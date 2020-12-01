20201201 kamiyama marugoto_pressroundtable

Successfully reported this slideshow.
私⽴⾼等専⾨学校 神⼭まるごと⾼専
アジェンダ • 本⽇の概要 • これまでの活動のご報告 • ⼤蔵校⻑候補のご紹介 • これからについて • 写真撮影 • 質疑応答
これまでの動きについて 神⼭まるごと⾼専設⽴準備委員会 ⼤南 信也
基本情報 学校設⽴イメージ（案） 開校予定日 2023年4⽉1⽇ 初年度学生数 40⼈( ×5学年) 教師数 20⼈（講師を除く） 予定地 神⼭中学校及び周辺地 就学スタイル 全寮制
記者発表会の様⼦
学校のコンセプト・ミッション テクノロジー × デザインで、⼈間の未来を変える学校
我々のビジョン 神⼭から未来のシリコンバレーを⽣み出す
約30名の有志によって運営 Slackなどを活⽤し、 打ち合わせを進める 神⼭まるごと⾼専設⽴準備委員会とは
学校⻑候補・技術教育統括ディレクター候補の決定 校⻑候補 ⼤蔵峰樹 技術教育統括ディレクター候補 福野泰介
校舎・寮の建築計画
⼭と太陽がモチーフ まるごとの形といえば円なのです が、あえて未完成である半円のデ ザインにしています。 ここにはこの学校での学びや神⼭ 町でのくらしによって、 まずは⾃分⾃⾝を形づくり、他者 とつながることで⾒事な円を完成 させることのできる...
ふるさと納税で資⾦集め ※神⼭町ウェブサイトより
設⽴準備財団の設置 イラスト 神⼭まるごと⾼専設⽴準備財団 役割 • 学校法⼈設⽴準備 • 学校法⼈設⽴準備のための寄附⾦ の管理 • 学校法⼈設⽴準備のための寄附⾦ の学校法⼈への承継 • 前各号に付帯⼜は関連するすべて の業務
⼤蔵峰樹 校⻑候補の紹介 神⼭まるごと⾼専 学校⻑候補 ⼤蔵 峰樹
⼤蔵 峰樹（おおくら みねき） ⽣年⽉⽇：1976年7⽉2⽇ 出⾝：滋賀県東近江市 ⾃⼰紹介
1997年 福井⼯業⾼等専⾨学校 電⼦情報⼯学科卒業 2000年 有限会社シャフト設⽴ 前澤友作と知り合う 2004年 ZOZOTOWNオープン 2005年 株式会社スタートトゥデイ（現、(株)ZOZO)⼊社 2008年 福井⼤学⼤学院⼯学研究...
福井⼤学 ロボット制御ソフトウエア ニューラルネットワーク、強化学習、遺伝的アルゴリズム シャフト 携帯サイト開発 経理・事務、営業、プログラミング、サーバ、インフラ スタートトゥデイ システム、物流の責任者 ECサイト開発、サーバ、ネットワー...
これからの動きについて 神⼭まるごと⾼専 学校⻑候補 ⼤蔵 峰樹
カリキュラム作成 教員の採⽤ 直近で、注⼒すること
テクノロジー デザイン ⼀般科⽬ カリキュラムの作成
カリキュラムの作成 消費者、お客様、ユーザー ユーザの本質的ニーズ 使いやすさ、わかりやすさ、かっこよさ 形にする⼒ ラピッドプロトタイピング 何かを創りたい、解決したい衝動 0から⽣み出す⼒、⼿段、⽅法 思考⼒、⾃⼰表現
起業するデザインエンジニア 未来の⽇本で、 ⾃ら課題を発⾒・解決し、 社会に変化を⽣み出すこができる⼈材 育てる学⽣像
教員の採⽤ 募集⼈数： 計 20名 募集種： A：専⾨科⽬ 情報⼯学、IT ソフトウェア、アート、 デザイン B：⼀般科⽬ 英語、国語、数学、政治経済・公⺠、 倫理社会、サイエンス、技術基礎、 哲学、⼼理学、保健体育 オンライン説明会を随時開催...
写真撮影
質疑応答
