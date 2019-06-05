LOCALOGY ENGAGE 19: SMBuy-in - Better Onboarding and Engagement

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
aweber.com CASE STUDY: ONBOARDING PROFILES
AWeber AWeber is a platform that has helped over 1,000,000 entrepreneurs and small businesses accelerate their growth thro...
aweber.com “Growing and managing their audiences, sending newsletters and automated emails, and analyzing and optimizing r...
CS is a Big Part of Onboarding at AWeber We love email marketing; but we don’t expect our customers to love it too. They l...
What are the benefits of in-person onboarding? ● Humanizing the platform and forming a personal connection. ● Personalized...
aweber.com The challenge: To personalize, you have to know things about the individual person.
Defining our profile: Start with the problems you want to help solve, then work back to the information required to solve ...
Online Presence Technological Profile Filling our profile: Trial Signup Data Enrichment Onboarding Emails New User Experie...
Active Profiling: Information is manually provided by someone inputting data or making a selection. ● Location. ● Goals. ●...
Online Presence Technological Profile Passive Profiling: Order Data Enrichment Onboarding Emails New User Experience Locat...
Technological Profile Online Presence Trial Signup Data Enrichment Onboarding Emails New User Experience Location Goals We...
Online Presence: Understand which new customers are likely to have larger businesses or followings and quickly pair them w...
Technology Profile: Understand what technologies customers are using to promote relevant migration guides and services, an...
Technology-personalized emails result in a 20% increase in open rates compared to unpersonalized onboarding emails sent to...
Building your own profiles: 1. Define the problems you’re trying to solve for customers in onboarding. a. Ask the people w...
One Really Easy Way to Get Started
Beginner Series Advanced Series
aweber.com Thank You! Stop by the AWeber booth if you to talk about the power of email marketing. Reach out to me directly...
LOCALOGY ENGAGE 19: SMBuy-in - Better Onboarding and Engagement
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

LOCALOGY ENGAGE 19: SMBuy-in - Better Onboarding and Engagement

6 views

Published on

This session was presented at the LOCALOGY ENGAGE 19 event in Washington, D.C., June 3-4, 2019.

Published in: Technology
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

LOCALOGY ENGAGE 19: SMBuy-in - Better Onboarding and Engagement

  1. 1. aweber.com CASE STUDY: ONBOARDING PROFILES
  2. 2. AWeber AWeber is a platform that has helped over 1,000,000 entrepreneurs and small businesses accelerate their growth through powerfully-simple email marketing tools and expertise. Our customers use AWeber to grow and manage their audience, send newsletters and automated emails, and analyze and optimize results.
  3. 3. aweber.com “Growing and managing their audiences, sending newsletters and automated emails, and analyzing and optimizing results...” …is easier said than done.
  4. 4. CS is a Big Part of Onboarding at AWeber We love email marketing; but we don’t expect our customers to love it too. They love their businesses. It’s important for us to bridge the gap, help them along, and create remarkable experiences. Scaling in-person onboarding is difficult and expensive.
  5. 5. What are the benefits of in-person onboarding? ● Humanizing the platform and forming a personal connection. ● Personalized support and onboarding experience.
  6. 6. aweber.com The challenge: To personalize, you have to know things about the individual person.
  7. 7. Defining our profile: Start with the problems you want to help solve, then work back to the information required to solve them. Problem Data Needed Onboarding Improvement When is a good time to communicate with them? ● Location (Timezone). ● Emails and communication at appropriate times. How do we get them to success fastest? ● Goals. ● How they initially use the platform. ● Their experience level with email marketing. ● Existing technology workflow. ● Personalized onboarding dashboard. ● Personalized onboarding email series. Who are our high-potential trial users? ● Business information. ● Social followings. ● Alexa ranking. ● Personal outreach to high- potential trial users.
  8. 8. Online Presence Technological Profile Filling our profile: Trial Signup Data Enrichment Onboarding Emails New User Experience Location Goals Website Experience with Email Marketing In-app Task Completion Progress Touchpoints Data
  9. 9. Active Profiling: Information is manually provided by someone inputting data or making a selection. ● Location. ● Goals. ● Website. ● Experience with Email Marketing. Two Types of Profiling: Passive Profiling: Information is inferred from observing actions or enriching existing data. ● Actions taken within the platform. ● Online Presence. ● Technological Profile.
  10. 10. Online Presence Technological Profile Passive Profiling: Order Data Enrichment Onboarding Emails New User Experience Location Goals Website Experience with Email Marketing In-app Task Completion Progress
  11. 11. Technological Profile Online Presence Trial Signup Data Enrichment Onboarding Emails New User Experience Location Goals Website Experience with Email Marketing In-app Task Completion Progress Touchpoints Data Customized onboarding dashboard. Personal outreach. Email onboarding notifications. Onboarding Customization
  12. 12. Online Presence: Understand which new customers are likely to have larger businesses or followings and quickly pair them with our CS team for personal outreach. Results: Increase in the percentage of customers we identify as high-potential and pair with CS. This cohort has a significantly lower churn than our average customer. ● Business size ($, employees) ● Industry ● Alexa ranking ● Social media followings
  13. 13. Technology Profile: Understand what technologies customers are using to promote relevant migration guides and services, and integrations with products that are already in their workflow. Results: ● Contributed to an increase in customers activating integrations in their first 30 days. ● Higher email engagement rates.
  14. 14. Technology-personalized emails result in a 20% increase in open rates compared to unpersonalized onboarding emails sent to subscribers at the same point in onboarding.
  15. 15. Building your own profiles: 1. Define the problems you’re trying to solve for customers in onboarding. a. Ask the people who talk to your customers what questions they ask to help better onboarding. 2. Define the improvements you’ll make to onboarding to solve the problems above. 3. Define the data you’ll need to bridge the problem and solution. 4. Ask your customers your questions.
  16. 16. One Really Easy Way to Get Started
  17. 17. Beginner Series Advanced Series
  18. 18. aweber.com Thank You! Stop by the AWeber booth if you to talk about the power of email marketing. Reach out to me directly @clickpop on Twitter.

×