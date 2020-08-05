Cardinal and ordinal numbers ppt

Successfully reported this slideshow.
ENGLISH E-CLASS Lambertus Lado Sogen
 TEACHING POINTS 01 02 03 04 What are the cardinal and ordinal numbers? What is the different between the cardinal and or...
01 ON this lesson, you are going to learn about cardinal and ordinal numbers. Do you know about numbers in Indonesian? Tha...
CARDINAL VERSUS ORDINAL NUMBER Cardinal numbers are numbers that describe quantity, like one pot, two kettles, or three pa...
1. = one 2. = two 3. = three 4. = four 5. = five 6. = six 7. = seven 8. = eight 9. = nine 10. = ten 11. = eleven 12. = twe...
31 = thirty one 40. = forty 50 = fifty 60. = sixty 70 = seventy 80 = eighty 90 = ninety 100 = a hundred
Here are some examples She has four bags He is ten years old. There are 30 students in the classroom.  My school has 2...
What is an ordinal number?  Ordinalmbers are numbers used to explain about position.
1. = first 2. = second 3. = third 4. = fourth 5. = fifth 6. = sixth 7. = seventh 8. = eighth 9. = ninth 10. = tenth ORDINA...
31. = thirty first 40. = fortieth 50 = fiftieth 60. = sixtieth 70. = seventieth 80. = eightieth 90 = ninetieth 100.= a hun...
 Here are some examples  I am in the 5th grade. They finished 6th in the race Today is July, 21st . I am in the 4th p...
02  What is the different between the cardinal and ordinal numbers?  CARDINAL numbers are used to explain the quantity b...
ORDINAL NUMBERS 1. = one 2. = two 3. = three 4. = four 20 = Twenty 1st = FIRST 2nd = SECOND 3rd = THIRD 4th = FOURTH 20th ...
03 SHORT QUIZ SMART This short quiz smart aims to test your comprehenssion of using cardinal and ordinal numbers.
A.SIX B.SIXTH C.FIFTH D.FOURTH I have breakfast at…o’clock
A.FOUR B.FIFTH C.SIXTH D.SEVENTH My brother is in the… class
A.TEN B.TENTH C.ELEVENTH D.TWELFTH Jane is … years old
A.THIRTY FIRST B.THIRTY C.TWENTY NINE D.TWENTY EIGHT Today is the …of July
A.FIFTY B.FIFTIETH C.SIXTIETH D.SEVENTIETH It costs only … pound.
A.FIRST B.ONE C.TWO D.THREE I am so happy, that he won the… the prize.
A.6th B.6 C.7 D.8 It’s the…day of our holiday in Florida.
A.5 B.5th C.6th D.7th He scores … goal in two games.
A.THREE B.THIRD C.FOURTH D.FIFTH It takes … hours to get from London to Cario by air
A.FIVE B.FIFTH C.SIXTH D.SEVENTH It was his …goal in the two last games.
THE END.  KEEP BRUSHING UP ON YOUR ENGLISH  Lambertus lado sogen (orsuh)
Cardinal and ordinal numbers ppt

This power point template is talking about the cardinal and ordinal numbers for my students on the fifth grade.

Cardinal and ordinal numbers ppt

