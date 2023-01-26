Successfully reported this slideshow.
PROFESSIONAL ORGANIZATION AND UNIONS.

Jan. 26, 2023
PROFESSIONAL ORGANIZATION AND UNIONS

INTRODUCTION:
Professional nursing organizations provide opportunities for nurses to branch out of their existing workplace to meet new people and learn new things.
Professional organization and associations in nursing are critical for generating the energy, Flow of ideas, and proactive work needed to maintain a healthy profession that advocates for the needs of its clients and nurses, and the trust of society.

DEFINITION:
oProfessional associations have been defined as groups of people who share a set of professional values and who decide to join their colleagues to affect a change.
-Poder Wise (2007)
oThe Professional Organization is the one that provides a means through which efforts can be channelled with authority, because of the number it represents.
-Hunt
Professional Organizations at the National Level:
1. I.N.C
2. T.N.A.I
3. S.N.A
1. Indian Nursing Council:-
The Indian Nursing Council, which was authorised by the Indian Nursing Council Act of 1947, was established in 1949.
Functions of Indian Nursing Council :-
1. Uniform standard of nursing education through inspection.
2. Recognition of qualifications for registration and employment.
3.Approval of foreign qualification.

4. Syllabus and regulations for nursing programs.

5. Withdraw recognition.

6. Advice State Nursing Councils, examining boards, state and federal government.

7. Approval of registration of Indian and foreign educated nurses.

T.N.A.I.
2. TRAINED NURSES ASSOCIATION OF INDIA
The Trained Nurses Association of India is the National Professional Association of nurses.
The association had its beginning in the association of nursing superintendents which was founded in 1905 at Lucknow.
Objectives Of T.N.A.I :-
1.Uphold the dignity and honour of nursing profession.
2. Promote a sense of team spirit among all the nurses.
3. Enabling member to take counsel together on matter’s relating to their profession.
AIMS OF T.N.A.I
1. To standardize, upgrade, develop nursing education & to elevate nursing education.
Development of various colleges of nursing in the different states of India.
2. To improve the living and working conditions of the nurses and also develop the educational conditions available for nursing.
3. To improve the economic standard of the nurses in India.
3. Student Nurses Association ( S.N.A)
The Student nurses associations was established in 1929 which is a Nationwide organization. There is a full-time secretary for S.N.A at national level.
Objectives of S.N.A.
1. To help the students to uphold the dignity of the profession.
2. To promote a team spirit among students.
3. To encourage the students to gain positive attitude towards the nursing profession.
4. To encourage students to participate & compete in various events at state, regional & national conferences.

PROFESSIONAL ORGANIZATION AND UNIONS.

  1. 1. PROFESSIONAL ORGANIZATION AND UNIONS LATIKA KASHYAP M.SC. NURSING (P) YEAR 2020-21
  2. 2. ‘‘UNITED WE STAND, DIVIDED WE FAIL’’
  3. 3. INTRODUCTION :  Professional nursing organizations provide opportunities for nurses to branch out of their existing workplace to meet new people and learn new things.  Professional organization and associations in nursing are critical for generating the energy, Flow of ideas, and proactive work needed to maintain a healthy profession that advocates for the needs of its clients and nurses, and the trust of society.
  4. 4. DEFINITION :  Professional associations have been defined as groups of people who share a set of professional values and who decide to join their colleagues to affect a change. - Poder wise (2007)  The Professional Organization is the one that provides a means through which efforts can be channeled with authority, because of the number it represents. - Hunt
  5. 5. Professional Organizations at the National Level :  I.N.C  T.N.A.I  S.N.A Indian Nursing Council :- The Indian Nursing Council, Which was authorised by the Indian Nursing Council Act of 1947, was established in 1949. National Professional Organization I.N.C. T.N.A. I S.N.A .
  6. 6. Functions of Indian Nursing Council :- 1. Uniform standard of nursing education through inspection. 2. Recognition of qualifications for registration and employment. 3. Approval of foreign qualification. 4. Syllabus and regulations for nursing programs. 5. Withdraw recognition. 6. Advice State Nursing Councils, examining boards, state and federal government. 7. Approval of registration of Indian and foreign educated nurses.
  7. 7. T.N.A.I TRAINED NURSES ASSOCIATION OF INDIA  The Trained Nurses Association of India is the National Professional Association of nurses.  The association had its beginning in the association of nursing superintendents which was founded in 1905 at Lucknow.
  8. 8. Objectives Of T.N.A.I :- 1.Uphold the dignity and honour of nursing profession. 2. Promote a sense of team spirit among all the nurses. 3. Enabling member to take counsel together on matter’s relating to their profession.
  9. 9. AIMS OF T.N.A.I 1. To standardize, upgrade, develop nursing education & to elevate nursing education. Development of various colleges of nursing in the different states of India. 2. To improve the living and working conditions of the nurses and also develop the educational conditions available for nursing. 3. To improve the economic standard of the nurses in India.
  10. 10. Student Nurses Association ( S.N.A)  The Student nurses associations was established in 1929 which is a Nationwide organization. There is a full time secretary for S.N.A at national level. S.N.A.
  11. 11. Objectives of S.N.A. 1. To help the students to uphold the dignity of the profession. 2. To promote a team spirit among students. (workplace/education place) 3. To encourage the students to gain positive attitude towards the nursing profession. 4. To encourage students to participate and compete in various events at state, regional and national conferences. (sports/cultural program/project competition/poster exhibition)
  12. 12. Activities of S.N.A. :- 1. Organizations of meetings & conferences. 2. Maintenance of S.N.A. diary. 3. Exhibition of Posters. 4. Public Speaking and writing.
  13. 13. Activities of S.N.A. Cont… 5. Project undertaking. (school health project, health-nutrition surveys, medical camps, immunization prog by student nurse) 6. Publicity of nursing profession. 7. Fund raising. (voluntary donation, sale of donation tickets, charity shows) 8. Socio cultural and recreation activities. (games, sports, dance, drama competition)
  14. 14. Professional Organization at the International Level International Council Of Nurses (I.C.N.) • World’s largest and widest reaching International Organization. • 130 National Nurses Organizations. • Represents 13 million International Nurses. • Founded by Mr. Bedford Fenwick in1899. • Head quarter is in Geneva, Switzerland. • ICN works to ensure quality nursing care for all. • To ensure the health policies globally, and the advancement of nursing knowledge.
  15. 15. Goals of ICN :- • To bring nursing together worldwide. • To advance nurses and nursing profession worldwide. • To influence health policy.
  16. 16. Functions of I.C.N. :-  To provide policy directions to fulfil the objectives of ICN.  To establish categories of membership and determine their rights and obligations.  To receive nominees for the board and to elect the board.  To receive and consider information from the board regarding ICN activities.
  17. 17. American Nurses Association (A.N.A.) • Established in 1911. • Maintaining the standards of nursing practice. • To foster high standards of nursing practice and to promote the educational and professional advancement of nurses so that all people have better nursing care.
  18. 18. Activities of A.N.A. • Develop educational standard • Promote nursing research. • Establish a professional code of ethics. • Assist with professional development of nurses.
  19. 19. UNIONS :- • Union or Labor means a group of people who work in the same field, who join together to talk with employer. • Union organization in which employees participate for the purpose of dealing with their employer about grievances, labor disagreements, wages, hours of work, and conditions of employment.
  20. 20. Objectives of unions :- • At present three unions of nurses are working at the central level. 1.All India Government nurses federation. 2. Trained Nurses Union (TNU). 3. Trained nurses association of India. 1. Wages 2. Promotions 3. Laysoffs 4. Discipline 5. Grievance Procedures
  21. 21. Conclusion :- So far we have discussed about Professional organizations and its functions, Criteria for profession, various professional organizations and its functions, nursing organization and unions. Bibliography:-  Basheer P. Shabeer (2017) “Advanced Nursing Practice” 2nd Edition, Manjunath Hegde, Emmess Publishers. Pg no:  Soni samta, 2013, “Advance Nursing Practice”, 1st Edition, jaypee brothers medical publishers pvt ltd. Pg no:  Wikipedia.com & Google.com
  22. 22. THANK YOU

