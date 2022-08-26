Successfully reported this slideshow.
Aug. 26, 2022
case shunukh.pptx

Aug. 26, 2022
Science

About liver , how to protect ur them

About liver , how to protect ur them

Science

  1. 1. By: Shumukh Adel BATCH 11 Case Study Presentation NATIONAL UNIVERSITY SUDAN FACULTY OF RADIOGRAPHY AND MEDICAL IMAGING SCIENCE. ABOUT Hydatid Cysts
  2. 2. Introduction . Anatomy . Physiology . Pathology . Definition and couses. Signs and Symptoms . Investigation Can Be Done . Case under study . Investigatio done . Treatment . Conclusion . Reference .
  3. 3. INTRODUCTION Liver is on Largest organ in human Abdomen and can be Affected by many disease one of this disease couses by infection (Hydatid Cysts) also can affected . animal the most Couses of Hydatid Cysts is (Echinococcus – granulosus). Orangs affected by E-granulosus are the live(63%) lunge(25%) muscles(5%) bone(3%) kidney (2%) brain(1%) and spleen(1%).
  4. 4. ANATOMY OF THE LIVER *The liver is the largest internal organ of the body and is located in the right upper quadrant of the abdomen. *Shaped like a cone, the liver is a dark reddish-brown organ that weighs about 3 pounds
  5. 5. PHYSIOLOGY The primary functions of the liver are :  Bile production and excretion.  Excretion of bilirubin, cholesterol, hormones, and drugs.  Metabolism of fats, proteins, and carbohydrates.  Enzyme activation.  Storage of glycogen, vitamins, and minerals.  Synthesis of plasma proteins.
  6. 6. PATHOLOGY Hepatitis Liver Cancer Cirrhosis fatty liver Hydatid Cysts
  7. 7. CAUSES  Hydatid disease, also known as echinococcosis,or cystic hydatid disease, is caused by an infection with the larvae of the tapeworm Echinococcus granulosus. This parasite causes slow-growing cystic formation and associated symptoms that depend on cyst location.
  8. 8. SIGNS AND SYMPTOMS  stomach upset .  diarrhoea .  unexplained weight loss .  swollen abdomen .  anaemia .  weakness and fatigue .  Cough .
  9. 9. IMAGINING MODALITIES  X-ray  US  CT  MRI
  10. 10. PATIENT DATE  Patient name :xxx  Age :45  Sex: Female  Hospital :Royal care
  11. 11. PATIENT HISTORY A 45years old female patient came to the hospital on 9/6/2020 having symptoms of cough, upper abdominal pain, big epigastric mass that is smooth and hard.
  12. 12. INVESTIGATION DONE CT X -ray
  13. 13. CT ABDOMEN PROTOCOLS
  14. 14. AXIAL CT ABDOMEN WHIH ORAL AND IV CONTRASTCOANTRAST 12/06/2020
  15. 15. CORONAL CT ABDOMEN WITH ORAL AND IV CONTRAST 12/06/2020
  16. 16. CT REPORT Components The smaller of the tow components tomcatted within the right lobe of theliver and measures about (13.3×13.1×12.6 cm). The larger of the two components is exophytic and measures about (20.1×18.7×14.8 cm). Both lesions show evidence of homogeneous cystic contents whith no evidence of septation . Noevidence of eccentrically located solld enhancing components or calciffications. The lesions are probably of long standing duration due to the subtte mass effect on the liver parenchyma with no evidence of vascular compromise or intra hepatic biliary dilatation .
  17. 17. The portal vein and hepatic veins are enhancing homogeneous sly with iv contrast. The right kidney is displaced medislly and inferiorly the lesion . Rest is unremarkable. The gall bladder oppears normal. Pancreas is displaced anterlorly and laterally . The right adrenal gland is diffcult to assess. Nomal appearance of the left kidney and left adrenal gland. Normal appearance of the spleen. No evidence of ascites omental thickening or masses . No evidence of signifcantly enlarged lymphadenopathy . Normal ct appearance of the pelvic organs.
  18. 18. CONCLUSION  Two huge cysts located within the right lobe of the liver with benign feature that are most likely long standing.  Top differential would be hydatid cyst, for lab and clinical correlation
  19. 19. 14/06/2020
  20. 20. CHEST X-RAY
  21. 21. 18/06/2020
  22. 22. ‫التقرير‬ ‫عليك‬ ‫اللي‬ ‫هذا‬
  23. 23. TREATMENT Surgical 21/06/2020
  24. 24. POST SURGICAL CT PA 24/06/2020
  25. 25. REPORT CT PA Findings:  The pulmonary trunk, main pulmonary artery and distal segmental branches are adequately opacified with contrast. No filling defects seen.  The right hemi diaphragm is elevated due to a large sub pulmonic collection that appears to be continuous with the known pathology involving the right lobe of the liver.  There is a drain in place with multiple air pockets seen.  There is also evidence of a moderate amount of right side pleural effusion with collapse consolidation of the right middle and lower lobes.  The aerated part of the right upper lung and left lung appear normal with no evidence of focal lesions or pneumonia.  Rest is unremarkable.
  26. 26. CONCLUSION  No evidence of pulmonary embolism.  Elevate right hemi diaphragm due to sizable sub pulmonic collection secondary to the known hepatic pathology associated with moderate right side plural effusion and right middle and lover lobe collapse consolidation.
  27. 27. REFERENCE By Dr.Sahar Ali By Dr. Awad https://patient.info/doctor/hydatid-disease-pro
  28. 28. ‫إرادة‬ ‫مع‬ ‫المستحيل‬ ‫هللا‬

