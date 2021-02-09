Successfully reported this slideshow.
Based in Park Ridge, Illinois, Leslie “Les” Goldstein has served as chief executive officer of Personal Financial Strategies, Inc., since establishing the boutique wealth management firm in 1996. He is also a team member with Arete Wealth Management. Outside of his financial activities with Personal Financial Strategies and Arete Wealth Management, Leslie Goldstein enjoys playing basketball.

The quadruple double is one of the rarest achievements in the sport of basketball. To achieve the feat, an individual must record double-digit stats in four of the sport's primary statistical categories: points, rebounds, assists, blocks, and steals.

At the professional level, a quadruple double has only occurred on five occasions. Nate Thurmond of the Chicago Bulls recorded the first quadruple double in National Basketball Association (NBA) history in 1974, putting up 22 points, 14 rebounds, 13 assists, and 12 blocks against the Atlanta Hawks. It was nearly 12 years before the league saw another quadruple double, when San Antonio Spur Alvin Robertson posted a 20-point, 11-rebound, 10-assist, 10-steal game against the Phoenix Suns. This is the only NBA quadruple double involving steals.

In March of 1990, Hakeem Olajuwon, playing for the Houston Rockets, became the only player in league history to record multiple quadruple doubles. The games took place just 3 weeks apart. Olajuwon had 10 assists and 11 blocks in both games, to go along with 29 points and 18 rebounds in his first game and 18 points and 16 rebounds in the follow-up performance.

In 1994, David Robinson became the most recent NBA player to log a quadruple double, while the Spurs became the second franchise to see multiple quadruple doubles. In a February game against the Detroit Pistons, Robinson had 34 points and 10 rebounds, assists, and blocks. This remains the highest scoring quadruple double to date.

  2. 2. Leslie “Les” Goldstein is the founder and chief executive officer of Personal Financial Strategies, Inc., in Park Ridge, Illinois, as well as a team member with Arete Wealth Management. When he is not overseeing his wealth management firm or serving Arete Wealth Management, Leslie Goldstein stays active through basketball and fishing, among other interests.
  3. 3. Fishing is often thought of as a calm, relaxing pastime, and provides participants with a variety of psychological benefits. That said, fishing can also offer a surprising number of physical benefits. While sitting in a boat or standing on shore for several hours at a time is not exactly physically taxing, wading through shallows or hiking to a remote pond can function as a solid physical challenge. People tend to burn about 250 calories over the course of a 1-hour walk. Additional calories may be burned if wading involves climbing over boulders or moving against the current.
  4. 4. The repeated act of casting and reeling can also burn significant calories and help work out muscles throughout the arms and back. When combined with wading or hiking, the right fishing trip can actually function as a full-body workout. It is not uncommon for a morning of fishing to burn between 500 and 1,500 calories.

