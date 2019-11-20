Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Mice as an Experimental Animal Dr Manish Mohan 2nd year post graduate student Department of pharmacology SGMCRF
  2. 2. MOUSE (Mus musculus ) Kingdom: Animalia Phylum: Chordata Class : Mammalia Order: Rodentia
  3. 3. Why Mouse Matters? Genome sequence published in 2002 Mouse and human genomes ---- 3.1 billion base pairs Protein-coding -----85 percent identical
  4. 4. History as a biological model Sir William Harvey Joseph Priestley
  5. 5. Why it is researcher’s favorite ??? Genomic similarity Cost effective small animal short lifespan
  6. 6. Biological data Typical adult weight 20-40 g Average life span 1.5-2.5 yrs. Gestation period 19-21 days Average litter size 5-7 Estrous cycle 4-5 days
  7. 7. Physiological data Heart rate – 330-780 beats /min Resp rate – 84-230/min Blood volume -6-7% of B.Wt Daily food intake – 4-5 g Daily water intake -4-5 ml
  8. 8. Age - Classification Neonatal :0 - 21 days Juvenile: 3 weeks - 2 months Adult :3 months to 12 months Middle aged: 9-12 months Aged: 13 months to 24 months
  9. 9. Mouse types….. C57BL/6  BALB/c CB17 SCID Swiss albino CD-1
  10. 10. BALB/c Albino, laboratory-bred strain Most widely used inbred strain High levels of anxiety Advantage : Resistant to diet- induced atherosclerosis
  11. 11. NUDE MOUSE • Hairless genetic mutant • Thymus absent(FOXN1 gene) T –LYMPHOCYTE Tissue immunity and transplantation research
  12. 12. Transgenic mice Bioluminescent jellyfish Green fluorescent protein gene
  13. 13. Knockout Mice Fat Mice Obese gene (ob) Leptin Control of appetite
  14. 14. EXPERIMENTAL USES Toxicity studies - acute /chronic Teratogenicity studies Bioassay of insulin
  15. 15. Cont…… Screening of analgesic and anticonvulsant Screening of chemotherapeutic agents Studies related to genetics and cancer research Antibody production
  16. 16. Blood collection Blood collection requiring anesthesia - Tail vein - Tail snip - Orbital sinus - Jugular vein Blood collection not requiring anesthesia -Saphenous vein -Dorsal pedal vein
  17. 17. Monument to lab mouse in Novosibirsk, Russia
  18. 18. THANK YOU

