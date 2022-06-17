Successfully reported this slideshow.

Jun. 17, 2022
Kenneth Kremsky Identified and Implemented Cost Savings Throughout the Nabisco Network

Jun. 17, 2022
Kenneth Kremsky participated on several productivity teams that identified and implemented cost savings throughout the Nabisco network. He also provided financial support and cost analysis for the plant management.

Services

  1. 1. Kenneth Kremsky Identified and Implemented Cost Savings Throughout the Nabisco Network
  2. 2. Kenneth Kremsky Holds Knowledge in Cost Accounting  Kenneth Kremsky dealt with all accounting faculty and kept up all the accounting and money related announcing frameworks.  He grew direct work guidelines which brought about manning decreases and cost investment funds of $400K every year.  He is currently working as a consultant for a private equity firm in Pennsylvania.  Here, he implements the new ERP accounting software and facilitates A2R process for the acquisition of the company.
  3. 3. He Worked as Controller and Strategic Analysis Manager  From 2005 to 2012, he managed all the accounting activities for the facility, including the preparation of the annual operating budget.  He ensured Sarbanes Oxley Compliance, handling both internal and external audits.
  4. 4. About His Areas of specialization  Kenneth is specialized in Financial Planning and Analysis, SAP Usage, Strategy, Forecasting, Financial Reporting, and Project Management.  He is also proficient in Process Improvements, Productivity, Strategic Business Planning, Operations, Business Metrics and Bench-Checking, Internal Controls and Manufacturing Finance.
  5. 5. Regarding his Education Credentials  Kenneth Kremsky has a Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting with 3.8 GPA out of 4, from the Penn State University.  He also holds a Master’s Degree in Business Administration with 3.9 GPA out of 4, from La Salle University.
  6. 6. He Formerly Worked as the Manager of Cost Accounting at Nabisco Inc.  Kenneth participated on several productivity teams that identified and implemented cost savings throughout the Nabisco network.  He also provided financial support and cost analysis for the plant management.
  7. 7. Thank You Kenneth Kremsky

