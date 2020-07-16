Update on SUICIDE (2020) By Dr Rahul Jain & Dr Sharda Jain

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Topic :- Update on SUICIDE (2020) Dr Rahul JainDr Sharda Jain for Gynaecologist & Surgery Specialist
Over 400 ppts are available on slideshare.net ***for use of public/Doctors
Common among all? • DEPRESSION
INTRODUCTION • SUICIDE IS DEFINED AS THE ACT OR AN INSTANCE OF TAKING ONE'S OWN LIFE VOLUNTARILY AND INTENTIONALLY. • ACT ...
EPIDEMIOLOGY- • MORE THAN 8LAKH PEOPLE DIE BY SUICIDE EVERY YEAR • AROUND ONE PERSON EVERY 40 SECONDS • 10% AMONG SCHIZOPH...
CAUSES- • DEPRESSION(M/C) • SCHIZOPHRENIA • ALCOHOL DEPENDENCE • BORDERLINE PD • MANIC PATIENTS
SPECIAL ENTITIES- • PARASUICIDE-HARM YOURSELF,NO INTENT TO DIE • CYBER SUICIDE-SUICIDE PACT MADE B/W INDIVIDUALS WHO MEET ...
METHODS- • M/C METHOD IS HANGING
Methods(contd)- • POISONINGS(OP,SLEEPING PILLS,PARACETAMOL ETC) • FIREARMS
Methods(contd)- • FALLS • DROWNING
Stages of suicide • IDEATION INTERVENTION • THREATENING • ATTEMPT
RISK FACTORS FOR SUICIDE- • MODIFIED SAD PERSONS SCALE(SCORE>6 RISK)
PROTECTIVE FACTORS- • STRONG CONNECTIONS WITH FAMILY • JOINT FAMILIES • MARRIED INDIVIDUALS • EASY ACCESS TO MENTAL HEALTH...
OBJECTIVE EVIDENCE- • LOW LEVELS OF 5-HYDROXYINDOLEACETIC ACID IN CSF IN SUICIDE PRONE PATIENTS • BIOCHEMICAL MARKER OF SU...
MYTHS- • ONCE PERSON IS SUICIDAL,HE OR SHE WILL ALWAYS REMAIN SUICIDAL • TALKING ABOUT SUICIDE IS A BAD IDEA • MOST SUICID...
WHAT TO DO IF ENCOUNTER A PATIENT WHO IS SUICIDAL? • IF NOT SUICIDAL AT MOMENT GET HIM PSYCHIATRIC HELP • IF SUICIDAL AT M...
PSYCHIATRIC MANAGEMENT- • TREATING THE PSYCHAITRIC DISORDER • ELECTROCONVULSIVE THERAPY • COGNITIVE BEHAVIOURAL THERAPY(CO...
