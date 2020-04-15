Successfully reported this slideshow.
Ict

ICTinEducation

Published in: Education
Ict

  1. 1. ICT IN EDUCATION IMPORTANCE OF ICT IN EDUCATION NAME: ROZENHOUT ANDIELLE DATE: 04-15-20
  2. 2. WHAT IS ICT ? WHAT IS EDUCATION ? ICT IN EDUCATION BENEFITS OF ICT IN EDUCATION
  3. 3. WHAT IS ICT ICT stands for: 1. Information – (or data) in paper or electronic format 2. Communication – in person or electronically (electronic communications), in writing or voice, telecommunications, and broadcasting 3.Information technology (IT) – including software, hardware and electronics 4.Communications technology – including protocols, software and hardware
  4. 4. WHAT IS EDUCATOIN Education is the process of facilitating learning, or the acquisition of knowledge, skills, values, beliefs, and habits. Educational methods include teaching, training, storytellin g, discussion and directed research.
  5. 5. ICT IN EDUCATOIN • ICT in education is the mode of education that use information and communications technology to support, enhance, and optimise the delivery of information.
  6. 6. BENEFITS OF ICT IN EDUCATION • ICT gives you the opportunity to learn machinery languages. I mean computer programming, web developing, etc. To solve a problem you will need a program in your smart device. • ICT teaches you these entire valuable things. Again communication technology is also part of education. • Worldwide research has shown that ICT can lead to an improved student learning and better teaching methods

