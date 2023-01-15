Ergothioneine or Astaxanthin, which one has better antioxidant effect?

Astaxanthin, ergothioneine, etc. are known as the strongest antioxidants. Which one has the best antioxidant effect, ergothioneine or astaxanthin?

If we classify the antioxidants in different eras, we can currently distinguish five star antioxidants in different eras. The first generation is vitamin A, vitamin C, etc.; the second generation is SOD, coenzyme Q10, etc.; the third generation is cyanine glutathione, grape seed, etc.; the fourth generation is glabridin, ectoine, fullerene, etc.; and ergothioneine is the fifth generation of natural super antioxidant. Astaxanthin is a synthetic antioxidant, while ergothioneine is a plant's natural antioxidant.



