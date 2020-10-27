Oma Resume Bootcamp

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Oklahoma Manufacturing Alliance Resume Instructional Resume Example Your Name Street Address City, State Zip Phone Number ...
  1. 1. Oklahoma Manufacturing Alliance Resume Instructional Resume Example Your Name Street Address City, State Zip Phone Number Email Profile of Qualifications  List at least 3-5 specific qualifications that are tailored to the job description or industry in which you’re applying  Example: Excellent communication and interpersonal skills  Example: Ability to work with teams and independently to complete tasks  Example: Proficient in graphic design software as well as recognized for graphic design skills Education (can include more than one school or degree if applicable; list advanced degree first) Bachelor of Science in Psychology Graduation: May 2020 Minor: Sociology GPA: (list if 3.0 or above) Oklahoma State University, Stillwater, OK Related Experience (related to job you’re applying for; listed in reverse chronological order) Job Title Month Year – Month Year Employer Name – City, State  List your most relevant accomplishment for this job  Provide details related to the type of tasks you completed  Name a skill perfected which is a transferable skill required for future jobs Human Services Aide January 2017 – August 2018 XYR Department – Stillwater, OK  Supervised routine, court ordered parent/child visits to ensure the wellbeing of the children  Documented services provided and prepared written reports daily  Obtained and processed urine samples for court-ordered drug tests of clients Additional Experience (other jobs or positions that are not related to your area of study or the job you’re applying for) Job Title Month Year – Month Year Employer Name – City, State  Add 2-3 details describing the position and everyday tasks  Include transferable skills that would be an asset in a future position related to your major or career plans Campus Involvement Title | Organization, Oklahoma State University Month Year – Month Year  List activities where leadership has been developed and be detailed about your responsibilities Treasurer | OSU Student Psychology Club August 2017 – Present  Oversee $5k budget and track expenses related to club activities and community outreach Volunteer Activities Volunteer Activity Month Year – Month Year  Description Ticket Sales Volunteer – OSU Athletics June 2018 – May 2019  Sold $1k in tickets, raising $20k for the entire event Honors & Awards (No dates or details, one or two columns to save space) Honor Societies Scholarships Received Honor Rolls (President’s or Dean’s) School & Work Related Awards
  3. 3. Oklahoma Manufacturing Alliance Cover Letters  Do I need a cover letter?  What should I include?  Tips & Tricks
  4. 4. Oklahoma Manufacturing Alliance What is a Cover Letter?  Resume = Stating the Facts  Cover Letter = First introduction & showing your personality  Be Memorable! What would make your cover letter stand out from the other applicants
  5. 5. Oklahoma Manufacturing Alliance Why Are Cover Letters Important?  The hiring manager’s viewpoint • Demonstrating you want this job • You put in extra effort, willing to go above and beyond the initial requirements • You can make a connection with those reading the cover letter  Memorable • Include information about you that isn’t in your resume • What makes you special? This is your opportunity to stand out!
  6. 6. Oklahoma Manufacturing Alliance Anatomy Lesson!  Keep it short • Do not sum up your entire life story in a cover letter • Do not just restate your resume  Aim for three paragraphs 1. Memorable Introduction 2. Specific, well-organized examples of work that translates specifically to this company and position 3. Concise conclusion and a call to action  Close with your thanks and contact information
  7. 7. Oklahoma Manufacturing Alliance What’s included in a the Cover Letter?  Tailor your letter to the job requirements or the KSAs – Knowledge, Skills and Abilities  What do you think is special about the company, prove to the company that you did your research!  What can you bring to the table, how can you help?  Address your transferable skills/education  Most importantly, WHY should the company hire you above everyone else?
  8. 8. Oklahoma Manufacturing Alliance Cover Letter Tips  Most important – SPELL CHECK and EDIT! • Take a break, come back and read again, then edit accordingly • Ask someone to proofread  Be Honest • Overstating the truth, stating you have a skill that you do not, will only cause you difficultly in the future  Copycats • Anyone can copy and paste from the internet, template cover letters will not make you special or interesting  Address the company • Do your research about the company • Why is this company your company of choice, why do you want to work there? • What experience do you have that would help this company
  9. 9. Oklahoma Manufacturing Alliance Time Saving Tips for Job Searching  Start with your network • Talk with family and friends or past work colleagues • Ask for referrals  The world is online - It’s the digital age • Indeed.com • Monster.com • Google for jobs • Glassdoor.com • ZipRecruiter.com • OKJobmatch.com
  10. 10. Oklahoma Manufacturing Alliance Time Saving Tips for Job Searching  Be ready to apply online • Have your resume saved in multiple formats (PDF, Word doc, etc) • Be prepared to edit  Join social networks • Facebook • LinkedIn  Search often • Jobs are updated daily on these sites
  11. 11. Oklahoma Manufacturing Alliance Time Saving Tips for Job Searching  Be ready for:  Phone calls and email correspondence about your application  Interviews  Transitioning to a new job  Review your application!  Don’t hit submit until your application is 100% complete  YOUR APPLICATION IS YOUR FIRST INTERVIEW

