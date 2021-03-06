Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
ELEMENTS OF A GOOD PARAGRAPH
Never say, “This paragraph is about…” It’s like announcing to the world that you are an amateur or, “This essay is about”
Be proud and say it like you mean it! Exercising regularly can have many benefits.
Supporting Sentence #1: Choose one aspect of the topic sentence and give your readers an example Experts say that exercise...
Supporting Sentence #2: Now, take the information you just gave and give an example Taking 30 minutes out of your day thre...
Supporting Sentence #3: Now, take the information you just gave in supporting Sentence #2 and give another example. In fac...
Concluding Sentence: Now, wrap up your paragraph by restating your topic sentence or summarizing your main idea While find...
Let’s look at the whole paragraph put together
Exercising regularly has many benefits. Experts say that exercise helps to improve your mood by releasing a body chemical ...
Now, it’s your turn…
Topic Sentence In order to do well on tests, students should spend time studying before the test is given.
Supporting Sentence #1: Choose one aspect of the main idea to talk about How much time should students spend studying? How...
Supporting Sentence #1: Your sentence here
Supporting Sentence #2: Take the information you just gave and give an example
Supporting Sentence #1: Your sentence here
Supporting Sentence #3: Now, take the information you just gave in supporting Sentence #2 and give another example.
Supporting Sentence #3: Your sentence here
Concluding Sentence: Now, wrap up your paragraph by restating your topic sentence in different words or summarizing the ma...
Concluding Sentence: CS Your sentence here
In order to do well on tests, students should spend time studying before the test is given…
Elements of a paragraph
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Elements of a paragraph

13 views

Published on

Design mockup for a lesson on paragraph structure

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Elements of a paragraph

  1. 1. ELEMENTS OF A GOOD PARAGRAPH
  2. 2. Never say, “This paragraph is about…” It’s like announcing to the world that you are an amateur or, “This essay is about”
  3. 3. Be proud and say it like you mean it! Exercising regularly can have many benefits.
  4. 4. Supporting Sentence #1: Choose one aspect of the topic sentence and give your readers an example Experts say that exercise helps to improve your mood by releasing a body chemical called “endorphins.”
  5. 5. Supporting Sentence #2: Now, take the information you just gave and give an example Taking 30 minutes out of your day three days a week can give you more time to bond with your dog just by walking him, and that can make you both feel better.
  6. 6. Supporting Sentence #3: Now, take the information you just gave in supporting Sentence #2 and give another example. In fact, going for a walk with your dog will not only improve your own health, but will also make your dog healthier.
  7. 7. Concluding Sentence: Now, wrap up your paragraph by restating your topic sentence or summarizing your main idea While finding time to exercise may sometimes seem difficult, it can offer many benefits to your health. CS
  8. 8. Let’s look at the whole paragraph put together
  9. 9. Exercising regularly has many benefits. Experts say that exercise helps to improve your mood by releasing a body chemical called “endorphins.” Taking 30 minutes of your day three days a week can give you more time to bond with your dog just by walking with him, and that can make you both feel better. In fact, going for a walk with your dog will not only improve your own health, but will also make your dog healthier. While finding time to exercise may sometimes seem difficult, it can offer many benefits to your health. a
  10. 10. Now, it’s your turn…
  11. 11. Topic Sentence In order to do well on tests, students should spend time studying before the test is given.
  12. 12. Supporting Sentence #1: Choose one aspect of the main idea to talk about How much time should students spend studying? How should a student study? When should study begin?
  13. 13. Supporting Sentence #1: Your sentence here
  14. 14. Supporting Sentence #2: Take the information you just gave and give an example
  15. 15. Supporting Sentence #1: Your sentence here
  16. 16. Supporting Sentence #3: Now, take the information you just gave in supporting Sentence #2 and give another example.
  17. 17. Supporting Sentence #3: Your sentence here
  18. 18. Concluding Sentence: Now, wrap up your paragraph by restating your topic sentence in different words or summarizing the main idea C S
  19. 19. Concluding Sentence: CS Your sentence here
  20. 20. In order to do well on tests, students should spend time studying before the test is given…

×