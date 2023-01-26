PROFESSIONAL ORGANIZATION AND UNIONS



INTRODUCTION:

Professional nursing organizations provide opportunities for nurses to branch out of their existing workplace to meet new people and learn new things.

Professional organization and associations in nursing are critical for generating the energy, Flow of ideas, and proactive work needed to maintain a healthy profession that advocates for the needs of its clients and nurses, and the trust of society.



DEFINITION:

oProfessional associations have been defined as groups of people who share a set of professional values and who decide to join their colleagues to affect a change.

-Poder Wise (2007)

oThe Professional Organization is the one that provides a means through which efforts can be channelled with authority, because of the number it represents.

-Hunt

Professional Organizations at the National Level:

1. I.N.C

2. T.N.A.I

3. S.N.A

1. Indian Nursing Council:-

The Indian Nursing Council, which was authorised by the Indian Nursing Council Act of 1947, was established in 1949.

Functions of Indian Nursing Council :-

1. Uniform standard of nursing education through inspection.

2. Recognition of qualifications for registration and employment.

3.Approval of foreign qualification.



4. Syllabus and regulations for nursing programs.



5. Withdraw recognition.



6. Advice State Nursing Councils, examining boards, state and federal government.



7. Approval of registration of Indian and foreign educated nurses.



T.N.A.I.

2. TRAINED NURSES ASSOCIATION OF INDIA

The Trained Nurses Association of India is the National Professional Association of nurses.

The association had its beginning in the association of nursing superintendents which was founded in 1905 at Lucknow.

Objectives Of T.N.A.I :-

1.Uphold the dignity and honour of nursing profession.

2. Promote a sense of team spirit among all the nurses.

3. Enabling member to take counsel together on matter’s relating to their profession.

AIMS OF T.N.A.I

1. To standardize, upgrade, develop nursing education & to elevate nursing education.

Development of various colleges of nursing in the different states of India.

2. To improve the living and working conditions of the nurses and also develop the educational conditions available for nursing.

3. To improve the economic standard of the nurses in India.

3. Student Nurses Association ( S.N.A)

The Student nurses associations was established in 1929 which is a Nationwide organization. There is a full-time secretary for S.N.A at national level.

Objectives of S.N.A.

1. To help the students to uphold the dignity of the profession.

2. To promote a team spirit among students.

3. To encourage the students to gain positive attitude towards the nursing profession.

4. To encourage students to participate & compete in various events at state, regional & national conferences.