Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Small Incision Cataract Surgery Kumar Vaibhav 3rd Year MD Ophthalmology Resident BPKLCOS, TUTH 1
Layout • Preparation & Draping • Bridle Suture • Peritomy • Sclerocorneal Tunnel • Capsulotomy • Hydroprocedures • Nucleus...
Anaesthesia Retrobulbar injection 3 Site: Junction of medial 2/3rd and lateral 1/3rd of lower lid adjacent and parallel to...
Preparation & Draping • Betadine • Start centrally and move peripherally • Do not return back to eye • Betadine is allowed...
Bridle Suture • To maneouvre globe • Also provides counter-traction force during Nucleus extraction • Double angulated for...
• Move the muscle from side to side, test hold of muscle and make sure the globe moves accordingly • 4–0 silk suture is pa...
Superior rectus muscle grasped Suture passed under the muscle Globe steadied by pulling and clamping suture 7
Complications • Globe Perforation!! • Pass needle exactly under the area of muscle grasp and lift the forceps holding the ...
Conjuctival Peritomy • The opening of conjunctival flap • Forceps (Colibri/Pierce Hoskin) in non-dominant hand and conjunc...
• Grasp conjunctiva just behind limbus with forceps and a firm vertical traction to create a conjunctival fold so that con...
• Blunt dissection of conjunctiva is carried by inserting blades (closed) beneath tenon capsule. The tip has to be directe...
• The conjunctiva is then cut at limbus. 12
• An ideal conjunctival peritomy exposes the blue limbal zone without any overhanging conjunctival epithelium • Peritomy o...
Cautery • Wet-field bipolar cautery • Allows visualization of instrument during tunnel creation • Prevent/minimises bleed ...
• Tips: • Apply point cautery to scleral bleeders only • Cautery of limbal “blue zone bleeders” has to be avoided • Cauter...
Limbal Paracentesis Port* • Side port • Keratome • 1-2 clock hours away from internal corneal incision • Helps in • AC dep...
Staining Anterior Capsule* • Air is pushed in AC • Trypan blue is used to stain the anterior capsule • Trypan blue is wash...
Scleral Incision • Introduced by Paul Ernest • Self sealing cataract incision, Corneal valve incision • Components of Scle...
External Scleral Incision • 1 to 2 mm posterior to limbus 19
• Length: Titrate according to density of lens nucleus, but minimum being 6.5mm • Instruments: • Colibri forceps in non do...
• Koch described, seal-sealing incisions were astigmatically neutral Koch PS. Structural analysis of cataract incision con...
• Shapes: Frown incisionStraight incisionSmile incision Inverted batwing incisionChevron incision 22
The Incision Depth • Optimal depth: ½to ¾ of scleral thickness 23
Sclerocorneal Tunnel Construction • Initiation – Finding right plane • Propagation – Maintaining the plane and widening of...
• Sweep the incision with tip of crescent blade (bevel up) to make incision smooth, nonragged, and of uniform depth • Judg...
26
• Lateral swiping movements to be done so that tilt of blade is along and equal to contour of globe • Direct the tip of bl...
• Extend the tunnel upto 1.5mm in clear cornea • Use a bevel down keratome and dimple- down technique to enter AC and crea...
29
Complications • Irregular incision • Buttonhole • Premature entry • Descemet’s membrane detachment 30
CAPSULAR OPENING • Opening the anterior capsule • Stable enough to prevent anterior capsular tears from continuing to post...
Instruments • Pierse Hoskin/Colibri Forceps • Bent Cystotome Needle • Capsulorrhexis Forceps • Viscoelastics 32
Can opener Technique 33
The Good: Easy to learn High number of tears share forces thus reducing chances of radialisation The Bad: Capsular tags ar...
Continuous Curvilinear Capsulorrhexis • A puncture is made in central anterior capsule • Puncture is directed peripherally...
37
The Good: • Easier cortical clean up • Promotes stability and centration of IOL • Resists anterior capsular radial tears •...
Envelope Technique 39
Hydroprocedures Hydrodissection 1. Conventional 2. Cortical cleavage Hydrodelineation 40
Conventional: separation of superficial cortex from epinucleus Separation of cortex from capsule 41
AC is emptied of viscoelastic 26G blunt cannula is guided 1mm behind the rhexis margin in the subcapusular plane Anterior ...
This cleaves the cortex from the posterior capsule in most locations The entire lens bulges forward because of the fluid t...
LOOK FOR • Advancement of fluid • Anterior movement of nucleus • Stretching of CCC • Deepening of anterior chamber 44
Difficulty in tracking the capsular margin Hydro through side port in a visco filled eye Less fluid injection: Incomplete ...
Hydrodelineation • Separating outer epinuclear shell from central compact mass of inner nuclear material, the endonucleus,...
Nucleus management: 2 maneuvers Nucleus prolapse from capsular bag Nucleus delivery 47
Adequate capsulorrhexis and good hydrodissection One pole of nucleus tilts forward hydrocannula/viscocannula carefully man...
Prolapsed lateral pole of nucleus Nucleus prolapse with Sinskey hook 49
Wire Vectis 50
Viscoexpression 51
Fish Hook Technique • “Lahan technique” or “Hennig technique” • Introduced in 1997 by Dr. Albrecht Hennig in Lahan Eye Hos...
Cortex Removal • Simcoe cannula • Tackle most accessible parts first, such as inferior and nasal parts Two small hollow me...
Cortical material floating in the anterior chamber is gently aspirated. Cannula placed beneath anterior capsular margin, C...
Sub Incisional Cortex J or U Shaped Simcoe Cannula Aspiration through side port 55
IOL Insertion • PMMA lens 56
S means STOP!! 57
Fill the AC and the capsular bag with viscoelastics Hold IOL with Mc Pherson’s forcep near upper dialing hole Introduce th...
Keep pushing till leading haptic is completely in the bag and lower dialing hole at pupillary border at 6 o’clock Gently r...
60
• To confirm whether the IOL is in bag look for these: • Appearance of stretch lines in center of the posterior capsule • ...
• Wash the viscoelastics • Checking the Wound Integrity: Gently tap on dome of cornea or at limbus opposite to wound with ...
• Intracameral antibiotics • Cefuroxime 1mg per 0.1ml • 0.1% Moxifloxacin (0.5% moxifloxacin add 4ml BSS) • Vancomycin 1mg...
• Check the wound again • Indications for suturing: • A leaking tunnel • Premature entry or button-hole • Pediatric patien...
• Sub conjunctival injection • Remove speculum • Recheck the eye • Apply ointment • Keep an eye pad 65
References: • Manual Small Incision Cataract Surgery Second Edition by Aravind Eye Care System • Manual Small Incision Cat...
THANK YOU 67
Sleepless nights 68 Descemet membrane detachment Nucleus drop & IOL Drop PCR With Vitreous Loss Argentina Flag sign Zonula...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

SICS

7 views

Published on

Small incision cataract surgery presentation

Published in: Health & Medicine
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

SICS

  1. 1. Small Incision Cataract Surgery Kumar Vaibhav 3rd Year MD Ophthalmology Resident BPKLCOS, TUTH 1
  2. 2. Layout • Preparation & Draping • Bridle Suture • Peritomy • Sclerocorneal Tunnel • Capsulotomy • Hydroprocedures • Nucleus management • Iol insertion 2
  3. 3. Anaesthesia Retrobulbar injection 3 Site: Junction of medial 2/3rd and lateral 1/3rd of lower lid adjacent and parallel to orbital floor Peribulbar block: 8-10ml Retrobulbar block: 2-4ml Lignocaine 2% with Adrenaline 1:000000 Bupivacaine 0.5% Hyaluronidase 1500 IU to 20ml bottle of lignocaine Administering an eye anaesthetic: principles, techniques, and complications Ahmed Fahmi and Richard Bowman Community Eye Health. 2008 Mar; 21(65): 14–17.
  4. 4. Preparation & Draping • Betadine • Start centrally and move peripherally • Do not return back to eye • Betadine is allowed to dry for upto 2 minutes • Dry eyelashes and periorbital area so that drape sticks • Elevate superior eyelid and place drape directly over eye • Get all eyelashes under drape • Tuck lashes back under lids while placing eye speculum 4
  5. 5. Bridle Suture • To maneouvre globe • Also provides counter-traction force during Nucleus extraction • Double angulated forceps • Angulated tip measures 7.7 mm to grasp the superior rectus from the limbus • It is held with tip pointing face down towards conjunctiva, and superior rectus is fixed through intact conjunctiva and held with help of toothed forceps 5
  6. 6. • Move the muscle from side to side, test hold of muscle and make sure the globe moves accordingly • 4–0 silk suture is passed under area held by forceps Kalt’s needle holder Hold like a raquet 6
  7. 7. Superior rectus muscle grasped Suture passed under the muscle Globe steadied by pulling and clamping suture 7
  8. 8. Complications • Globe Perforation!! • Pass needle exactly under the area of muscle grasp and lift the forceps holding the muscle while doing so • Keep the tip of needle upwards after the initial pass and take a small bite • Bleeding • Avoid larger vessels of conjunctiva while taking bite • Muscle Injury (Laceration, Avulsion) • Failed Bridle Suture • Post Op Ptosis 8
  9. 9. Conjuctival Peritomy • The opening of conjunctival flap • Forceps (Colibri/Pierce Hoskin) in non-dominant hand and conjunctival scissors in dominant hand • The flap is based toward the fornix • Initiate at 10 o’clock Westcott conjunctival scissors: slightly blunted points to avoid globe injury. Spring action ensures minimum pressure required only to close the tip and guards against excessive opening of the blade. 9
  10. 10. • Grasp conjunctiva just behind limbus with forceps and a firm vertical traction to create a conjunctival fold so that conjuctiva and tenon’s can be held together • Cut from conjunctival scissors should be vertical with limbs of scissors perpendicular to scleral surface Conjunctival/tenon opening with exposure of underlying sclera 10
  11. 11. • Blunt dissection of conjunctiva is carried by inserting blades (closed) beneath tenon capsule. The tip has to be directed toward limbus & blades opened to separate tenons from underlying sclera 11
  12. 12. • The conjunctiva is then cut at limbus. 12
  13. 13. • An ideal conjunctival peritomy exposes the blue limbal zone without any overhanging conjunctival epithelium • Peritomy of approx 8mm in length and 4mm in width is often sufficient in size • A proper blunt dissection would have ensured that there is bare sclera at the bed without any islets of tenons 13
  14. 14. Cautery • Wet-field bipolar cautery • Allows visualization of instrument during tunnel creation • Prevent/minimises bleed into anterior chamber intra and post-operatively • Disadvantages of sclera cautery: • Scleral thinning and scleral necrosis can occur • Poor wound healing 14
  15. 15. • Tips: • Apply point cautery to scleral bleeders only • Cautery of limbal “blue zone bleeders” has to be avoided • Cauterized tenons is difficult to separate from sclera • Cautery should not be applied after sclera incision and tunneling 15
  16. 16. Limbal Paracentesis Port* • Side port • Keratome • 1-2 clock hours away from internal corneal incision • Helps in • AC depth maintainance • Staining Anterior Capsule • Cortical clean up 16
  17. 17. Staining Anterior Capsule* • Air is pushed in AC • Trypan blue is used to stain the anterior capsule • Trypan blue is washed out • AC maintained with viscoelastics 17
  18. 18. Scleral Incision • Introduced by Paul Ernest • Self sealing cataract incision, Corneal valve incision • Components of Scleral incision • External sclera incision – constructed by blade/surgical knife • Sclerocorneal tunnel – constructed by tunnel blade/crescent knife • Internal corneal incision – created by keratome 18
  19. 19. External Scleral Incision • 1 to 2 mm posterior to limbus 19
  20. 20. • Length: Titrate according to density of lens nucleus, but minimum being 6.5mm • Instruments: • Colibri forceps in non dominant hand grasp the scleral tissue and blade/crescent knife in dominant hand mark Incision Castroviejo Colibri Forceps Crescent Bevel Up 20
  21. 21. • Koch described, seal-sealing incisions were astigmatically neutral Koch PS. Structural analysis of cataract incision construction. J Cataract Refract Surg 1991;17 (Suppl.):661–667. Imaginary pair of curved lines, incision made within them will be astigmatically neutral and the more anterior the incision is made the higher will be the astigmatism 21
  22. 22. • Shapes: Frown incisionStraight incisionSmile incision Inverted batwing incisionChevron incision 22
  23. 23. The Incision Depth • Optimal depth: ½to ¾ of scleral thickness 23
  24. 24. Sclerocorneal Tunnel Construction • Initiation – Finding right plane • Propagation – Maintaining the plane and widening of tunnel • Keratotomy – Entry into AC to create a third plane for the valve effect • Extension – Extending the inner corneal lip 24
  25. 25. • Sweep the incision with tip of crescent blade (bevel up) to make incision smooth, nonragged, and of uniform depth • Judge the depth of incision by looking at the blade trans- sclerally • Propagate the blade with swiveling action 25
  26. 26. 26
  27. 27. • Lateral swiping movements to be done so that tilt of blade is along and equal to contour of globe • Direct the tip of blade towards a higher plane at limbus to match Corneal curvature Button Hole!! Pre mature entry!! 27
  28. 28. • Extend the tunnel upto 1.5mm in clear cornea • Use a bevel down keratome and dimple- down technique to enter AC and create a third plane gives for valved effect. • Once AC is entered, keep keratome parallel to plane of iris and extend tunnel with forward cutting movement 28
  29. 29. 29
  30. 30. Complications • Irregular incision • Buttonhole • Premature entry • Descemet’s membrane detachment 30
  31. 31. CAPSULAR OPENING • Opening the anterior capsule • Stable enough to prevent anterior capsular tears from continuing to posterior capsule. • It should be of adequate size CAN OPENER TECHNIQUE ENVELOPE CAPSULOTOMY CONTINOUS CURVILINEAR CAPSULORRHEXIS 31
  32. 32. Instruments • Pierse Hoskin/Colibri Forceps • Bent Cystotome Needle • Capsulorrhexis Forceps • Viscoelastics 32
  33. 33. Can opener Technique 33
  34. 34. The Good: Easy to learn High number of tears share forces thus reducing chances of radialisation The Bad: Capsular tags are difficult to differentiate from cortex, during cortical clean up 34
  35. 35. Continuous Curvilinear Capsulorrhexis • A puncture is made in central anterior capsule • Puncture is directed peripherally either in a clockwise or counterclockwise fashion • Tear is led in a circular fashion • Control is achieved by grasping about 2 clock hours away from free flap edge closest to leading fold of capsule Leading tear aroundInitiation with puncture Turning the flap over 35
  36. 36. 37
  37. 37. The Good: • Easier cortical clean up • Promotes stability and centration of IOL • Resists anterior capsular radial tears • Safe hydrodissection and in-the-bag lens rotation The Bad: • More experience to master • Large CCC may promote IOL dislocation from bag • Small CCC will have difficulty in prolapse of lens into anterior chamber • Requires excellent visualisation 38
  38. 38. Envelope Technique 39
  39. 39. Hydroprocedures Hydrodissection 1. Conventional 2. Cortical cleavage Hydrodelineation 40
  40. 40. Conventional: separation of superficial cortex from epinucleus Separation of cortex from capsule 41
  41. 41. AC is emptied of viscoelastic 26G blunt cannula is guided 1mm behind the rhexis margin in the subcapusular plane Anterior capsule is tented up BSS is pushed – posterior fluid wave is seen, which passes circumferentially in the zone 42
  42. 42. This cleaves the cortex from the posterior capsule in most locations The entire lens bulges forward because of the fluid that is trapped posteriorly within the capsular bag The capsule is decompressed by depressing the central portion of the lens with cannula 43
  43. 43. LOOK FOR • Advancement of fluid • Anterior movement of nucleus • Stretching of CCC • Deepening of anterior chamber 44
  44. 44. Difficulty in tracking the capsular margin Hydro through side port in a visco filled eye Less fluid injection: Incomplete Hydro More fluid injection: Chances of PCR Mistakes 45
  45. 45. Hydrodelineation • Separating outer epinuclear shell from central compact mass of inner nuclear material, the endonucleus, by the forceful irrigation of fluids (balanced salt solution) into the mass of the nucleus • Performed in cases of Posterior polar cataract 46
  46. 46. Nucleus management: 2 maneuvers Nucleus prolapse from capsular bag Nucleus delivery 47
  47. 47. Adequate capsulorrhexis and good hydrodissection One pole of nucleus tilts forward hydrocannula/viscocannula carefully maneuvered under the rhexis margin to go underneath the edge of nucleus Inject fluid/visoelastic to dislodge equatorial edge out of capsular bag Whole nucleus is rotated into the AC 48
  48. 48. Prolapsed lateral pole of nucleus Nucleus prolapse with Sinskey hook 49
  49. 49. Wire Vectis 50
  50. 50. Viscoexpression 51
  51. 51. Fish Hook Technique • “Lahan technique” or “Hennig technique” • Introduced in 1997 by Dr. Albrecht Hennig in Lahan Eye Hospital in Nepal Fish hook made from 30 G needle Hydrodissection, upper pole of nucleus brought in AC Hook inserted between nucleus and posterior capsule, tip turned so that it inserts into the central lower nucleus 52
  52. 52. Cortex Removal • Simcoe cannula • Tackle most accessible parts first, such as inferior and nasal parts Two small hollow metal tubes Each tube has a hub for attachment Infusion line goes in infusion hub Syringe in the needle hub Tip of the cannula is blunt 53
  53. 53. Cortical material floating in the anterior chamber is gently aspirated. Cannula placed beneath anterior capsular margin, Cortex is engaged and brought into centre of pupil and aspirated When pulling cortex from behind iris, to & fro movement is done to loosen the cortex from capsule at equator 54
  54. 54. Sub Incisional Cortex J or U Shaped Simcoe Cannula Aspiration through side port 55
  55. 55. IOL Insertion • PMMA lens 56
  56. 56. S means STOP!! 57
  57. 57. Fill the AC and the capsular bag with viscoelastics Hold IOL with Mc Pherson’s forcep near upper dialing hole Introduce the leading haptic into the tunnel After leading haptic enters AC, tilt it downward and direct towards 6 o’ clock 58
  58. 58. Keep pushing till leading haptic is completely in the bag and lower dialing hole at pupillary border at 6 o’clock Gently release the IOL and withdraw the forcep Grasp the trailing haptic with McPherson’s forceps, and rotate the lens as you tuck the trailing haptic under edge of capsule 59
  59. 59. 60
  60. 60. • To confirm whether the IOL is in bag look for these: • Appearance of stretch lines in center of the posterior capsule • To visualize shiny appearance of anterior capsular rim over haptic 61
  61. 61. • Wash the viscoelastics • Checking the Wound Integrity: Gently tap on dome of cornea or at limbus opposite to wound with hydro- cannula. • Hydro the side port 62
  62. 62. • Intracameral antibiotics • Cefuroxime 1mg per 0.1ml • 0.1% Moxifloxacin (0.5% moxifloxacin add 4ml BSS) • Vancomycin 1mg per 0.1ml 63
  63. 63. • Check the wound again • Indications for suturing: • A leaking tunnel • Premature entry or button-hole • Pediatric patient • Posterior capsular rent with vitreous disturbance • Vertical sutures Cross suturesVertical sutures 64
  64. 64. • Sub conjunctival injection • Remove speculum • Recheck the eye • Apply ointment • Keep an eye pad 65
  65. 65. References: • Manual Small Incision Cataract Surgery Second Edition by Aravind Eye Care System • Manual Small Incision Cataract Surgery First Edition Bonnie An Henderson. Springer Publication • Small incision cataract surgery: Mini-review by Parikshit M Gogate Published in Indian J Ophthalmol. 2009 Jan-Feb; 57(1): 45–49. • Small incision cataract surgery: tips for avoiding surgical complications article by Reeta Gurung and Albrecht Hennig Published in Community Eye Health. 2008 Mar; 21(65): 4–5. • Internet sources 66
  66. 66. THANK YOU 67
  67. 67. Sleepless nights 68 Descemet membrane detachment Nucleus drop & IOL Drop PCR With Vitreous Loss Argentina Flag sign Zonular dehiscence Retrobulbar hemorrhage Decentered IOL Iridodialysis

×