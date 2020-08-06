Information Assurance And Security - Chapter 3 - Lesson 3

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Principles of Information Security, Fifth Edition Chapter 3 Legal, Ethical, and Professional Issues in Information Securit...
Learning Objectives • Upon completion of this material, you should be able to: - Identify major national laws that affect ...
Deterring Unethical and Illegal Behavior • Three general causes of unethical and illegal behavior: ignorance, accident, in...
Codes of Ethics and Professional Organizations • Many professional organizations have established codes of conduct/ethics....
Major IT Professional Organizations • Association of Computing Machinery (ACM) – Established in 1947 as “the world’s first...
Major IT Professional Organizations (cont’d) • International Information Systems Security Certification Consortium, Inc. (...
Major IT Professional Organizations (cont’d) • SANS (originally System Administration, Networking, and Security Institute)...
Major IT Professional Organizations (cont’d) • ISACA (originally Information Systems Audit and Control Association) – Prof...
Major IT Professional Organizations (cont’d) • Information Systems Security Association (ISSA) – Nonprofit society of info...
Key U.S. Federal Agencies • Department of Homeland Security (DHS) – Made up of five directorates, or divisions – Mission i...
• Federal Bureau of Investigation – Primary law enforcement agency; investigates traditional crimes and cybercrimes – Key ...
Key U.S. Federal Agencies (cont’d) • National Security Agency (NSA) – Is the nation’s cryptologic organization – Responsib...
Summary • Laws: rules that mandate or prohibit certain behavior in society; drawn from ethics • Ethics: define socially ac...
Summary (cont’d) • Relevant U.S. laws: – Computer Fraud and Abuse Act of 1986 (CFA Act) – National Information Infrastruct...
Summary (cont’d) • Many organizations have codes of conduct and/or codes of ethics. • Organization increases liability if ...
  1. 1. Principles of Information Security, Fifth Edition Chapter 3 Legal, Ethical, and Professional Issues in Information Security Lesson 3 – Major Natural Laws
  2. 2. Learning Objectives • Upon completion of this material, you should be able to: - Identify major national laws that affect the practice of information security. Principles of Information Security, Fifth Edition 2
  3. 3. Deterring Unethical and Illegal Behavior • Three general causes of unethical and illegal behavior: ignorance, accident, intent • Deterrence: best method for preventing an illegal or unethical activity; for example, laws, policies, technical controls • Laws and policies only deter if three conditions are present: – Fear of penalty – Probability of being apprehended – Probability of penalty being applied Principles of Information Security, Fifth Edition 3
  4. 4. Principles of Information Security, Fifth Edition 4
  5. 5. Codes of Ethics and Professional Organizations • Many professional organizations have established codes of conduct/ethics. • Codes of ethics can have a positive effect; unfortunately, many employers do not encourage joining these professional organizations. • Responsibility of security professionals is to act ethically and according to the policies of the employer, the professional organization, and the laws of society. Principles of Information Security, Fifth Edition 5
  6. 6. Principles of Information Security, Fifth Edition 6
  7. 7. Major IT Professional Organizations • Association of Computing Machinery (ACM) – Established in 1947 as “the world’s first educational and scientific computing society” – Code of ethics contains references to protecting information confidentiality, causing no harm, protecting others’ privacy, and respecting others’ intellectual property and copyrights. Principles of Information Security, Fifth Edition 7
  8. 8. Major IT Professional Organizations (cont’d) • International Information Systems Security Certification Consortium, Inc. (ISC)2 – Nonprofit organization focusing on the development and implementation of information security certifications and credentials – Code is primarily designed for the information security professionals who have certification from (ISC)2. – Code of ethics focuses on four mandatory canons. Principles of Information Security, Fifth Edition 8
  9. 9. Major IT Professional Organizations (cont’d) • SANS (originally System Administration, Networking, and Security Institute) – Professional organization with a large membership dedicated to the protection of information and systems – SANS offers a set of certifications called Global Information Assurance Certification (GIAC). Principles of Information Security, Fifth Edition 9
  10. 10. Major IT Professional Organizations (cont’d) • ISACA (originally Information Systems Audit and Control Association) – Professional association with focus on auditing, control, and security – Concentrates on providing IT control practices and standards – ISACA has a code of ethics for its professionals. Principles of Information Security, Fifth Edition 10
  11. 11. Major IT Professional Organizations (cont’d) • Information Systems Security Association (ISSA) – Nonprofit society of information security (IS) professionals – Primary mission to bring together qualified IS practitioners for information exchange and educational development – Promotes code of ethics similar to (ISC)2, ISACA, and ACM Principles of Information Security, Fifth Edition 11
  12. 12. Key U.S. Federal Agencies • Department of Homeland Security (DHS) – Made up of five directorates, or divisions – Mission is to protect the citizens as well as the physical and informational assets of the United States – US-CERT provides mechanisms to report phishing and malware. • U.S. Secret Service – In addition to protective services, it is charged with safeguarding the nation’s financial infrastructure and payments system to preserve integrity of the economy. Principles of Information Security, Fifth Edition 12
  13. 13. Principles of Information Security, Fifth Edition 13
  14. 14. • Federal Bureau of Investigation – Primary law enforcement agency; investigates traditional crimes and cybercrimes – Key priorities include computer/network intrusions, identity theft, and fraud – Federal Bureau of Investigation’s National InfraGard Program • Maintains an intrusion alert network • Maintains a secure Web site for communication about suspicious activity or intrusions • Sponsors local chapter activities • Operates a help desk for questions Principles of Information Security, Fifth Edition 14 Key U.S. Federal Agencies (cont’d)
  15. 15. Principles of Information Security, Fifth Edition 15
  16. 16. Key U.S. Federal Agencies (cont’d) • National Security Agency (NSA) – Is the nation’s cryptologic organization – Responsible for signal intelligence and information assurance (security) – Information Assurance Directorate (IAD) is responsible for the protection of systems that store, process, and transmit information of high national value. Principles of Information Security, Fifth Edition 16
  17. 17. Summary • Laws: rules that mandate or prohibit certain behavior in society; drawn from ethics • Ethics: define socially acceptable behaviors, based on cultural mores (fixed moral attitudes or customs of a particular group) • Types of law: civil, criminal, private, public Principles of Information Security, Fifth Edition 17
  18. 18. Summary (cont’d) • Relevant U.S. laws: – Computer Fraud and Abuse Act of 1986 (CFA Act) – National Information Infrastructure Protection Act of 1996 – USA PATRIOT Act of 2001 – USA PATRIOT Improvement and Reauthorization Act – Computer Security Act of 1987 – Title 18, U.S.C. § 1028 Principles of Information Security, Fifth Edition 18
  19. 19. Summary (cont’d) • Many organizations have codes of conduct and/or codes of ethics. • Organization increases liability if it refuses to take measures known as due care. • Due diligence requires that organizations make a valid effort to protect others and continually maintain that effort. Principles of Information Security, Fifth Edition 19

