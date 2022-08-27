ECED template.pptx

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Aug. 27, 2022
Aug. 27, 2022
Education

Introduction to ICT for ECED

Introduction to ICT for ECED

Education

  1. 1. Technology in Early Childhood Education ECED13
  2. 2. Objectives 1. 2. 3. 4.
  3. 3. TECHNOLOGY
  4. 4. What is ICT and why does it matter in early childhood education? ICT can be defined as “anything which allows us to get information, to communicate with each other, or to have an effect on the environment using electronic or digital equipment”. In early childhood education (ECE), the term ICT could include computer hardware and software, digital cameras and video cameras, the Internet, telecommunication tools, programmable toys, and many other devices and resources. The literature suggests at least three reasons why ICT matters in early childhood education. First, ICT already has an effect on the people and environments that surround young children’s learning. Second, these technologies offer new opportunities to strengthen many aspects of early childhood education practice. Third, there is support and interest across the whole education sector for the development and integration of ICT into education policy, curriculum, and practice. However, there is a clear consensus in the literature that the introduction and use of ICT in early childhood education should be grounded in a clear understanding of the purposes, practices, and social context of early childhood education.
  5. 5. Educational Technology is the use of both physical hardware, software, and educational theoretic to facilitate learning and improving performance by creating, using, and managing appropriate technological processes and resources ICT
  6. 6. Information and Communication Technologies ICT refers to technologies that provide access to information through telecommunications. It is similar to Information Technology (IT), but focuses primarily on communication technologies. This includes the Internet, wireless networks, cell phones, and other communication mediums.
  7. 7. TWO SIDES OF ICT 1. Informational 2. Constructional
  8. 8. IMPORTANCE OF ICT TO PUPILS 01 Firstly, young children are already being exposed to ICT tools and as such it already has an effect on them and on the environment and people that surround them.
  9. 9. IMPORTANCE OF ICT TO PUPILS 02 This relates to the many opportunities and potential ICT delivers to the teaching and learning of curriculum.
  10. 10. IMPORTANCE OF ICT TO PUPILS 02 This relates to the many opportunities and potential ICT delivers to the teaching and learning of curriculum. In early childhood, it can: • Support and enhance learning and play experiences. • Support and strengthen your professional learning as an early childhood teacher. • Support and strengthen your relationships with parents and other people connected to your early childhood education centre.
  11. 11. IMPORTANCE OF ICT TO PUPILS 03 Many curriculums are now supporting the integration of ICT across the education sector from early childhood to tertiary.
  12. 12. IMPORTANCE OF ICT TO PUPILS 04 ICT supports metacognition or ‘learning to learn’. It means knowing that you know and it provides the foundation to what an ICT capable child is. ICT tools in Early Childhood can be used for: Literacy. Numeracy and mathematical understanding. Science. Creativity and problem solving. Visual literacy and painting. Media education. Music education.
  13. 13. 4 C’s of a 21st Century learner
  14. 14. Improves engagement Improves knowledge retention Encourages individual learning Benefits of ICT Encourages collaboration Benefits for teachers
  15. 15. PURPOSE OF TECHNOLOGY To SUPPORT young children to develop information and communication literacies necessary for learning in ICT- enriched environments To DOCUMENT and ASSESS children’s learning and activities To BUILD curricula from children’s interests, ideas, and experiences; to STRENGTHEN and SUPPORT family involvement in children’s learning

