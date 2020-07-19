Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
PRESENTED BY HYPERTAG SOLUTIONS LTD 69/1 CHANDRASHILA SUVASTU TOWER (L3), DHAKA, BANGLADESH DIGITAL MARKETING CLASS 07 INT...
COURSE OVERVIEW This Digital Marketing Training Program provides a detailed understanding about Digital Marketing concepts...
LEARNING OUTCOME •UNDERSTAN D MARKETING STRATEGY OF GOOGLE PLUS, YOUTUBE, TWITTER & INSTAGRAM •ANALYZE DIGITAL MARKETING K...
TODAY’S SESSION CORECOMPONENT •Create Slide Content and Posting to different content channels 1STSESION .Generate Content ...
Generate Content Idea • Content strategy refers to the management of any tangible media that we design and own: written, v...
HOW TO CREATE A CONTENT MARKETING STRATEGY 1. Define our objective and goals. What is our objective for developing a Conte...
Thank you
Keynote digital marketing Content Idea
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Keynote digital marketing Content Idea

42 views

Published on

Keynote digital marketing Content Idea

Published in: Marketing
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Keynote digital marketing Content Idea

  1. 1. PRESENTED BY HYPERTAG SOLUTIONS LTD 69/1 CHANDRASHILA SUVASTU TOWER (L3), DHAKA, BANGLADESH DIGITAL MARKETING CLASS 07 INTRODUCTION TO DIGITAL MARKETING & TOOLS
  2. 2. COURSE OVERVIEW This Digital Marketing Training Program provides a detailed understanding about Digital Marketing concepts, strategies and implementation, including planning a website, website promotion, email and Search Engine Optimization (SEO), SMM, Content Marketing, campaigns and integrating digital marketing with traditional marketing. Under Learning & Earning Development Project our core objective is to deliver the best lesson to enhance employable skill and get freelancer job in online outsourcing marketplace.
  3. 3. LEARNING OUTCOME •UNDERSTAN D MARKETING STRATEGY OF GOOGLE PLUS, YOUTUBE, TWITTER & INSTAGRAM •ANALYZE DIGITAL MARKETING KPI MEASUREME NT TOOLS 04 •DESIGN, MEASURE, ANALYZE, IMPROVE & CONTROL FACEBOOK PAID CAMPAIGN 03 •DESIGN, MEASURE, ANALYZE, IMPROVE & CONTROL FACEBOOK CONTENT MARKETING 02 •EXPLORE INS & OUTS OF DIGITAL MARKETING 01
  4. 4. TODAY’S SESSION CORECOMPONENT •Create Slide Content and Posting to different content channels 1STSESION .Generate Content idea . Introduce with content generation Tools: PowerPoint 2NDSESSION • Post article in Web2.0 platform • Share article in Slideshare.net
  5. 5. Generate Content Idea • Content strategy refers to the management of any tangible media that we design and own: written, visual, downloadable, etc. It is the agenda of our 'Digital Marketing Plan' which progressively demonstrates the essence of our corporation/institution and the expertise we bring to a concrete industry and/or sector. • Content creation and management is fundamental to foster the growth of our business and/or institution. However, it needs to have a well-planned strategy.
  6. 6. HOW TO CREATE A CONTENT MARKETING STRATEGY 1. Define our objective and goals. What is our objective for developing a Content Marketing Plan? Why do we want to produce content and create a content marketing plan? Know our goals before we begin planning, and what is best for our strategy. 2. Conduct personal research. To develop a successful plan, we need to clearly define our content's target audience - also known as our 'audience persona'. This is especially important for a startup marketing plan. By knowing our target audience, we should be able to produce most relevant and valuable content to galvanize potential readers/customers. If we are an experienced marketer, our target most likely should be modified, re-structured, updated: - Is our objective to target a new group of people or expand our current target market? - Is our objective to promote loyalty while keeping the same target audience?
  7. 7. Thank you

×