Recipes For Healthy Eating Children are naturally picky eaters. Most of them won't eat a dish if it's not spaghetti, burger or meat. But with a little creativity, you can convince your little one to eat healthier and to broaden the variety of food he eats. Make vegetable dishes more appealing to kids by making it colourful and of course, tasty! Win Burger King Gift Card https://cdnflair.com/srv.html?id=5501497&pub=1476716 Try these kid-approved vegetable recipes that will surely be a hit to the little ones! All-Veggie Nuggets What you need: 2 eggs 1 clove garlic 3 cups broccoli florets, steamed 1 cup shredded carrots 1 1/4 cups seasoned bread crumbs divided 3/4 cup shredded cheddar cheese 1 tablespoon canola oil
  2. 2. 1/2 teaspoon black pepper 1/2 teaspoon onion powder Mix together the eggs, garlic, steamed broccoli, carrots, 1 cup bread crumbs and cheddar cheese in a food processor or blender. Season with black pepper and onion powder. Pulse until all ingredients are well-combined. Using a tablespoon or a cookie scoop, form the mixture into balls then flatten each to about 1/2-inch thick round discs. Place the remaining bread crumbs in a small dish then coat each nugget with it. Win Burger King Gift Card https://cdnflair.com/srv.html?id=5501497&pub=1476716 Heat the oil in a pan over medium heat and fry the veggie nuggets until crispy and golden brown, about 4 minutes per side. Serve with your little one's favorite dip like ketchup, mayonnaise or barbecue sauce. Yummy Carrot Pancakes What you need: 3 eggs, lightly beaten 1 cup shredded carrots 1/2 cup plain yogurt 1/2 cup applesauce 1 cup whole wheat flour 2 tablespoons butter, melted
  3. 3. 1 teaspoon baking powder 1 teaspoon vanilla 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon Butter for frying Maple syrup for serving Place the shredded carrots in a bowl that is heat-safe. Pour boiling hot water over carrots and let sit for 5 minutes. Drain. To make the pancake batter, combine in a large bowl the eggs, carrots, yogurt, applesauce, wheat flour, melted butter, baking powder, vanilla and cinnamon. Stir together gently until all ingredients are all well-combined. Heat the butter in a non-stick frying pan and cook the batter as you would for regular pancakes, about 2-3 minutes per side or until set around the edges. Add more butter until all batter is used up. Win Burger King Gift Card https://cdnflair.com/srv.html?id=5501497&pub=1476716 Serve warm drizzled with maple syrup. Add fruits if preferred. Encourage your little ones to eat more nutritious and to practice healthy eating habits. Add more vegetables to their daily meals - start with these delicious and kid-approved vegetable recipes! Angela Kidd is an author and illustrator, a wife and a mother to 3 beautiful kids. In her spare time, she would personally create storybooks and coloring books for her children for fun and they loved it.. And so did she. Angela quit her job
  4. 4. and created her own line of educational activity books for children of various ages, with the main goal of making learning fun! You can check out some of Angela's amazing books here. Article Source: https://EzineArticles.com/expert/Angela_Kidd/2669484 Article Source: http://EzineArticles.com/10221740 Win Burger King Gift Card https://cdnflair.com/srv.html?id=5501497&pub=1476716

×