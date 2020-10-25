Successfully reported this slideshow.
Kasarian ng Pangngalan
Ang kasarian ng pangngalan ay nagsasabi kung ang pangngalan ay pambabae, panlalaki, di- tiyak, o walang kasarian.
Pambabae tumutukoy sa pangngalang pambabae lamang.
Mga halimbawa: ate nanay Linda inahin ginang
Panlalaki tumutukoy sa pangngalang panlalaki lamang.
Mga halimbawa: tatay kuya Lito tandang ginoo
Di- Tiyak tumutukoy sa pangngalang hindi tiyak kung pambabae o panlalaki.
Mga halimbawa: magulang anak guro sisiw bunso
Walang Kasarian tumutukoy sa mga bagay na walang buhay.
Mga halimbawa: aklat bato lupa ulap lapis
