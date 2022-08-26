case shunukh.pptx

1.
3.
INTRODUCTION
Liver is on Largest organ in human Abdomen and can be
Affected by many disease one of this disease couses by infection
(Hydatid Cysts) also can affected . animal the most Couses of
Hydatid Cysts is (Echinococcus – granulosus).
Orangs affected by E-granulosus are the live(63%)
lunge(25%) muscles(5%) bone(3%) kidney (2%) brain(1%) and
spleen(1%).
4.
ANATOMY OF THE LIVER
*The liver is the largest internal organ of the body and
is located in the right upper quadrant of the abdomen.
*Shaped like a cone, the liver is a dark reddish-brown
organ that weighs about 3 pounds
5.
PHYSIOLOGY
The primary functions of the liver are :
Bile production and excretion.
Excretion of bilirubin, cholesterol, hormones, and drugs.
Metabolism of fats, proteins, and carbohydrates.
Enzyme activation.
Storage of glycogen, vitamins, and minerals.
Synthesis of plasma proteins.
6.
PATHOLOGY
Hepatitis
Liver Cancer
Cirrhosis
fatty liver
Hydatid Cysts
7.
CAUSES
Hydatid disease, also known as echinococcosis,or cystic
hydatid disease, is caused by an infection with the larvae of
the tapeworm Echinococcus granulosus.
This parasite causes slow-growing cystic formation and
associated symptoms that depend on cyst location.
14.
AXIAL CT ABDOMEN WHIH ORAL AND IV CONTRASTCOANTRAST
12/06/2020
15.
CORONAL CT ABDOMEN WITH ORAL AND IV
CONTRAST
12/06/2020
16.
CT REPORT
Components
The smaller of the tow components tomcatted within the right lobe of theliver and
measures about (13.3×13.1×12.6 cm).
The larger of the two components is exophytic and measures about
(20.1×18.7×14.8 cm).
Both lesions show evidence of homogeneous cystic contents whith no evidence of
septation .
Noevidence of eccentrically located solld enhancing components or calciffications.
The lesions are probably of long standing duration due to the subtte mass effect on
the liver parenchyma with no evidence of vascular compromise or intra hepatic
biliary dilatation .
17.
The portal vein and hepatic veins are enhancing homogeneous sly
with iv contrast.
The right kidney is displaced medislly and inferiorly the lesion .
Rest is unremarkable.
The gall bladder oppears normal.
Pancreas is displaced anterlorly and laterally .
The right adrenal gland is diffcult to assess.
Nomal appearance of the left kidney and left adrenal gland.
Normal appearance of the spleen.
No evidence of ascites omental thickening or masses .
No evidence of signifcantly enlarged lymphadenopathy .
Normal ct appearance of the pelvic organs.
18.
CONCLUSION
Two huge cysts located within the right
lobe of the liver with benign feature that
are most likely long standing.
Top differential would be hydatid cyst, for
lab and clinical correlation
25.
REPORT CT PA
Findings:
The pulmonary trunk, main pulmonary artery and distal
segmental branches are adequately opacified with contrast.
No filling defects seen.
The right hemi diaphragm is elevated due to a large sub
pulmonic collection that appears to be continuous with the
known pathology involving the right lobe of the liver.
There is a drain in place with multiple air pockets seen.
There is also evidence of a moderate amount of right side
pleural effusion with collapse consolidation of the right middle
and lower lobes.
The aerated part of the right upper lung and left lung appear
normal with no evidence of focal lesions or pneumonia.
Rest is unremarkable.
26.
CONCLUSION
No evidence of pulmonary embolism.
Elevate right hemi diaphragm due to sizable sub pulmonic
collection secondary to the known hepatic pathology
associated with moderate right side plural effusion and
right middle and lover lobe collapse consolidation.
27.
