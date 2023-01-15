Successfully reported this slideshow.
Ergothioneine or Astaxanthin, which one has better antioxidant effect?

Jan. 15, 2023
Ergothioneine or Astaxanthin, which one has better antioxidant effect?

Jan. 15, 2023
Astaxanthin, ergothioneine, etc. are known as the strongest antioxidants. Which one has the best antioxidant effect, ergothioneine or astaxanthin?
If we classify the antioxidants in different eras, we can currently distinguish five star antioxidants in different eras. The first generation is vitamin A, vitamin C, etc.; the second generation is SOD, coenzyme Q10, etc.; the third generation is cyanine glutathione, grape seed, etc.; the fourth generation is glabridin, ectoine, fullerene, etc.; and ergothioneine is the fifth generation of natural super antioxidant. Astaxanthin is a synthetic antioxidant, while ergothioneine is a plant's natural antioxidant.

Ergothioneine or Astaxanthin, which one has better antioxidant effect?

  1. 1. Ergothioneine or Astaxanthin, which one has better antioxidant effect? There are many very useful "heroes" on the road of anti-oxidation! Antioxidant warrior VC, hot swordsman astaxanthin, famous mage fullerene, gentle assassin resveratrol, etc., are all good antioxidants! Today I will introduce to you an antioxidant hero "Ergothioneine" who is always playing support, but in fact his ability is not inferior to the above-mentioned peers. What is ergothioneine? Ergothioneine can regulate redox reactions in cells, participate in energy regulation in cells, and is a physiological protective agent for cells. It has biological and pharmacological properties and is safe and stable. Therefore, adding ergothioneine to a product can not only maintain the stability of other ingredients, but also promote the absorption of active ingredients by cells, which has a good synergistic effect and effectively enhances the efficacy of other ingredients, achieving 1+1>2 effect. For example, using ergothioneine in an antioxidant product can not only exert a strong antioxidant effect by itself, but also cooperate with other antioxidants to strengthen its vitality. As a natural antioxidant, ergothioneine has been shown in many literatures that ergothioneine can protect DNA and protein from oxidation damage. Ergothioneine is thought to be 6,000 times more potent than vitamin E in many biochemical reactions at the cellular level. Ergothioneine is a powerful hypochlorous acid scavenger (HOCl), and although many compounds react with hypochlorous acid, few react as rapidly as ergothioneine, which protects red blood cells from damage from normal function or hazard of neutrophils at sites of pathological inflammation. What is Astaxanthin? Astaxanthin has the effects of anti-oxidation, enhancing immunity, etc., and can protect eyes, relieve exercise fatigue, and eliminate joint discomfort. Astaxanthin is a ketone or carotenoid that is a chain-breaking antioxidant and is pink in color. It can remove nitrogen dioxide, sulfide, disulfide, etc., and can also reduce lipid peroxidation, effectively inhibiting lipid peroxidation caused by free radicals. Astaxanthin. It has the characteristics of anti-oxidation, coloring, and enhancing the body's immunity, and can be used as a food additive in foreign countries. A new generation of "the most powerful antioxidant on the earth's surface"? Astaxanthin, ergothioneine, etc. are known as the strongest antioxidants. Which one has the best antioxidant effect, ergothioneine or astaxanthin? If we classify the antioxidants in different eras, we can currently distinguish five star antioxidants in different eras. The first generation is vitamin A, vitamin C, etc.; the second generation is SOD, coenzyme Q10, etc.; the third generation is cyanine glutathione, grape seed, etc.; the fourth generation is glabridin, ectoine, fullerene, etc.; and ergothioneine is the fifth generation of natural super antioxidant. Astaxanthin is a synthetic antioxidant, while ergothioneine is a plant's natural antioxidant. Appearance: white powder
  2. 2. Content: >99% Solubility: water soluble Addition amount: 0.01-0.05%, added at a later stage at low temperature.

